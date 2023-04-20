BC-150-actives-n

April 20, 2023 GMT
|NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AMCEnt
|37763
|5.02
|4.95
|4.96—.14
|AT&TInc 1.11
|696082
|18.72
|17.75
|17.78—1.92
|AbbottLab 2.04
|24113
|112.29
|110.68
|111.02—1.27
|AlcoaCp .40
|46695
|41.15
|39.62
|40.65—.57
|Alibaba
|104603
|93.79
|91.16
|91.32—2.17
|AllyFincl 1.20f
|33832
|26.98
|25.91
|26.05—1.41
|Altria 3.76f
|25011
|46.32
|45.71
|45.75—.71
|Ambev .05e
|49095
|2.92
|2.86
|2.89+.04
|AmExp 2.40f
|55931
|162.55
|154.01
|159.100—4.96
|ArkInnova .78e
|76027
|38.43
|37.53
|37.69—1.17
|Avantor
|27259
|20.32
|19.84
|19.96—.72
|BPPLC 1.44f
|24642
|39.75
|39.43
|39.56—.50
|BcoBrad .04a
|93116
|2.67
|2.61
|2.65—.01
|BkofAm .88
|174186
|30.23
|29.77
|29.93—.13
|Barclay .15e
|61339
|7.72
|7.63
|7.64—.17
|BarrickGld 2.82e
|56857
|19.44
|19.19
|19.29+.05
|Blackstone 3.64e
|29132
|94.91
|90.80
|91.98—.58
|BostonSci
|28442
|53.20
|52.78
|52.79—.11
|CVSHealth 2.42f
|x33010
|73.58
|72.93
|73.41—.20
|Carnival
|166393
|9.66
|9.42
|9.48—.33
|CarvanaA
|40167
|8.51
|8.05
|8.07—.56
|CenovusE 1.60a
|43688
|17.81
|17.45
|17.62—.16
|ChrgePt
|25028
|9.05
|8.78
|8.88—.18
|Citigroup 2.04
|53208
|50.05
|49.43
|49.45—.95
|CitizFincl 1.68
|56640
|29.95
|28.89
|28.91—1.60
|ClevCliffs
|36698
|17.12
|16.61
|16.83—.07
|CocaCola 1.84f
|36475
|63.94
|63.44
|63.85+.17
|Comerica 2.84f
|26901
|46.42
|43.50
|45.84—1.25
|CredSuiss 1.22e
|74581
|.90
|.89
|.89—.02
|DRHorton 1
|47397
|110.37
|106.77
|109.01+7.15
|DeltaAir
|48529
|35.65
|34.78
|34.79—1.14
|DevonE .80f
|26587
|54.13
|53.47
|53.52—1.33
|DxSCBer
|46386
|32.21
|31.22
|31.84+.59
|DirSPBr
|94943
|17.62
|17.40
|17.47+.25
|DxSOXBr
|172705
|19.97
|18.87
|18.96—.34
|DxGlMBr
|24229
|5.58
|5.36
|5.53—.01
|DxBiotBll
|157493
|5.85
|5.61
|5.68—.29
|DxSOXBl
|340368
|15.62
|14.75
|15.54+.28
|Dir30TrBul
|83574
|8.58
|8.48
|8.57+.23
|DrxSCBull .41e
|42242
|31.88
|30.86
|31.25—.63
|DrxSPBull
|47805
|74.56
|73.58
|74.26—1.09
|Disney
|30179
|98.50
|97.39
|98.06—.69
|ElancoAn
|41230
|9.78
|9.42
|9.68+.22
|EgyTrnsfr 1.22f
|24996
|12.75
|12.58
|12.62—.06
|ExxonMbl 3.64
|54965
|115.28
|113.23
|114.01—2.56
|Farfetch
|47431
|4.46
|4.23
|4.30—.18
|FstHorizon .60
|28980
|18.99
|18.25
|18.44—.16
|FMajSilvg .01
|32737
|7.32
|7.10
|7.16+.08
|FstRepBk 1.08f
|103091
