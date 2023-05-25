AP NEWS
BC-150-actives-n

May 25, 2023 GMT
NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for
NYSE listed most active stocks:
SalesHighLowLastChg
AMCEnt810334.934.624.67—.21
AMCEntpf288081.611.571.58—.04
ASETch290207.507.227.50+.21
AT&amp;TInc 1.1142701815.6715.0015.09—.86
Alibaba10255280.7178.4778.82—2.40
Ambev .05e1005352.952.912.92—.02
AEagleOut .72f8886710.789.9510.39—1.68
Amphenl .843107673.9173.3073.66+.69
AristaNtw
39276155.69150.63154.76+13.54
ArkInnova .78e10091739.6738.1638.49—.97
ArmourR .96432074.764.514.53—.21
BPPLC 1.44f6105335.3534.9935.04—1.00
BcoBrad .04a1662333.243.193.22+.06
BkofAm .8818479028.2427.8828.01—.09
Barclay .15e415427.847.737.76—.09
BarrickGld 2.82e
5545617.3317.0817.13—.35
BostonSci3197451.9651.3451.68—.25
BritATob 2.69e
3871033.3232.7032.72—1.05
Carnival21498011.2210.9010.95+.28
CarvanaA7650312.1010.6810.95—.58
CenovusE 1.60a4306016.7016.3516.42—.44
Citigroup 2.046715244.8043.9143.97—.52
ClevCliffs5070914.1413.8214.06—.14
CocaCola 1.84f5223360.7260.1560.37—.51
CorEnInf .20292141.35.951.03+.01
CredSuiss 1.22e78078.87.86.86—.01
DWavQntn811381.301.031.14+.04
DeltaAir2901535.7335.0335.34+.41
DesktpM1461642.081.661.70—.05
DxSCBer5514134.2532.6633.84+1.24
DirSPBr13764417.5717.2517.46—.24
DxSOXBr53618015.8114.6114.62—2.95
DxDGlBr3016912.0911.8212.02+.44
DxBiotBll3035456.645.986.09—.56
DxSOXBl73925318.7417.6318.73+2.70
Dir30TrBul1225457.457.347.38—.06
DrxSCBull .41e
9059529.7228.3028.68—1.09
DrxSPBull5785674.3273.0573.46+1.03
Disney6274488.1687.7988.12—.95
EQTCorp .604742536.4835.5936.01—.53
ElancoAn417008.368.038.10—.31
EgyTrnsfr 1.23f3825812.7812.6212.66—.14
ExxonMbl 3.64
55282106.18104.71105.16—2.43
Farfetch614015.104.714.88—.12
FootLockr 1.603015926.1025.3825.79—.37
FordM .60a23536211.5211.3311.44+.11
FrptMcM .304436333.7333.0633.51+.30
fuboTV579401.731.581.62—.07
FullTrck444735.615.415.52—.13
GaotuTch413602.692.312.34—.37
Gap .60f536667.667.247.33—.29
GenMotors .363645532.6432.1332.46+.18
Gerdau .50r421594.954.784.82—.09
GinkgoBi1142731.681.481.53—.10
Hallibrtn .644192930.5829.9630.12—.70
Hanesbds .60350594.153.984.05—.04
HannArms 1.58f4545224.2922.9823.07—.99
iShBrazil .67e17487229.5329.3729.50—.12
iShSilver9485921.1920.9320.98—.18
iShChinaLC .87e
15834226.7326.3526.42—.53
iShEMkts .59e10218838.5138.2538.31—.09
iShiBoxIG 3.87
89135106.56106.12106.20—.17
iShCorUSTr .338335822.9922.9422.94—.05
iSh20yrT 3.05
91433100.80100.28100.48—.05
iSEafe 1.66e5870571.5271.1571.26—.29
iShiBxHYB 5.097816473.9173.6073.64+.02
iShR2K 1.77e
144254175.27172.70173.42—2.12
iShCorEafe 1.56e
3700866.8266.4666.55—.28
iShJapan3337660.1059.8059.88+.17
iShCorEM .95e4732147.9447.6247.69—.13
ItauUnH1074285.415.305.36+.06
Keycorp .82f5613710.239.909.99—.22
