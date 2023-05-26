May 26, 2023 GMT
BC-Dividends
|Pe-
|Stk
|of
|pay-
|riod
|rate
|record
|able
|STOCK
|Bit Origin Ltd
|x
|x- 1 for 30 reverse split, effective 5/30.
|INCREASED
|Donaldson Co
|Q
|.25
|6-7
|6-23
|Insperity
|Q
|.57
|6-8
|6-22
|REGULAR
|Analog Devices
|Q
|.86
|6-5
|6-14
|APA
|Q
|.25
|7-21
|8-22
|Atrion
|Q
|2.15
|6-15
|6-30
|Campbell Soup
|Q
|.37
|7-6
|7-31
|Camping World Cl A
|Q
|.625
|6-14
|6-29
|Compass Minerals
|Q
|.15
|6-9
|6-20
|CSG Systems Intl
|Q
|.28
|6-16
|6-29
|Farmers Natl Banc
|Q
|.17
|6-9
|6-30
|Intuit
|Q
|.78
|7-10
|7-18
|Penns Woods Bancorp
|Q
|.32
|6-6
|6-20
|Quanta Services
|Q
|.08
|7-3
|7-14
|Raymond James
|Q
|.42
|7-3
|7-17
|Toro Co
|Q
|.34
|6-21
|7-12
|Valley National Bnc
|Q
|.11
|6-15
|7-3
|VF Corp
|Q
|.30
|6-12
|6-20
|Village Bank & Tr
|Q
|.16
|6-5
|6-12
|Vishay Intertech
|Q
|.10
|6-16
|6-29
|g- Payable in Canadian funds.