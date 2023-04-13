BC-KX-STOX-Final

AP NEWS
New York(AP)Final stocks
LastChg.
AT&amp;TInc19.96+.19
Altria44.97+.14
AmerenCp90.10+.13
AmExpress162.30+3.01
ArchDanM81.22+.11
AutoZone2618.65+19.76
BPPLC40.46+.26
Boeing213.59+1.25
BristMySq70.69+.48
Brunswick81.34+.58
CampbSoup55.32.04
Chevron172.09+2.27
Citigroup47.30+.38
CocaCola63.15+.46
ConAgraBr37.54.08
ConocoPhil109.04+1.51
Corning34.93+.19
CurtissWright177.06.02
DTEEnergy113.18.54
DeereCo384.74+.35
DillardsInc297.40+2.15
Disney100.84+2.90
DuPont71.27+.44
EmersonElec85.41+1.77
Entergy109.17.91
ExxonMobil115.77+.54
FMCCorp123.85+1.35
FirstEnergy41.20.26
FootLocker39.68.15
FordMot12.46.21
GenDynam228.77+.85
GenlElec94.30+.20
GenMill86.95.06
HPInc29.90+.24
Halliburton33.81+.22
Hershey258.00.61
HomeDepot292.15+1.71
IBM127.90.64
IntlPaper36.40.07
JohnsonJn166.11+2.19
KrogerCo47.05.27
LindsayCorp129.95+.50
LockheedM492.14+4.04
LowesCos201.47+1.70
MarathonOil25.66+.04
McDonalds289.07+3.77
NCRCorp23.03+.53
Nucor146.83.83
OGEEnergy38.14.46
OccidentPet64.77.07
ONEOK66.77+.52
PG&amp;ECorp16.80.16
Pfizer41.47+.10
ProctGamb151.77+.70
RaythnTech101.68+.16
RexAmRescS29.04.09
RockwellAuto278.11—3.01
Schlumbrg51.89.09
SnapOn238.91+.98
Textron68.36+.69
3MCo106.15+1.78
Timken76.92.67
TraneTech175.77+.87
UnionPacif197.92.81
USSteel26.28+.48
VerizonComm39.32+.12
ViadCorp18.87.04
WalMart149.49+.15
WellsFargo39.66+.47
WilliamsCos30.50+.17
Winnebago57.73.29
YumBrands134.66+2.68
