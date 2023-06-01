BC-150-actives-n

June 1, 2023 GMT
|NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AMCEnt
|52162
|4.66
|4.47
|4.61+.11
|AT&TInc 1.11
|98022
|15.87
|15.63
|15.82+.09
|AbbVie 5.92
|60348
|135.26
|131.10
|134.29—3.67
|AdvAuto 6
|48292
|71.96
|67.80
|69.04—3.85
|Alibaba
|126786
|83.44
|79.35
|83.25+3.70
|Ambev .05e
|66100
|2.84
|2.79
|2.83+.04
|ArkInnova .78e
|65857
|40.95
|39.81
|40.89+.40
|BPPLC 1.44f
|41306
|34.81
|34.06
|34.80+1.09
|BRFSA
|51349
|1.75
|1.65
|1.73+.09
|BcoBrad .04a
|114795
|3.21
|3.11
|3.20+.12
|BkofAm .88
|x203602
|27.94
|27.34
|27.90+.33
|Barclay .15e
|37474
|7.67
|7.57
|7.67+.15
|BarrickGld 2.82e
|45103
|17.54
|16.96
|17.53+.65
|BlueOwlA .56f
|36100
|10.24
|9.84
|10.21—.05
|CNHIndl .39e
|34719
|13.24
|12.82
|13.21+.38
|Camecog .63
|98139
|31.02
|27.99
|30.51+2.67
|Carnival
|166227
|11.74
|11.20
|11.69+.46
|CarvanaA
|232249
|15.52
|13.16
|15.25+2.33
|ChrgePt
|50724
|9.87
|9.34
|9.78+.11
|Chevron 6.04f
|42835
|152.69
|149.74
|152.49+1.87
|Chewy
|162515
|37.49
|35.23
|36.33+6.84
|Citigroup 2.04
|53274
|45.33
|44.31
|45.29+.97
|ClevCliffs
|38901
|14.13
|13.80
|14.04+.16
|CocaCola 1.84f
|46278
|60.15
|59.77
|59.95+.29
|Coeur
|35007
|3.22
|3.01
|3.19+.19
|Coupang
|44941
|16.40
|15.44
|16.37+.77
|CredSuiss 1.22e
|202758
|.87
|.84
|.87+.04
|DWavQntn
|124238
|1.68
|1.25
|1.64+.38
|DxSCBer
|46424
|34.23
|32.31
|32.47—1.29
|DirSPBr
|126594
|17.05
|16.52
|16.53—.36
|DxSOXBr
|437297
|12.43
|11.69
|11.70—.55
|DxGlMBr
|50476
|6.53
|5.98
|6.01—.56
|DxDGlBr
|42581
|11.52
|10.58
|10.60—1.03
|DxBiotBll
|188078
|6.54
|6.01
|6.49+.25
|DxSOXBl
|423804
|22.11
|20.83
|22.10+.95
|Dir30TrBul
|129655
|8.13
|7.94
|7.99+.07
|DrxSCBull .41e
|76507
|29.97
|28.34
|29.81+1.10
|DrxSPBull
|62569
|77.54
|75.19
|77.54+1.71
|Disney
|52401
|88.53
|87.11
|88.45+.49
|DollarGen 2.36f
|92778
|179.20
|159.12
|160.12—40.97
|EgyTrnsfr 1.23f
|32251
|12.62
|12.40
|12.57+.17
|EquitMid .60e
|69887
|9.02
|8.68
|8.95+.42
|ExxonMbl 3.64
|51334
|105.58
|101.26
|103.56+1.38
|Farfetch
|38020
|4.96
|4.74
|4.94+.01
|FstHorizon .60
|49791
|10.58
|10.25
|10.53+.22
|FordM .60a
|302116
|12.12
|11.84
|12.07+.07
|FrptMcM .30
|55911
|35.89
|34.68
|35.86+1.52
|fuboTV
|60250
|1.63
|1.49
|1.62+.07
|GenMotors .36
|x49798
|32.96
|32.14
|32.90+.58
|GinkgoBi
|102323
|1.72
|1.57
|1.71+.13