|14.12
|13.59
|13.73—.41
|FordM .60a
|437547
|11.93
|11.55
|11.76—.46
|FrptMcM .30
|42830
|41.79
|41.13
|41.38—.51
|fuboTV
|50762
|1.20
|1.13
|1.15—.07
|FullTrck
|37009
|7.39
|7.02
|7.04—.25
|GenElec .32
|35227
|100.47
|99.16
|99.52+.49
|GenMotors .36
|73447
|33.73
|32.84
|33.32—1.26
|Gerdau .50r
|23530
|5.11
|5.01
|5.10+.10
|GinkgoBi
|56632
|1.33
|1.25
|1.27—.05
|Hallibrtn .64f
|36454
|33.89
|33.36
|33.51—.61
|HeclaM .01e
|28376
|6.41
|6.24
|6.25—.03
|HercTGC 1.56f
|28015
|13.15
|12.55
|12.65—.43
|HPEnt .48
|40614
|14.80
|14.60
|14.74—.23
|iShBrazil .67e
|91294
|28.23
|27.80
|28.13+.36
|iShSilver
|84126
|23.42
|23.05
|23.16—.07
|iShChinaLC .87e
|79056
|29.21
|28.88
|28.90—.11
|iShEMkts .59e
|115027
|39.62
|39.38
|39.43—.02
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|54264
|109.00
|108.75
|108.96+.44
|iShCorUSTr .33
|26563
|23.31
|23.28
|23.30+.11
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|65200
|105.17
|104.76
|105.12+1.02
|iSEafe 1.66e
|51273
|73.42
|73.09
|73.31+.05
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|111514
|74.88
|74.55
|74.74—.09
|iShR2K 1.77e
|86198
|178.43
|176.52
|177.25—1.00
|iShHmCnst .09e
|28073
|75.22
|73.86
|75.02+2.10
|Infosys .27
|51686
|14.99
|14.79
|14.94+.12
|IBM 6.60
|53221
|130.98
|125.84
|127.53+1.21
|Invitae
|26276
|1.28
|1.21
|1.24—.04
|iShCorEM .95e
|35607
|49.12
|48.84
|48.91
|ItauUnH
|84403
|5.06
|4.97
|5.03+.03
|JPMorgCh 4
|32331
|141.43
|139.84
|140.44—.78
|Keycorp .82f
|202247
|11.97
|11.46
|11.97—.41
|KindMorg 1.11f
|68647
|17.72
|17.09
|17.24—.37
|Kinrossg .12
|50292
|5.13
|5.06
|5.11+.06
|KrSChIn 2.58e
|44124
|29.49
|28.97
|29.01—.24
|LVSands
|86757
|63.49
|61.00
|62.72+3.36
|LloydBkg .14e
|38708
|2.42
|2.39
|2.42
|LumenTch
|77252
|2.16
|2.06
|2.13—.06
|MGM Rsts .01
|25068
|45.77
|45.09
|45.11+.47
|Macys .66f
|26277
|17.95
|17.62
|17.65—.21
|MarathnO .40f
|36414
|24.37
|23.95
|23.98—.68
|MedProp 1.16
|35974
|8.40
|8.23
|8.24—.25
|MorgStan 3.10
|30167
|91.82
|89.72
|90.51+.06
|NYCmtyB .68
|49012
|9.33
|9.03
|9.23—.05
|NokiaCp .19e
|332556
|4.30
|4.16
|4.17—.45
|NorwCruis
|42429
|13.12
|12.74
|12.82—.36
|NuHldg
|64107
|4.88
|4.69
|4.86—.01
|OcciPet .72f
|31120
|62.27
|61.50
|61.79—.69
|OnHldg
|28830
|32.97
|31.00
|32.74+1.23
|OusterInc
|35168
|.40
|.38
|.40+.02
|Palantir
|107115
|8.50
|8.22
|8.23—.26
|Petrobras 2.87e
|60714
|11.84
|11.60
|11.80+.14
