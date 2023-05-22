BC-150-actives-n

May 22, 2023 GMT
|NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AMCEnt
|69826
|5.21
|4.96
|5.19+.16
|AMCEntpf
|25050
|1.62
|1.58
|1.60—.02
|AT&TInc 1.11
|164256
|16.42
|16.16
|16.38+.07
|Alibaba
|96085
|87.48
|85.65
|85.98+2.00
|Ambev .05e
|39080
|2.94
|2.90
|2.91+.03
|AEagleOut .72f
|37901
|12.36
|11.71
|11.73—.44
|AnteroRes 1
|25751
|23.94
|23.08
|23.70—.01
|ArkInnova .78e
|105405
|40.45
|38.73
|40.42+1.72
|Azul
|25644
|9.62
|8.85
|9.43+1.03
|BPPLC 1.44f
|30641
|35.96
|35.68
|35.93—.10
|BRFSA
|27664
|1.79
|1.65
|1.78+.11
|BcoBrad .04a
|120697
|3.28
|3.24
|3.25+.02
|BkofAm .88
|150224
|28.45
|28.01
|28.28+.17
|Barclay .15e
|51206
|7.99
|7.91
|7.98—.02
|BarrickGld 2.82e
|31141
|17.96
|17.79
|17.86—.01
|BrMySq 2.16f
|31355
|66.30
|65.14
|65.70—.14
|CNHIndl .39e
|25858
|14.09
|13.76
|13.81—.20
|CanoHl
|25193
|1.39
|1.27
|1.39+.11
|Carnival
|117236
|11.25
|10.83
|11.24+.30
|CarvanaA
|75596
|11.58
|10.34
|11.55+.81
|ChrgePt
|47627
|8.38
|7.84
|8.38+.45
|Chevron 6.04f
|51347
|154.68
|152.23
|154.50—.73
|Citigroup 2.04
|46398
|46.10
|45.45
|45.87+.16
|ClevCliffs
|25153
|15.02
|14.73
|14.92—.02
|CocaCola 1.84f
|64185
|62.87
|61.51
|61.79—1.05
|CredSuiss 1.22e
|57817
|.89
|.88
|.89+.00
|DWavQntn
|181183
|.83
|.50
|.75+.26
|DeltaAir
|43425
|36.34
|35.21
|35.59
|DxSCBer
|44006
|32.39
|31.10
|31.12—1.24
|DirSPBr
|89029
|16.94
|16.57
|16.71—.05
|DxSOXBr
|186938
|16.74
|16.12
|16.22—.03
|DxBiotBll
|156420
|7.13
|6.67
|7.12+.52
|DxSOXBl
|269937
|17.54
|16.89
|17.43+.04
|Dir30TrBul
|157229
|7.67
|7.45
|7.45—.11
|DrxSCBull .41e
|67669
|31.23
|30.04
|31.21+1.16
|DrxSPBull
|39867
|77.51
|75.86
|76.92+.32
|Disney
|78959
|91.38
|89.89
|91.35
|EgyTrnsfr 1.23f
|58639
|12.88
|12.72
|12.81+.05
|ExxonMbl 3.64
|39755
|107.04
|105.80
|106.24—.02
|Farfetch
|201985
|5.62
|4.85
|5.37+.39
|FstHorizon .60
|61221
|11.20
|10.84
|11.03+.15
|FootLockr 1.60
|68896
|29.70
|28.50
|28.51—1.70
|FordM .60a
|261863
|11.73
|11.37
|11.51—.15
|fuboTV
|40839
|1.85
|1.75
|1.85+.07
|FullTrck
|26686
|6.20
|5.67
|5.69—.18
|Gap .60f
|25484
|8.04
|7.78
|7.95+.17
|GenMotors .36
|31718
|32.81
|32.39
|32.71+.05
|Gerdau .50r
|45926
|4.93
|4.83
|4.92+.14
|GinkgoBi
|194254
|1.53
|1.30
|1.52+.24
|Hallibrtn .64
|36635
|30.53
|29.80
|30.29+.12
