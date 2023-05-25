BC-150-actives-e

May 25, 2023 GMT
|EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AMCEnt
|17248
|4.93
|4.81
|4.84—.04
|ASETch
|11131
|7.39
|7.22
|7.38+.09
|AT&TInc 1.11
|124950
|15.67
|15.40
|15.43—.52
|Alibaba
|32215
|80.71
|79.72
|80.32—.89
|Ambev .05e
|17806
|2.93
|2.91
|2.92—.02
|AEagleOut .72f
|30924
|10.78
|9.98
|10.31—1.77
|AristaNtw
|21267
|155.37
|150.63
|153.79+12.57
|ArkInnova .78e
|35015
|39.67
|38.75
|38.86—.61
|ArmourR .96
|11711
|4.76
|4.61
|4.62—.12
|BPPLC 1.44f
|19295
|35.30
|34.99
|35.14—.90
|BcoBrad .04a
|40649
|3.24
|3.21
|3.23+.07
|BkofAm .88
|61016
|28.24
|27.91
|28.19+.09
|Barclay .15e
|12518
|7.83
|7.78
|7.80—.04
|BarrickGld 2.82e
|16648
|17.33
|17.13
|17.13—.35
|BestBuy 3.68f
|10656
|72.00
|69.77
|71.12+1.97
|BostonSci
|12779
|51.96
|51.34
|51.58—.35
|Carnival
|104434
|11.22
|10.95
|11.15+.48
|CarvanaA
|29873
|12.10
|11.25
|11.32—.21
|CenovusE 1.60a
|12740
|16.70
|16.45
|16.64—.21
|Chevron 6.04f
|9747
|154.71
|153.50
|154.28—2.99
|Citigroup 2.04
|22281
|44.80
|44.07
|44.69+.20
|ClevCliffs
|16389
|14.14
|13.92
|13.97—.22
|CocaCola 1.84f
|14416
|60.51
|60.15
|60.33—.56
|CorEnInf .20
|22069
|1.35
|1.13
|1.16+.14
|Coupang
|11930
|16.02
|15.71
|15.84+.11
|CredSuiss 1.22e
|12092
|.87
|.86
|.86—.01
|DWavQntn
|43262
|1.30
|1.13
|1.14+.04
|DeltaAir
|10776
|35.62
|35.03
|35.61+.68
|DesktpM
|67590
|2.08
|1.88
|1.94+.19
|DxSCBer
|19574
|33.20
|32.66
|32.95+.35
|DirSPBr
|51615
|17.55
|17.25
|17.44—.26
|DxSOXBr
|227541
|15.81
|15.02
|15.45—2.12
|DirSPXBr
|10558
|15.55
|15.46
|15.52—.08
|DxBiotBll
|105068
|6.64
|6.25
|6.32—.32
|DxSOXBl
|373953
|18.35
|17.63
|17.96+1.93
|Dir30TrBul
|64465
|7.45
|7.36
|7.38—.06
|DrxSCBull .41e
|32189
|29.72
|29.23
|29.45—.31
|DrxSPBull
|20634
|74.32
|73.14
|73.55+1.12
|Disney
|17905
|89.56
|88.60
|88.85—.22
|Equinor .80a
|9890
|27.39
|26.91
|26.96—.88
|ExxonMbl 3.64
|14595
|106.12
|104.71
|105.54—2.05
|Farfetch
|19289
|5.10
|4.77
|4.77—.24
|FordM .60a
|74854
|11.50
|11.33
|11.48+.15
|FrptMcM .30
|15015
|33.73
|33.06
|33.60+.39
|fuboTV
|20964
|1.73
|1.65
|1.68—.02
|GaotuTch
|9748
|2.69
|2.45
|2.45—.26
|Gap .60f
|12987
|7.66
|7.42
|7.47—.15
|GenMotors .36
|13588
|32.63
|32.13
|32.61+.33
|Gerdau .50r
|12758
|4.95
|4.90
|4.91+.01
|GinkgoBi
|39201
|1.68
|1.55
|1.56—.07
