BC-150-actives-n

May 24, 2023 GMT
|NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AMCEnt
|66702
|5.08
|4.87
|4.91—.13
|AT&TInc 1.11
|128437
|16.12
|15.95
|16.02—.09
|AberFitc
|69624
|29.59
|26.61
|29.07+6.06
|Agilent .90
|31203
|119.37
|113.28
|118.38—10.27
|Alibaba
|85568
|82.60
|80.88
|81.74—1.15
|Ambev .05e
|59708
|2.96
|2.91
|2.95+.07
|AEagleOut .72f
|32959
|12.46
|11.79
|11.89+.34
|ArkInnova .78e
|88945
|39.63
|38.75
|39.27—.43
|BPPLC 1.44f
|43495
|36.14
|35.69
|36.12—.06
|BcoBrad .04a
|165172
|3.24
|3.16
|3.19—.06
|BkofAm .88
|203606
|28.51
|28.00
|28.09—.49
|Barclay .15e
|43529
|7.92
|7.82
|7.87—.17
|BarrickGld 2.82e
|47460
|17.89
|17.54
|17.57—.18
|BostonSci
|49505
|52.31
|51.23
|52.00+.50
|Carnival
|201925
|10.86
|10.38
|10.63—.41
|CarvanaA
|89582
|12.03
|10.88
|11.20—.71
|Cemex .29t
|43053
|6.22
|6.02
|6.09—.09
|Chevron 6.04f
|29691
|158.57
|156.29
|158.21+1.36
|Chewy
|28526
|32.32
|30.18
|30.82—1.22
|Citigroup 2.04
|108916
|45.24
|44.21
|44.51—1.40
|ClevCliffs
|46959
|14.57
|14.17
|14.29—.48
|CocaCola 1.84f
|33923
|61.43
|60.72
|60.74—.66
|Corning 1.12f
|53118
|32.88
|31.48
|31.53+.76
|Coupang
|38690
|15.77
|15.33
|15.59—.13
|CredSuiss 1.22e
|51885
|.88
|.87
|.87—.01
|DeltaAir
|37905
|35.74
|34.55
|34.79—1.13
|DevonE .80f
|31983
|50.04
|48.68
|49.90+.79
|DxSCBer
|64027
|32.99
|31.99
|32.67+1.10
|DirSPBr
|130618
|17.84
|17.55
|17.80+.48
|DxSOXBr
|300263
|18.11
|17.36
|17.88+1.19
|DxBiotBll
|177758
|6.91
|6.56
|6.65—.40
|DxSOXBl
|440966
|16.23
|15.49
|15.72—1.21
|Dir30TrBul
|123011
|7.59
|7.45
|7.47—.04
|DrxSCBull .41e
|75358
|30.37
|29.40
|29.70—1.07
|DrxSPBull
|76626
|73.15
|71.90
|72.06—2.00
|Disney
|61934
|89.49
|88.41
|88.93—.89
|EgyTrnsfr 1.23f
|30223
|12.87
|12.67
|12.81+.05
|EquitMid .60e
|36337
|5.90
|5.71
|5.86+.08
|Express
|37243
|.70
|.65
|.67—.14
|ExxonMbl 3.64
|56840
|108.39
|106.73
|108.30+1.90
|Farfetch
|46291
|5.29
|5.02
|5.13—.19
|FstHorizon .60
|51936
|11.40
|10.93
|11.16—.08
|FootLockr 1.60
|29979
|27.69
|26.32
|26.39—.72
|FordM .60a
|338984
|11.65
|11.27
|11.27—.46
|FrptMcM .30
|70959
|34.13
|33.30
|33.53—1.16
|fuboTV
|66320
|1.78
|1.65
|1.67—.06
|Gap .60f
|56390
|8.06
|7.54
|7.58—.02
|GenMotors .36
|56790
|33.04
|32.15
|32.17—1.25
|Gerdau .50r
|40537
|4.97
|4.89
|4.94—.06
|GinkgoBi
|142101
|1.59
|1.47
|1.58+.06
|GoldFLtd .22e
|50731
|15.31
|14.74
|14.77—.28
