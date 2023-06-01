June 1, 2023 GMT
BC-150-actives-e
|EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AMCEnt
|9728
|4.54
|4.47
|4.51+.01
|AT&TInc 1.11
|28079
|15.76
|15.63
|15.66—.08
|AbbVie 5.92
|25981
|135.26
|131.10
|131.36—6.60
|AdvAuto 6
|19595
|71.96
|68.16
|68.24—4.65
|Alibaba
|33815
|81.13
|79.35
|81.10+1.55
|Amcor .48
|10400
|9.69
|9.61
|9.67+.03
|ArkInnova .78e
|26145
|40.26
|39.81
|40.19—.30
|AtentoSA
|16107
|3.30
|2.80
|3.15+.50
|BPPLC 1.44f
|10884
|34.35
|34.06
|34.25+.54
|BRFSA
|23125
|1.75
|1.65
|1.68+.04
|BcBilVArg .27e
|10283
|6.71
|6.66
|6.67+.15
|BcoBrad .04a
|18309
|3.15
|3.11
|3.13+.05
|BkofAm .88
|x63041
|27.82
|27.34
|27.37—.20
|Barclay .15e
|11003
|7.64
|7.57
|7.59+.07
|BarrickGld 2.82e
|9660
|17.24
|16.96
|17.24+.36
|BlueOwlA .56f
|16265
|10.05
|9.84
|9.100—.26
|Boeing
|10204
|209.10
|206.00
|206.33+.63
|BostonSci
|9980
|51.49
|50.98
|50.99—.49
|Camecog .63
|20025
|29.40
|27.99
|29.36+1.52
|Carnival
|44386
|11.37
|11.20
|11.37+.14
|CarvanaA
|79156
|14.56
|13.16
|14.20+1.28
|ChrgePt
|20518
|9.84
|9.34
|9.44—.23
|Chevron 6.04f
|13179
|151.59
|149.74
|150.73+.11
|Chewy
|87438
|37.49
|35.23
|36.74+7.25
|Citigroup 2.04
|15800
|44.91
|44.31
|44.43+.11
|ClevCliffs
|10899
|14.11
|13.80
|13.98+.10
|CocaCola 1.84f
|17312
|60.08
|59.77
|59.81+.15
|Coupang
|9745
|16.13
|15.44
|16.13+.53
|CredSuiss 1.22e
|11844
|.85
|.84
|.85+.02
|DWavQntn
|30888
|1.51
|1.25
|1.44+.18
|DxSCBer
|14386
|34.23
|33.58
|34.10+.34
|DirSPBr
|36343
|17.05
|16.88
|16.97+.08
|DxSOXBr
|151634
|12.24
|11.86
|12.00—.25
|DxGlMBr
|10439
|6.53
|6.30
|6.33—.24
|DxBiotBll
|58518
|6.27
|6.01
|6.12—.12
|DxSOXBl
|155724
|21.82
|21.17
|21.58+.43
|Dir30TrBul
|67835
|8.13
|8.04
|8.13+.21
|DrxSCBull .41e
|23092
|28.89
|28.34
|28.43—.28
|DrxSPBull
|17362
|75.98
|75.19
|75.55—.28
|Disney
|18821
|88.44
|87.11
|87.48—.48
|DollarGen 2.36f
|35215
|179.20
|165.72
|169.84—31.25
|EgyTrnsfr 1.23f
|12873
|12.54
|12.41
|12.42+.02
|EquitMid .60e
|17388
|8.87
|8.68
|8.83+.30
|ExxonMbl 3.64
|15691
|102.22
|101.26
|101.47—.71
|FstHorizon .60
|11494
|10.45
|10.25
|10.34+.03
|FordM .60a
|99446
|12.07
|11.84
|11.94—.06
|FrptMcM .30
|13030
|35.06
|34.68
|34.94+.60
|fuboTV
|25204
|1.56
|1.49
|1.52—.03
|Gap .60f
|11801
|7.97
|7.79
|7.86—.16
|GenElec .32
|12443
|103.44
|101.07
|102.77+1.24