|Hallibrtn .64
|10229
|30.58
|29.96
|30.51—.32
|Hanesbds .60
|10765
|4.15
|4.04
|4.14+.05
|HannArms 1.58f
|22444
|24.29
|23.38
|23.83—.23
|iShBrazil .67e
|32602
|29.87
|29.62
|29.73+.11
|iShSilver
|26816
|21.19
|21.07
|21.11—.05
|iShTIPS 1.69e
|11810
|108.05
|107.81
|107.82—.27
|iShChinaLC .87e
|56999
|26.73
|26.57
|26.66—.28
|iShEMkts .59e
|26688
|38.51
|38.40
|38.45+.05
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|35613
|106.56
|106.30
|106.31—.06
|iShCorUSTr .33
|28856
|22.99
|22.95
|22.95—.04
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|28867
|100.80
|100.37
|100.43—.11
|iSEafe 1.66e
|17507
|71.52
|71.29
|71.33—.21
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|24657
|73.91
|73.64
|73.68+.06
|iShR2K 1.77e
|48060
|175.27
|174.56
|175.01—.53
|iShCorEM .95e
|13835
|47.94
|47.78
|47.85+.03
|ItauUnH
|22109
|5.41
|5.35
|5.37+.07
|JPMorgCh 4
|10507
|136.27
|134.69
|136.07+.73
|Keycorp .82f
|11761
|10.23
|10.09
|10.14—.07
|KindMorg 1.11f
|15722
|16.39
|16.17
|16.26—.25
|Kinrossg .12
|17991
|4.84
|4.72
|4.74—.14
|Kohls 2
|12089
|21.17
|20.34
|21.04+.32
|KrSChIn 2.58e
|29754
|25.87
|25.56
|25.73—.15
|LloydBkg .14e
|20775
|2.26
|2.25
|2.25—.03
|LumenTch
|31227
|1.98
|1.91
|1.93—.05
|Macys .66f
|17390
|15.08
|14.84
|14.85—.34
|MarathnO .40f
|9707
|23.63
|23.32
|23.49—.53
|MedProp 1.16
|12233
|7.94
|7.72
|7.79—.10
|Medtrnic 2.72f
|22704
|85.40
|82.31
|82.43—5.06
|MetLife 2.08f
|11304
|53.07
|51.58
|52.60+2.35
|NewmntCp 1.60m
|15167
|41.20
|40.62
|40.76—1.05
|NokiaCp .19e
|13546
|3.98
|3.95
|3.98+.04
|NorwCruis
|22008
|14.69
|14.40
|14.60+.37
|NuHldg
|63881
|7.07
|6.78
|6.95+.14
|OcciPet .72f
|19263
|58.97
|58.27
|58.79—.60
|Oracle 1.60f
|15588
|100.43
|98.77
|100.38+2.06
|PG&ECp
|14299
|16.56
|16.40
|16.49+.02
|Palantir
|282420
|13.22
|12.58
|12.83+.60
|Petrobras 2.87e
|18818
|11.87
|11.76
|11.83—.14
|Pfizer 1.60f
|46038
|38.51
|37.65
|38.06—.57
|9617
|24.52
|24.05
|24.11—.20
|PrVixST
|12145
|7.49
|7.38
|7.42—.21
|PrUlQQQ
|14601
|54.69
|53.82
|54.06+1.79
|PrUlSP500
|16125
|39.11
|38.50
|38.71+.57
|ProShtQQQ
|57769
|11.71
|11.61
|11.68—.21
|ProShSP
|45235
|15.03
|14.95
|15.01—.06
|PrUShSP
|17090
|39.88
|39.45
|39.74—.36
|PrUShD3
|13986
|28.03
|27.65
|27.75+.14
|PureStrg
|10399
|25.98
|25.29
|25.45+.92
|RioTinto 10.39e
|10423
|59.69
|59.13
|59.20+.11
|Roblox
|11130
|40.88
|39.68
|39.70—.81
|SpdrGold
|14585
|181.30