|Hallibrtn .64
|43645
|31.14
|30.53
|31.13+.55
|HPEnt .48
|42388
|14.32
|14.03
|14.17—.22
|iShBrazil .67e
|83715
|29.88
|29.59
|29.79—.02
|iShSilver
|119837
|21.44
|21.21
|21.27—.24
|iShChinaLC .87e
|165705
|27.26
|26.89
|26.98—.51
|iShUSAgBd 2.65e
|34438
|98.19
|97.94
|97.97—.14
|iShEMkts .59e
|91802
|38.67
|38.41
|38.47—.22
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|71460
|106.89
|106.47
|106.51—.29
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|66098
|101.36
|100.73
|100.81—.22
|iSEafe 1.66e
|68568
|71.91
|71.52
|71.65—.95
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|111658
|74.02
|73.66
|73.66—.48
|iShR2K 1.77e
|135073
|176.74
|174.86
|175.47—1.95
|iShCorEafe 1.56e
|29800
|67.19
|66.80
|66.92—.91
|Invitae
|44221
|1.24
|1.11
|1.15—.09
|iShJapan
|30382
|59.93
|59.73
|59.80—.55
|iShCorEM .95e
|76192
|48.09
|47.81
|47.89—.21
|ItauUnH
|107624
|5.36
|5.28
|5.34+.07
|JPMorgCh 4
|31451
|136.35
|135.14
|135.43—1.16
|Keycorp .82f
|54106
|10.45
|10.16
|10.29—.18
|KindMorg 1.11f
|41223
|16.60
|16.39
|16.54—.01
|Kinrossg .12
|44837
|5.09
|4.88
|4.91—.15
|Kohls 2
|207139
|22.94
|20.32
|20.50+1.23
|KrSChIn 2.58e
|73258
|26.36
|25.72
|25.97—.33
|LloydBkg .14e
|38064
|2.30
|2.28
|2.29—.04
|LumenTch
|94508
|2.15
|1.98
|1.100—.11
|Macys .66f
|116933
|15.88
|15.03
|15.09+.32
|MarathnO .40f
|44758
|24.23
|23.60
|24.20+.56
|MedProp 1.16
|61961
|8.31
|7.85
|7.88—.03
|NYCmtyB .68
|38172
|10.67
|10.39
|10.47—.22
|NewmntCp 1.60m
|31045
|42.68
|41.86
|41.91—.59
|NikeB
|1.36
|34590
|109.10
|107.20
|107.65—1.13
|NokiaCp .19e
|89276
|4.02
|3.94
|3.95—.09
|NorwCruis
|70376
|14.29
|13.87
|14.16—.32
|NuHldg
|173955
|6.88
|6.65
|6.80—.04
|OcciPet .72f
|45840
|60.35
|59.39
|60.22+.54
|PG&ECp
|73875
|16.45
|16.27
|16.36—.06
|Palantir
|536162
|12.22
|11.82
|12.18—.46
|PermResn
|28051
|10.14
|9.81
|10.11+.28
|Petrobras 2.87e
|67809
|12.05
|11.77
|12.01+.22
|Pfizer 1.60f
|161329
|40.14
|38.82
|38.96—.69
|53291
|24.43
|23.44
|24.37+.61
|PrVixST
|47530
|7.69
|7.50
|7.62+.30
|ProUltSP
|37097
|50.37
|49.82
|49.91—.90
|PrUlSP500
|47194
|38.52
|37.86
|37.96—1.05
|ProShtQQQ
|181841
|11.96
|11.86
|11.92+.10
|ProShSP
|133498
|15.11
|15.02
|15.10+.14
|PrUShSP
|40766
|40.29
|39.86
|40.24+.73
|PrUShD3
|31983
|27.69
|27.07
|27.64+.67
|Roblox
|31322
|40.17
|38.66
|40.08+.42
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|326756
