BC-KX-STOX-Final

May 26, 2023 GMT
New York(AP)Final stocks
LastChg.
AT&amp;TInc15.50+.35
Altria44.61.06
AmerenCp80.77.18
AmExpress157.24+6.16
ArchDanM72.73.99
AutoZone2460.79+1.04
BPPLC35.55+.19
Boeing203.63+2.76
BristMySq63.82.74
Brunswick77.55+1.36
CampbSoup51.51+.05
Chevron154.08.48
Citigroup44.60+.37
CocaCola60.26.15
ConAgraBr34.84+.11
ConocoPhil101.85+.16
Corning31.53+.49
CurtissWright159.35+.19
DTEEnergy106.51.48
DeereCo357.21+2.33
DillardsInc287.57+3.24
Disney88.29+.15
DuPont67.60+1.07
EmersonElec79.51+.49
Entergy96.80.42
ExxonMobil104.97.69
FMCCorp103.59.28
FirstEnergy36.71.31
FootLocker26.27+.45
FordMot12.09+.71
GenDynam205.25+.90
GenlElec102.74+1.22
GenMill84.18.33
HPInc31.30+.40
Halliburton30.20.12
Hershey257.72—2.66
HomeDepot292.83+6.08
IBM128.89+2.13
IntlPaper30.62+.01
JohnsonJn154.35.06
KrogerCo47.31—1.59
LindsayCorp119.63+.61
LockheedM448.45+5.62
LowesCos206.52+5.48
MarathonOil23.26.07
McDonalds286.04+.52
NCRCorp24.06+.12
Nucor136.14+1.45
OGEEnergy34.96+.02
OccidentPet58.94+.13
ONEOK57.30.27
PG&amp;ECorp16.52+.09
Pfizer37.60.23
ProctGamb145.40+.01
RaythnTech93.26+.14
RexAmRescS34.96.26
RockwellAuto286.23+12.80
Schlumbrg44.48.68
SnapOn257.35+1.59
Textron62.81+.29
3MCo96.94.11
Timken75.33+1.52
TraneTech166.80.71
UnionPacif193.10.11
USSteel21.71+.23
VerizonComm35.00+.18
ViadCorp23.75.35
WalMart146.42+.26
WellsFargo41.23+.33
WilliamsCos28.75.33
Winnebago58.09+.55
YumBrands129.86+.21
