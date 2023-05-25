May 25, 2023 GMT
BC-150-actives-n
|NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AMCEnt
|81033
|4.93
|4.62
|4.67—.21
|AMCEntpf
|28808
|1.61
|1.57
|1.58—.04
|ASETch
|29020
|7.50
|7.22
|7.50+.21
|AT&TInc 1.11
|427018
|15.67
|15.00
|15.09—.86
|Alibaba
|102552
|80.71
|78.47
|78.82—2.40
|Ambev .05e
|100535
|2.95
|2.91
|2.92—.02
|AEagleOut .72f
|88867
|10.78
|9.95
|10.39—1.68
|Amphenl .84
|31076
|73.91
|73.30
|73.66+.69
|AristaNtw
|39276
|155.69
|150.63
|154.76+13.54
|ArkInnova .78e
|100917
|39.67
|38.16
|38.49—.97
|ArmourR .96
|43207
|4.76
|4.51
|4.53—.21
|BPPLC 1.44f
|61053
|35.35
|34.99
|35.04—1.00
|BcoBrad .04a
|166233
|3.24
|3.19
|3.22+.06
|BkofAm .88
|184790
|28.24
|27.88
|28.01—.09
|Barclay .15e
|41542
|7.84
|7.73
|7.76—.09
|BarrickGld 2.82e
|55456
|17.33
|17.08
|17.13—.35
|BostonSci
|31974
|51.96
|51.34
|51.68—.25
|BritATob 2.69e
|38710
|33.32
|32.70
|32.72—1.05
|Carnival
|214980
|11.22
|10.90
|10.95+.28
|CarvanaA
|76503
|12.10
|10.68
|10.95—.58
|CenovusE 1.60a
|43060
|16.70
|16.35
|16.42—.44
|Citigroup 2.04
|67152
|44.80
|43.91
|43.97—.52
|ClevCliffs
|50709
|14.14
|13.82
|14.06—.14
|CocaCola 1.84f
|52233
|60.72
|60.15
|60.37—.51
|CorEnInf .20
|29214
|1.35
|.95
|1.03+.01
|CredSuiss 1.22e
|78078
|.87
|.86
|.86—.01
|DWavQntn
|81138
|1.30
|1.03
|1.14+.04
|DeltaAir
|29015
|35.73
|35.03
|35.34+.41
|DesktpM
|146164
|2.08
|1.66
|1.70—.05
|DxSCBer
|55141
|34.25
|32.66
|33.84+1.24
|DirSPBr
|137644
|17.57
|17.25
|17.46—.24
|DxSOXBr
|536180
|15.81
|14.61
|14.62—2.95
|DxDGlBr
|30169
|12.09
|11.82
|12.02+.44
|DxBiotBll
|303545
|6.64
|5.98
|6.09—.56
|DxSOXBl
|739253
|18.74
|17.63
|18.73+2.70
|Dir30TrBul
|122545
|7.45
|7.34
|7.38—.06
|DrxSCBull .41e
|90595
|29.72
|28.30
|28.68—1.09
|DrxSPBull
|57856
|74.32
|73.05
|73.46+1.03
|Disney
|62744
|88.16
|87.79
|88.12—.95
|EQTCorp .60
|47425
|36.48
|35.59
|36.01—.53
|ElancoAn
|41700
|8.36
|8.03
|8.10—.31
|EgyTrnsfr 1.23f
|38258
|12.78
|12.62
|12.66—.14
|ExxonMbl 3.64
|55282
|106.18
|104.71
|105.16—2.43
|Farfetch
|61401
|5.10
|4.71
|4.88—.12
|FootLockr 1.60
|30159
|26.10
|25.38
|25.79—.37
|FordM .60a
|235362
|11.52
|11.33
|11.44+.11
|FrptMcM .30
|44363
|33.73
|33.06
|33.51+.30
|fuboTV
|57940
|1.73
|1.58
|1.62—.07
|FullTrck
|44473
|5.61
|5.41
|5.52—.13
|GaotuTch
|41360
|2.69
|2.31
|2.34—.37
|Gap .60f
