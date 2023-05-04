May 4, 2023 GMT
BC-150-actives-e
|EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AMCEnt
|41859
|5.93
|5.72
|5.90+.16
|AMCEntpf
|11629
|1.55
|1.50
|1.53+.01
|AT&TInc 1.11
|37608
|17.08
|16.89
|16.98—.11
|Alibaba
|45825
|83.13
|82.01
|82.80+1.32
|Ambev .05e
|27011
|2.98
|2.92
|2.94+.06
|AnglogldA .35
|14411
|29.45
|28.55
|29.37+1.78
|AnywhRE .27
|11866
|5.18
|4.58
|4.91—.98
|Arconic
|146218
|28.83
|28.52
|28.77+6.22
|ArkInnova .78e
|28122
|35.61
|34.97
|35.39+.63
|BPPLC 1.44f
|20049
|36.41
|35.90
|36.17—.29
|BcoBrad .04a
|31724
|2.82
|2.77
|2.81+.04
|BkofAm .88
|102388
|27.81
|27.22
|27.34—.53
|BigB3xLv
|12622
|12.96
|11.94
|12.29—1.09
|Barclay .15e
|27885
|7.57
|7.44
|7.50—.11
|BarrickGld 2.82e
|36626
|20.64
|20.08
|20.51+.53
|BorgWarn 1.36
|14334
|44.73
|42.32
|42.82—3.64
|CVSHealth 2.42f
|12527
|70.17
|68.93
|68.97—1.12
|Carnival
|118544
|9.84
|9.46
|9.47+.04
|Chegg
|13719
|10.23
|9.81
|9.90—.27
|Citigroup 2.04
|29249
|45.40
|44.45
|44.66—1.02
|CitizFincl 1.68
|48765
|25.57
|23.48
|24.59—1.63
|ClevCliffs
|11436
|14.97
|14.53
|14.61—.41
|CocaCola 1.84f
|17172
|63.93
|63.59
|63.59—.06
|Comerica 2.84f
|22263
|34.97
|31.59
|33.15—2.43
|CredSuiss 1.22e
|28461
|.85
|.84
|.85—.01
|DHTHldgs .48e
|15641
|8.50
|7.30
|8.30—.74
|DeltaAir
|14136
|33.98
|32.98
|33.17—.96
|DeutschBk .12e
|15424
|10.45
|10.28
|10.35—.13
|Diebold
|13031
|.48
|.42
|.42—.03
|DxSCBer
|30766
|36.35
|35.04
|35.77+1.27
|DxFnBr
|15801
|23.54
|22.70
|23.28+.82
|DirSPBr
|76345
|18.47
|18.16
|18.38+.34
|DxSOXBr
|50414
|21.86
|21.45
|21.61+.62
|DxGlMBr
|16210
|5.39
|5.13
|5.14—.30
|DxDGlBr
|12446
|9.06
|8.66
|8.68—.52
|DxBiotBll
|56617
|6.17
|5.91
|5.99—.21
|DxSOXBl
|136859
|13.55
|13.28
|13.44—.40
|Dir30TrBul
|57369
|8.75
|8.54
|8.67—.15
|DrxSCBull .41e
|41412
|28.11
|27.02
|27.51—1.03
|DrxSPBull
|20721
|71.04
|69.79
|70.14—1.33
|Disney
|19981
|99.54
|97.35
|97.37—3.49
|EgyTrnsfr 1.23f
|14146
|12.81
|12.61
|12.65—.01
|EnvistaH
|14888
|36.74
|32.41
|35.01—2.64
|Enviva 3.62
|40329
|9.45
|8.34
|9.15—12.20
|ExxonMbl 3.64
|16348
|108.75
|107.17
|107.89—.04
|FstHorizon .60
|473811
|10.10
|8.99
|9.74—5.31
|FMajSilvg .01
|18480
|7.04
|6.86
|7.02+.10
|FordM .60a
|79920
|11.83
|11.61
|11.74—.06
|FrptMcM .30
|18876
|36.33
|35.41
|35.62—.71
|fuboTV
|14347
|1.18
|1.10
