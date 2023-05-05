May 5, 2023 GMT
BC-KX-STOX-Final
|New York(AP)Final stocks
|LastChg.
|AT&TInc
|17.13
|+.22
|Altria
|46.69
|+.56
|AmerenCp
|90.47
|+.72
|AmExpress
|152.65
|+3.84
|ArchDanM
|75.96
|+1.74
|AutoZone
|2691.58+29.98
|BPPLC
|37.13
|+1.02
|Boeing
|198.34
|+1.29
|BristMySq
|68.14
|+1.32
|Brunswick
|82.67
|+2.33
|CampbSoup
|54.74
|+.41
|Chevron
|160.21
|+3.99
|Citigroup
|46.32
|+1.42
|CocaCola
|64.02
|+.30
|ConAgraBr
|37.82
|+.20
|ConocoPhil
|100.37
|+3.01
|Corning
|31.48
|+.11
|CurtissWright
|163.45
|+1.04
|DTEEnergy
|113.36
|+.68
|DeereCo
|381.09
|+7.50
|DillardsInc
|297.03+13.07
|Disney
|100.52
|+3.07
|DuPont
|65.51
|+1.45
|EmersonElec
|84.40
|+1.66
|Entergy
|107.36
|+1.26
|ExxonMobil
|108.68
|+2.64
|FMCCorp
|113.49
|+1.60
|FirstEnergy
|39.70
|+.79
|FootLocker
|41.08
|+1.71
|FordMot
|11.99
|+.43
|GenDynam
|211.92
|+3.07
|GenlElec
|100.24
|+.92
|GenMill
|89.81
|+.41
|HPInc
|30.13
|+.73
|Halliburton
|29.88
|+.86
|Hershey
|275.33
|+.69
|HomeDepot
|289.62
|+3.87
|IBM
|123.65
|+1.08
|IntlPaper
|32.35
|+.56
|JohnsonJn
|162.68
|+.55
|KrogerCo
|49.23
|+.95
|LindsayCorp
|122.15
|+2.87
|LockheedM
|455.54
|+3.61
|LowesCos
|205.81
|+3.01
|MarathonOil
|22.93
|+.85
|McDonalds
|296.60
|+1.44
|NCRCorp
|22.78
|+3.18
|Nucor
|142.32
|+2.44
|OGEEnergy
|37.75
|+.42
|OccidentPet
|60.69
|+1.99
|ONEOK
|64.51
|+1.88
|PG&ECorp
|17.27
|+.03
|Pfizer
|38.49
|+.26
|ProctGamb
|156.03
|+.52
|RaythnTech
|96.58
|+.66
|RexAmRescS
|28.30
|+.53
|RockwellAuto
|283.42
|+4.22
|Schlumbrg
|45.75
|+.68
|SnapOn
|260.81
|+2.13
|Textron
|66.15
|+.79
|3MCo
|103.35
|+1.51
|Timken
|76.79
|+2.67
|TraneTech
|176.81
|+.81
|UnionPacif
|201.23
|+4.17
|USSteel
|21.68
|+.77
|VerizonComm
|37.83
|+.48
|ViadCorp
|22.59
|+3.44
|WalMart
|151.77
|+1.30
|WellsFargo
|37.94
|+1.22
|WilliamsCos
|30.18
|+1.08
|Winnebago
|59.23
|+.50
|YumBrands
|137.49
|+1.17