|HPEnt .48
|35649
|14.49
|14.29
|14.46+.13
|iShBrazil .67e
|83275
|30.15
|29.86
|29.99+.10
|iShSilver
|73141
|21.95
|21.68
|21.73—.13
|iShChinaLC .87e
|111573
|28.62
|28.32
|28.34+.44
|iShUSAgBd 2.65e
|40232
|98.33
|97.98
|97.99—.10
|iShEMkts .59e
|112171
|39.47
|39.26
|39.29+.31
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|56494
|106.93
|106.59
|106.61
|iShCorUSTr .33
|37011
|23.11
|23.02
|23.03—.03
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|91170
|101.71
|100.73
|100.75—.35
|iSEafe 1.66e
|59123
|73.78
|73.55
|73.68+.02
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|96827
|74.46
|74.22
|74.46+.26
|iShR2K 1.77e
|111595
|178.39
|176.04
|178.37+2.26
|Infosys .27
|29812
|15.61
|15.47
|15.61+.36
|Invitae
|37581
|1.14
|1.07
|1.13+.05
|iShJapan
|33787
|61.27
|61.09
|61.21+.25
|iShCorEM .95e
|30612
|48.99
|48.76
|48.81+.40
|ItauUnH
|94623
|5.40
|5.30
|5.32—.03
|JPMorgCh 4
|47952
|141.64
|138.55
|139.05—.13
|Kenvuen
|33871
|27.43
|26.08
|26.19—1.05
|Keycorp .82f
|63229
|10.16
|9.85
|10.15+.33
|KindMorg 1.11f
|31560
|16.55
|16.42
|16.54+.02
|Kohls 2
|24800
|19.38
|18.71
|19.30+.30
|KrSChIn 2.58e
|79873
|27.63
|27.13
|27.14+.54
|LloydBkg .14e
|48868
|2.31
|2.29
|2.31—.01
|LumenTch
|40534
|2.36
|2.27
|2.31—.05
|Macys .66f
|43262
|15.02
|14.72
|14.86+.07
|MarathnO .40f
|36762
|23.50
|23.01
|23.48+.41
|MedProp 1.16
|28543
|7.84
|7.64
|7.84+.16
|NYCmtyB .68
|47865
|10.99
|10.69
|10.92—.01
|NikeB
|1.36
|61570
|112.85
|110.36
|111.72—3.04
|NokiaCp .19e
|61023
|4.08
|4.04
|4.07+.02
|NordicAm .13e
|45306
|4.16
|3.81
|4.08+.38
|NorwCruis
|45102
|14.46
|13.91
|14.44+.29
|NuHldg
|116766
|6.73
|6.45
|6.61+.09
|OcciPet .72f
|40477
|59.43
|58.71
|59.37+.24
|OnHldg
|25797
|27.61
|26.42
|27.50+.81
|Organon 1.12
|27532
|21.04
|20.15
|21.04+.61
|PG&ECp
|59608
|16.77
|16.48
|16.58—.04
|Pagsegur
|33480
|12.83
|12.45
|12.70+.36
|Palantir
|416177
|11.93
|11.39
|11.79+.08
|PermResn
|39544
|10.25
|9.64
|10.20+.59
|Petrobras 2.87e
|59522
|11.80
|11.58
|11.61—.10
|Pfizer 1.60f
|402785
|38.48
|36.75
|38.20+1.43
|43360
|23.52
|22.63
|23.35+.65
|PrVixST
|37589
|7.36
|7.09
|7.09—.10
|PrUlSP500
|27594
|40.83
|39.96
|40.51+.17
|ProctGam 3.76
|27240
|152.60
|149.03
|150.01—3.16
|ProShtQQQ
|234047
|11.72
|11.63
|11.67—.03
|ProShSP
|75833
|14.85
|14.73
|14.78—.02
|PrUShD3
|33472
|26.62
|25.89
|26.23+.13
|QuantmS
|40737
|6.94
|6.02