|1.12—.05
|GenMotors .36
|18039
|32.67
|31.98
|32.23—.25
|Gerdau .50r
|16577
|4.94
|4.76
|4.77—.13
|GinkgoBi
|18080
|1.19
|1.15
|1.18+.03
|GoldFLtd .22e
|17663
|17.62
|17.06
|17.57+.80
|Hallibrtn .64f
|14356
|29.43
|28.68
|28.86—.29
|Hanesbds .60
|19104
|4.85
|4.62
|4.62—.26
|HarmonyG .05
|17885
|5.31
|5.15
|5.29+.30
|HeclaM .01e
|14127
|6.18
|5.95
|6.15+.20
|iShGold
|28929
|38.77
|38.52
|38.76+.19
|iShBrazil .67e
|28716
|27.95
|27.53
|27.60+.01
|iShSilver
|39602
|23.64
|23.42
|23.62+.19
|iShChinaLC .87e
|56511
|28.39
|28.10
|28.33+.77
|iShEMkts .59e
|40305
|39.00
|38.81
|38.96+.40
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|30607
|108.97
|108.55
|108.81—.46
|iShCorUSTr .33
|21701
|23.54
|23.46
|23.51—.02
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|32930
|105.99
|105.15
|105.70—.59
|iSEafe 1.66e
|20659
|72.88
|72.56
|72.85—.11
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|53650
|74.41
|74.20
|74.29—.29
|iShR2K 1.77e
|85478
|171.56
|169.36
|170.29—2.04
|Interpublic 1.24f
|14399
|34.36
|33.38
|34.17—.49
|Invitae
|17772
|1.52
|1.36
|1.51+.12
|iShCorEM .95e
|13518
|48.45
|48.24
|48.40+.47
|ItauUnH
|36487
|5.01
|4.93
|4.95+.02
|JPMorgCh 4
|23313
|135.72
|133.45
|133.72—2.26
|Keycorp .82f
|134808
|9.29
|8.62
|9.06—.47
|KindMorg 1.11f
|16009
|16.71
|16.50
|16.60+.04
|Kinrossg .12
|18617
|5.45
|5.29
|5.44+.16
|KrSChIn 2.58e
|43760
|27.60
|27.00
|27.47+.60
|LloydBkg .14e
|36580
|2.27
|2.24
|2.26—.01
|LumenTch
|15008
|2.29
|2.23
|2.26—.03
|Macys .66f
|11956
|15.27
|14.90
|14.93—.36
|MarathnO .40f
|20689
|22.64
|21.99
|22.36+.09
|MedProp 1.16
|13962
|8.19
|8.03
|8.15—.15
|MetLife 2.08f
|11226
|58.14
|54.90
|55.07—3.64
|MorgStan 3.10
|11861
|84.45
|82.45
|82.95—1.80
|NRGEgy 1.51f
|14657
|33.29
|30.52
|31.46—1.98
|NYCmtyB .68
|27099
|9.62
|9.27
|9.35—.45
|NewmntCp 1.60m
|17982
|48.90
|47.70
|48.73+1.24
|NokiaCp .19e
|23611
|4.04
|4.01
|4.04—.03
|NorwCruis
|43653
|14.78
|14.01
|14.03—.11
|NuHldg
|20852
|5.31
|5.18
|5.25+.07
|OcciPet .72f
|19457
|59.84
|58.95
|59.41+.44
|PG&ECp
|18419
|17.43
|16.84
|17.05—.25
|Palantir
|30006
|7.52
|7.39
|7.44—.12
|ParamtGp .31f
|12241
|4.65
|4.44
|4.63+.21
|PetrbrsA
|19463
|9.36
|9.15
|9.21+.13
|Petrobras 2.87e
|22875
|10.43
|10.22
|10.30+.17
|Pfizer 1.60f
|56217
|38.35
|38.02
|38.24—.21
|16852
|21.07
|20.60
|20.94+.03
|PlanetFit
|11249
|74.00
|70.05
|71.60—9.95
|PrVixST
|17999
