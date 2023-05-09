May 9, 2023 GMT
BC-KX-STOX-Final
|New York(AP)Final stocks
|LastChg.
|AT&TInc
|17.02
|—
|.10
|Altria
|46.44
|—
|.17
|AmerenCp
|88.84
|—
|.30
|AmExpress
|153.38
|+.34
|ArchDanM
|75.02
|—
|.38
|AutoZone
|2726.51+16.97
|BPPLC
|36.99
|—
|.04
|Boeing
|201.88
|+4.62
|BristMySq
|68.00
|—
|.41
|Brunswick
|80.97
|—1.71
|CampbSoup
|54.60
|+.14
|Chevron
|159.12
|—
|.46
|Citigroup
|46.52
|+.16
|CocaCola
|63.39
|—
|.53
|ConAgraBr
|37.81
|+.07
|ConocoPhil
|101.53
|+.63
|Corning
|31.16
|—
|.31
|CurtissWright
|163.75
|+1.37
|DTEEnergy
|113.32
|+.32
|DeereCo
|381.44
|+1.19
|DillardsInc
|288.10
|—2.58
|Disney
|102.18
|—
|.79
|DuPont
|64.27
|—
|.50
|EmersonElec
|83.65
|—
|.16
|Entergy
|106.97
|+.06
|ExxonMobil
|109.14
|+.03
|FMCCorp
|110.50
|—1.46
|FirstEnergy
|38.91
|—
|.18
|FootLocker
|39.93
|+.06
|FordMot
|11.86
|—
|.16
|GenDynam
|211.20
|+.49
|GenlElec
|101.00
|+.08
|GenMill
|89.59
|—
|.28
|HPInc
|30.29
|+.10
|Halliburton
|30.10
|+.15
|Hershey
|274.08
|—
|.69
|HomeDepot
|290.58
|+2.65
|IBM
|121.17
|—
|.57
|IntlPaper
|32.12
|—
|.26
|JohnsonJn
|161.05
|—1.26
|KrogerCo
|49.16
|+.01
|LindsayCorp
|119.80
|—
|.90
|LockheedM
|452.04
|+1.08
|LowesCos
|207.12
|+3.07
|MarathonOil
|22.90
|+.08
|McDonalds
|296.66
|—
|.03
|NCRCorp
|22.82
|+.18
|Nucor
|140.17
|—1.45
|OGEEnergy
|37.59
|+.04
|OccidentPet
|58.96
|ONEOK
|63.86
|+.34
|PG&ECorp
|17.28
|—
|.13
|Pfizer
|38.48
|—
|.19
|ProctGamb
|153.71
|—1.59
|RaythnTech
|96.27
|+.73
|RexAmRescS
|28.63
|+.25
|RockwellAuto
|277.76
|—3.34
|Schlumbrg
|47.17
|+.56
|SnapOn
|257.38
|—2.49
|Textron
|65.35
|—
|.36
|3MCo
|100.80
|—1.54
|Timken
|75.22
|—
|.80
|TraneTech
|177.81
|+1.06
|UnionPacif
|200.59
|+.65
|USSteel
|21.59
|VerizonComm
|37.57
|—
|.26
|ViadCorp
|21.78
|+.26
|WalMart
|152.98
|+.26
|WellsFargo
|38.54
|+.16
|WilliamsCos
|29.45
|—
|.11
|Winnebago
|58.19
|—1.14
|YumBrands
|137.61
|+1.08