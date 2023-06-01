BC-150-actives-e

AP NEWS
June 1, 2023 GMT
EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for
NYSE listed most active stocks:
SalesHighLowLastChg
AMCEnt97284.544.474.51+.01
AT&amp;TInc 1.112807915.7615.6315.66—.08
AbbVie 5.9225981135.26131.10131.36—6.60
AdvAuto 61959571.9668.1668.24—4.65
Alibaba3381581.1379.3581.10+1.55
Amcor .48104009.699.619.67+.03
ArkInnova .78e2614540.2639.8140.19—.30
AtentoSA161073.302.803.15+.50
BPPLC 1.44f1088434.3534.0634.25+.54
BRFSA231251.751.651.68+.04
BcBilVArg .27e102836.716.666.67+.15
BcoBrad .04a183093.153.113.13+.05
BkofAm .88x6304127.8227.3427.37—.20
Barclay .15e110037.647.577.59+.07
BarrickGld 2.82e966017.2416.9617.24+.36
BlueOwlA .56f1626510.059.849.100—.26
Boeing10204209.10206.00206.33+.63
BostonSci998051.4950.9850.99—.49
Camecog .632002529.4027.9929.36+1.52
Carnival4438611.3711.2011.37+.14
CarvanaA7915614.5613.1614.20+1.28
ChrgePt205189.849.349.44—.23
Chevron 6.04f
13179151.59149.74150.73+.11
Chewy8743837.4935.2336.74+7.25
Citigroup 2.041580044.9144.3144.43+.11
ClevCliffs1089914.1113.8013.98+.10
CocaCola 1.84f1731260.0859.7759.81+.15
Coupang974516.1315.4416.13+.53
CredSuiss 1.22e11844.85.84.85+.02
DWavQntn308881.511.251.44+.18
DxSCBer1438634.2333.5834.10+.34
DirSPBr3634317.0516.8816.97+.08
DxSOXBr15163412.2411.8612.00—.25
DxGlMBr104396.536.306.33—.24
DxBiotBll585186.276.016.12—.12
DxSOXBl15572421.8221.1721.58+.43
Dir30TrBul678358.138.048.13+.21
DrxSCBull .41e
2309228.8928.3428.43—.28
DrxSPBull1736275.9875.1975.55—.28
Disney1882188.4487.1187.48—.48
DollarGen 2.36f
35215179.20165.72169.84—31.25
EgyTrnsfr 1.23f1287312.5412.4112.42+.02
EquitMid .60e173888.878.688.83+.30
ExxonMbl 3.64
15691102.22101.26101.47—.71
FstHorizon .601149410.4510.2510.34+.03
FordM .60a9944612.0711.8411.94—.06
FrptMcM .301303035.0634.6834.94+.60
fuboTV252041.561.491.52—.03
Gap .60f118017.977.797.86—.16
GenElec .32
12443103.44101.07102.77+1.24
GenMotors .36x1069132.5932.1432.29—.04
GinkgoBi459091.701.571.64+.06
Hallibrtn .641178929.0628.7328.83+.18
HPEnt .481861414.6414.4314.62+.20
iShBrazil .67e2355229.0928.8828.97+.15
iShEMU .86e989944.3644.2144.28+.15
iShSilver2521221.8421.5821.82+.21
iShTIPS 1.69e
13936108.20107.96108.19—.11
iShChinaLC .87e5348926.2625.9626.25+.28
iShUSAgBd 2.65e
1158698.8098.5898.78+.21
iShEMkts .59e3235038.4438.2338.44+.25
iShiBoxIG 3.87
29391107.81107.56107.80+.18
iSh20yrT 3.05
35353103.53103.21103.48+.49
iSEafe 1.66e8597771.1971.0071.10+.43
iShiBxHYB 5.094272073.9573.7873.87—.24
iShR2K 1.77e44867174.08172.93173.15—.62
iShCrSPS985592.7991.9992.08—.35
iShCorEafe 1.56e
1436666.5466.3566.47+.44
Infosys .271073015.8115.7015.74—.23
iShCorEM .95e1687047.9047.6447.90+.32
ItauUnH103715.245.195.20+.06