|8.40
|8.15
|8.28+.23
|PrUlSP500
|17999
|37.39
|36.74
|36.92—.74
|ProShtQQQ
|63390
|12.44
|12.39
|12.43+.05
|ProShSP
|36571
|15.25
|15.16
|15.23+.10
|PrUShSP
|11409
|41.17
|40.71
|41.03+.50
|PrUShD3
|21483
|26.88
|26.31
|26.74+.58
|RegionsFn .80
|25856
|16.25
|15.71
|15.95—.36
|RylCarb 2.80
|23505
|73.30
|70.72
|71.93+4.85
|SpdrGold
|19878
|190.06
|188.81
|189.96+.85
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|115015
|407.27
|404.89
|405.54—2.48
|SpdrBiot .44e
|11400
|83.16
|82.05
|82.36—.85
|SpdrS&PBk .53e
|20177
|32.69
|31.53
|31.97—1.44
|SprBl1-3b
|14661
|91.46
|91.45
|91.46+.04
|SpIntTrm
|20512
|29.28
|29.19
|29.25+.02
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|198361
|37.05
|35.54
|36.09—2.07
|Schwab 1f
|46243
|47.60
|46.16
|47.17—.86
|Shellplc 2e
|12046
|60.15
|59.18
|59.75+1.23
|Shopifys
|271907
|59.31
|53.88
|58.29+12.02
|SnapIncA
|42885
|8.09
|7.94
|7.99—.08
|Snowflake
|12950
|152.90
|148.86
|151.85+7.21
|SwstnEngy
|15739
|4.75
|4.66
|4.69+.02
|Square
|20384
|61.38
|59.21
|60.54+1.22
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|13069
|132.98
|132.45
|132.74—.72
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|14674
|76.86
|76.38
|76.42—.24
|SPEngy 2.04e
|39234
|79.82
|78.58
|79.10+.11
|SPDRFncl .46e
|95805
|31.85
|31.45
|31.58—.39
|SPInds 1.12e
|20203
|99.22
|97.87
|98.28—.83
|SPUtil 1.55e
|19096
|68.46
|67.55
|67.61—.46
|StarwdPT 1.92
|12784
|17.10
|16.11
|16.41—.66
|Transocn
|15608
|5.79
|5.65
|5.74+.09
|TruistFn 2.08
|46246
|27.86
|26.35
|26.92—1.21
|2xLongs
|19354
|13.35
|12.62
|13.03+.70
|UberTch
|80005
|37.65
|36.87
|37.30—.55
|Ultrapar .07e
|12154
|3.13
|2.99
|3.04+.20
|USBancrp 1.92f
|90614
|29.70
|27.44
|28.04—1.76
|USNGas
|57008
|6.29
|6.15
|6.18—.14
|USOil
|12246
|60.90
|60.16
|60.50+.19
|USSteel .20
|13597
|21.78
|21.12
|21.22—.53
|ValeSA 3.08e
|41764
|13.71
|13.45
|13.47—.32
|VanEGold .06e
|43587
|35.88
|35.10
|35.84+.98
|VanEJrGld
|15795
|42.28
|41.28
|42.22+1.09
|VangGrth 1.38e
|20652
|247.99
|246.77
|247.14—1.04
|VangEmg 1.10e
|13667
|40.13
|39.95
|40.09+.41
|VerizonCm 2.61
|13416
|37.96
|37.60
|37.62—.37
|Wayfair
|37995
|37.80
|34.85
|36.85+5.56
|WellsFargo 1.20f
|x58452
|38.08
|37.06
|37.34—1.01
|WstnAlliB 1.44
|84833
|26.74
|22.15
|23.41—6.16
|WmsCos 1.79f
|15702
|29.74
|28.98
|29.51+.55
|Xinyuanrs
|12028
|6.10
|5.01
|5.27+.77
|Xpeng
|35207
|10.01
|9.78
|9.96+.29
