BC-150-actives-f

May 22, 2023 GMT
CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
NEW YORK (AP) — Monday's prices for
NYSE listed most active stocks:
SalesHighLowCloseChg
ABBLtd .76e6388237.5837.1137.13—.43
AMCEnt1389915.214.965.12+.09
AMCEntpf642301.641.581.62+.01
AT&amp;TInc 1.1142185616.4316.1616.38+.07
Alibaba15139887.4885.6586.10+2.12
Altria 3.76f6465845.5244.8644.93—.37
Ambev .05e1501812.942.892.89+.01
Amcor .487740010.3110.1810.27+.04
AEagleOut .72f8490612.3611.7111.78—.38
ArkInnova .78e
22613940.7638.7340.58+1.88
BPPLC 1.44f6354936.0935.6835.89—.14
BRFSA921091.791.651.67
BcoBrad .04a2311093.283.223.23
BkofAm .8836282828.4528.0128.34+.23
Barclay .15e881958.027.918.01+.02
BarrickGld 2.82e
7065517.9617.7817.79—.07
BauschHl641778.908.458.80+.50
BostonSci6972354.1753.6053.68+.04
BrMySq 2.16f7355966.3065.1465.81—.03
CNHIndl .39e6528114.1313.7613.99—.01
CVSHealth 2.42f
7381469.8568.7169.42+.04
CanoHl779441.491.271.45+.17
Carnival23802411.2810.8311.22+.28
CarvanaA13030411.7410.3411.47+.73
Cemex .29t634976.546.336.34—.16
ChrgePt849568.427.848.31+.38
Chevron 6.04f
116533154.83152.09152.44—2.79
Citigroup 2.0414466546.1045.4545.79+.08
CocaCola 1.84f15046862.8761.4461.51—1.32
Colerra .80f7146026.1525.4525.89+.26
Coupang6919816.7515.9816.01—.28
DWavQntn4646871.06.501.02+.54
DeltaAir8967736.3435.2135.46—.13
DxSCBer9446332.3930.7531.15—1.21
DirSPBr16377816.9416.5716.76
DxSOXBr30971016.7415.9516.09—.16
DxBiotBll2907377.156.677.04+.44
DxSOXBl43683117.7216.8917.53+.14
Dir30TrBul2287467.677.447.47—.09
DrxSCBull .41e
11134631.5730.0431.19+1.14
DrxSPBull8050877.5175.8676.66+.06
Disney13989791.9489.8991.82+.47
DoorDash6573167.8863.6365.63—1.35
EgyTrnsfr 1.23f
13199212.8912.6612.73—.03
ExxonMbl 3.64
128561107.04104.88104.97—1.29
Farfetch4128005.754.855.62+.64
FstHorizon .6012646611.2010.8411.04+.16
FootLockr 1.60
19351129.7027.2627.63—2.58
FordM .60a57195511.7311.3711.63—.02
fuboTV962161.891.751.87+.09
FullTrck693676.205.605.75—.11
Gap .60f791518.047.787.95+.17
GenMotors .368793332.9332.3932.86+.20
Gerdau .50r1117945.054.835.01+.23
GinkgoBi4691991.581.301.51+.23
Hallibrtn .648871930.5329.8030.22+.05
Hanesbds .60653184.204.024.18+.15
HPEnt .4811604414.5114.2914.45+.12
iShBrazil .67e23142430.1529.8329.87—.02
iShSilver12599921.9521.6721.67—.19
iShChinaLC .87e
23551928.6228.3128.35+.45
iShUSAgBd 2.65e
8551198.3397.9797.99—.09
iShEMkts .59e30253539.4739.2639.30+.32
iShiBoxIG 3.87
155267106.93106.50106.57—.04
iShCorUSTr .336813023.1123.0123.03—.02
iSh20yrT 3.05
201120101.71100.67100.74—.36
iSEafe 1.66e12065573.8273.5573.68+.02
iShiBxHYB 5.09
34897774.6774.2274.53+.33
iShR2K 1.77e
281522179.02176.04178.26+2.15
Infosys .2710336015.7315.4715.65+.40
Invitae816411.151.071.13+.05
iShJapan6471061.3561.0961.23+.27
iShCorEM .95e8248148.9948.7648.79+.38