|HPInc 1.05
|39676
|29.55
|28.81
|29.19+.13
|Hallibrtn .64
|42644
|29.98
|28.73
|29.91+1.26
|HPEnt .48
|84282
|14.77
|14.43
|14.77+.35
|iShGold
|33817
|37.58
|37.29
|37.56+.36
|iShBrazil .67e
|139968
|29.55
|28.88
|29.51+.69
|iShSilver
|108984
|21.97
|21.58
|21.96+.35
|iShChinaLC .87e
|176548
|26.66
|25.96
|26.65+.68
|iShUSAgBd 2.65e
|38839
|98.80
|98.48
|98.60+.03
|iShEMkts .59e
|132085
|38.81
|38.23
|38.80+.61
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|101103
|107.86
|107.45
|107.62—.00
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|99086
|103.63
|102.77
|102.97—.02
|iSEafe 1.66e
|153713
|71.64
|71.00
|71.62+.95
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|159747
|74.04
|73.78
|74.04—.08
|iShR2K 1.77e
|146790
|176.24
|172.93
|175.93+2.16
|iShCorEafe 1.56e
|46667
|66.94
|66.35
|66.92+.89
|iShJapan
|35431
|60.69
|60.26
|60.69+1.35
|iShUK
|35796
|32.32
|31.98
|32.32+.42
|iShCorEM .95e
|51651
|48.32
|47.64
|48.31+.73
|ItauUnH
|84784
|5.33
|5.18
|5.31+.17
|JPMorgCh 4
|48766
|138.01
|135.45
|137.90+2.19
|Kenvuen
|37123
|25.42
|24.75
|25.27+.18
|Keycorp .82f
|72205
|9.70
|9.19
|9.67+.33
|KindMorg 1.11f
|41921
|16.27
|16.08
|16.21+.10
|Kinrossg .12
|39110
|4.95
|4.70
|4.95+.24
|Kohls 2
|48863
|18.72
|17.89
|18.26—.06
|KrSChIn 2.58e
|162117
|26.29
|25.02
|26.26+1.31
|LloydBkg .14e
|74283
|2.24
|2.20
|2.22+.05
|LumenTch
|59064
|1.100
|1.86
|1.96—.02
|Macys .66f
|251151
|13.75
|12.80
|13.38—.22
|MarathnO .40f
|34282
|22.81
|22.13
|22.76+.60
|MedProp 1.16
|47948
|8.31
|7.94
|8.28+.03
|NewmntCp 1.60m
|54995
|42.66
|40.80
|42.60+2.05
|NikeB
|1.36
|41676
|104.60
|102.90
|104.05—1.21
|NokiaCp .19e
|92914
|4.05
|4.01
|4.05+.04
|Nordstrm
|115677
|17.07
|15.09
|15.56+.26
|NorwCruis
|59214
|15.41
|14.73
|15.28+.43
|NuHldg
|99405
|6.86
|6.61
|6.84+.10
|OcciPet .72f
|43859
|58.62
|57.53
|58.57+.91
|PG&ECp
|95409
|16.88
|16.41
|16.75—.19
|Palantir
|666086
|15.22
|14.20
|15.10+.39
|PetrbrsA
|37843
|10.69
|10.39
|10.66+.38
|Petrobras 2.87e
|62963
|11.93
|11.58
|11.89+.35
|Pfizer 1.60f
|76171
|38.21
|37.70
|38.14+.12
|40143
|23.83
|23.51
|23.62—.33
|PrVixST
|60595
|6.84
|6.58
|6.59—.31
|PrUlSP500
|34607
|40.83
|39.57
|40.82+.92
|ProShtQQQ
|268936
|11.37
|11.24
|11.24—.10
|ProShSP
|122403
|14.90
|14.74
|14.74—.12
|PrUShD3
|33536
|27.91
|26.90
|26.93—.37
|PureStrg
|94236
|34.61
|30.97
|34.32+5.53
|RioTinto 10.39e
|38516
|61.39
|60.07