|180.62
|180.82—1.13
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|123812
|414.80
|412.59
|413.28+2.19
|SpdrBiot .44e
|11731
|85.67
|84.11
|84.41—1.38
|SpdrShTTr .27
|11054
|29.00
|28.98
|28.99—.03
|SprBl1-3b
|10770
|91.73
|91.72
|91.73+.07
|SpdLgTr
|13807
|29.42
|29.30
|29.30—.06
|SpIntTrm
|17906
|28.57
|28.53
|28.53—.09
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|25557
|40.23
|39.80
|40.03—.10
|Schlmbrg 1f
|10764
|45.49
|44.67
|45.45—.78
|Schwab 1f
|34958
|54.03
|51.71
|53.84+1.76
|SentinOne
|10522
|20.94
|19.86
|20.03+.15
|Shopifys
|19394
|59.58
|58.40
|58.61—.36
|SnapIncA
|28258
|10.07
|9.85
|9.97+.17
|Snowflake
|63837
|158.73
|147.39
|150.07—27.07
|SwstnEngy
|18793
|5.25
|5.11
|5.24+.02
|Square
|9887
|62.17
|60.30
|60.35—1.52
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|24907
|128.66
|127.48
|127.70—1.41
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|26933
|73.11
|72.63
|72.93—.81
|SPEngy 2.04e
|30597
|79.35
|78.46
|79.02—1.49
|SPDRFncl .46e
|46429
|31.91
|31.73
|31.89+.03
|SPInds 1.12e
|15405
|97.69
|97.04
|97.63+.34
|SPTech .78e
|15663
|158.65
|157.58
|158.07+3.76
|SPUtil 1.55e
|25514
|65.38
|64.42
|64.77—.71
|TALEduc
|10697
|5.100
|5.73
|5.87+.04
|TaiwSemi 1.56e
|160725
|100.00
|96.98
|99.54+9.41
|TevaPhrm
|14036
|7.50
|7.39
|7.46—.11
|Transocn
|18668
|6.40
|6.25
|6.36—.12
|TruistFn 2.08
|11422
|30.54
|30.11
|30.32—.09
|2xLongs
|13380
|10.39
|10.07
|10.20—.54
|UberTch
|18090
|38.59
|38.03
|38.04+.08
|UiPath
|107538
|14.66
|13.30
|14.32—2.03
|UtdMicro .09e
|16016
|8.02
|7.84
|8.01+.14
|USBancrp 1.92f
|9774
|30.83
|30.38
|30.71—.11
|USNGas
|17066
|7.00
|6.94
|6.98—.09
|UntySftw
|14305
|28.86
|27.76
|27.90—.44
|UnivarSol
|11987
|35.69
|35.60
|35.69+.14
|VFCorp 1.20m
|12591
|18.58
|17.99
|18.36+.01
|ValeSA 3.08e
|17639
|13.09
|12.97
|13.02—.10
|VanEGold .06e
|26654
|30.66
|30.44
|30.50—.42
|VangEmg 1.10e
|14259
|39.40
|39.29
|39.35+.08
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|10177
|45.14
|44.97
|45.01—.13
|VerizonCm 2.61
|55324
|35.56
|35.01
|35.05—.83
|VertivHl .01
|66861
|19.19
|17.95
|19.02+2.78
|Vipshop
|10685
|15.36
|15.01
|15.01+.09
|VirgnGal
|40792
|4.72
|4.25
|4.26—.15
|WeWork
|27044
|.20
|.19
|.19—.01
|WellsFargo 1.20f
|18077
|41.23
|40.52
|41.06+.19
|XFinl
|21870
|3.98
|3.13
|3.42+.32
|Xpeng
|50542
|8.13
|7.85
|7.99—.67
|Zuora
|10628
|10.52
|9.70
|10.15+1.64
