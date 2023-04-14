AP NEWS
Listen
Related topics

BC-Weekly Stox in Spotlight

April 14, 2023 GMT
BC-Weekly stox in spotlight,
WEEKLY STOCKS IN THE SPOTLIGHT
NEW YORK (AP) — Yearly high-low, weekly sales,
high, low, closing price and net change of the 20
most active stocks trading for more than $1:
HighLow SalesHighLowLastChg.
450.01348.11S&amp;P500ETF
373,041,748415.09405.97412.46+3.27
30.856.21DxSOXBl307,462,24716.7915.0415.58—.08
16.6810.61FordM303,788,95213.0812.1612.52+.19
40.4026.32BkofAm284,312,98129.8727.6529.52+1.68
38.3229.59SPDRFncl268,961,46632.8831.8032.88+.89
80.8970.40iShiBxHYB238,565,47875.6274.4175.28+.44
15.784.06DxBiotBll200,030,9645.544.715.18+.21
27.503.77AMCEnt176,778,0105.764.745.12+.22
89.5916.27DxSOXBr
166,653,19919.6217.6318.90—.04
4.322.34BcoBrad166,399,5302.902.592.81+.22
13.335.84Palantir163,653,2968.917.908.81+.72
6.073.90ItauUnH155,626,8305.284.785.26+.46
34.8320.87iShChinaLC149,302,43829.5328.3328.71—.58
34.506.27USNGas146,764,5947.066.276.69+.28
15.6311.99ProShtQQQ144,959,37312.5312.2312.30
50.1935.25WellsFargo137,313,12440.5137.6139.64+1.74
38.5025.00iShBrazil136,718,43529.8727.1829.36+2.27
17.7114.12ProShSP132,299,51515.1414.8314.92—.11
22.8414.46AT&amp;TInc130,410,33719.9919.4219.93+.28
20.636.11Carnival129,597,92510.239.559.60—.13
—————————
All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.