BC-Dividends

March 24, 2023 GMT
Pe-Stkofpay-
riodraterecordable
IRREGULAR
TERNIUM zS1.805-55-15
y- Pay date unannounced.
z- Approx. amount per ADR or ADS.
STOCK
Allarity Therapeutx
x- 1 for 35 reverse split, effective 3/27.
Creative Realitiesx
x- 1 for 3 reverse split, effective 3/27.
INCREASED
Shoe CarnivalQ.104-34-17
REGULAR
Commercial MetalsQ.164-34-12
CrexendoQ.013-314-11
Equity Bncshs Cl AQ.103-314-14
Farmers &amp; MerchantsQ.214-14-20
First Internet BncpQ.063-314-17
FirstEnergyQ.395-56-1
Freeport-McMoRanQ.0754-145-1
Fulton FinancialQ.154-34-14
LXP Industrial TrQ.1253-314-17
Oil-Dri of AmericaQ.285-125-26
P&amp;F Industries Cl AQ.053-314-6
Park City GroupQ.0153-315-1
SteelcaseQ.104-54-14
WD-40Q.834-144-28
Worthington IndusQ.316-156-29
g- Payable in Canadian funds.
