BC-Dividends

April 25, 2023 GMT
Luxventure Ltdx
x- 1 for 10 reverse split, effective 4/26.
SharpLink x
INCREASED
Donegal Group Cl AQ.175-15-15
Donegal Group Cl BQ.15255-15-15
Dorchester MineralsQ.98975-15-11
Seacoast Banking FLQ.186-156-30
United BancorpQ.1656-96-20
REGULAR
1st SourceQ.325-25-12
Amerant Bancorp Cl AQ.095-155-31
AmeriServ FinancialQ.035-85-22
AptagroupQ.385-45-25
CenterPoint EnergyQ.195-186-8
Central Val Cmnty BkQ.125-55-19
Citizens &amp; NorthernQ.285-15-12
CMS EnergyQ.48755-55-31
Consolidated EdisonQ.815-176-15
CortevaQ.156-16-15
CrossAmerica PtnrsQ.5255-35-10
Green Plains PtnrsQ.4555-55-12
HCA HealthcareQ.606-166-30
Heritage FinancialQ.225-45-18
Hilltop HoldingsQ.165-105-25
Howmet AerospaceQ.045-55-25
HubbellQ1.125-316-15
Huntington BchsQ.1556-197-3
KB HomeQ.155-45-18
Kimberly-ClarkQ1.186-97-5
Magyar BancorpQ.035-45-18
Monarch Casino &amp; ResQ.306-16-15
g- Payable in Canadian funds.
