BC-KX-STOX-Final

April 26, 2023 GMT
New York(AP)Final stocks
LastChg.
AT&amp;TInc17.20.31
Altria46.69.30
AmerenCp88.99—1.77
AmExpress155.72.40
ArchDanM77.03+1.13
AutoZone2644.83—33.51
BPPLC39.42.15
Boeing203.03+.84
BristMySq68.02—2.22
Brunswick83.08.28
CampbSoup54.54.13
Chevron165.98—3.01
Citigroup46.86—1.04
CocaCola63.55.30
ConAgraBr37.82.32
ConocoPhil100.47—1.62
Corning32.24.65
CurtissWright166.87—5.64
DTEEnergy112.97—1.84
DeereCo374.61—4.86
DillardsInc298.17+.53
Disney96.61—1.40
DuPont67.37.62
EmersonElec82.48—2.04
Entergy105.05—3.72
ExxonMobil115.45—1.07
FMCCorp119.82—2.21
FirstEnergy40.68.46
FootLocker41.22+.53
FordMot11.54.23
GenDynam214.83—7.91
GenlElec96.21—2.23
GenMill87.88.62
HPInc28.96.30
Halliburton31.72—1.53
Hershey261.75—1.23
HomeDepot288.07—8.26
IBM125.85.04
IntlPaper34.56.13
JohnsonJn162.62—2.56
KrogerCo47.82.15
LindsayCorp119.75—2.13
LockheedM461.62—13.96
LowesCos200.80—5.08
MarathonOil23.29.45
McDonalds289.76—1.75
NCRCorp21.16.05
Nucor144.50—3.45
OGEEnergy37.09.84
OccidentPet60.26—1.07
ONEOK64.72.83
PG&amp;ECorp16.94.33
Pfizer38.63.70
ProctGamb154.58—1.81
RaythnTech97.68—3.41
RexAmRescS28.23.13
RockwellAuto270.63—4.30
Schlumbrg47.78—1.18
SnapOn254.13—3.72
Textron65.56—1.64
3MCo102.92—1.45
Timken75.71.64
TraneTech177.69—1.15
UnionPacif191.50—3.25
USSteel23.48.70
VerizonComm36.92.38
ViadCorp17.38.50
WalMart150.91.66
WellsFargo39.46—1.09
WilliamsCos29.44.49
Winnebago56.37—1.51
YumBrands138.01+.20
