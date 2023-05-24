BC-KX-STOX-Final

May 24, 2023 GMT
|AT&TInc
|15.95
|—
|.15
|Altria
|44.95
|+.02
|AmerenCp
|82.13
|—
|.58
|AmExpress
|150.72
|—1.84
|ArchDanM
|72.85
|—2.20
|AutoZone
|2423.62—39.79
|BPPLC
|36.04
|—
|.14
|Boeing
|199.27
|—3.33
|BristMySq
|65.47
|—1.06
|Brunswick
|75.40
|—
|.77
|CampbSoup
|51.60
|—
|.27
|Chevron
|157.27
|+.42
|Citigroup
|44.49
|—1.42
|CocaCola
|60.88
|—
|.52
|ConAgraBr
|35.06
|—
|.16
|ConocoPhil
|103.98
|—
|.41
|Corning
|31.53
|+.76
|CurtissWright
|160.43
|—
|.55
|DTEEnergy
|108.48
|—
|.68
|DeereCo
|354.08
|—6.40
|DillardsInc
|288.41
|+6.72
|Disney
|89.07
|—
|.75
|DuPont
|66.27
|—1.12
|EmersonElec
|78.95
|—2.16
|Entergy
|98.97
|—1.32
|ExxonMobil
|107.59
|+1.19
|FMCCorp
|104.91
|—1.73
|FirstEnergy
|37.72
|—
|.18
|FootLocker
|26.16
|—
|.95
|FordMot
|11.33
|—
|.40
|GenDynam
|206.53
|—
|.42
|GenlElec
|100.98
|—
|.72
|GenMill
|85.07
|—
|.40
|HPInc
|30.00
|—
|.56
|Halliburton
|30.82
|+.24
|Hershey
|262.47
|+.05
|HomeDepot
|291.10
|—3.84
|IBM
|125.68
|—2.50
|IntlPaper
|31.46
|—
|.50
|JohnsonJn
|156.66
|—
|.15
|KrogerCo
|49.56
|+.46
|LindsayCorp
|118.13
|—3.25
|LockheedM
|452.72
|+.09
|LowesCos
|203.63
|—3.02
|MarathonOil
|24.02
|+.38
|McDonalds
|285.92
|—
|.45
|NCRCorp
|23.98
|—
|.55
|Nucor
|133.37
|—3.55
|OGEEnergy
|35.75
|—
|.22
|OccidentPet
|59.39
|—
|.29
|ONEOK
|58.54
|PG&ECorp
|16.47
|+.06
|Pfizer
|38.63
|—1.01
|ProctGamb
|146.33
|—1.22
|RaythnTech
|93.66
|—
|.42
|RexAmRescS
|31.32
|+.10
|RockwellAuto
|270.22
|—8.24
|Schlumbrg
|46.23
|+.17
|SnapOn
|255.29
|—3.18
|Textron
|62.27
|—1.70
|3MCo
|96.99
|—3.71
|Timken
|72.63
|—1.74
|TraneTech
|166.21
|—1.81
|UnionPacif
|191.91
|—4.47
|USSteel
|21.22
|—
|.39
|VerizonComm
|35.87
|—
|.37
|ViadCorp
|24.75
|—
|.27
|WalMart
|147.63
|—
|.68
|WellsFargo
|40.87
|—
|.34
|WilliamsCos
|29.27
|—
|.11
|Winnebago
|55.65
|—
|.38
|YumBrands
|130.87
|—
|.58