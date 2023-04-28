April 28, 2023 GMT
BC-KX-STOX-Final
|New York(AP)Final stocks
|LastChg.
|AT&TInc
|17.67
|+.06
|Altria
|47.51
|+.32
|AmerenCp
|88.97
|—
|.75
|AmExpress
|161.34
|+2.89
|ArchDanM
|78.08
|+.07
|AutoZone
|2663.31
|+2.58
|BPPLC
|40.28
|+.94
|Boeing
|206.78
|+.74
|BristMySq
|66.77
|—
|.84
|Brunswick
|84.79
|—
|.44
|CampbSoup
|54.30
|—
|.68
|Chevron
|168.58
|+1.63
|Citigroup
|47.07
|+.55
|CocaCola
|64.15
|+.47
|ConAgraBr
|37.96
|+.06
|ConocoPhil
|102.89
|+1.66
|Corning
|33.22
|+.47
|CurtissWright
|169.83
|+1.85
|DTEEnergy
|112.41
|—1.04
|DeereCo
|378.02
|+6.17
|DillardsInc
|298.39
|+.73
|Disney
|102.50
|+2.57
|DuPont
|69.72
|+1.02
|EmersonElec
|83.26
|+.43
|Entergy
|107.58
|+.40
|ExxonMobil
|118.34
|+1.51
|FMCCorp
|123.58
|+1.80
|FirstEnergy
|39.80
|—1.32
|FootLocker
|41.99
|+.20
|FordMot
|11.88
|+.27
|GenDynam
|218.34
|+2.65
|GenlElec
|98.97
|+.91
|GenMill
|88.63
|—
|.16
|HPInc
|29.71
|—
|.01
|Halliburton
|32.75
|+.75
|Hershey
|273.06
|—
|.27
|HomeDepot
|300.54
|+6.61
|IBM
|126.41
|—
|.56
|IntlPaper
|33.11
|+.10
|JohnsonJn
|163.70
|+.70
|KrogerCo
|48.63
|+.29
|LindsayCorp
|120.74
|—
|.66
|LockheedM
|464.45
|—
|.55
|LowesCos
|207.83
|+3.30
|MarathonOil
|24.16
|+.68
|McDonalds
|295.75
|+1.03
|NCRCorp
|22.29
|+.50
|Nucor
|148.18
|—
|.11
|OGEEnergy
|37.54
|—
|.19
|OccidentPet
|61.53
|+.95
|ONEOK
|65.41
|+1.07
|PG&ECorp
|17.11
|+.06
|Pfizer
|38.89
|+.15
|ProctGamb
|156.38
|—
|.09
|RaythnTech
|99.90
|+.51
|RexAmRescS
|28.29
|+.01
|RockwellAuto
|283.41
|—
|.21
|Schlumbrg
|49.35
|+1.39
|SnapOn
|259.41
|+.01
|Textron
|66.94
|+1.38
|3MCo
|106.22
|+.89
|Timken
|76.85
|+.45
|TraneTech
|185.81
|+.31
|UnionPacif
|195.70
|+2.16
|USSteel
|22.88
|—
|.85
|VerizonComm
|38.83
|+.04
|ViadCorp
|19.03
|+.90
|WalMart
|150.97
|—
|.41
|WellsFargo
|39.75
|+.09
|WilliamsCos
|30.26
|+.45
|Winnebago
|58.14
|+.55
|YumBrands
|140.58
|+.78