BC-Dividends

June 20, 2023 GMT
|Pe-
|Stk
|of
|pay-
|riod
|rate
|record
|able
|IRREGULAR
|BanColombia z
|Q
|.69587
|6-30
|7-14
|y- Pay date unannounced.
|z- Approx. amount per ADR or ADS.
|STOCK
|Blue Star Foods
|x
|x- 1 for 20 reverse split, effective 6/21.
|Leap Therapeutics
|x
|x- 1 for 10 reverse split, effective 6/21.
|INCREASED
|Greystone Housing
|Q
|.37
|6-30
|7-31
|Host Hotel & Resort
|Q
|.15
|6-30
|7-17
|National Fuel Gas
|Q
|.495
|6-30
|7-14
|Target
|Q
|1.10
|8-16
|9-10
|Trinity Capital
|Q
|.48
|6-30
|7-14
|WP Carey Inc
|Q
|1.069
|6-30
|7-14
|WR Berkley
|Q
|.11
|6-26
|6-30
|INITIAL
|Delta Air
|.10
|7-17
|8-7
|REDUCED
|Cherry Hill Mtg Invt
|Q
|.15
|6-30
|7-31
|Chimera Investment
|Q
|.18
|6-30
|7-31
|Paramount Group
|Q
|.035
|6-30
|7-14
|Trinseo
|Q
|.01
|7-6
|7-20
|REGULAR
|Acme United
|Q
|.14
|7-3
|7-24
|AG Mortgage Inv Tr
|Q
|.18
|6-30
|7-31
|Agree Realty
|Q
|.243
|6-30
|7-14
|Bristol Myers Squibb
|Q
|.57
|7-7
|8-1
|Camden Property Tr
|Q
|1.00
|6-30
|7-17
|Canterbury Park Hld
|Q
|.07
|6-30
|7-14
|EPR Properties
|Q
|.275
|6-30
|7-17
|Equity Residential
|Q
|.6625
|6-26
|7-14
|Innovative Ind Prop
|Q
|1.80
|6-30
|7-14
|KKR Real Est Fin Tr
|Q
|.43
|6-30
|7-14
|Ladder Capital Cl A
|Q
|.23
|6-30
|7-17
|Lument Finance Tr
|Q
|.06
|6-30
|7-17
|Medifast
|Q
|1.65
|6-27
|8-8
|Methode Electronics
|Q
|.14
|7-14
|7-28
|MFA Financial
|Q
|.35
|6-30
|7-31
|Orchid Island Cap
|Q
|.16
|6-30
|7-27
|Owens Corning
|Q
|.52
|7-17
|8-4
|RLJ Lodging Trust
|Q
|.08
|6-30
|7-17
|Roper Technologies
|Q
|.6825
|7-10
|7-24
|Starwood Ppty Tr
|Q
|.48
|6-30
|7-17
|UDR
|Q
|.42
|7-10
|7-31
|Washington Tr Bncp
|Q
|.56
|7-3
|7-13
|Williams-Sonoma
|Q
|.90
|7-21
|8-25
|g- Payable in Canadian funds.