BC-Weekly NYSE AMERICAN leaders

BC-Weekly NYSE AMERICAN leadersApril 6, 2023 GMT
|NEW YORK (AP) — Yearly high-low, weekly sales,
|high, low, closing price and net change of the 20
|most active stocks trading for more than $1:
HighLow SalesHighLowLastChg.
|6.53.94Tellurian
|75,135,178
|1.56
|1.18
|1.42+.19
|5.072.81B2goldg
|42,472,226
|4.22
|3.91
|4.18+.24
|9.072.55Nuburu
|24,225,422
|6.98
|2.67
|3.80+1.13
|1.83.91DenisnMg
|21,266,843
|1.11
|.98
|1.00—
|.09
|6.602.36UraniumEn
|20,906,112
|3.00
|2.62
|2.69—
|.19
|2.98.97Globalstar
|14,081,253
|1.16
|1.06
|1.07—
|.09
|5.091.63RingEngy
|13,444,031
|2.15
|2.01
|2.06+.16
|1.99.61NwGoldg
|13,151,351
|1.19
|1.08
|1.18+.08
|9.072.35EquinxGl
|12,277,181
|5.70
|5.10
|5.54+.39
|34.98.30GeniusGrn
|9,292,947
|1.65
|1.15
|1.19—
|.16
|11.004.69EnFuelgrs
|7,558,888
|5.75
|5.01
|5.12—
|.46
|8.364.06NovaGldg
|6,708,357
|6.68
|5.83
|6.04—
|.18
|46.5237.77iShIndiabt
|6,686,811
|39.100
|39.30
|39.95+.59
|16.50.36iBiors
|6,456,787
|2.11
|1.17
|1.23—
|.85
|182.35120.09CheniereEn
|6,248,891
|159.92
|151.94
|153.15—4.45
|50.3649.84iShLqdtybt
|5,944,872
|50.20
|50.07
|50.19—.07
|2.30.98Protalx
|5,641,953
|2.30
|2.08
|2.21+.11
|6.001.42FrkStPrp
|5,521,159
|1.63
|1.42
|1.42—
|.15
|7.451.20CambrErs
|5,378,536
|1.89
|1.46
|1.53—
|.05
|3.181.52i80Goldn
|5,119,463
|2.56
|2.43
|2.55+.10
|—————————