BC-150-actives-n

April 20, 2023 GMT
NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for
NYSE listed most active stocks:
SalesHighLowLastChg
AMCEnt377635.024.954.96—.14
AT&amp;TInc 1.1169608218.7217.7517.78—1.92
AbbottLab 2.04
24113112.29110.68111.02—1.27
AlcoaCp .404669541.1539.6240.65—.57
Alibaba10460393.7991.1691.32—2.17
AllyFincl 1.20f3383226.9825.9126.05—1.41
Altria 3.76f2501146.3245.7145.75—.71
Ambev .05e490952.922.862.89+.04
AmExp 2.40f
55931162.55154.01159.100—4.96
ArkInnova .78e7602738.4337.5337.69—1.17
Avantor2725920.3219.8419.96—.72
BPPLC 1.44f2464239.7539.4339.56—.50
BcoBrad .04a931162.672.612.65—.01
BkofAm .8817418630.2329.7729.93—.13
Barclay .15e613397.727.637.64—.17
BarrickGld 2.82e
5685719.4419.1919.29+.05
Blackstone 3.64e
2913294.9190.8091.98—.58
BostonSci2844253.2052.7852.79—.11
CVSHealth 2.42f
x3301073.5872.9373.41—.20
Carnival1663939.669.429.48—.33
CarvanaA401678.518.058.07—.56
CenovusE 1.60a4368817.8117.4517.62—.16
ChrgePt250289.058.788.88—.18
Citigroup 2.045320850.0549.4349.45—.95
CitizFincl 1.685664029.9528.8928.91—1.60
ClevCliffs3669817.1216.6116.83—.07
CocaCola 1.84f3647563.9463.4463.85+.17
Comerica 2.84f2690146.4243.5045.84—1.25
CredSuiss 1.22e74581.90.89.89—.02
DRHorton 147397110.37106.77109.01+7.15
DeltaAir4852935.6534.7834.79—1.14
DevonE .80f2658754.1353.4753.52—1.33
DxSCBer4638632.2131.2231.84+.59
DirSPBr9494317.6217.4017.47+.25
DxSOXBr17270519.9718.8718.96—.34
DxGlMBr242295.585.365.53—.01
DxBiotBll1574935.855.615.68—.29
DxSOXBl34036815.6214.7515.54+.28
Dir30TrBul835748.588.488.57+.23
DrxSCBull .41e
4224231.8830.8631.25—.63
DrxSPBull4780574.5673.5874.26—1.09
Disney3017998.5097.3998.06—.69
ElancoAn412309.789.429.68+.22
EgyTrnsfr 1.22f2499612.7512.5812.62—.06
ExxonMbl 3.64
54965115.28113.23114.01—2.56
Farfetch474314.464.234.30—.18
FstHorizon .602898018.9918.2518.44—.16
FMajSilvg .01327377.327.107.16+.08
FstRepBk 1.08f10309114.1213.5913.73—.41
FordM .60a43754711.9311.5511.76—.46
FrptMcM .304283041.7941.1341.38—.51
fuboTV507621.201.131.15—.07
FullTrck370097.397.027.04—.25
GenElec .3235227100.4799.1699.52+.49
GenMotors .367344733.7332.8433.32—1.26
Gerdau .50r235305.115.015.10+.10
GinkgoBi566321.331.251.27—.05
Hallibrtn .64f3645433.8933.3633.51—.61
HeclaM .01e283766.416.246.25—.03
HercTGC 1.56f2801513.1512.5512.65—.43
HPEnt .484061414.8014.6014.74—.23
iShBrazil .67e9129428.2327.8028.13+.36
iShSilver8412623.4223.0523.16—.07
iShChinaLC .87e7905629.2128.8828.90—.11
iShEMkts .59e11502739.6239.3839.43—.02
iShiBoxIG 3.87
54264109.00108.75108.96+.44
iShCorUSTr .332656323.3123.2823.30+.11
iSh20yrT 3.05
65200105.17104.76105.12+1.02
iSEafe 1.66e5127373.4273.0973.31+.05
iShiBxHYB 5.09
11151474.8874.5574.74—.09
iShR2K 1.77e
86198178.43176.52177.25—1.00
iShHmCnst .09e
2807375.2273.8675.02+2.10
