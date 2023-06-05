BC-150-actives-e

June 5, 2023 GMT
|EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AMCEnt
|19737
|4.64
|4.61
|4.63+.08
|AMCEntpf
|10723
|1.61
|1.59
|1.61+.02
|AT&TInc 1.11
|65308
|15.35
|15.29
|15.33+.12
|Alibaba
|16403
|84.05
|83.50
|83.55—.72
|ABInBev .82e
|8368
|54.88
|54.50
|54.82—.03
|ArkInnova .78e
|14911
|41.77
|41.48
|41.55—.07
|BPPLC 1.44f
|11742
|35.86
|35.48
|35.56—.10
|BRFSA
|9550
|1.80
|1.78
|1.79
|BcoBrad .04a
|10030
|3.30
|3.28
|3.29+.03
|BkofAm .88
|59628
|28.71
|28.41
|28.52—.19
|BarrickGld 2.82e
|10995
|17.23
|17.12
|17.20—.11
|Blackstone 3.64e
|11186
|86.04
|85.15
|85.69—3.31
|Boeing
|9529
|210.44
|208.80
|208.90—4.42
|BostonSci
|11393
|51.94
|51.74
|51.92+.10
|CNHIndl .39e
|12876
|13.30
|13.16
|13.19—.44
|Carnival
|47032
|12.20
|12.13
|12.19+.01
|CarvanaA
|35347
|16.19
|15.31
|15.37—.31
|CenovusE 1.60a
|8528
|17.24
|17.13
|17.18+.19
|ChrgePt
|18378
|9.05
|8.90
|8.92—.15
|Chevron 6.04f
|9383
|157.89
|157.37
|157.52+1.26
|Circor
|20720
|47.44
|47.40
|47.43+15.76
|Citigroup 2.04
|17812
|46.31
|45.84
|46.04—.29
|ClevCliffs
|9563
|15.08
|14.93
|15.01—.05
|CocaCola 1.84f
|11121
|61.43
|61.25
|61.41+.25
|Coupang
|14822
|15.79
|15.68
|15.71—.82
|CredSuiss 1.22e
|33839
|.89
|.88
|.89—.01
|DeltaAir
|8830
|36.85
|36.66
|36.74—.27
|DevonE .80f
|15351
|49.58
|48.97
|49.05+.52
|DxSCBer
|22561
|30.20
|29.75
|30.04+.89
|DirSPBr
|25669
|15.75
|15.68
|15.70—.05
|DxSOXBr
|90681
|12.31
|12.05
|12.30+.58
|DxGlMBr
|8533
|6.50
|6.38
|6.41—.02
|DxBiotBll
|50400
|6.84
|6.64
|6.83+.11
|DxSOXBl
|89447
|21.43
|20.97
|20.99—1.04
|Dir30TrBul
|52940
|7.72
|7.58
|7.71—.04
|DrxSCBull .41e
|35016
|32.24
|31.73
|31.89—.97
|DrxSPBull
|12411
|81.58
|81.22
|81.45+.20
|Disney
|15945
|90.55
|90.05
|90.21—.56
|EgyTrnsfr 1.23f
|12845
|13.00
|12.96
|12.100+.12
|Equinor .80a
|11693
|27.73
|27.31
|27.40+.51
|EquitMid .60e
|24264
|9.51
|9.34
|9.38+.30
|ExxonMbl 3.64
|18634
|107.03
|106.38
|106.61+.85
|Farfetch
|17072
|5.27
|5.23
|5.26+.23
|FstHorizon .60
|16240
|10.99
|10.83
|10.87—.17
|FordM .60a
|88385
|12.60
|12.50
|12.52+.13
|FrptMcM .30
|12181
|37.02
|36.65
|36.73—.46
|fuboTV
|12858
|1.75
|1.72
|1.75+.07
|GameStps
|9439
|25.52
|25.04
|25.06+.42
|Gap .60f
|12883
|8.61
|8.41
|8.43—.27
|GenMotors .36
|13236
|34.12
|33.86
|33.91—.38
