May 22, 2023 GMT
BC-150-actives-f
|CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Monday's prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowCloseChg
|ABBLtd .76e
|63882
|37.58
|37.11
|37.13—.43
|AMCEnt
|138991
|5.21
|4.96
|5.12+.09
|AMCEntpf
|64230
|1.64
|1.58
|1.62+.01
|AT&TInc 1.11
|421856
|16.43
|16.16
|16.38+.07
|Alibaba
|151398
|87.48
|85.65
|86.10+2.12
|Altria 3.76f
|64658
|45.52
|44.86
|44.93—.37
|Ambev .05e
|150181
|2.94
|2.89
|2.89+.01
|Amcor .48
|77400
|10.31
|10.18
|10.27+.04
|AEagleOut .72f
|84906
|12.36
|11.71
|11.78—.38
|ArkInnova .78e
|226139
|40.76
|38.73
|40.58+1.88
|BPPLC 1.44f
|63549
|36.09
|35.68
|35.89—.14
|BRFSA
|92109
|1.79
|1.65
|1.67
|BcoBrad .04a
|231109
|3.28
|3.22
|3.23
|BkofAm .88
|362828
|28.45
|28.01
|28.34+.23
|Barclay .15e
|88195
|8.02
|7.91
|8.01+.02
|BarrickGld 2.82e
|70655
|17.96
|17.78
|17.79—.07
|BauschHl
|64177
|8.90
|8.45
|8.80+.50
|BostonSci
|69723
|54.17
|53.60
|53.68+.04
|BrMySq 2.16f
|73559
|66.30
|65.14
|65.81—.03
|CNHIndl .39e
|65281
|14.13
|13.76
|13.99—.01
|CVSHealth 2.42f
|73814
|69.85
|68.71
|69.42+.04
|CanoHl
|77944
|1.49
|1.27
|1.45+.17
|Carnival
|238024
|11.28
|10.83
|11.22+.28
|CarvanaA
|130304
|11.74
|10.34
|11.47+.73
|Cemex .29t
|63497
|6.54
|6.33
|6.34—.16
|ChrgePt
|84956
|8.42
|7.84
|8.31+.38
|Chevron 6.04f
|116533
|154.83
|152.09
|152.44—2.79
|Citigroup 2.04
|144665
|46.10
|45.45
|45.79+.08
|CocaCola 1.84f
|150468
|62.87
|61.44
|61.51—1.32
|Colerra .80f
|71460
|26.15
|25.45
|25.89+.26
|Coupang
|69198
|16.75
|15.98
|16.01—.28
|DWavQntn
|464687
|1.06
|.50
|1.02+.54
|DeltaAir
|89677
|36.34
|35.21
|35.46—.13
|DxSCBer
|94463
|32.39
|30.75
|31.15—1.21
|DirSPBr
|163778
|16.94
|16.57
|16.76
|DxSOXBr
|309710
|16.74
|15.95
|16.09—.16
|DxBiotBll
|290737
|7.15
|6.67
|7.04+.44
|DxSOXBl
|436831
|17.72
|16.89
|17.53+.14
|Dir30TrBul
|228746
|7.67
|7.44
|7.47—.09
|DrxSCBull .41e
|111346
|31.57
|30.04
|31.19+1.14
|DrxSPBull
|80508
|77.51
|75.86
|76.66+.06
|Disney
|139897
|91.94
|89.89
|91.82+.47
|DoorDash
|65731
|67.88
|63.63
|65.63—1.35
|EgyTrnsfr 1.23f
|131992
|12.89
|12.66
|12.73—.03
|ExxonMbl 3.64
|128561
|107.04
|104.88
|104.97—1.29
|Farfetch
|412800
|5.75
|4.85
|5.62+.64
|FstHorizon .60
|126466
|11.20
|10.84
|11.04+.16
|FootLockr 1.60
|193511
|29.70
|27.26
|27.63—2.58
|FordM .60a
|571955
|11.73
|11.37
|11.63—.02
|fuboTV
|96216
|1.89
|1.75
|1.87+.09
|FullTrck
|69367