ItauUnH2016385.405.265.26—.08
JPMorgCh 4
113844141.64137.66138.03—1.15
Kenvuen7508227.4325.9626.07—1.16
Keycorp .82f15709610.299.8510.28+.46
KindMorg 1.11f11296316.6616.4216.53+.01
KrSChIn 2.58e
15703627.6327.0927.15+.55
LloydBkg .14e678222.322.292.32
LumenTch2834802.362.162.18—.17
Macys .66f10734815.0414.7214.95+.16
MarathnO .40f8898823.6523.0123.43+.36
MedProp 1.16737077.867.647.82+.14
NYCmtyB .6812868410.9910.6910.90—.02
NewmntCp 1.60m
6626143.7643.3343.33—.33
NiSource 1f7264627.7327.2927.39+.03
NikeB 1.36
126756112.85110.02110.18—4.58
NokiaCp .19e1249874.084.044.08+.03
NordicAm .13e732604.163.814.01+.31
NorwCruis9328714.5213.9114.33+.18
NuHldg3583646.746.456.64+.12
OcciPet .72f9378159.5358.7159.04—.09
PG&amp;ECp15969616.7716.4516.51—.10
Pagsegur7328412.8312.4512.65+.31
Palantir76098712.1111.3911.84+.13
PermResn12391110.259.6410.07+.46
Petrobras 2.87e
13503211.8011.5311.55—.16
Pfizer 1.60f85136338.8736.7538.75+1.98
Pinterest14981023.5722.6323.26+.56
PrVixST705537.367.087.21+.02
ProctGam 3.76
78744152.60148.83149.16—4.01
ProShtQQQ43874511.7211.6311.66—.04
ProShSP17175314.8514.7314.79
QuantmS931746.966.026.78+.74
RegionsFn .809173417.5216.8717.51+.65
Roblox9697840.6639.2339.49—.52
S&amp;P500ETF 4.13e
602662420.39417.35418.79+.17
SprBl1-3b8353391.6691.6591.66+.01
SpdLgTr7564329.6729.4029.42—.09
SpdrS&amp;PRB .74e
28138740.5539.1140.46+1.25
Schlmbrg 1f11126446.1845.1946.00+.73
Schwab 1f9181552.1451.2651.97+.30
Shopifys17236964.0560.1762.06+1.86
SnapIncA1757089.979.679.76+.04
SwstnEngy2036755.345.195.31—.05
Square11089061.3257.5460.62+1.97
SPHlthC 1.01e
128559132.36131.13131.44+.13
SPCnSt 1.28e14575675.8574.7374.77—1.15
SPEngy 2.04e13422880.1279.1979.31—.33
SPDRFncl .46e
35150832.7832.4632.66+.06
SPInds 1.12e90386100.3898.9599.76—.02
SPUtil 1.55e9494366.6265.8966.13+.02
TALEduc818786.015.755.87—.02
TaiwSemi 1.56e9025692.4491.2091.72—.86
Technip .137678014.3513.9114.25+.37
TevaPhrm1338448.067.877.95+.04
Transocn2052256.425.946.33+.40
TruistFn 2.0810174530.5829.6030.58+.88
Twilio13098158.2551.1057.71+6.50
2xLongs6358210.039.289.61+.01
UberTch27542340.5039.0839.17—.01
UiPath9847616.8015.5316.63+1.14
USBancrp 1.92f
11970531.0830.0730.91+.80
USNGas1897987.136.907.00—.46
UntySftw7012130.3529.1230.16+1.06
VFCorp 1.20m10691419.5818.5419.56+.49
VICIPr 1.56f6728431.9631.5731.61+.01
ValeSA 3.08e12949313.8313.6713.69—.17
VanEGold .06e12755232.2331.8731.87—.29
VangSTBd .22e6735176.2376.1176.14
VangEmg 1.10e8717340.3340.1240.15+.26
VangFTSE 1.10e
9103746.5446.3646.44+.04
VerizonCm 2.61
16583636.3335.9135.96—.09
VertivHl .017543716.7715.6416.51+.95
Vipshop9534915.2014.8114.83—.05
VirgnGal1748844.984.364.91+.55
WellsFargo 1.20f
26253641.2340.1040.98+.95
Xpeng997309.659.209.41+.39
ZIMIntg 2e15999116.0614.5014.68—2.83
