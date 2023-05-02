AP NEWS
Listen
Related topics

BC-KX-STOX-Final

May 2, 2023 GMT
New York(AP)Final stocks
LastChg.
AT&amp;TInc17.07.43
Altria47.18.60
AmerenCp89.11.52
AmExpress153.25—6.07
ArchDanM75.52—2.28
AutoZone2702.89+23.35
BPPLC36.78—3.23
Boeing203.25.62
BristMySq68.10.30
Brunswick86.16+.12
CampbSoup54.55.08
Chevron160.04—7.20
Citigroup46.00—1.25
CocaCola64.01.29
ConAgraBr38.45+.23
ConocoPhil98.64—3.89
Corning32.49.62
CurtissWright170.53—1.18
DTEEnergy111.60—1.36
DeereCo383.80+1.68
DillardsInc294.07+.18
Disney100.60—1.61
DuPont65.03—4.35
EmersonElec82.22—1.13
Entergy106.43.98
ExxonMobil110.10—4.57
FMCCorp116.42—7.34
FirstEnergy38.75.26
FootLocker40.88—1.21
FordMot11.80.26
GenDynam213.01—5.12
GenlElec101.51+.33
GenMill89.00.37
HPInc30.12+.16
Halliburton29.86—2.69
Hershey274.30—2.05
HomeDepot294.28—3.42
IBM125.16.93
IntlPaper32.32.92
JohnsonJn165.03+1.43
KrogerCo49.44+.16
LindsayCorp120.43—1.19
LockheedM458.89—10.54
LowesCos205.97—2.25
MarathonOil22.74—1.30
McDonalds298.07+.49
NCRCorp20.91—1.07
Nucor146.56—1.45
OGEEnergy36.82.61
OccidentPet60.04—1.13
ONEOK62.74—2.65
PG&amp;ECorp17.26+.06
Pfizer39.06.15
ProctGamb156.43.14
RaythnTech98.87—1.46
RexAmRescS27.95.71
RockwellAuto279.02—3.63
Schlumbrg46.18—2.97
SnapOn262.08.37
Textron67.39+.34
3MCo102.98—2.87
Timken77.23.20
TraneTech188.56+.86
UnionPacif196.07—2.56
USSteel22.57.32
VerizonComm37.67—1.04
ViadCorp18.30—1.29
WalMart151.18.41
WellsFargo38.84—1.55
WilliamsCos29.30—1.06
Winnebago59.39+.05
YumBrands142.90+.67
All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.