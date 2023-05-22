AP NEWS
Listen
Related topics

BC-150-actives-n

May 22, 2023 GMT
NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for
NYSE listed most active stocks:
SalesHighLowLastChg
AMCEnt698265.214.965.19+.16
AMCEntpf250501.621.581.60—.02
AT&amp;TInc 1.1116425616.4216.1616.38+.07
Alibaba9608587.4885.6585.98+2.00
Ambev .05e390802.942.902.91+.03
AEagleOut .72f3790112.3611.7111.73—.44
AnteroRes 12575123.9423.0823.70—.01
ArkInnova .78e
10540540.4538.7340.42+1.72
Azul256449.628.859.43+1.03
BPPLC 1.44f3064135.9635.6835.93—.10
BRFSA276641.791.651.78+.11
BcoBrad .04a1206973.283.243.25+.02
BkofAm .8815022428.4528.0128.28+.17
Barclay .15e512067.997.917.98—.02
BarrickGld 2.82e
3114117.9617.7917.86—.01
BrMySq 2.16f3135566.3065.1465.70—.14
CNHIndl .39e2585814.0913.7613.81—.20
CanoHl251931.391.271.39+.11
Carnival11723611.2510.8311.24+.30
CarvanaA7559611.5810.3411.55+.81
ChrgePt476278.387.848.38+.45
Chevron 6.04f
51347154.68152.23154.50—.73
Citigroup 2.044639846.1045.4545.87+.16
ClevCliffs2515315.0214.7314.92—.02
CocaCola 1.84f6418562.8761.5161.79—1.05
CredSuiss 1.22e57817.89.88.89+.00
DWavQntn181183.83.50.75+.26
DeltaAir4342536.3435.2135.59
DxSCBer4400632.3931.1031.12—1.24
DirSPBr8902916.9416.5716.71—.05
DxSOXBr18693816.7416.1216.22—.03
DxBiotBll1564207.136.677.12+.52
DxSOXBl26993717.5416.8917.43+.04
Dir30TrBul1572297.677.457.45—.11
DrxSCBull .41e
6766931.2330.0431.21+1.16
DrxSPBull3986777.5175.8676.92+.32
Disney7895991.3889.8991.35
EgyTrnsfr 1.23f5863912.8812.7212.81+.05
ExxonMbl 3.64
39755107.04105.80106.24—.02
Farfetch2019855.624.855.37+.39
FstHorizon .606122111.2010.8411.03+.15
FootLockr 1.606889629.7028.5028.51—1.70
FordM .60a26186311.7311.3711.51—.15
fuboTV408391.851.751.85+.07
FullTrck266866.205.675.69—.18
Gap .60f254848.047.787.95+.17
GenMotors .363171832.8132.3932.71+.05
Gerdau .50r459264.934.834.92+.14
GinkgoBi1942541.531.301.52+.24
Hallibrtn .643663530.5329.8030.29+.12
HPEnt .483564914.4914.2914.46+.13
iShBrazil .67e8327530.1529.8629.99+.10
iShSilver7314121.9521.6821.73—.13
iShChinaLC .87e
11157328.6228.3228.34+.44
iShUSAgBd 2.65e
4023298.3397.9897.99—.10
iShEMkts .59e11217139.4739.2639.29+.31
iShiBoxIG 3.8756494106.93106.59106.61
iShCorUSTr .333701123.1123.0223.03—.03
iSh20yrT 3.05
91170101.71100.73100.75—.35
iSEafe 1.66e5912373.7873.5573.68+.02
iShiBxHYB 5.099682774.4674.2274.46+.26
iShR2K 1.77e
111595178.39176.04178.37+2.26
Infosys .272981215.6115.4715.61+.36
Invitae375811.141.071.13+.05
iShJapan3378761.2761.0961.21+.25
iShCorEM .95e3061248.9948.7648.81+.40
ItauUnH946235.405.305.32—.03
JPMorgCh 447952141.64138.55139.05—.13
Kenvuen3387127.4326.0826.19—1.05
Keycorp .82f6322910.169.8510.15+.33
KindMorg 1.11f3156016.5516.4216.54+.02
Kohls 22480019.3818.7119.30+.30
