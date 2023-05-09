AP NEWS
BC-KX-STOX-Final

May 9, 2023 GMT
New York(AP)Final stocks
LastChg.
AT&amp;TInc17.02.10
Altria46.44.17
AmerenCp88.84.30
AmExpress153.38+.34
ArchDanM75.02.38
AutoZone2726.51+16.97
BPPLC36.99.04
Boeing201.88+4.62
BristMySq68.00.41
Brunswick80.97—1.71
CampbSoup54.60+.14
Chevron159.12.46
Citigroup46.52+.16
CocaCola63.39.53
ConAgraBr37.81+.07
ConocoPhil101.53+.63
Corning31.16.31
CurtissWright163.75+1.37
DTEEnergy113.32+.32
DeereCo381.44+1.19
DillardsInc288.10—2.58
Disney102.18.79
DuPont64.27.50
EmersonElec83.65.16
Entergy106.97+.06
ExxonMobil109.14+.03
FMCCorp110.50—1.46
FirstEnergy38.91.18
FootLocker39.93+.06
FordMot11.86.16
GenDynam211.20+.49
GenlElec101.00+.08
GenMill89.59.28
HPInc30.29+.10
Halliburton30.10+.15
Hershey274.08.69
HomeDepot290.58+2.65
IBM121.17.57
IntlPaper32.12.26
JohnsonJn161.05—1.26
KrogerCo49.16+.01
LindsayCorp119.80.90
LockheedM452.04+1.08
LowesCos207.12+3.07
MarathonOil22.90+.08
McDonalds296.66.03
NCRCorp22.82+.18
Nucor140.17—1.45
OGEEnergy37.59+.04
OccidentPet58.96
ONEOK63.86+.34
PG&amp;ECorp17.28.13
Pfizer38.48.19
ProctGamb153.71—1.59
RaythnTech96.27+.73
RexAmRescS28.63+.25
RockwellAuto277.76—3.34
Schlumbrg47.17+.56
SnapOn257.38—2.49
Textron65.35.36
3MCo100.80—1.54
Timken75.22.80
TraneTech177.81+1.06
UnionPacif200.59+.65
USSteel21.59
VerizonComm37.57.26
ViadCorp21.78+.26
WalMart152.98+.26
WellsFargo38.54+.16
WilliamsCos29.45.11
Winnebago58.19—1.14
YumBrands137.61+1.08
