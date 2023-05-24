BC-150-actives-n

AP NEWS
May 24, 2023 GMT
NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for
NYSE listed most active stocks:
SalesHighLowLastChg
AMCEnt667025.084.874.91—.13
AT&amp;TInc 1.1112843716.1215.9516.02—.09
AberFitc6962429.5926.6129.07+6.06
Agilent .9031203119.37113.28118.38—10.27
Alibaba8556882.6080.8881.74—1.15
Ambev .05e597082.962.912.95+.07
AEagleOut .72f3295912.4611.7911.89+.34
ArkInnova .78e8894539.6338.7539.27—.43
BPPLC 1.44f4349536.1435.6936.12—.06
BcoBrad .04a1651723.243.163.19—.06
BkofAm .8820360628.5128.0028.09—.49
Barclay .15e435297.927.827.87—.17
BarrickGld 2.82e
4746017.8917.5417.57—.18
BostonSci4950552.3151.2352.00+.50
Carnival20192510.8610.3810.63—.41
CarvanaA8958212.0310.8811.20—.71
Cemex .29t430536.226.026.09—.09
Chevron 6.04f
29691158.57156.29158.21+1.36
Chewy2852632.3230.1830.82—1.22
Citigroup 2.0410891645.2444.2144.51—1.40
ClevCliffs4695914.5714.1714.29—.48
CocaCola 1.84f3392361.4360.7260.74—.66
Corning 1.12f5311832.8831.4831.53+.76
Coupang3869015.7715.3315.59—.13
CredSuiss 1.22e51885.88.87.87—.01
DeltaAir3790535.7434.5534.79—1.13
DevonE .80f3198350.0448.6849.90+.79
DxSCBer6402732.9931.9932.67+1.10
DirSPBr13061817.8417.5517.80+.48
DxSOXBr30026318.1117.3617.88+1.19
DxBiotBll1777586.916.566.65—.40
DxSOXBl44096616.2315.4915.72—1.21
Dir30TrBul1230117.597.457.47—.04
DrxSCBull .41e
7535830.3729.4029.70—1.07
DrxSPBull7662673.1571.9072.06—2.00
Disney6193489.4988.4188.93—.89
EgyTrnsfr 1.23f3022312.8712.6712.81+.05
EquitMid .60e363375.905.715.86+.08
Express37243.70.65.67—.14
ExxonMbl 3.64
56840108.39106.73108.30+1.90
Farfetch462915.295.025.13—.19
FstHorizon .605193611.4010.9311.16—.08
FootLockr 1.602997927.6926.3226.39—.72
FordM .60a33898411.6511.2711.27—.46
FrptMcM .307095934.1333.3033.53—1.16
fuboTV663201.781.651.67—.06
Gap .60f563908.067.547.58—.02
GenMotors .365679033.0432.1532.17—1.25
Gerdau .50r405374.974.894.94—.06
GinkgoBi1421011.591.471.58+.06
GoldFLtd .22e5073115.3114.7414.77—.28
Hallibrtn .644364531.1430.5331.13+.55
HPEnt .484238814.3214.0314.17—.22
iShBrazil .67e8371529.8829.5929.79—.02
iShSilver11983721.4421.2121.27—.24
iShChinaLC .87e
16570527.2626.8926.98—.51
iShUSAgBd 2.65e
3443898.1997.9497.97—.14
iShEMkts .59e9180238.6738.4138.47—.22
iShiBoxIG 3.87
71460106.89106.47106.51—.29
iSh20yrT 3.05
66098101.36100.73100.81—.22
iSEafe 1.66e6856871.9171.5271.65—.95
iShiBxHYB 5.09
11165874.0273.6673.66—.48
iShR2K 1.77e
135073176.74174.86175.47—1.95
iShCorEafe 1.56e
2980067.1966.8066.92—.91
Invitae442211.241.111.15—.09
iShJapan3038259.9359.7359.80—.55
iShCorEM .95e7619248.0947.8147.89—.21
ItauUnH1076245.365.285.34+.07
JPMorgCh 431451136.35135.14135.43—1.16
Keycorp .82f5410610.4510.1610.29—.18
