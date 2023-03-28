March 28, 2023 GMT
BC-KX-STOX-Final
|New York(AP)Final stocks
|LastChg.
|AT&TInc
|18.72
|—
|.15
|Altria
|44.36
|+.07
|AmerenCp
|84.57
|+.58
|AmExpress
|159.21
|—3.91
|ArchDanM
|78.55
|+.80
|AutoZone
|2405.22+36.67
|BPPLC
|37.43
|+.55
|Boeing
|204.96
|+4.39
|BristMySq
|68.20
|+.13
|Brunswick
|78.31
|+.19
|CampbSoup
|54.75
|+.06
|Chevron
|159.49
|+1.84
|Citigroup
|45.22
|+.44
|CocaCola
|61.42
|+.07
|ConAgraBr
|37.28
|+.09
|ConocoPhil
|97.93
|+1.05
|Corning
|33.55
|+.20
|CurtissWright
|172.18
|+.47
|DTEEnergy
|106.25
|+.56
|DeereCo
|395.35
|+2.34
|DillardsInc
|299.37
|—
|.89
|Disney
|94.82
|—
|.80
|DuPont
|69.58
|+.64
|EmersonElec
|83.70
|+.96
|Entergy
|105.08
|+.57
|ExxonMobil
|107.12
|+1.32
|FMCCorp
|119.25
|+.94
|FirstEnergy
|38.62
|—
|.41
|FootLocker
|40.03
|+1.09
|FordMot
|11.60
|+.08
|GenDynam
|225.50
|+.47
|GenlElec
|93.14
|—
|.17
|GenMill
|84.77
|—
|.11
|HPInc
|27.63
|—
|.26
|Halliburton
|31.29
|+.71
|Hershey
|252.90
|+2.00
|HomeDepot
|280.82
|—
|.45
|IBM
|129.34
|+.03
|IntlPaper
|34.66
|+.16
|JohnsonJn
|151.82
|—1.48
|KrogerCo
|48.92
|+.29
|LindsayCorp
|149.07
|+2.06
|LockheedM
|471.44
|—1.95
|LowesCos
|190.15
|—
|.38
|MarathonOil
|23.27
|+.37
|McDonalds
|275.85
|+2.01
|NCRCorp
|21.92
|—
|.06
|Nucor
|148.24
|—1.06
|OGEEnergy
|36.20
|+.39
|OccidentPet
|62.21
|+2.56
|ONEOK
|60.98
|+.32
|PG&ECorp
|15.74
|—
|.01
|Pfizer
|39.99
|—
|.23
|ProctGamb
|146.36
|+.41
|RaythnTech
|96.80
|—
|.11
|RexAmRescS
|29.16
|+.50
|RockwellAuto
|278.78
|+.38
|Schlumbrg
|47.64
|+.87
|SnapOn
|239.27
|+2.22
|Textron
|69.58
|+.86
|3MCo
|101.74
|+.25
|Timken
|78.66
|+.43
|TraneTech
|182.69
|+1.68
|UnionPacif
|196.58
|+3.35
|USSteel
|25.76
|+.26
|VerizonComm
|38.00
|—
|.05
|ViadCorp
|19.91
|+.56
|WalMart
|143.61
|—
|.56
|WellsFargo
|37.18
|—
|.29
|WilliamsCos
|28.87
|—
|.06
|Winnebago
|56.81
|+.85
|YumBrands
|128.50
|+.21