JPMorgCh 418130137.42135.45135.78+.07
JohnJn 5.19f12851154.62153.15153.30—1.76
Kenvuen1211525.4224.7525.00—.09
Keycorp .82f198589.559.199.24—.10
KindMorg 1.11f1169216.1916.0816.12+.01
Kohls 21237318.3718.0018.21—.11
KrSChIn 2.58e
4487725.5625.0225.54+.59
LumenTch123011.1001.891.90—.09
Macys .66f12017413.4712.8013.20—.39
MedProp 1.16199098.247.948.08—.17
NRGEgy 1.51f1283834.4332.5332.70—1.10
NewmntCp 1.60m
1228941.3540.8041.31+.76
NikeB 1.3614842104.31102.90103.48—1.78
NokiaCp .19e119914.044.014.03+.02
Nordstrm4504617.0715.4115.75+.45
NorwCruis1179414.9814.7314.98+.13
NuHldg223886.746.616.72—.03
OcciPet .72f1209258.0857.5357.80+.14
Oracle 1.60f10979105.71104.78105.66—.28
PG&amp;ECp3753716.8816.4216.49—.45
Palantir14213614.6014.2014.55—.16
PetrbrsA1253410.4710.3910.44+.16
Petrobras 2.87e1222211.6911.5811.63+.09
Pfizer 1.60f2303638.1937.7037.76—.27
Pinterest1337423.8323.5323.73—.21
PrVixST183986.846.776.80—.10
ProShtQQQ8938311.3711.3211.32—.01
ProShSP2967914.9014.8514.88+.02
PrUShSP1041039.1338.8739.04+.15
PrUShD31162427.9127.4827.83+.53
PureStrg4023334.0230.9733.60+4.81
RioTinto 10.39e1546260.7260.0760.62+1.57
Roblox1655942.7741.3042.49+.63
S&amp;P500ETF 4.13e
88674418.28416.79417.35—.50
SpdrBiot .44e1139184.3083.1283.67—.25
SprBl1-3b2100791.4591.4491.45—.33
SpIntTrm1532928.7728.7228.76+.04
SpdrS&amp;PRB .74e
2192839.3738.7138.77—.20
SpdrRetl .49e1348456.8456.2056.55—.29
Salesforce51761213.44206.06211.47—11.91
Schwab 1f1053753.3152.5752.72+.03
SeaLtd1100757.5556.0557.08—.33
SentinOne1487920.6419.9020.33—1.05
Shopifys1845257.1255.4257.04—.15
SnapIncA2061910.1910.0110.11—.09
SwstAirl .721200530.0929.1129.21—.66
SwstnEngy161324.824.734.76—.02
Square1178159.7359.0459.54—.85
SPMatls .98e1244575.5875.0675.30+.28
SPHlthC 1.01e
15728127.95126.96127.06—.77
SPCnSt 1.28e2253372.6872.2772.33—.35
SPEngy 2.04e3149476.9076.2576.43—.16
SPDRFncl .46e7277931.9731.7231.77+.01
SPInds 1.12e1781697.3696.7596.93+.08
SPUtil 1.55e2159465.1464.0764.13—.80
TALEduc109195.775.415.76+.33
TaiwSemi 1.56e
30566100.5998.6099.62+1.03
Target 4.32f26030129.03126.75128.46—2.47
TevaPhrm137927.257.187.20—.01
Transocn163705.855.735.80+.08
TruistFn 2.082481531.3830.4030.64+.17
2xLongs116018.618.478.51—.29
UberTch2094338.0437.4937.67—.27
UiPath3543017.3316.6916.97—.92
UtdMicro .09e103658.338.258.32+.06
USBancrp 1.92f1387030.1729.3329.40—.50
USNGas719606.005.925.93—.27
USSteel .201554720.7720.4020.46—.46
ValeSA 3.08e4986112.9012.7612.82+.14
VanEGold .06e2988831.6131.0331.58+.67
VangEmg 1.10e4848139.3139.1139.31+.26
VangFTSE 1.10e
1258044.9744.8444.92+.29
VerizonCm 2.611691635.6335.4235.52—.11
VictSec1638518.7317.3918.61—1.81
Vipshop1047614.9314.3614.81+.49
Visa 1.8010737224.85222.43224.28+3.25
WeWork43183.18.17.17—.00
WellsFargo 1.20f
1563640.3939.6839.77—.05
Xpeng185257.807.517.62—.26