|GenMotors .36
|x10691
|32.59
|32.14
|32.29—.04
|GinkgoBi
|45909
|1.70
|1.57
|1.64+.06
|Hallibrtn .64
|11789
|29.06
|28.73
|28.83+.18
|HPEnt .48
|18614
|14.64
|14.43
|14.62+.20
|iShBrazil .67e
|23552
|29.09
|28.88
|28.97+.15
|iShEMU .86e
|9899
|44.36
|44.21
|44.28+.15
|iShSilver
|25212
|21.84
|21.58
|21.82+.21
|iShTIPS 1.69e
|13936
|108.20
|107.96
|108.19—.11
|iShChinaLC .87e
|53489
|26.26
|25.96
|26.25+.28
|iShUSAgBd 2.65e
|11586
|98.80
|98.58
|98.78+.21
|iShEMkts .59e
|32350
|38.44
|38.23
|38.44+.25
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|29391
|107.81
|107.56
|107.80+.18
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|35353
|103.53
|103.21
|103.48+.49
|iSEafe 1.66e
|85977
|71.19
|71.00
|71.10+.43
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|42720
|73.95
|73.78
|73.87—.24
|iShR2K 1.77e
|44867
|174.08
|172.93
|173.15—.62
|iShCrSPS
|9855
|92.79
|91.99
|92.08—.35
|iShCorEafe 1.56e
|14366
|66.54
|66.35
|66.47+.44
|Infosys .27
|10730
|15.81
|15.70
|15.74—.23
|iShCorEM .95e
|16870
|47.90
|47.64
|47.90+.32
|ItauUnH
|10371
|5.24
|5.19
|5.20+.06
|JPMorgCh 4
|18130
|137.42
|135.45
|135.78+.07
|JohnJn 5.19f
|12851
|154.62
|153.15
|153.30—1.76
|Kenvuen
|12115
|25.42
|24.75
|25.00—.09
|Keycorp .82f
|19858
|9.55
|9.19
|9.24—.10
|KindMorg 1.11f
|11692
|16.19
|16.08
|16.12+.01
|Kohls 2
|12373
|18.37
|18.00
|18.21—.11
|KrSChIn 2.58e
|44877
|25.56
|25.02
|25.54+.59
|LumenTch
|12301
|1.100
|1.89
|1.90—.09
|Macys .66f
|120174
|13.47
|12.80
|13.20—.39
|MedProp 1.16
|19909
|8.24
|7.94
|8.08—.17
|NRGEgy 1.51f
|12838
|34.43
|32.53
|32.70—1.10
|NewmntCp 1.60m
|12289
|41.35
|40.80
|41.31+.76
|NikeB
|1.36
|14842
|104.31
|102.90
|103.48—1.78
|NokiaCp .19e
|11991
|4.04
|4.01
|4.03+.02
|Nordstrm
|45046
|17.07
|15.41
|15.75+.45
|NorwCruis
|11794
|14.98
|14.73
|14.98+.13
|NuHldg
|22388
|6.74
|6.61
|6.72—.03
|OcciPet .72f
|12092
|58.08
|57.53
|57.80+.14
|Oracle 1.60f
|10979
|105.71
|104.78
|105.66—.28
|PG&ECp
|37537
|16.88
|16.42
|16.49—.45
|Palantir
|142136
|14.60
|14.20
|14.55—.16
|PetrbrsA
|12534
|10.47
|10.39
|10.44+.16
|Petrobras 2.87e
|12222
|11.69
|11.58
|11.63+.09
|Pfizer 1.60f
|23036
|38.19
|37.70
|37.76—.27
|13374
|23.83
|23.53
|23.73—.21
|PrVixST
|18398
|6.84
|6.77
|6.80—.10
|ProShtQQQ
|89383
|11.37
|11.32
|11.32—.01
|ProShSP
|29679
|14.90
|14.85
|14.88+.02
|PrUShSP
|10410
|39.13
|38.87
|39.04+.15
|PrUShD3
|11624
|27.91
