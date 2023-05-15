May 15, 2023 GMT
BC-KX-STOX-Final
|New York(AP)Final stocks
|LastChg.
|AT&TInc
|16.95
|—
|.08
|Altria
|45.56
|—
|.11
|AmerenCp
|85.06
|—2.66
|AmExpress
|150.00
|+2.07
|ArchDanM
|76.06
|+.68
|AutoZone
|2706.53—22.53
|BPPLC
|36.19
|+.38
|Boeing
|202.77
|+2.07
|BristMySq
|68.17
|+.11
|Brunswick
|77.81
|+.79
|CampbSoup
|53.33
|—1.00
|Chevron
|157.20
|+.58
|Citigroup
|46.05
|+.60
|CocaCola
|63.94
|—
|.17
|ConAgraBr
|36.54
|—
|.21
|ConocoPhil
|100.29
|+1.37
|Corning
|31.20
|+.21
|CurtissWright
|164.75
|+1.41
|DTEEnergy
|112.75
|—
|.70
|DeereCo
|370.21
|—3.77
|DillardsInc
|291.29
|+7.56
|Disney
|92.86
|+.87
|DuPont
|65.62
|+1.85
|EmersonElec
|83.12
|+.60
|Entergy
|105.44
|—1.70
|ExxonMobil
|105.07
|+.20
|FMCCorp
|110.16
|+.58
|FirstEnergy
|38.81
|—
|.65
|FootLocker
|40.00
|+.77
|FordMot
|11.64
|—
|.03
|GenDynam
|210.21
|+.25
|GenlElec
|102.00
|+3.20
|GenMill
|90.29
|—
|.32
|HPInc
|29.57
|+.67
|Halliburton
|29.10
|+.49
|Hershey
|270.46
|—4.12
|HomeDepot
|288.54
|—1.93
|IBM
|123.36
|+.52
|IntlPaper
|31.82
|+.06
|JohnsonJn
|159.55
|—1.23
|KrogerCo
|49.07
|—
|.11
|LindsayCorp
|120.70
|+.73
|LockheedM
|451.92
|+1.13
|LowesCos
|201.55
|—1.71
|MarathonOil
|22.67
|+.28
|McDonalds
|295.90
|—
|.24
|NCRCorp
|23.89
|+.57
|Nucor
|140.48
|+1.40
|OGEEnergy
|37.21
|—
|.56
|OccidentPet
|58.52
|+.43
|ONEOK
|57.95
|—5.77
|PG&ECorp
|17.07
|—
|.38
|Pfizer
|37.16
|—
|.19
|ProctGamb
|156.01
|+.05
|RaythnTech
|96.70
|+.71
|RexAmRescS
|29.03
|+.15
|RockwellAuto
|274.14
|+2.28
|Schlumbrg
|44.60
|+.53
|SnapOn
|257.77
|+1.73
|Textron
|64.14
|+.85
|3MCo
|100.49
|+.22
|Timken
|74.48
|+1.94
|TraneTech
|178.15
|+.42
|UnionPacif
|199.64
|+.65
|USSteel
|21.44
|+.31
|VerizonComm
|36.77
|—
|.82
|ViadCorp
|22.82
|+.95
|WalMart
|151.88
|—1.19
|WellsFargo
|38.77
|+1.28
|WilliamsCos
|29.10
|—
|.18
|Winnebago
|56.48
|+.57
|YumBrands
|137.78
|—
|.73