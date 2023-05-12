BC-Weekly NYSE AMERICAN leaders

|NEW YORK (AP) — Yearly high-low, weekly sales,
|high, low, closing price and net change of the 20
|most active stocks trading for more than $1:
HighLow SalesHighLowLastChg.
|4.402.81B2goldg
|36,482,012
|4.29
|4.06
|4.11—
|.01
|5.10.94Tellurian
|33,168,942
|1.41
|1.19
|1.25—
|.06
|3.55.98Protalx
|27,639,658
|3.31
|2.16
|2.23—1.04
|4.722.30UraniumEn
|19,395,095
|2.88
|2.59
|2.65—
|.03
|1.53.91DenisnMg
|15,808,770
|1.17
|1.07
|1.10+.04
|1.48.61NwGoldg
|15,411,296
|1.48
|1.34
|1.42+.03
|4.891.13FrkStPrp
|15,117,563
|1.64
|1.22
|1.56+.30
|44.4837.77iShIndiabt
|11,268,322
|41.73
|41.26
|41.32—.08
|11.80.30GeniusGr
|11,128,391
|1.34
|1.04
|1.11—
|.01
|6.382.35EquinxGl
|10,807,773
|5.84
|5.18
|5.34—
|.34
|4.891.63RingEngy
|10,792,421
|1.96
|1.64
|1.73—
|.18
|8.254.69EnFuelgrs
|10,312,436
|6.78
|5.87
|6.07+.11
|12.787.18CrnrstnStr
|7,902,888
|7.99
|7.73
|7.79+.06
|3.181.52i80Goldn
|7,512,331
|2.60
|2.28
|2.31—
|.27
|182.35120.09CheniereEn
|5,737,821
|150.50
|146.61
|147.91+.12
|12.096.86CrnstTotR
|4,308,164
|7.60
|7.33
|7.38+.05
|4.201.99SlvrcpMt
|4,186,001
|3.84
|3.42
|3.45—
|.32
|1.90.89Taseko
|4,140,893
|1.54
|1.38
|1.43—
|.08
|50.3649.84iShLqdtybt
|4,034,166
|50.24
|50.17
|50.22+.03
|6.984.06NovaGldg
|3,848,071
|5.68
|5.25
|5.38—
|.24
|—————————