|61.29+2.24
|Roblox
|40129
|42.90
|41.30
|42.26+.40
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|329934
|421.14
|416.79
|421.12+3.27
|SpdrBiot .44e
|33367
|85.50
|83.12
|85.28+1.36
|SprBl1-3b
|51691
|91.45
|91.44
|91.45—.33
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|78813
|40.05
|38.71
|40.00+1.03
|SpdrRetl .49e
|35911
|57.19
|56.20
|56.85+.01
|Salesforce
|117072
|214.69
|206.06
|212.62—10.76
|Schlmbrg 1f
|37061
|45.00
|42.90
|44.90+2.07
|SchREIT
|37631
|18.83
|18.53
|18.79+.05
|Schwab 1f
|35979
|53.31
|52.37
|52.79+.10
|SeaLtd
|32331
|58.53
|56.05
|58.04+.63
|SentinOne
|45174
|20.91
|19.90
|20.81—.58
|Shopifys
|58406
|58.29
|55.42
|58.03+.84
|SnapIncA
|55884
|10.26
|10.01
|10.25+.05
|SwstAirl .72
|39908
|30.09
|29.11
|29.27—.60
|SwstnEngy
|50908
|4.82
|4.73
|4.78+.01
|Square
|44006
|61.65
|59.04
|61.48+1.09
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|44621
|128.92
|126.96
|128.88+1.05
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|63606
|72.68
|72.24
|72.41—.27
|SPEngy 2.04e
|114359
|77.93
|76.25
|77.82+1.23
|SPDRFncl .46e
|220335
|32.09
|31.72
|32.08+.32
|SPInds 1.12e
|49667
|98.04
|96.75
|97.90+1.05
|SPTech .78e
|32345
|165.49
|163.23
|165.49+1.21
|SPUtil 1.55e
|61839
|65.14
|64.05
|64.55—.39
|Suncorg 1.32e
|32804
|28.69
|27.98
|28.65+.65
|TALEduc
|51553
|6.19
|5.41
|6.15+.72
|TaiwSemi 1.56e
|82575
|100.59
|98.60
|99.73+1.14
|Target 4.32f
|63396
|129.10
|126.75
|128.46—2.47
|TevaPhrm
|91287
|7.29
|7.17
|7.21+.01
|Transocn
|74362
|6.10
|5.73
|6.06+.34
|TruistFn 2.08
|70288
|31.38
|30.40
|31.09+.62
|2xLongs
|43740
|8.61
|7.97
|7.98—.83
|UberTch
|71328
|38.04
|37.27
|37.96+.03
|UiPath
|87818
|17.70
|16.69
|17.63—.27
|UndrArm
|39002
|7.44
|7.09
|7.43+.22
|UtdMicro .09e
|33422
|8.34
|8.23
|8.33+.07
|USBancrp 1.92f
|44245
|30.51
|29.33
|30.41+.51
|USNGas
|199942
|6.03
|5.87
|5.94—.26
|USSteel .20
|40081
|20.77
|20.40
|20.67—.26
|ValeSA 3.08e
|247241
|13.09
|12.76
|13.08+.40
|VanEGold .06e
|130013
|32.29
|31.03
|32.27+1.36
|VangEmg 1.10e
|87831
|39.68
|39.11
|39.68+.63
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|57559
|45.26
|44.84
|45.25+.62
|VerizonCm 2.61
|58792
|35.90
|35.42
|35.75+.12
|VictSec
|44425
|18.87
|17.39
|18.60—1.82
|VirgnGal
|54099
|3.79
|3.40
|3.74+.28
|WeWork
|97337
|.18
|.16
|.17—.00
|WellsFargo 1.20f
|63414
|40.49
|39.68
|40.46+.65
|Xpeng
|73306
|7.98
|7.51
|7.95+.07
|—————————