|27.48
|27.83+.53
|PureStrg
|40233
|34.02
|30.97
|33.60+4.81
|RioTinto 10.39e
|15462
|60.72
|60.07
|60.62+1.57
|Roblox
|16559
|42.77
|41.30
|42.49+.63
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|88674
|418.28
|416.79
|417.35—.50
|SpdrBiot .44e
|11391
|84.30
|83.12
|83.67—.25
|SprBl1-3b
|21007
|91.45
|91.44
|91.45—.33
|SpIntTrm
|15329
|28.77
|28.72
|28.76+.04
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|21928
|39.37
|38.71
|38.77—.20
|SpdrRetl .49e
|13484
|56.84
|56.20
|56.55—.29
|Salesforce
|51761
|213.44
|206.06
|211.47—11.91
|Schwab 1f
|10537
|53.31
|52.57
|52.72+.03
|SeaLtd
|11007
|57.55
|56.05
|57.08—.33
|SentinOne
|14879
|20.64
|19.90
|20.33—1.05
|Shopifys
|18452
|57.12
|55.42
|57.04—.15
|SnapIncA
|20619
|10.19
|10.01
|10.11—.09
|SwstAirl .72
|12005
|30.09
|29.11
|29.21—.66
|SwstnEngy
|16132
|4.82
|4.73
|4.76—.02
|Square
|11781
|59.73
|59.04
|59.54—.85
|SPMatls .98e
|12445
|75.58
|75.06
|75.30+.28
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|15728
|127.95
|126.96
|127.06—.77
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|22533
|72.68
|72.27
|72.33—.35
|SPEngy 2.04e
|31494
|76.90
|76.25
|76.43—.16
|SPDRFncl .46e
|72779
|31.97
|31.72
|31.77+.01
|SPInds 1.12e
|17816
|97.36
|96.75
|96.93+.08
|SPUtil 1.55e
|21594
|65.14
|64.07
|64.13—.80
|TALEduc
|10919
|5.77
|5.41
|5.76+.33
|TaiwSemi 1.56e
|30566
|100.59
|98.60
|99.62+1.03
|Target 4.32f
|26030
|129.03
|126.75
|128.46—2.47
|TevaPhrm
|13792
|7.25
|7.18
|7.20—.01
|Transocn
|16370
|5.85
|5.73
|5.80+.08
|TruistFn 2.08
|24815
|31.38
|30.40
|30.64+.17
|2xLongs
|11601
|8.61
|8.47
|8.51—.29
|UberTch
|20943
|38.04
|37.49
|37.67—.27
|UiPath
|35430
|17.33
|16.69
|16.97—.92
|UtdMicro .09e
|10365
|8.33
|8.25
|8.32+.06
|USBancrp 1.92f
|13870
|30.17
|29.33
|29.40—.50
|USNGas
|71960
|6.00
|5.92
|5.93—.27
|USSteel .20
|15547
|20.77
|20.40
|20.46—.46
|ValeSA 3.08e
|49861
|12.90
|12.76
|12.82+.14
|VanEGold .06e
|29888
|31.61
|31.03
|31.58+.67
|VangEmg 1.10e
|48481
|39.31
|39.11
|39.31+.26
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|12580
|44.97
|44.84
|44.92+.29
|VerizonCm 2.61
|16916
|35.63
|35.42
|35.52—.11
|VictSec
|16385
|18.73
|17.39
|18.61—1.81
|Vipshop
|10476
|14.93
|14.36
|14.81+.49
|Visa 1.80
|10737
|224.85
|222.43
|224.28+3.25
|WeWork
|43183
|.18
|.17
|.17—.00
|WellsFargo 1.20f
|15636
|40.39
|39.68
|39.77—.05
|Xpeng
|18525
|7.80
|7.51
|7.62—.26
