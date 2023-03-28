BC-KX-STOX-Final

AP NEWS
March 28, 2023 GMT
New York(AP)Final stocks
LastChg.
AT&amp;TInc18.72.15
Altria44.36+.07
AmerenCp84.57+.58
AmExpress159.21—3.91
ArchDanM78.55+.80
AutoZone2405.22+36.67
BPPLC37.43+.55
Boeing204.96+4.39
BristMySq68.20+.13
Brunswick78.31+.19
CampbSoup54.75+.06
Chevron159.49+1.84
Citigroup45.22+.44
CocaCola61.42+.07
ConAgraBr37.28+.09
ConocoPhil97.93+1.05
Corning33.55+.20
CurtissWright172.18+.47
DTEEnergy106.25+.56
DeereCo395.35+2.34
DillardsInc299.37.89
Disney94.82.80
DuPont69.58+.64
EmersonElec83.70+.96
Entergy105.08+.57
ExxonMobil107.12+1.32
FMCCorp119.25+.94
FirstEnergy38.62.41
FootLocker40.03+1.09
FordMot11.60+.08
GenDynam225.50+.47
GenlElec93.14.17
GenMill84.77.11
HPInc27.63.26
Halliburton31.29+.71
Hershey252.90+2.00
HomeDepot280.82.45
IBM129.34+.03
IntlPaper34.66+.16
JohnsonJn151.82—1.48
KrogerCo48.92+.29
LindsayCorp149.07+2.06
LockheedM471.44—1.95
LowesCos190.15.38
MarathonOil23.27+.37
McDonalds275.85+2.01
NCRCorp21.92.06
Nucor148.24—1.06
OGEEnergy36.20+.39
OccidentPet62.21+2.56
ONEOK60.98+.32
PG&amp;ECorp15.74.01
Pfizer39.99.23
ProctGamb146.36+.41
RaythnTech96.80.11
RexAmRescS29.16+.50
RockwellAuto278.78+.38
Schlumbrg47.64+.87
SnapOn239.27+2.22
Textron69.58+.86
3MCo101.74+.25
Timken78.66+.43
TraneTech182.69+1.68
UnionPacif196.58+3.35
USSteel25.76+.26
VerizonComm38.00.05
ViadCorp19.91+.56
WalMart143.61.56
WellsFargo37.18.29
WilliamsCos28.87.06
Winnebago56.81+.85
YumBrands128.50+.21