KindMorg 1.11f4331616.3916.1116.13—.37
Kinrossg .12471864.844.704.70—.18
Kohls 24311221.1719.7920.01—.71
KrSChIn 2.58e
7939125.8725.3125.42—.45
LloydBkg .14e793092.262.232.24—.05
LumenTch953991.981.851.88—.11
Macys .66f8826115.0814.1714.31—.87
MarathnO .40f3744223.6323.0223.10—.93
MedProp 1.16488247.947.567.61—.27
Medtrnic 2.72f6186585.4082.3184.03—3.46
MetLife 2.08f3161853.0751.5852.42+2.17
NYCmtyB .683141110.6010.3010.35—.21
NewmntCp 1.60m
4233041.2040.6240.74—1.07
NokiaCp .19e574903.993.943.95+.01
NorwCruis5294114.6914.2314.37+.14
NuHldg1412057.076.786.87+.06
OcciPet .72f4524559.0458.2758.60—.79
Oracle 1.60f54586102.5098.77102.28+3.96
PG&amp;ECp5471116.5616.2016.25—.23
Palantir59068613.2212.3412.48+.25
PermResn340539.889.419.48—.54
Petrobras 2.87e7431111.9111.6811.74—.23
Pfizer 1.60f12614838.5137.6537.85—.78
Pinterest3422424.5223.5323.67—.64
PrVixST350207.587.377.52—.11
PrUlSP5003556539.1138.4538.67+.53
ProShtQQQ24406811.7111.5911.63—.27
ProShSP11033415.0414.9515.01—.06
PrUShSP3544639.9139.4539.76—.35
PrUShD33997928.2227.6528.07+.46
PureStrg3096525.9825.2925.87+1.34
Roblox2897540.8839.1739.53—.98
SpdrGold32747181.31180.53180.74—1.21
S&amp;P500ETF 4.13e
362490414.80412.41413.21+2.12
SpdrBiot .44e4047085.6782.9183.35—2.44
SpdLgTr3600329.4229.2629.32—.05
SpIntTrm5032428.5728.5128.53—.09
SpdrS&amp;PRB .74e
8472740.2339.1339.41—.73
Schlmbrg 1f10630645.5244.5844.75—1.49
Schwab 1f8600054.1751.7153.89+1.81
Shopifys5076459.5857.7358.17—.80
SnapIncA7152210.079.859.96+.16
Snowflake
140332158.73143.11146.76—30.38
SwstnEngy694975.255.095.11—.11
Square3678060.3159.7460.22—1.64
SPHlthC 1.01e
59796128.66127.01127.14—1.98
SPCnSt 1.28e6875873.2772.6372.94—.80
SPEngy 2.04e8642779.3578.3478.52—1.99
SPDRFncl .46e
15086031.9231.6631.74—.12
SPInds 1.12e5778397.7396.7497.06—.23
SPTech .78e
37112159.60157.58159.24+4.93
SPUtil 1.55e7954265.3864.1364.27—1.21
Synchrony .922993930.4229.8630.07+.01
TALEduc285965.1005.695.71—.12
TaiwSemi 1.56e
393598102.3796.98100.96+10.83
Target 4.32f29517142.20138.88139.18—3.92
TevaPhrm549617.507.347.36—.21
Transocn563336.406.136.17—.31
TruistFn 2.083788130.5429.7729.96—.44
2xLongs3751910.6210.0410.46—.28
UberTch5510738.5937.6037.82—.14
UiPath20856514.7113.3014.66—1.69
UtdMicro .09e407848.057.847.98+.11
USBancrp 1.92f3634430.8330.1630.28—.53
USNGas952567.046.726.73—.33
UntySftw4075728.8626.6726.92—1.43
VFCorp 1.20m5025518.5817.6317.81—.54
ValeSA 3.08e6852313.0912.9212.98—.14
VanEGold .06e7207730.6630.3130.39—.54
VangEmg 1.10e4439839.4039.1439.19—.08
VangFTSE 1.10e
4188745.1444.8744.94—.21
VerizonCm 2.61
14875135.5634.8034.91—.96
VertivHl .0117101919.1917.9518.59+2.35
Vipshop3280215.3614.7914.91—.01
VirgnGal1155804.723.984.26—.15
WeWork145599.20.18.18—.02
WellsFargo 1.20f
6376641.2940.5240.80—.07
Xpeng963508.137.857.93—.72
—————————