|6.20
|5.60
|5.75—.11
|Gap .60f
|79151
|8.04
|7.78
|7.95+.17
|GenMotors .36
|87933
|32.93
|32.39
|32.86+.20
|Gerdau .50r
|111794
|5.05
|4.83
|5.01+.23
|GinkgoBi
|469199
|1.58
|1.30
|1.51+.23
|Hallibrtn .64
|88719
|30.53
|29.80
|30.22+.05
|Hanesbds .60
|65318
|4.20
|4.02
|4.18+.15
|HPEnt .48
|116044
|14.51
|14.29
|14.45+.12
|iShBrazil .67e
|231424
|30.15
|29.83
|29.87—.02
|iShSilver
|125999
|21.95
|21.67
|21.67—.19
|iShChinaLC .87e
|235519
|28.62
|28.31
|28.35+.45
|iShUSAgBd 2.65e
|85511
|98.33
|97.97
|97.99—.09
|iShEMkts .59e
|302535
|39.47
|39.26
|39.30+.32
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|155267
|106.93
|106.50
|106.57—.04
|iShCorUSTr .33
|68130
|23.11
|23.01
|23.03—.02
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|201120
|101.71
|100.67
|100.74—.36
|iSEafe 1.66e
|120655
|73.82
|73.55
|73.68+.02
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|348977
|74.67
|74.22
|74.53+.33
|iShR2K 1.77e
|281522
|179.02
|176.04
|178.26+2.15
|Infosys .27
|103360
|15.73
|15.47
|15.65+.40
|Invitae
|81641
|1.15
|1.07
|1.13+.05
|iShJapan
|64710
|61.35
|61.09
|61.23+.27
|iShCorEM .95e
|82481
|48.99
|48.76
|48.79+.38
|ItauUnH
|201638
|5.40
|5.26
|5.26—.08
|JPMorgCh 4
|113844
|141.64
|137.66
|138.03—1.15
|Kenvuen
|75082
|27.43
|25.96
|26.07—1.16
|Keycorp .82f
|157096
|10.29
|9.85
|10.28+.46
|KindMorg 1.11f
|112963
|16.66
|16.42
|16.53+.01
|KrSChIn 2.58e
|157036
|27.63
|27.09
|27.15+.55
|LloydBkg .14e
|67822
|2.32
|2.29
|2.32
|LumenTch
|283480
|2.36
|2.16
|2.18—.17
|Macys .66f
|107348
|15.04
|14.72
|14.95+.16
|MarathnO .40f
|88988
|23.65
|23.01
|23.43+.36
|MedProp 1.16
|73707
|7.86
|7.64
|7.82+.14
|NYCmtyB .68
|128684
|10.99
|10.69
|10.90—.02
|NewmntCp 1.60m
|66261
|43.76
|43.33
|43.33—.33
|NiSource 1f
|72646
|27.73
|27.29
|27.39+.03
|NikeB
|1.36
|126756
|112.85
|110.02
|110.18—4.58
|NokiaCp .19e
|124987
|4.08
|4.04
|4.08+.03
|NordicAm .13e
|73260
|4.16
|3.81
|4.01+.31
|NorwCruis
|93287
|14.52
|13.91
|14.33+.18
|NuHldg
|358364
|6.74
|6.45
|6.64+.12
|OcciPet .72f
|93781
|59.53
|58.71
|59.04—.09
|PG&ECp
|159696
|16.77
|16.45
|16.51—.10
|Pagsegur
|73284
|12.83
|12.45
|12.65+.31
|Palantir
|760987
|12.11
|11.39
|11.84+.13
|PermResn
|123911
|10.25
|9.64
|10.07+.46
|Petrobras 2.87e
|135032
|11.80
|11.53
|11.55—.16
|Pfizer 1.60f
|851363
|38.87
|36.75
|38.75+1.98
|149810
|23.57
|22.63
|23.26+.56
|PrVixST
|70553
|7.36
|7.08
