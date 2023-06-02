BC-150-actives-e

AP NEWS
June 2, 2023 GMT
EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for
NYSE listed most active stocks:
SalesHighLowLastChg
AMCEnt170794.674.564.57+.02
AT&amp;TInc 1.1131825815.4214.8515.16—.65
AlcoaCp .401741534.5933.9434.30+1.60
Alibaba4631886.0384.2085.06+2.06
Ambev .05e143352.872.842.86+.04
ArkInnova .78e4206742.0341.0541.12+.01
AsanaA1913125.5322.2222.63—.22
BPPLC 1.44f1337735.6235.4835.56+.84
BcoBrad .04ax224723.283.253.26+.10
BkofAm .8810577528.5628.1228.42+.64
BarrickGld 2.82e
1789317.4417.1817.21—.24
BigLots 1.20115166.075.365.71+.84
CNHIndl .39e1190713.4113.3013.36+.22
Camecog .631447730.9830.2030.50+.20
Carnival8605212.2011.9011.95+.10
CarvanaA8134116.1514.7115.14—.66
Caterpillar 4.44
12200217.07214.01216.59+7.52
ChrgePt455959.999.439.77+.02
Chewy1177936.4935.0636.01+.16
Citigroup 2.042015645.9545.3645.69+.85
ClevCliffs2276414.9014.5514.59+.52
CocaCola 1.84f1465260.7960.0860.78+.78
CredSuiss 1.22e15262.88.87.88+.02
DWavQntn189571.661.471.50—.01
DellC1651746.9345.3746.09+.63
DeltaAir1265036.9736.6336.72+.34
DBXHvChiA .29e
1254227.4227.3227.34+.40
DevonE .80f1156648.0247.5047.83+1.05
DirChiBll1237836.1735.3035.95+3.18
DxSCBer3004031.6430.7831.57—1.10
DirSPBr7553816.1715.9216.15—.29
DxSOXBr17307011.9811.2811.97+.31
DxGlMBr128046.306.046.27+.16
DirSPXBr1316615.1515.0715.15—.09
DxBiotBll909526.726.366.40—.02
DxSOXBl21255122.8921.5721.60—.57
Dir30TrBul483548.007.877.87—.13
DrxSCBull .41e
4676731.3930.6130.66+1.00
DrxSPBull2171280.3979.1979.28+1.35
Disney2498190.2889.6089.90+1.31
DuPont 1.44f1549071.9971.1071.57+4.13
EquitMid .60e208159.238.919.07+.23
ExxonMbl 3.64
18053105.31104.53104.98+1.62
Farfetch281555.395.125.27+.29
FordM .60a8155112.3112.1512.18+.07
FrptMcM .302750937.4136.6336.71+1.24
fuboTV150741.681.631.65+.05
FullTrck129816.706.256.48+.25
GaotuTch126922.812.612.75+.20
Gap .60f115378.438.208.35+.27
GenMotors .361515333.9033.4733.61+.59
GinkgoBi797891.691.521.53—.15
Hanesbds .60142244.314.164.23+.15
HPEnt .481246214.8314.5814.81+.14
iShBrazil .67e8702130.6630.4230.50+.78
iShSilver2840922.0021.7721.81—.14
iShChinaLC .87e
13354027.5727.3327.51+.88
iShEMkts .59e9679139.6439.4939.53+.66
iShiBoxIG 3.87
32171107.76107.40107.41—.20
iShCorUSTr .331335423.1223.0623.06—.08
iSh20yrT 3.05
33477103.07102.48102.51—.62
iSEafe 1.66e3004072.7672.5272.53+.81
iShiBxHYB 5.096339374.5474.3074.32+.12
iShR2K 1.77e
65294179.10177.54177.71+2.06
iShChina .61e1672845.8345.4545.72+1.38
iShCorEafe 1.56e
1236268.0267.7867.81+.81
Invitae124621.091.041.05—.02
iShJapan1850862.0961.8561.86+1.03
iShCorEM .95e2729049.3149.1249.17+.77
ItauUnH122025.435.385.40+.11
JPMorgCh 418322140.64139.34140.12+2.54
