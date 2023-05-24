BC-KX-STOX-Final

AP NEWS
May 24, 2023 GMT
New York(AP)Final stocks
LastChg.
AT&amp;TInc15.95.15
Altria44.95+.02
AmerenCp82.13.58
AmExpress150.72—1.84
ArchDanM72.85—2.20
AutoZone2423.62—39.79
BPPLC36.04.14
Boeing199.27—3.33
BristMySq65.47—1.06
Brunswick75.40.77
CampbSoup51.60.27
Chevron157.27+.42
Citigroup44.49—1.42
CocaCola60.88.52
ConAgraBr35.06.16
ConocoPhil103.98.41
Corning31.53+.76
CurtissWright160.43.55
DTEEnergy108.48.68
DeereCo354.08—6.40
DillardsInc288.41+6.72
Disney89.07.75
DuPont66.27—1.12
EmersonElec78.95—2.16
Entergy98.97—1.32
ExxonMobil107.59+1.19
FMCCorp104.91—1.73
FirstEnergy37.72.18
FootLocker26.16.95
FordMot11.33.40
GenDynam206.53.42
GenlElec100.98.72
GenMill85.07.40
HPInc30.00.56
Halliburton30.82+.24
Hershey262.47+.05
HomeDepot291.10—3.84
IBM125.68—2.50
IntlPaper31.46.50
JohnsonJn156.66.15
KrogerCo49.56+.46
LindsayCorp118.13—3.25
LockheedM452.72+.09
LowesCos203.63—3.02
MarathonOil24.02+.38
McDonalds285.92.45
NCRCorp23.98.55
Nucor133.37—3.55
OGEEnergy35.75.22
OccidentPet59.39.29
ONEOK58.54
PG&amp;ECorp16.47+.06
Pfizer38.63—1.01
ProctGamb146.33—1.22
RaythnTech93.66.42
RexAmRescS31.32+.10
RockwellAuto270.22—8.24
Schlumbrg46.23+.17
SnapOn255.29—3.18
Textron62.27—1.70
3MCo96.99—3.71
Timken72.63—1.74
TraneTech166.21—1.81
UnionPacif191.91—4.47
USSteel21.22.39
VerizonComm35.87.37
ViadCorp24.75.27
WalMart147.63.68
WellsFargo40.87.34
WilliamsCos29.27.11
Winnebago55.65.38
YumBrands130.87.58