|6.93+.89
|RegionsFn .80
|28232
|17.21
|16.87
|17.21+.35
|Roblox
|39317
|40.66
|39.74
|39.90—.12
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|251451
|420.39
|417.35
|419.28+.66
|SpdrBiot .44e
|26799
|87.85
|85.85
|87.85+2.48
|SprBl1-3b
|57445
|91.66
|91.65
|91.66+.01
|SpdLgTr
|46926
|29.67
|29.41
|29.42—.10
|SpIntTrm
|27367
|28.73
|28.64
|28.65—.03
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|136766
|40.03
|39.11
|40.01+.80
|Schlmbrg 1f
|43983
|46.09
|45.19
|45.88+.61
|Schwab 1f
|35077
|52.14
|51.26
|51.73+.06
|SentinOne
|25127
|19.28
|18.68
|19.20+.45
|Shopifys
|95665
|64.05
|60.17
|63.18+2.98
|SnapIncA
|64994
|9.97
|9.67
|9.87+.15
|SwstnEngy
|98361
|5.34
|5.19
|5.28—.08
|Square
|50362
|60.37
|57.54
|60.23+1.58
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|51808
|132.36
|131.13
|131.86+.55
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|61833
|75.85
|74.81
|74.99—.94
|SPEngy 2.04e
|61839
|80.02
|79.19
|79.85+.21
|SPDRFncl .46e
|132693
|32.78
|32.46
|32.71+.11
|SPInds 1.12e
|52033
|99.88
|98.95
|99.84+.06
|SPTech .78e
|27184
|158.05
|156.75
|157.71+.23
|SPUtil 1.55e
|41999
|66.62
|65.89
|66.26+.15
|TALEduc
|40574
|6.01
|5.75
|5.83—.06
|TaiwSemi 1.56e
|48793
|92.44
|91.20
|91.26—1.33
|Technip .13
|25062
|14.35
|13.91
|14.28+.40
|TevaPhrm
|62760
|8.06
|7.87
|7.100+.09
|Transocn
|81054
|6.29
|5.94
|6.28+.35
|TruistFn 2.08
|40290
|30.38
|29.60
|30.34+.64
|Twilio
|53130
|56.54
|51.10
|55.70+4.49
|2xLongs
|36630
|10.03
|9.32
|9.33—.27
|UberTch
|150817
|40.50
|39.08
|39.91+.73
|UiPath
|47905
|16.63
|15.53
|16.61+1.12
|USBancrp 1.92f
|47911
|30.79
|30.07
|30.74+.63
|USNGas
|127814
|7.13
|6.90
|6.97—.50
|UntySftw
|39464
|30.29
|29.12
|30.01+.91
|VFCorp 1.20m
|43006
|19.46
|18.54
|19.45+.38
|ValeSA 3.08e
|52035
|13.83
|13.67
|13.70—.17
|VanEGold .06e
|55988
|32.23
|31.92
|32.05—.11
|VangSTBd .22e
|54400
|76.23
|76.11
|76.12—.02
|VangEmg 1.10e
|30841
|40.33
|40.12
|40.17+.28
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|29332
|46.51
|46.36
|46.45+.05
|VerizonCm 2.61
|51682
|36.33
|35.91
|36.11+.06
|VertivHl .01
|33453
|16.54
|15.64
|16.42+.86
|Vipshop
|40674
|15.20
|14.88
|14.89+.01
|VirgnGal
|81194
|4.81
|4.36
|4.79+.43
|WeWork
|137311
|.23
|.21
|.21+.00
|WellsFargo 1.20f
|94194
|40.83
|40.10
|40.82+.79
|Xpeng
|58944
|9.65
|9.20
|9.45+.43
|ZIMIntg 2e
|103330
|16.06
|14.55
|15.03—2.48
