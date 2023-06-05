BC-150-actives-e

AP NEWS
June 5, 2023 GMT
EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for
NYSE listed most active stocks:
SalesHighLowLastChg
AMCEnt197374.644.614.63+.08
AMCEntpf107231.611.591.61+.02
AT&amp;TInc 1.116530815.3515.2915.33+.12
Alibaba1640384.0583.5083.55—.72
ABInBev .82e836854.8854.5054.82—.03
ArkInnova .78e1491141.7741.4841.55—.07
BPPLC 1.44f1174235.8635.4835.56—.10
BRFSA95501.801.781.79
BcoBrad .04a100303.303.283.29+.03
BkofAm .885962828.7128.4128.52—.19
BarrickGld 2.82e
1099517.2317.1217.20—.11
Blackstone 3.64e
1118686.0485.1585.69—3.31
Boeing9529210.44208.80208.90—4.42
BostonSci1139351.9451.7451.92+.10
CNHIndl .39e1287613.3013.1613.19—.44
Carnival4703212.2012.1312.19+.01
CarvanaA3534716.1915.3115.37—.31
CenovusE 1.60a852817.2417.1317.18+.19
ChrgePt183789.058.908.92—.15
Chevron 6.04f9383157.89157.37157.52+1.26
Circor2072047.4447.4047.43+15.76
Citigroup 2.041781246.3145.8446.04—.29
ClevCliffs956315.0814.9315.01—.05
CocaCola 1.84f1112161.4361.2561.41+.25
Coupang1482215.7915.6815.71—.82
CredSuiss 1.22e33839.89.88.89—.01
DeltaAir883036.8536.6636.74—.27
DevonE .80f1535149.5848.9749.05+.52
DxSCBer2256130.2029.7530.04+.89
DirSPBr2566915.7515.6815.70—.05
DxSOXBr9068112.3112.0512.30+.58
DxGlMBr85336.506.386.41—.02
DxBiotBll504006.846.646.83+.11
DxSOXBl8944721.4320.9720.99—1.04
Dir30TrBul529407.727.587.71—.04
DrxSCBull .41e
3501632.2431.7331.89—.97
DrxSPBull1241181.5881.2281.45+.20
Disney1594590.5590.0590.21—.56
EgyTrnsfr 1.23f
1284513.0012.9612.100+.12
Equinor .80a1169327.7327.3127.40+.51
EquitMid .60e242649.519.349.38+.30
ExxonMbl 3.64
18634107.03106.38106.61+.85
Farfetch170725.275.235.26+.23
FstHorizon .601624010.9910.8310.87—.17
FordM .60a8838512.6012.5012.52+.13
FrptMcM .301218137.0236.6536.73—.46
fuboTV128581.751.721.75+.07
GameStps943925.5225.0425.06+.42
Gap .60f128838.618.418.43—.27
GenMotors .361323634.1233.8633.91—.38
GinkgoBi152381.601.581.60—.02
HPInc 1.05775830.4030.0130.04—.51
Hallibrtn .641189931.8031.4031.53—.11
HPEnt .481108215.2315.1615.22—.03
iShBrazil .67e2401030.7430.6330.70+.11
iShSilver1319621.5921.4621.55—.14
iShChinaLC .87e4768027.3027.2327.23—.20
iShEMkts .59e2240739.4639.3839.41—.13
iShiBoxIG 3.87
16746107.08106.85107.07—.24
iSh20yrT 3.05
18544101.79101.21101.78—.21
iSEafe 1.66e946872.5272.3572.45—.20
iShiBxHYB 5.094314674.4174.3474.40—.18
iShR2K 1.77e
66231180.82179.87180.22—1.80
iShCrSPS1647595.7395.0095.19—1.87
iShCorTInt 1.28e
1010862.6762.4862.58—.16
iShCorEafe 1.56e
1955067.8067.5967.69—.19
Infosys .271179915.5915.5315.57—.24
iShCorEM .95e946349.0949.0149.04—.17
ItauUnH171185.445.425.44+.03
JPMorgCh 413959139.31138.46138.73—1.74
Keycorp .82f1823110.2410.1110.15—.14
KindMorg 1.11f754516.8816.8116.84+.09
