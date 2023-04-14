April 14, 2023 GMT
BC-Weekly Stox in Spotlight
|BC-Weekly stox in spotlight,
|WEEKLY STOCKS IN THE SPOTLIGHT
|NEW YORK (AP) — Yearly high-low, weekly sales,
|high, low, closing price and net change of the 20
|most active stocks trading for more than $1:
|HighLow SalesHighLowLastChg.
|450.01348.11S&P500ETF
|373,041,748
|415.09
|405.97
|412.46+3.27
|30.856.21DxSOXBl
|307,462,247
|16.79
|15.04
|15.58—.08
|16.6810.61FordM
|303,788,952
|13.08
|12.16
|12.52+.19
|40.4026.32BkofAm
|284,312,981
|29.87
|27.65
|29.52+1.68
|38.3229.59SPDRFncl
|268,961,466
|32.88
|31.80
|32.88+.89
|80.8970.40iShiBxHYB
|238,565,478
|75.62
|74.41
|75.28+.44
|15.784.06DxBiotBll
|200,030,964
|5.54
|4.71
|5.18+.21
|27.503.77AMCEnt
|176,778,010
|5.76
|4.74
|5.12+.22
|89.5916.27DxSOXBr
|166,653,199
|19.62
|17.63
|18.90—.04
|4.322.34BcoBrad
|166,399,530
|2.90
|2.59
|2.81+.22
|13.335.84Palantir
|163,653,296
|8.91
|7.90
|8.81+.72
|6.073.90ItauUnH
|155,626,830
|5.28
|4.78
|5.26+.46
|34.8320.87iShChinaLC
|149,302,438
|29.53
|28.33
|28.71—.58
|34.506.27USNGas
|146,764,594
|7.06
|6.27
|6.69+.28
|15.6311.99ProShtQQQ
|144,959,373
|12.53
|12.23
|12.30
|50.1935.25WellsFargo
|137,313,124
|40.51
|37.61
|39.64+1.74
|38.5025.00iShBrazil
|136,718,435
|29.87
|27.18
|29.36+2.27
|17.7114.12ProShSP
|132,299,515
|15.14
|14.83
|14.92—.11
|22.8414.46AT&TInc
|130,410,337
|19.99
|19.42
|19.93+.28
|20.636.11Carnival
|129,597,925
|10.23
|9.55
|9.60—.13