Infosys .275168614.9914.7914.94+.12
IBM 6.6053221130.98125.84127.53+1.21
Invitae262761.281.211.24—.04
iShCorEM .95e3560749.1248.8448.91
ItauUnH844035.064.975.03+.03
JPMorgCh 432331141.43139.84140.44—.78
Keycorp .82f20224711.9711.4611.97—.41
KindMorg 1.11f6864717.7217.0917.24—.37
Kinrossg .12502925.135.065.11+.06
KrSChIn 2.58e
4412429.4928.9729.01—.24
LVSands8675763.4961.0062.72+3.36
LloydBkg .14e387082.422.392.42
LumenTch772522.162.062.13—.06
MGM Rsts .012506845.7745.0945.11+.47
Macys .66f2627717.9517.6217.65—.21
MarathnO .40f3641424.3723.9523.98—.68
MedProp 1.16359748.408.238.24—.25
MorgStan 3.103016791.8289.7290.51+.06
NYCmtyB .68490129.339.039.23—.05
NokiaCp .19e3325564.304.164.17—.45
NorwCruis4242913.1212.7412.82—.36
NuHldg641074.884.694.86—.01
OcciPet .72f3112062.2761.5061.79—.69
OnHldg2883032.9731.0032.74+1.23
OusterInc35168.40.38.40+.02
Palantir1071158.508.228.23—.26
Petrobras 2.87e6071411.8411.6011.80+.14
Pfizer 1.60f4751640.1940.0040.09—.16
PhilipMor 5.08f3630998.8595.9696.73—4.79
PrVixST249388.047.897.92+.05
PrUlSP5003016139.2738.7439.11—.56
ProShtQQQ13005612.4312.3312.34+.05
ProShSP12138814.9914.9214.95+.09
PrUShSP2388339.8639.5239.63+.39
PrUShD32588425.5225.1325.25+.22
PureStrg2536824.1923.7923.98—.57
QuantmS349657.797.487.51—.47
RegionsFn .802987319.1618.8018.90—.32
RoyalBkg 3.99e
42768100.3399.4099.87—.25
Roblox2934541.8740.4841.59+.50
SpdrGold29645187.03185.78186.18+.82
S&amp;P500ETF 4.13e
240785412.87411.08412.31—1.83
SpdrBiot .44e2705681.6380.5480.82—1.53
SpdrS&amp;PRB .74e
14542444.2643.2043.37—.94
STMicro .24f2632047.8847.2647.70—1.85
Schlmbrg 1f2772252.1551.4151.61—1.02
Schwab 1f10409955.8854.2555.01—.54
Shopifys3899648.7447.9148.25—.80
Skillz42662.71.60.60—.11
SnapIncA14785210.8810.3210.34—.65
SwstnEngy567515.074.984.100—.04
Square3507262.9261.5461.92—.95
SPEngy 2.04e6480885.3984.4484.70—1.54
SPDRFncl .46e
13996233.4233.2133.27—.17
SPInds 1.12e35358101.23100.43101.00—.02
SPUtil 1.55e3536869.7069.0169.23—.21
Stellantis5379717.7317.4417.57—.95
Suncorg 1.32e2300730.8130.1130.58—.30
TALEduc230986.856.526.54+.05
TaiwSemi 1.56e
11704591.8888.1089.72+2.49
TevaPhrm326748.438.338.34—.15
Transocn680916.316.136.18—.16
TruistFn 2.083890034.4633.3033.77—1.03
2xLongs3000012.4912.0212.14+.15
UberTch4486732.0431.4631.70—.34
USBancrp 1.92f
9634135.4534.1334.48—1.54
USNGas1161957.016.766.88—.12
USSteel .203170826.7125.3826.09+.13
ValeSA 3.08e13923215.0814.8615.01+.04
VanEGold .06e7066034.6334.0534.20+.12
VangEmg 1.10e2400040.5740.3440.39+.01
VangFTSE 1.10e
3533146.3646.1246.27+.04
VerizonCm 2.61
14015037.8037.0937.21—1.39
VirgnGal544453.763.473.52—.10
WellsFargo 1.20f
7362642.0541.4641.59—.66
WstnAlliB 1.443346141.5138.5138.98—1.37
XPOLogis3848940.2538.6040.22+5.64
Xpeng717569.629.379.37—.50
—————————