|53666
|7.66
|7.24
|7.33—.29
|GenMotors .36
|36455
|32.64
|32.13
|32.46+.18
|Gerdau .50r
|42159
|4.95
|4.78
|4.82—.09
|GinkgoBi
|114273
|1.68
|1.48
|1.53—.10
|Hallibrtn .64
|41929
|30.58
|29.96
|30.12—.70
|Hanesbds .60
|35059
|4.15
|3.98
|4.05—.04
|HannArms 1.58f
|45452
|24.29
|22.98
|23.07—.99
|iShBrazil .67e
|174872
|29.53
|29.37
|29.50—.12
|iShSilver
|94859
|21.19
|20.93
|20.98—.18
|iShChinaLC .87e
|158342
|26.73
|26.35
|26.42—.53
|iShEMkts .59e
|102188
|38.51
|38.25
|38.31—.09
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|89135
|106.56
|106.12
|106.20—.17
|iShCorUSTr .33
|83358
|22.99
|22.94
|22.94—.05
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|91433
|100.80
|100.28
|100.48—.05
|iSEafe 1.66e
|58705
|71.52
|71.15
|71.26—.29
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|78164
|73.91
|73.60
|73.64+.02
|iShR2K 1.77e
|144254
|175.27
|172.70
|173.42—2.12
|iShCorEafe 1.56e
|37008
|66.82
|66.46
|66.55—.28
|iShJapan
|33376
|60.10
|59.80
|59.88+.17
|iShCorEM .95e
|47321
|47.94
|47.62
|47.69—.13
|ItauUnH
|107428
|5.41
|5.30
|5.36+.06
|Keycorp .82f
|56137
|10.23
|9.90
|9.99—.22
|KindMorg 1.11f
|43316
|16.39
|16.11
|16.13—.37
|Kinrossg .12
|47186
|4.84
|4.70
|4.70—.18
|Kohls 2
|43112
|21.17
|19.79
|20.01—.71
|KrSChIn 2.58e
|79391
|25.87
|25.31
|25.42—.45
|LloydBkg .14e
|79309
|2.26
|2.23
|2.24—.05
|LumenTch
|95399
|1.98
|1.85
|1.88—.11
|Macys .66f
|88261
|15.08
|14.17
|14.31—.87
|MarathnO .40f
|37442
|23.63
|23.02
|23.10—.93
|MedProp 1.16
|48824
|7.94
|7.56
|7.61—.27
|Medtrnic 2.72f
|61865
|85.40
|82.31
|84.03—3.46
|MetLife 2.08f
|31618
|53.07
|51.58
|52.42+2.17
|NYCmtyB .68
|31411
|10.60
|10.30
|10.35—.21
|NewmntCp 1.60m
|42330
|41.20
|40.62
|40.74—1.07
|NokiaCp .19e
|57490
|3.99
|3.94
|3.95+.01
|NorwCruis
|52941
|14.69
|14.23
|14.37+.14
|NuHldg
|141205
|7.07
|6.78
|6.87+.06
|OcciPet .72f
|45245
|59.04
|58.27
|58.60—.79
|Oracle 1.60f
|54586
|102.50
|98.77
|102.28+3.96
|PG&ECp
|54711
|16.56
|16.20
|16.25—.23
|Palantir
|590686
|13.22
|12.34
|12.48+.25
|PermResn
|34053
|9.88
|9.41
|9.48—.54
|Petrobras 2.87e
|74311
|11.91
|11.68
|11.74—.23
|Pfizer 1.60f
|126148
|38.51
|37.65
|37.85—.78
|34224
|24.52
|23.53
|23.67—.64
|PrVixST
|35020
|7.58
|7.37
|7.52—.11
|PrUlSP500
|35565
|39.11
|38.45
|38.67+.53
|ProShtQQQ
|244068
|11.71
|11.59
|11.63—.27
|ProShSP
|110334
|15.04
|14.95
|15.01—.06
|PrUShSP
|35446
|39.91
|39.45