|7.21+.02
|ProctGam 3.76
|78744
|152.60
|148.83
|149.16—4.01
|ProShtQQQ
|438745
|11.72
|11.63
|11.66—.04
|ProShSP
|171753
|14.85
|14.73
|14.79
|QuantmS
|93174
|6.96
|6.02
|6.78+.74
|RegionsFn .80
|91734
|17.52
|16.87
|17.51+.65
|Roblox
|96978
|40.66
|39.23
|39.49—.52
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|602662
|420.39
|417.35
|418.79+.17
|SprBl1-3b
|83533
|91.66
|91.65
|91.66+.01
|SpdLgTr
|75643
|29.67
|29.40
|29.42—.09
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|281387
|40.55
|39.11
|40.46+1.25
|Schlmbrg 1f
|111264
|46.18
|45.19
|46.00+.73
|Schwab 1f
|91815
|52.14
|51.26
|51.97+.30
|Shopifys
|172369
|64.05
|60.17
|62.06+1.86
|SnapIncA
|175708
|9.97
|9.67
|9.76+.04
|SwstnEngy
|203675
|5.34
|5.19
|5.31—.05
|Square
|110890
|61.32
|57.54
|60.62+1.97
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|128559
|132.36
|131.13
|131.44+.13
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|145756
|75.85
|74.73
|74.77—1.15
|SPEngy 2.04e
|134228
|80.12
|79.19
|79.31—.33
|SPDRFncl .46e
|351508
|32.78
|32.46
|32.66+.06
|SPInds 1.12e
|90386
|100.38
|98.95
|99.76—.02
|SPUtil 1.55e
|94943
|66.62
|65.89
|66.13+.02
|TALEduc
|81878
|6.01
|5.75
|5.87—.02
|TaiwSemi 1.56e
|90256
|92.44
|91.20
|91.72—.86
|Technip .13
|76780
|14.35
|13.91
|14.25+.37
|TevaPhrm
|133844
|8.06
|7.87
|7.95+.04
|Transocn
|205225
|6.42
|5.94
|6.33+.40
|TruistFn 2.08
|101745
|30.58
|29.60
|30.58+.88
|Twilio
|130981
|58.25
|51.10
|57.71+6.50
|2xLongs
|63582
|10.03
|9.28
|9.61+.01
|UberTch
|275423
|40.50
|39.08
|39.17—.01
|UiPath
|98476
|16.80
|15.53
|16.63+1.14
|USBancrp 1.92f
|119705
|31.08
|30.07
|30.91+.80
|USNGas
|189798
|7.13
|6.90
|7.00—.46
|UntySftw
|70121
|30.35
|29.12
|30.16+1.06
|VFCorp 1.20m
|106914
|19.58
|18.54
|19.56+.49
|VICIPr 1.56f
|67284
|31.96
|31.57
|31.61+.01
|ValeSA 3.08e
|129493
|13.83
|13.67
|13.69—.17
|VanEGold .06e
|127552
|32.23
|31.87
|31.87—.29
|VangSTBd .22e
|67351
|76.23
|76.11
|76.14
|VangEmg 1.10e
|87173
|40.33
|40.12
|40.15+.26
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|91037
|46.54
|46.36
|46.44+.04
|VerizonCm 2.61
|165836
|36.33
|35.91
|35.96—.09
|VertivHl .01
|75437
|16.77
|15.64
|16.51+.95
|Vipshop
|95349
|15.20
|14.81
|14.83—.05
|VirgnGal
|174884
|4.98
|4.36
|4.91+.55
|WellsFargo 1.20f
|262536
|41.23
|40.10
|40.98+.95
|Xpeng
|99730
|9.65
|9.20
|9.41+.39
|ZIMIntg 2e
|159991
|16.06
|14.50
|14.68—2.83