|GinkgoBi
|15238
|1.60
|1.58
|1.60—.02
|HPInc 1.05
|7758
|30.40
|30.01
|30.04—.51
|Hallibrtn .64
|11899
|31.80
|31.40
|31.53—.11
|HPEnt .48
|11082
|15.23
|15.16
|15.22—.03
|iShBrazil .67e
|24010
|30.74
|30.63
|30.70+.11
|iShSilver
|13196
|21.59
|21.46
|21.55—.14
|iShChinaLC .87e
|47680
|27.30
|27.23
|27.23—.20
|iShEMkts .59e
|22407
|39.46
|39.38
|39.41—.13
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|16746
|107.08
|106.85
|107.07—.24
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|18544
|101.79
|101.21
|101.78—.21
|iSEafe 1.66e
|9468
|72.52
|72.35
|72.45—.20
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|43146
|74.41
|74.34
|74.40—.18
|iShR2K 1.77e
|66231
|180.82
|179.87
|180.22—1.80
|iShCrSPS
|16475
|95.73
|95.00
|95.19—1.87
|iShCorTInt 1.28e
|10108
|62.67
|62.48
|62.58—.16
|iShCorEafe 1.56e
|19550
|67.80
|67.59
|67.69—.19
|Infosys .27
|11799
|15.59
|15.53
|15.57—.24
|iShCorEM .95e
|9463
|49.09
|49.01
|49.04—.17
|ItauUnH
|17118
|5.44
|5.42
|5.44+.03
|JPMorgCh 4
|13959
|139.31
|138.46
|138.73—1.74
|Keycorp .82f
|18231
|10.24
|10.11
|10.15—.14
|KindMorg 1.11f
|7545
|16.88
|16.81
|16.84+.09
|Kohls 2
|10668
|20.64
|20.42
|20.46+.18
|KrSChIn 2.58e
|18856
|26.75
|26.53
|26.56—.42
|LloydBkg .14e
|12757
|2.22
|2.20
|2.21—.06
|LumenTch
|15327
|2.05
|2.03
|2.04+.03
|Macys .66f
|12119
|15.38
|15.08
|15.11—.31
|MarathnO .40f
|11686
|23.75
|23.41
|23.50+.24
|MedProp 1.16
|21905
|8.32
|8.27
|8.31+.06
|MorgStan 3.10
|7937
|84.73
|84.02
|84.11—.24
|NYCmtyB .68
|14932
|10.78
|10.61
|10.70—.09
|Nordstrm
|8167
|17.59
|17.14
|17.14—.36
|NorwCruis
|10031
|15.87
|15.72
|15.86+.08
|NuHldg
|16759
|6.89
|6.82
|6.88—.10
|OcciPet .72f
|22224
|60.76
|60.02
|60.35+.66
|Ovintvg 1.20f
|7434
|37.19
|36.69
|37.00+1.41
|PG&ECp
|22992
|16.87
|16.00
|16.87+.22
|Palantir
|182197
|15.37
|14.68
|15.35+.83
|PeabodyE .58
|8299
|19.47
|19.05
|19.06+.24
|PetrbrsA
|8122
|11.14
|11.10
|11.13+.18
|Petrobras 2.87e
|20443
|12.46
|12.36
|12.40+.16
|Pfizer 1.60f
|20585
|38.99
|38.47
|38.94+.58
|17648
|24.12
|23.82
|23.89+.42
|PrVixST
|10228
|6.28
|6.25
|6.26
|PrUlCrd
|9186
|24.92
|24.55
|24.61+.49
|PrUlSP500
|10773
|42.96
|42.78
|42.88+.09
|ProShtQQQ
|41560
|11.12
|11.06
|11.11—.01
|ProShSP
|28349
|14.52
|14.48
|14.51—.02
|PrUShSP
|7513
|37.13
|36.93
|37.02—.08
|PrUShD3
|7825
|25.42
|25.19
|25.39+.12
|Roblox
|8478
|40.65
|39.84
|39.97—.37
