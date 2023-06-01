AP NEWS
Listen
Related topics

BC-150-actives-n

June 1, 2023 GMT
NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for
NYSE listed most active stocks:
SalesHighLowLastChg
AMCEnt521624.664.474.61+.11
AT&amp;TInc 1.119802215.8715.6315.82+.09
AbbVie 5.9260348135.26131.10134.29—3.67
AdvAuto 64829271.9667.8069.04—3.85
Alibaba12678683.4479.3583.25+3.70
Ambev .05e661002.842.792.83+.04
ArkInnova .78e6585740.9539.8140.89+.40
BPPLC 1.44f4130634.8134.0634.80+1.09
BRFSA513491.751.651.73+.09
BcoBrad .04a1147953.213.113.20+.12
BkofAm .88x20360227.9427.3427.90+.33
Barclay .15e374747.677.577.67+.15
BarrickGld 2.82e
4510317.5416.9617.53+.65
BlueOwlA .56f3610010.249.8410.21—.05
CNHIndl .39e3471913.2412.8213.21+.38
Camecog .639813931.0227.9930.51+2.67
Carnival16622711.7411.2011.69+.46
CarvanaA23224915.5213.1615.25+2.33
ChrgePt507249.879.349.78+.11
Chevron 6.04f
42835152.69149.74152.49+1.87
Chewy16251537.4935.2336.33+6.84
Citigroup 2.045327445.3344.3145.29+.97
ClevCliffs3890114.1313.8014.04+.16
CocaCola 1.84f4627860.1559.7759.95+.29
Coeur350073.223.013.19+.19
Coupang4494116.4015.4416.37+.77
CredSuiss 1.22e202758.87.84.87+.04
DWavQntn1242381.681.251.64+.38
DxSCBer4642434.2332.3132.47—1.29
DirSPBr12659417.0516.5216.53—.36
DxSOXBr43729712.4311.6911.70—.55
DxGlMBr504766.535.986.01—.56
DxDGlBr4258111.5210.5810.60—1.03
DxBiotBll1880786.546.016.49+.25
DxSOXBl42380422.1120.8322.10+.95
Dir30TrBul1296558.137.947.99+.07
DrxSCBull .41e
7650729.9728.3429.81+1.10
DrxSPBull6256977.5475.1977.54+1.71
Disney5240188.5387.1188.45+.49
DollarGen 2.36f
92778179.20159.12160.12—40.97
EgyTrnsfr 1.23f3225112.6212.4012.57+.17
EquitMid .60e698879.028.688.95+.42
ExxonMbl 3.64
51334105.58101.26103.56+1.38
Farfetch380204.964.744.94+.01
FstHorizon .604979110.5810.2510.53+.22
FordM .60a30211612.1211.8412.07+.07
FrptMcM .305591135.8934.6835.86+1.52
fuboTV602501.631.491.62+.07
GenMotors .36x4979832.9632.1432.90+.58
GinkgoBi1023231.721.571.71+.13
HPInc 1.053967629.5528.8129.19+.13
Hallibrtn .644264429.9828.7329.91+1.26
HPEnt .488428214.7714.4314.77+.35
iShGold3381737.5837.2937.56+.36
iShBrazil .67e13996829.5528.8829.51+.69
iShSilver10898421.9721.5821.96+.35
iShChinaLC .87e
17654826.6625.9626.65+.68
iShUSAgBd 2.65e
3883998.8098.4898.60+.03
iShEMkts .59e13208538.8138.2338.80+.61
iShiBoxIG 3.87
101103107.86107.45107.62—.00
iSh20yrT 3.05
99086103.63102.77102.97—.02
iSEafe 1.66e15371371.6471.0071.62+.95
iShiBxHYB 5.09
15974774.0473.7874.04—.08
iShR2K 1.77e
146790176.24172.93175.93+2.16
iShCorEafe 1.56e
4666766.9466.3566.92+.89
iShJapan3543160.6960.2660.69+1.35
iShUK3579632.3231.9832.32+.42
iShCorEM .95e5165148.3247.6448.31+.73
ItauUnH847845.335.185.31+.17
JPMorgCh 448766138.01135.45137.90+2.19
Kenvuen3712325.4224.7525.27+.18
Keycorp .82f722059.709.199.67+.33