|Pfizer 1.60f
|47516
|40.19
|40.00
|40.09—.16
|PhilipMor 5.08f
|36309
|98.85
|95.96
|96.73—4.79
|PrVixST
|24938
|8.04
|7.89
|7.92+.05
|PrUlSP500
|30161
|39.27
|38.74
|39.11—.56
|ProShtQQQ
|130056
|12.43
|12.33
|12.34+.05
|ProShSP
|121388
|14.99
|14.92
|14.95+.09
|PrUShSP
|23883
|39.86
|39.52
|39.63+.39
|PrUShD3
|25884
|25.52
|25.13
|25.25+.22
|PureStrg
|25368
|24.19
|23.79
|23.98—.57
|QuantmS
|34965
|7.79
|7.48
|7.51—.47
|RegionsFn .80
|29873
|19.16
|18.80
|18.90—.32
|RoyalBkg 3.99e
|42768
|100.33
|99.40
|99.87—.25
|Roblox
|29345
|41.87
|40.48
|41.59+.50
|SpdrGold
|29645
|187.03
|185.78
|186.18+.82
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|240785
|412.87
|411.08
|412.31—1.83
|SpdrBiot .44e
|27056
|81.63
|80.54
|80.82—1.53
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|145424
|44.26
|43.20
|43.37—.94
|STMicro .24f
|26320
|47.88
|47.26
|47.70—1.85
|Schlmbrg 1f
|27722
|52.15
|51.41
|51.61—1.02
|Schwab 1f
|104099
|55.88
|54.25
|55.01—.54
|Shopifys
|38996
|48.74
|47.91
|48.25—.80
|Skillz
|42662
|.71
|.60
|.60—.11
|SnapIncA
|147852
|10.88
|10.32
|10.34—.65
|SwstnEngy
|56751
|5.07
|4.98
|4.100—.04
|Square
|35072
|62.92
|61.54
|61.92—.95
|SPEngy 2.04e
|64808
|85.39
|84.44
|84.70—1.54
|SPDRFncl .46e
|139962
|33.42
|33.21
|33.27—.17
|SPInds 1.12e
|35358
|101.23
|100.43
|101.00—.02
|SPUtil 1.55e
|35368
|69.70
|69.01
|69.23—.21
|Stellantis
|53797
|17.73
|17.44
|17.57—.95
|Suncorg 1.32e
|23007
|30.81
|30.11
|30.58—.30
|TALEduc
|23098
|6.85
|6.52
|6.54+.05
|TaiwSemi 1.56e
|117045
|91.88
|88.10
|89.72+2.49
|TevaPhrm
|32674
|8.43
|8.33
|8.34—.15
|Transocn
|68091
|6.31
|6.13
|6.18—.16
|TruistFn 2.08
|38900
|34.46
|33.30
|33.77—1.03
|2xLongs
|30000
|12.49
|12.02
|12.14+.15
|UberTch
|44867
|32.04
|31.46
|31.70—.34
|USBancrp 1.92f
|96341
|35.45
|34.13
|34.48—1.54
|USNGas
|116195
|7.01
|6.76
|6.88—.12
|USSteel .20
|31708
|26.71
|25.38
|26.09+.13
|ValeSA 3.08e
|139232
|15.08
|14.86
|15.01+.04
|VanEGold .06e
|70660
|34.63
|34.05
|34.20+.12
|VangEmg 1.10e
|24000
|40.57
|40.34
|40.39+.01
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|35331
|46.36
|46.12
|46.27+.04
|VerizonCm 2.61
|140150
|37.80
|37.09
|37.21—1.39
|VirgnGal
|54445
|3.76
|3.47
|3.52—.10
|WellsFargo 1.20f
|73626
|42.05
|41.46
|41.59—.66
|WstnAlliB 1.44
|33461
|41.51
|38.51
|38.98—1.37
|XPOLogis
|38489
|40.25
|38.60
|40.22+5.64
|Xpeng
|71756
|9.62
|9.37
|9.37—.50
