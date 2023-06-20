June 20, 2023 GMT
BC-Wheat KX
CHICAGO (AP) — Winter Wheat futures on the Chicago Board of Trade Tue:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|839¾
|848
|829
|836
|—6
|Sep
|835
|845½
|825¾
|834½
|—4½
|Dec
|833
|843½
|824
|834¼
|—2¾
|Mar
|831
|836¾
|817
|829
|—1¾
|May
|811
|827¾
|811
|822¾
|—
|½
|Jul
|805
|806
|795
|804¼
|—2
|Sep
|791½
|805¼
|791½
|805¼
|+½
|Dec
|811
|811
|809½
|809½
|+½
|Mar
|801¼
|+1
|May
|776½
|+1
|Jul
|707
|757
|707
|752¾
|+1
|Est. sales 43,814.
|Fri.'s sales 62,761
|Fri.'s open int 180,532