KindMorg 1.11f4192116.2716.0816.21+.10
Kinrossg .12391104.954.704.95+.24
Kohls 24886318.7217.8918.26—.06
KrSChIn 2.58e
16211726.2925.0226.26+1.31
LloydBkg .14e742832.242.202.22+.05
LumenTch590641.1001.861.96—.02
Macys .66f25115113.7512.8013.38—.22
MarathnO .40f3428222.8122.1322.76+.60
MedProp 1.16479488.317.948.28+.03
NewmntCp 1.60m
5499542.6640.8042.60+2.05
NikeB 1.3641676104.60102.90104.05—1.21
NokiaCp .19e929144.054.014.05+.04
Nordstrm11567717.0715.0915.56+.26
NorwCruis5921415.4114.7315.28+.43
NuHldg994056.866.616.84+.10
OcciPet .72f4385958.6257.5358.57+.91
PG&amp;ECp9540916.8816.4116.75—.19
Palantir66608615.2214.2015.10+.39
PetrbrsA3784310.6910.3910.66+.38
Petrobras 2.87e6296311.9311.5811.89+.35
Pfizer 1.60f7617138.2137.7038.14+.12
Pinterest4014323.8323.5123.62—.33
PrVixST605956.846.586.59—.31
PrUlSP5003460740.8339.5740.82+.92
ProShtQQQ26893611.3711.2411.24—.10
ProShSP12240314.9014.7414.74—.12
PrUShD33353627.9126.9026.93—.37
PureStrg9423634.6130.9734.32+5.53
RioTinto 10.39e3851661.3960.0761.29+2.24
Roblox4012942.9041.3042.26+.40
S&amp;P500ETF 4.13e
329934421.14416.79421.12+3.27
SpdrBiot .44e3336785.5083.1285.28+1.36
SprBl1-3b5169191.4591.4491.45—.33
SpdrS&amp;PRB .74e
7881340.0538.7140.00+1.03
SpdrRetl .49e3591157.1956.2056.85+.01
Salesforce
117072214.69206.06212.62—10.76
Schlmbrg 1f3706145.0042.9044.90+2.07
SchREIT3763118.8318.5318.79+.05
Schwab 1f3597953.3152.3752.79+.10
SeaLtd3233158.5356.0558.04+.63
SentinOne4517420.9119.9020.81—.58
Shopifys5840658.2955.4258.03+.84
SnapIncA5588410.2610.0110.25+.05
SwstAirl .723990830.0929.1129.27—.60
SwstnEngy509084.824.734.78+.01
Square4400661.6559.0461.48+1.09
SPHlthC 1.01e
44621128.92126.96128.88+1.05
SPCnSt 1.28e6360672.6872.2472.41—.27
SPEngy 2.04e11435977.9376.2577.82+1.23
SPDRFncl .46e
22033532.0931.7232.08+.32
SPInds 1.12e4966798.0496.7597.90+1.05
SPTech .78e
32345165.49163.23165.49+1.21
SPUtil 1.55e6183965.1464.0564.55—.39
Suncorg 1.32e3280428.6927.9828.65+.65
TALEduc515536.195.416.15+.72
TaiwSemi 1.56e
82575100.5998.6099.73+1.14
Target 4.32f63396129.10126.75128.46—2.47
TevaPhrm912877.297.177.21+.01
Transocn743626.105.736.06+.34
TruistFn 2.087028831.3830.4031.09+.62
2xLongs437408.617.977.98—.83
UberTch7132838.0437.2737.96+.03
UiPath8781817.7016.6917.63—.27
UndrArm390027.447.097.43+.22
UtdMicro .09e334228.348.238.33+.07
USBancrp 1.92f4424530.5129.3330.41+.51
USNGas1999426.035.875.94—.26
USSteel .204008120.7720.4020.67—.26
ValeSA 3.08e24724113.0912.7613.08+.40
VanEGold .06e
13001332.2931.0332.27+1.36
VangEmg 1.10e8783139.6839.1139.68+.63
VangFTSE 1.10e
5755945.2644.8445.25+.62
VerizonCm 2.615879235.9035.4235.75+.12
VictSec4442518.8717.3918.60—1.82
VirgnGal540993.793.403.74+.28
WeWork97337.18.16.17—.00
WellsFargo 1.20f
6341440.4939.6840.46+.65
Xpeng733067.987.517.95+.07
—————————
All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.