KindMorg 1.11f4122316.6016.3916.54—.01
Kinrossg .12448375.094.884.91—.15
Kohls 220713922.9420.3220.50+1.23
KrSChIn 2.58e
7325826.3625.7225.97—.33
LloydBkg .14e380642.302.282.29—.04
LumenTch945082.151.981.100—.11
Macys .66f11693315.8815.0315.09+.32
MarathnO .40f4475824.2323.6024.20+.56
MedProp 1.16619618.317.857.88—.03
NYCmtyB .683817210.6710.3910.47—.22
NewmntCp 1.60m
3104542.6841.8641.91—.59
NikeB 1.3634590109.10107.20107.65—1.13
NokiaCp .19e892764.023.943.95—.09
NorwCruis7037614.2913.8714.16—.32
NuHldg1739556.886.656.80—.04
OcciPet .72f4584060.3559.3960.22+.54
PG&amp;ECp7387516.4516.2716.36—.06
Palantir53616212.2211.8212.18—.46
PermResn2805110.149.8110.11+.28
Petrobras 2.87e6780912.0511.7712.01+.22
Pfizer 1.60f16132940.1438.8238.96—.69
Pinterest5329124.4323.4424.37+.61
PrVixST475307.697.507.62+.30
ProUltSP3709750.3749.8249.91—.90
PrUlSP5004719438.5237.8637.96—1.05
ProShtQQQ18184111.9611.8611.92+.10
ProShSP13349815.1115.0215.10+.14
PrUShSP4076640.2939.8640.24+.73
PrUShD33198327.6927.0727.64+.67
Roblox3132240.1738.6640.08+.42
S&amp;P500ETF 4.13e
326756412.49410.15410.46—3.63
SpdrBiot .44e3026086.9085.4385.79—1.70
SpdLgCap3118148.5048.2348.26—.44
SpdrS&amp;PRB .74e
10086640.7039.8140.14—.72
SpdrRetl .49e3985360.2958.7959.17—.22
Schlmbrg 1f2852646.4345.5046.42+.36
Schwab 1f4411552.6551.9552.20—.59
SeaLtd2972563.6662.6263.24—1.12
Shopifys10055359.8457.0159.15+.82
SnapIncA603819.939.619.85+.05
Snowflake
28375177.49172.12176.17+1.01
SwstnEngy618535.305.165.24
Square4231861.9959.9661.77+.21
SPHlthC 1.01e
42768129.78128.81129.02—.98
SPCnSt 1.28e5540374.3073.6873.69—.53
SPEngy 2.04e8068380.9979.8380.94+.78
SPDRFncl .46e
20440332.0731.7931.84—.44
SPInds 1.12e4034898.3097.4397.50—1.06
SPUtil 1.55e5004966.0565.3665.42—.48
StemInc455764.914.614.82+.20
Suncorg 1.32e2865029.4028.8629.04—.09
TALEduc290865.935.635.82+.10
TaiwSemi 1.56e3355089.9089.1889.80—.65
Target 4.32f30956145.89142.42143.91—3.25
TevaPhrm456447.657.507.56—.14
ToastA2954520.6720.0520.62+.10
Transocn591936.416.216.41+.15
TruistFn 2.084127730.8329.8730.41—.35
Twilio4703161.8157.8961.29+2.16
2xLongs5856510.9510.4210.72+.76
UberTch8672838.6637.8538.17—.49
UiPath3943916.6016.1016.30—.34
UndrArm326577.457.047.07—.32
USBancrp 1.92f4155031.2530.4030.67—.47
USNGas562277.056.947.03+.15
USSteel .203218721.4421.0021.16—.46
VFCorp 1.20m5683419.5318.5518.75—.22
ValeSA 3.08e8536113.2313.0613.16—.19
VanEGold .06e7967631.8231.0231.09—.56
VangEmg 1.10e3923739.5139.2539.32—.23
VangTEBd .28e2886749.5449.4649.48—.04
VangFTSE 1.10e
4528445.4045.1345.20—.59
VerizonCm 2.616231036.2535.8935.98—.27
Vipshop6682615.4414.5115.43+1.26
VirgnGal771324.874.414.50—.43
Visa 1.8030932222.80220.03221.92—2.66
WeWork157477.22.20.21+.00
WellsFargo 1.20f
9249041.2940.6940.83—.38
Xpeng1595058.308.008.08—1.03
ZIMIntg 2e2906414.6313.8814.58+.32