|412.49
|410.15
|410.46—3.63
|SpdrBiot .44e
|30260
|86.90
|85.43
|85.79—1.70
|SpdLgCap
|31181
|48.50
|48.23
|48.26—.44
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|100866
|40.70
|39.81
|40.14—.72
|SpdrRetl .49e
|39853
|60.29
|58.79
|59.17—.22
|Schlmbrg 1f
|28526
|46.43
|45.50
|46.42+.36
|Schwab 1f
|44115
|52.65
|51.95
|52.20—.59
|SeaLtd
|29725
|63.66
|62.62
|63.24—1.12
|Shopifys
|100553
|59.84
|57.01
|59.15+.82
|SnapIncA
|60381
|9.93
|9.61
|9.85+.05
|Snowflake
|28375
|177.49
|172.12
|176.17+1.01
|SwstnEngy
|61853
|5.30
|5.16
|5.24
|Square
|42318
|61.99
|59.96
|61.77+.21
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|42768
|129.78
|128.81
|129.02—.98
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|55403
|74.30
|73.68
|73.69—.53
|SPEngy 2.04e
|80683
|80.99
|79.83
|80.94+.78
|SPDRFncl .46e
|204403
|32.07
|31.79
|31.84—.44
|SPInds 1.12e
|40348
|98.30
|97.43
|97.50—1.06
|SPUtil 1.55e
|50049
|66.05
|65.36
|65.42—.48
|StemInc
|45576
|4.91
|4.61
|4.82+.20
|Suncorg 1.32e
|28650
|29.40
|28.86
|29.04—.09
|TALEduc
|29086
|5.93
|5.63
|5.82+.10
|TaiwSemi 1.56e
|33550
|89.90
|89.18
|89.80—.65
|Target 4.32f
|30956
|145.89
|142.42
|143.91—3.25
|TevaPhrm
|45644
|7.65
|7.50
|7.56—.14
|ToastA
|29545
|20.67
|20.05
|20.62+.10
|Transocn
|59193
|6.41
|6.21
|6.41+.15
|TruistFn 2.08
|41277
|30.83
|29.87
|30.41—.35
|Twilio
|47031
|61.81
|57.89
|61.29+2.16
|2xLongs
|58565
|10.95
|10.42
|10.72+.76
|UberTch
|86728
|38.66
|37.85
|38.17—.49
|UiPath
|39439
|16.60
|16.10
|16.30—.34
|UndrArm
|32657
|7.45
|7.04
|7.07—.32
|USBancrp 1.92f
|41550
|31.25
|30.40
|30.67—.47
|USNGas
|56227
|7.05
|6.94
|7.03+.15
|USSteel .20
|32187
|21.44
|21.00
|21.16—.46
|VFCorp 1.20m
|56834
|19.53
|18.55
|18.75—.22
|ValeSA 3.08e
|85361
|13.23
|13.06
|13.16—.19
|VanEGold .06e
|79676
|31.82
|31.02
|31.09—.56
|VangEmg 1.10e
|39237
|39.51
|39.25
|39.32—.23
|VangTEBd .28e
|28867
|49.54
|49.46
|49.48—.04
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|45284
|45.40
|45.13
|45.20—.59
|VerizonCm 2.61
|62310
|36.25
|35.89
|35.98—.27
|Vipshop
|66826
|15.44
|14.51
|15.43+1.26
|VirgnGal
|77132
|4.87
|4.41
|4.50—.43
|Visa 1.80
|30932
|222.80
|220.03
|221.92—2.66
|WeWork
|157477
|.22
|.20
|.21+.00
|WellsFargo 1.20f
|92490
|41.29
|40.69
|40.83—.38
|Xpeng
|159505
|8.30
|8.00
|8.08—1.03
|ZIMIntg 2e
|29064
|14.63
|13.88
|14.58+.32
