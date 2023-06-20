AP NEWS
BC-Dividends

June 20, 2023 GMT
Pe-Stkofpay-
riodraterecordable
IRREGULAR
BanColombia zQ.695876-307-14
y- Pay date unannounced.
z- Approx. amount per ADR or ADS.
STOCK
Blue Star Foodsx
x- 1 for 20 reverse split, effective 6/21.
Leap Therapeuticsx
x- 1 for 10 reverse split, effective 6/21.
INCREASED
Greystone HousingQ.376-307-31
Host Hotel &amp; ResortQ.156-307-17
National Fuel GasQ.4956-307-14
TargetQ1.108-169-10
Trinity CapitalQ.486-307-14
WP Carey IncQ1.0696-307-14
WR BerkleyQ.116-266-30
INITIAL
Delta Air.107-178-7
REDUCED
Cherry Hill Mtg InvtQ.156-307-31
Chimera InvestmentQ.186-307-31
Paramount GroupQ.0356-307-14
TrinseoQ.017-67-20
REGULAR
Acme UnitedQ.147-37-24
AG Mortgage Inv TrQ.186-307-31
Agree RealtyQ.2436-307-14
Bristol Myers SquibbQ.577-78-1
Camden Property TrQ1.006-307-17
Canterbury Park HldQ.076-307-14
EPR PropertiesQ.2756-307-17
Equity ResidentialQ.66256-267-14
Innovative Ind PropQ1.806-307-14
KKR Real Est Fin TrQ.436-307-14
Ladder Capital Cl AQ.236-307-17
Lument Finance TrQ.066-307-17
MedifastQ1.656-278-8
Methode ElectronicsQ.147-147-28
MFA FinancialQ.356-307-31
Orchid Island CapQ.166-307-27
Owens CorningQ.527-178-4
RLJ Lodging TrustQ.086-307-17
Roper TechnologiesQ.68257-107-24
Starwood Ppty TrQ.486-307-17
UDRQ.427-107-31
Washington Tr BncpQ.567-37-13
Williams-SonomaQ.907-218-25
g- Payable in Canadian funds.
