    BC-Weekly NYSE AMERICAN leaders

    April 6, 2023 GMT
    NEW YORK (AP) — Yearly high-low, weekly sales,
    high, low, closing price and net change of the 20
    most active stocks trading for more than $1:

    HighLow SalesHighLowLastChg.

    6.53.94Tellurian75,135,1781.561.181.42+.19
    5.072.81B2goldg42,472,2264.223.914.18+.24
    9.072.55Nuburu24,225,4226.982.673.80+1.13
    1.83.91DenisnMg21,266,8431.11.981.00—.09
    6.602.36UraniumEn20,906,1123.002.622.69—.19
    2.98.97Globalstar14,081,2531.161.061.07—.09
    5.091.63RingEngy13,444,0312.152.012.06+.16
    1.99.61NwGoldg13,151,3511.191.081.18+.08
    9.072.35EquinxGl12,277,1815.705.105.54+.39
    34.98.30GeniusGrn9,292,9471.651.151.19—.16
    11.004.69EnFuelgrs7,558,8885.755.015.12—.46
    8.364.06NovaGldg6,708,3576.685.836.04—.18
    46.5237.77iShIndiabt
    6,686,81139.10039.3039.95+.59
    16.50.36iBiors6,456,7872.111.171.23—.85
    182.35120.09CheniereEn
    6,248,891159.92151.94153.15—4.45
    50.3649.84iShLqdtybt5,944,87250.2050.0750.19—.07
    2.30.98Protalx5,641,9532.302.082.21+.11
    6.001.42FrkStPrp5,521,1591.631.421.42—.15
    7.451.20CambrErs5,378,5361.891.461.53—.05
    3.181.52i80Goldn5,119,4632.562.432.55+.10
    —————————
