BC-Dividends

|Luxventure Ltd
|x
|x- 1 for 10 reverse split, effective 4/26.
|SharpLink
|x
|INCREASED
|Donegal Group Cl A
|Q
|.17
|5-1
|5-15
|Donegal Group Cl B
|Q
|.1525
|5-1
|5-15
|Dorchester Minerals
|Q
|.9897
|5-1
|5-11
|Seacoast Banking FL
|Q
|.18
|6-15
|6-30
|United Bancorp
|Q
|.165
|6-9
|6-20
|REGULAR
|1st Source
|Q
|.32
|5-2
|5-12
|Amerant Bancorp Cl A
|Q
|.09
|5-15
|5-31
|AmeriServ Financial
|Q
|.03
|5-8
|5-22
|Aptagroup
|Q
|.38
|5-4
|5-25
|CenterPoint Energy
|Q
|.19
|5-18
|6-8
|Central Val Cmnty Bk
|Q
|.12
|5-5
|5-19
|Citizens & Northern
|Q
|.28
|5-1
|5-12
|CMS Energy
|Q
|.4875
|5-5
|5-31
|Consolidated Edison
|Q
|.81
|5-17
|6-15
|Corteva
|Q
|.15
|6-1
|6-15
|CrossAmerica Ptnrs
|Q
|.525
|5-3
|5-10
|Green Plains Ptnrs
|Q
|.455
|5-5
|5-12
|HCA Healthcare
|Q
|.60
|6-16
|6-30
|Heritage Financial
|Q
|.22
|5-4
|5-18
|Hilltop Holdings
|Q
|.16
|5-10
|5-25
|Howmet Aerospace
|Q
|.04
|5-5
|5-25
|Hubbell
|Q
|1.12
|5-31
|6-15
|Huntington Bchs
|Q
|.155
|6-19
|7-3
|KB Home
|Q
|.15
|5-4
|5-18
|Kimberly-Clark
|Q
|1.18
|6-9
|7-5
|Magyar Bancorp
|Q
|.03
|5-4
|5-18
|Monarch Casino & Res
|Q
|.30
|6-1
|6-15
|g- Payable in Canadian funds.