|39.76—.35
|PrUShD3
|39979
|28.22
|27.65
|28.07+.46
|PureStrg
|30965
|25.98
|25.29
|25.87+1.34
|Roblox
|28975
|40.88
|39.17
|39.53—.98
|SpdrGold
|32747
|181.31
|180.53
|180.74—1.21
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|362490
|414.80
|412.41
|413.21+2.12
|SpdrBiot .44e
|40470
|85.67
|82.91
|83.35—2.44
|SpdLgTr
|36003
|29.42
|29.26
|29.32—.05
|SpIntTrm
|50324
|28.57
|28.51
|28.53—.09
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|84727
|40.23
|39.13
|39.41—.73
|Schlmbrg 1f
|106306
|45.52
|44.58
|44.75—1.49
|Schwab 1f
|86000
|54.17
|51.71
|53.89+1.81
|Shopifys
|50764
|59.58
|57.73
|58.17—.80
|SnapIncA
|71522
|10.07
|9.85
|9.96+.16
|Snowflake
|140332
|158.73
|143.11
|146.76—30.38
|SwstnEngy
|69497
|5.25
|5.09
|5.11—.11
|Square
|36780
|60.31
|59.74
|60.22—1.64
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|59796
|128.66
|127.01
|127.14—1.98
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|68758
|73.27
|72.63
|72.94—.80
|SPEngy 2.04e
|86427
|79.35
|78.34
|78.52—1.99
|SPDRFncl .46e
|150860
|31.92
|31.66
|31.74—.12
|SPInds 1.12e
|57783
|97.73
|96.74
|97.06—.23
|SPTech .78e
|37112
|159.60
|157.58
|159.24+4.93
|SPUtil 1.55e
|79542
|65.38
|64.13
|64.27—1.21
|Synchrony .92
|29939
|30.42
|29.86
|30.07+.01
|TALEduc
|28596
|5.100
|5.69
|5.71—.12
|TaiwSemi 1.56e
|393598
|102.37
|96.98
|100.96+10.83
|Target 4.32f
|29517
|142.20
|138.88
|139.18—3.92
|TevaPhrm
|54961
|7.50
|7.34
|7.36—.21
|Transocn
|56333
|6.40
|6.13
|6.17—.31
|TruistFn 2.08
|37881
|30.54
|29.77
|29.96—.44
|2xLongs
|37519
|10.62
|10.04
|10.46—.28
|UberTch
|55107
|38.59
|37.60
|37.82—.14
|UiPath
|208565
|14.71
|13.30
|14.66—1.69
|UtdMicro .09e
|40784
|8.05
|7.84
|7.98+.11
|USBancrp 1.92f
|36344
|30.83
|30.16
|30.28—.53
|USNGas
|95256
|7.04
|6.72
|6.73—.33
|UntySftw
|40757
|28.86
|26.67
|26.92—1.43
|VFCorp 1.20m
|50255
|18.58
|17.63
|17.81—.54
|ValeSA 3.08e
|68523
|13.09
|12.92
|12.98—.14
|VanEGold .06e
|72077
|30.66
|30.31
|30.39—.54
|VangEmg 1.10e
|44398
|39.40
|39.14
|39.19—.08
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|41887
|45.14
|44.87
|44.94—.21
|VerizonCm 2.61
|148751
|35.56
|34.80
|34.91—.96
|VertivHl .01
|171019
|19.19
|17.95
|18.59+2.35
|Vipshop
|32802
|15.36
|14.79
|14.91—.01
|VirgnGal
|115580
|4.72
|3.98
|4.26—.15
|WeWork
|145599
|.20
|.18
|.18—.02
|WellsFargo 1.20f
|63766
|41.29
|40.52
|40.80—.07
|Xpeng
|96350
|8.13
|7.85
|7.93—.72
