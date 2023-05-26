AP NEWS
Listen
Related topics

BC-Dividends

May 26, 2023 GMT
Pe-Stkofpay-
riodraterecordable
STOCK
Bit Origin Ltdx
x- 1 for 30 reverse split, effective 5/30.
INCREASED
Donaldson CoQ.256-76-23
InsperityQ.576-86-22
REGULAR
Analog DevicesQ.866-56-14
APAQ.257-218-22
AtrionQ2.156-156-30
Campbell SoupQ.377-67-31
Camping World Cl AQ.6256-146-29
Compass MineralsQ.156-96-20
CSG Systems IntlQ.286-166-29
Farmers Natl BancQ.176-96-30
IntuitQ.787-107-18
Penns Woods BancorpQ.326-66-20
Quanta ServicesQ.087-37-14
Raymond JamesQ.427-37-17
Toro CoQ.346-217-12
Valley National BncQ.116-157-3
VF CorpQ.306-126-20
Village Bank &amp; TrQ.166-56-12
Vishay IntertechQ.106-166-29
g- Payable in Canadian funds.
All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.