Kohls 21066820.6420.4220.46+.18
KrSChIn 2.58e
1885626.7526.5326.56—.42
LloydBkg .14e127572.222.202.21—.06
LumenTch153272.052.032.04+.03
Macys .66f1211915.3815.0815.11—.31
MarathnO .40f1168623.7523.4123.50+.24
MedProp 1.16219058.328.278.31+.06
MorgStan 3.10793784.7384.0284.11—.24
NYCmtyB .681493210.7810.6110.70—.09
Nordstrm816717.5917.1417.14—.36
NorwCruis1003115.8715.7215.86+.08
NuHldg167596.896.826.88—.10
OcciPet .72f2222460.7660.0260.35+.66
Ovintvg 1.20f743437.1936.6937.00+1.41
PG&amp;ECp2299216.8716.0016.87+.22
Palantir18219715.3714.6815.35+.83
PeabodyE .58829919.4719.0519.06+.24
PetrbrsA812211.1411.1011.13+.18
Petrobras 2.87e2044312.4612.3612.40+.16
Pfizer 1.60f2058538.9938.4738.94+.58
Pinterest1764824.1223.8223.89+.42
PrVixST102286.286.256.26
PrUlCrd918624.9224.5524.61+.49
PrUlSP5001077342.9642.7842.88+.09
ProShtQQQ4156011.1211.0611.11—.01
ProShSP2834914.5214.4814.51—.02
PrUShSP751337.1336.9337.02—.08
PrUShD3782525.4225.1925.39+.12
Roblox847840.6539.8439.97—.37
SpdrDJIA 3.98e
11690338.05337.39337.59—.48
SpdrGold9131181.38180.67181.35+.30
S&amp;P500ETF 4.13e
57598428.57427.89428.31+.39
SpdrS&amp;PBk .53e805436.0635.6335.85—.72
SpIntTrm1078328.5028.4528.50—.02
SpdrS&amp;PRB .74e
3598941.7640.9141.20—1.01
SpdrRetl .49e972059.2458.7058.75—.73
Salesforce12807210.46207.96209.18—3.85
SamsaraA1151724.8724.7224.82+.51
Schlmbrg 1f898947.4046.5946.66—.12
Schwab 1f1266454.5554.2454.30—.07
SentinOne3102013.2312.7912.85—.59
Shopifys860758.3058.0358.27—.02
SnapIncA1041010.4010.3510.36—.06
SwstnEngy167615.084.994.100+.04
Square1012463.9462.8162.95—.52
SPMatls .98e1128978.6778.3478.46—.11
SPHlthC 1.01e
12084131.17130.73131.09+.77
SPCnSt 1.28e1490873.9773.7673.96+.35
SPEngy 2.04e3472080.6280.1580.28+.38
SPDRFncl .46e3988832.7332.5632.63—.18
SPInds 1.12e12903100.83100.50100.57—.37
SPUtil 1.55e1889866.0765.5266.07+.95
TaiwSemi 1.56e1710897.5696.5396.97—1.97
Target 4.32f8780132.44130.91131.48—1.74
TevaPhrm141877.217.167.20—.03
3MCo 6f9139102.49101.55102.20—.33
ToastA770121.1320.10021.06—.01
Transocn196646.646.506.51—.07
TruistFn 2.08809232.0431.4231.64—.44
UberTch1884039.8639.5339.83+.10
UiPath1681118.3518.1518.31+.07
UndrArm162107.777.607.61—.23
USBancrp 1.92f1342231.5631.1631.41—.33
USNGas565806.286.266.27+.29
USOil774665.0264.7864.85+.70
USSteel .20938422.0420.9021.82—.13
UntySftw1404631.3930.9431.09+.09
VFCorp 1.20m852418.4518.2818.33+.21
ValeSA 3.08e2417713.7513.7113.75+.07
ValeroE 4.08f7998107.93107.47107.60—1.67
VanEGold .06e2635331.5231.2231.46+.05
VangEmg 1.10e785140.2440.1640.18—.17
VangFTSE 1.10e
1039145.9045.7945.85—.14
VerizonCm 2.613893334.9534.8034.93+.35
VirgnGal113443.833.783.79—.03
WeWork121559.23.22.22+.04
WellsFargo 1.20f
1208841.0240.6040.80—.44
Xpeng109148.508.458.50+.06
—————————
All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.