KrSChIn 2.58e
7987327.6327.1327.14+.54
LloydBkg .14e488682.312.292.31—.01
LumenTch405342.362.272.31—.05
Macys .66f4326215.0214.7214.86+.07
MarathnO .40f3676223.5023.0123.48+.41
MedProp 1.16285437.847.647.84+.16
NYCmtyB .684786510.9910.6910.92—.01
NikeB 1.3661570112.85110.36111.72—3.04
NokiaCp .19e610234.084.044.07+.02
NordicAm .13e453064.163.814.08+.38
NorwCruis4510214.4613.9114.44+.29
NuHldg1167666.736.456.61+.09
OcciPet .72f4047759.4358.7159.37+.24
OnHldg2579727.6126.4227.50+.81
Organon 1.122753221.0420.1521.04+.61
PG&amp;ECp5960816.7716.4816.58—.04
Pagsegur3348012.8312.4512.70+.36
Palantir41617711.9311.3911.79+.08
PermResn3954410.259.6410.20+.59
Petrobras 2.87e5952211.8011.5811.61—.10
Pfizer 1.60f40278538.4836.7538.20+1.43
Pinterest4336023.5222.6323.35+.65
PrVixST375897.367.097.09—.10
PrUlSP5002759440.8339.9640.51+.17
ProctGam 3.76
27240152.60149.03150.01—3.16
ProShtQQQ23404711.7211.6311.67—.03
ProShSP7583314.8514.7314.78—.02
PrUShD33347226.6225.8926.23+.13
QuantmS407376.946.026.93+.89
RegionsFn .802823217.2116.8717.21+.35
Roblox3931740.6639.7439.90—.12
S&amp;P500ETF 4.13e
251451420.39417.35419.28+.66
SpdrBiot .44e2679987.8585.8587.85+2.48
SprBl1-3b5744591.6691.6591.66+.01
SpdLgTr4692629.6729.4129.42—.10
SpIntTrm2736728.7328.6428.65—.03
SpdrS&amp;PRB .74e
13676640.0339.1140.01+.80
Schlmbrg 1f4398346.0945.1945.88+.61
Schwab 1f3507752.1451.2651.73+.06
SentinOne2512719.2818.6819.20+.45
Shopifys9566564.0560.1763.18+2.98
SnapIncA649949.979.679.87+.15
SwstnEngy983615.345.195.28—.08
Square5036260.3757.5460.23+1.58
SPHlthC 1.01e
51808132.36131.13131.86+.55
SPCnSt 1.28e6183375.8574.8174.99—.94
SPEngy 2.04e6183980.0279.1979.85+.21
SPDRFncl .46e
13269332.7832.4632.71+.11
SPInds 1.12e5203399.8898.9599.84+.06
SPTech .78e27184158.05156.75157.71+.23
SPUtil 1.55e4199966.6265.8966.26+.15
TALEduc405746.015.755.83—.06
TaiwSemi 1.56e4879392.4491.2091.26—1.33
Technip .132506214.3513.9114.28+.40
TevaPhrm627608.067.877.100+.09
Transocn810546.295.946.28+.35
TruistFn 2.084029030.3829.6030.34+.64
Twilio5313056.5451.1055.70+4.49
2xLongs3663010.039.329.33—.27
UberTch15081740.5039.0839.91+.73
UiPath4790516.6315.5316.61+1.12
USBancrp 1.92f4791130.7930.0730.74+.63
USNGas1278147.136.906.97—.50
UntySftw3946430.2929.1230.01+.91
VFCorp 1.20m4300619.4618.5419.45+.38
ValeSA 3.08e5203513.8313.6713.70—.17
VanEGold .06e5598832.2331.9232.05—.11
VangSTBd .22e5440076.2376.1176.12—.02
VangEmg 1.10e3084140.3340.1240.17+.28
VangFTSE 1.10e
2933246.5146.3646.45+.05
VerizonCm 2.615168236.3335.9136.11+.06
VertivHl .013345316.5415.6416.42+.86
Vipshop4067415.2014.8814.89+.01
VirgnGal811944.814.364.79+.43
WeWork137311.23.21.21+.00
WellsFargo 1.20f
9419440.8340.1040.82+.79
Xpeng589449.659.209.45+.43
ZIMIntg 2e10333016.0614.5515.03—2.48
—————————
All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.