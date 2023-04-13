April 13, 2023 GMT
BC-KX-STOX-Final
|New York(AP)Final stocks
|LastChg.
|AT&TInc
|19.96
|+.19
|Altria
|44.97
|+.14
|AmerenCp
|90.10
|+.13
|AmExpress
|162.30
|+3.01
|ArchDanM
|81.22
|+.11
|AutoZone
|2618.65+19.76
|BPPLC
|40.46
|+.26
|Boeing
|213.59
|+1.25
|BristMySq
|70.69
|+.48
|Brunswick
|81.34
|+.58
|CampbSoup
|55.32
|—
|.04
|Chevron
|172.09
|+2.27
|Citigroup
|47.30
|+.38
|CocaCola
|63.15
|+.46
|ConAgraBr
|37.54
|—
|.08
|ConocoPhil
|109.04
|+1.51
|Corning
|34.93
|+.19
|CurtissWright
|177.06
|—
|.02
|DTEEnergy
|113.18
|—
|.54
|DeereCo
|384.74
|+.35
|DillardsInc
|297.40
|+2.15
|Disney
|100.84
|+2.90
|DuPont
|71.27
|+.44
|EmersonElec
|85.41
|+1.77
|Entergy
|109.17
|—
|.91
|ExxonMobil
|115.77
|+.54
|FMCCorp
|123.85
|+1.35
|FirstEnergy
|41.20
|—
|.26
|FootLocker
|39.68
|—
|.15
|FordMot
|12.46
|—
|.21
|GenDynam
|228.77
|+.85
|GenlElec
|94.30
|+.20
|GenMill
|86.95
|—
|.06
|HPInc
|29.90
|+.24
|Halliburton
|33.81
|+.22
|Hershey
|258.00
|—
|.61
|HomeDepot
|292.15
|+1.71
|IBM
|127.90
|—
|.64
|IntlPaper
|36.40
|—
|.07
|JohnsonJn
|166.11
|+2.19
|KrogerCo
|47.05
|—
|.27
|LindsayCorp
|129.95
|+.50
|LockheedM
|492.14
|+4.04
|LowesCos
|201.47
|+1.70
|MarathonOil
|25.66
|+.04
|McDonalds
|289.07
|+3.77
|NCRCorp
|23.03
|+.53
|Nucor
|146.83
|—
|.83
|OGEEnergy
|38.14
|—
|.46
|OccidentPet
|64.77
|—
|.07
|ONEOK
|66.77
|+.52
|PG&ECorp
|16.80
|—
|.16
|Pfizer
|41.47
|+.10
|ProctGamb
|151.77
|+.70
|RaythnTech
|101.68
|+.16
|RexAmRescS
|29.04
|—
|.09
|RockwellAuto
|278.11
|—3.01
|Schlumbrg
|51.89
|—
|.09
|SnapOn
|238.91
|+.98
|Textron
|68.36
|+.69
|3MCo
|106.15
|+1.78
|Timken
|76.92
|—
|.67
|TraneTech
|175.77
|+.87
|UnionPacif
|197.92
|—
|.81
|USSteel
|26.28
|+.48
|VerizonComm
|39.32
|+.12
|ViadCorp
|18.87
|—
|.04
|WalMart
|149.49
|+.15
|WellsFargo
|39.66
|+.47
|WilliamsCos
|30.50
|+.17
|Winnebago
|57.73
|—
|.29
|YumBrands
|134.66
|+2.68