JohnJn 5.19f11607156.14154.09155.92+1.38
Keycorp .82f2032510.069.839.98+.36
KindMorg 1.11f1793716.5216.3516.51+.25
Kohls 21655219.2318.3219.00+1.01
KrSChIn 2.58e
6423327.4426.9327.16+.97
LumenTch125912.011.931.97+.02
Macys .66f5099914.9014.0014.68+.93
MarathnO .40f1413523.1122.7522.99+.52
MedProp 1.16208348.538.298.42+.25
NewmntCp 1.60m
1424142.9242.3142.39—.08
NikeB 1.36
x19293107.86106.23106.36+3.07
NokiaCp .19e217684.074.034.04—.02
Nordstrm1445416.9416.2016.74+.72
NorwCruis2680616.0515.6815.71+.20
Novartis 3.47e1286298.9297.8998.59+1.48
NuHldg298927.036.856.88+.05
OcciPet .72f2248359.1458.7158.99+.87
OscrHl307897.607.177.18—.26
PagrDuty2749625.2023.2623.54—4.22
Palantir17200715.0314.3814.41—.13
PetrbrsA2069611.1310.9811.01+.27
Petrobras 2.87e3326412.3712.1812.20+.22
Pfizer 1.60f2882038.6438.1638.41+.39
PrVixST263476.406.336.39—.13
PrUlQQQ1334159.9858.7658.80+.06
ProUltSP1165453.7153.1953.22+.64
PrUlSP5002162042.3441.7141.75+.74
ProShtQQQ6760111.2011.0811.20
ProShSP4617314.6414.5714.64—.09
PrUShSP1988037.7937.3937.76—.43
PrUShD31850626.4925.9626.11—.90
PureStrg2869234.4032.7134.26—.02
SpdrGold16741183.56182.23182.37—1.39
S&amp;P500ETF 4.13e
125068426.38424.22424.34+2.52
SprBl1-3b1259591.4691.4591.46+.01
SpdrS&amp;PRB .74e
6146540.9040.2940.57+.81
SpdrRetl .49e2398958.5957.5558.21+1.22
SpdrMetM .24e1174247.3046.8146.89+1.31
Salesforce22299216.14212.33212.52—.38
SamsaraA4795223.9722.2023.42+4.41
Schwab 1f1771154.4253.1554.22+1.52
SeaLtd1236360.6059.2659.87+1.89
SentinOne17092414.2513.1013.53—7.19
Shopifys2152559.7858.2858.31+.37
SnapIncA2872810.5910.3310.36+.03
Snowflake
29055182.19172.08179.50+12.22
SwstnEngy146284.934.804.91+.18
Square1446263.1161.6261.70+.20
SPMatls .98e1707077.9877.4077.73+1.71
SPHlthC 1.01e
14883129.71128.78129.27+.60
SPCnSt 1.28e2219873.2672.6273.19+.58
SPEngy 2.04e3154379.1078.4578.96+1.42
SPDRFncl .46e8831532.6732.4132.55+.45
SPInds 1.12e2916599.7199.0699.31+1.22
SPTech .78e13652167.67165.88165.90—.05
SPUtil 1.55e3021064.5763.9764.30—.15
StemInc119375.705.565.56+.02
TALEduc143416.406.226.33+.20
TaiwSemi 1.56e
25284101.3099.6199.64+.80
Target 4.32f13997133.28130.56132.53+1.37
ToastA1594421.6720.5120.53—1.05
Transocn117286.356.216.25+.12
TruistFn 2.081182431.6531.1831.47+.51
2xLongs210307.517.367.48—.32
UberTch3374539.8939.0039.19+.71
UiPath6049219.5318.3518.71+.78
USBancrp 1.92f1912831.2930.7531.15+.63
USNGas619896.136.006.11+.17
USSteel .202311622.0121.5121.66+.86
UntySftw1543730.9730.2130.40+.28
VFCorp 1.20m1486617.7317.4517.52+.50
ValeSA 3.08e6984713.7713.5613.64+.60
VanEGold .06e4044132.2531.6631.73—.28
VangEmg 1.10e1424640.4340.2740.34+.62
VerizonCm 2.61
12323934.9034.0134.63—1.09
VirgnGal123993.833.713.72—.03
WeWork23500.17.16.17+.00
WellsFargo 1.20f
1421740.8240.3840.54+.48
Xpeng670028.758.438.50+.48