|SpdrDJIA 3.98e
|11690
|338.05
|337.39
|337.59—.48
|SpdrGold
|9131
|181.38
|180.67
|181.35+.30
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|57598
|428.57
|427.89
|428.31+.39
|SpdrS&PBk .53e
|8054
|36.06
|35.63
|35.85—.72
|SpIntTrm
|10783
|28.50
|28.45
|28.50—.02
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|35989
|41.76
|40.91
|41.20—1.01
|SpdrRetl .49e
|9720
|59.24
|58.70
|58.75—.73
|Salesforce
|12807
|210.46
|207.96
|209.18—3.85
|SamsaraA
|11517
|24.87
|24.72
|24.82+.51
|Schlmbrg 1f
|8989
|47.40
|46.59
|46.66—.12
|Schwab 1f
|12664
|54.55
|54.24
|54.30—.07
|SentinOne
|31020
|13.23
|12.79
|12.85—.59
|Shopifys
|8607
|58.30
|58.03
|58.27—.02
|SnapIncA
|10410
|10.40
|10.35
|10.36—.06
|SwstnEngy
|16761
|5.08
|4.99
|4.100+.04
|Square
|10124
|63.94
|62.81
|62.95—.52
|SPMatls .98e
|11289
|78.67
|78.34
|78.46—.11
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|12084
|131.17
|130.73
|131.09+.77
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|14908
|73.97
|73.76
|73.96+.35
|SPEngy 2.04e
|34720
|80.62
|80.15
|80.28+.38
|SPDRFncl .46e
|39888
|32.73
|32.56
|32.63—.18
|SPInds 1.12e
|12903
|100.83
|100.50
|100.57—.37
|SPUtil 1.55e
|18898
|66.07
|65.52
|66.07+.95
|TaiwSemi 1.56e
|17108
|97.56
|96.53
|96.97—1.97
|Target 4.32f
|8780
|132.44
|130.91
|131.48—1.74
|TevaPhrm
|14187
|7.21
|7.16
|7.20—.03
|3MCo 6f
|9139
|102.49
|101.55
|102.20—.33
|ToastA
|7701
|21.13
|20.100
|21.06—.01
|Transocn
|19664
|6.64
|6.50
|6.51—.07
|TruistFn 2.08
|8092
|32.04
|31.42
|31.64—.44
|UberTch
|18840
|39.86
|39.53
|39.83+.10
|UiPath
|16811
|18.35
|18.15
|18.31+.07
|UndrArm
|16210
|7.77
|7.60
|7.61—.23
|USBancrp 1.92f
|13422
|31.56
|31.16
|31.41—.33
|USNGas
|56580
|6.28
|6.26
|6.27+.29
|USOil
|7746
|65.02
|64.78
|64.85+.70
|USSteel .20
|9384
|22.04
|20.90
|21.82—.13
|UntySftw
|14046
|31.39
|30.94
|31.09+.09
|VFCorp 1.20m
|8524
|18.45
|18.28
|18.33+.21
|ValeSA 3.08e
|24177
|13.75
|13.71
|13.75+.07
|ValeroE 4.08f
|7998
|107.93
|107.47
|107.60—1.67
|VanEGold .06e
|26353
|31.52
|31.22
|31.46+.05
|VangEmg 1.10e
|7851
|40.24
|40.16
|40.18—.17
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|10391
|45.90
|45.79
|45.85—.14
|VerizonCm 2.61
|38933
|34.95
|34.80
|34.93+.35
|VirgnGal
|11344
|3.83
|3.78
|3.79—.03
|WeWork
|121559
|.23
|.22
|.22+.04
|WellsFargo 1.20f
|12088
|41.02
|40.60
|40.80—.44
|Xpeng
|10914
|8.50
|8.45
|8.50+.06
