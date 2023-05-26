BC-150-actives-e

AP NEWS
May 26, 2023 GMT
EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for
NYSE listed most active stocks:
SalesHighLowLastChg
AMCEnt178184.814.754.79+.09
AT&amp;TInc 1.117480715.5015.1815.47+.32
Alibaba3957580.0078.4079.81+1.03
Ambev .05e197272.952.932.94+.03
AEagleOut .72f1011610.8810.6010.68+.05
ArcusBio1021622.3220.7522.11+4.61
AristaNtw
10168162.76157.00161.44+5.24
ArkInnova .78e2075038.9138.3838.91+.53
ArmourR .9694514.584.484.51—.09
BPPLC 1.44f832435.5735.3235.42+.06
BcoBrad .04a339743.323.253.30+.06
BkofAm .889206628.2627.8027.81—.37
Barclay .15e177257.777.737.74—.04
BarrickGld 2.82e
1514717.4217.1117.16+.07
BigLots 1.20207256.625.676.21—1.00
BostonSci982851.9251.5051.52—.02
BritATob 2.69e
1252133.0632.8832.98+.45
Carnival5938211.3711.1511.17+.17
CarvanaA1742011.1710.7010.91—.03
ChrgePt129288.398.078.14—.18
Citigroup 2.041868444.4643.9944.04—.19
ClevCliffs904514.6014.2614.26—.03
CocaCola 1.84f1093460.6060.1660.45+.04
Coeur121833.052.962.99+.01
Coherent792735.3733.1834.40+2.01
ColgPalm 1.92f1043876.6076.1476.48+.23
Coty962211.0810.7611.07+.10
CredSuiss 1.22e9059.86.86.86+.01
DWavQntn134011.251.151.23—.02
DxSCBer1044233.5732.8933.32—.10
DirSPBr3454217.2316.9617.01—.29
DxSOXBr19678013.5112.8212.99—1.11
DxGlMBr86416.936.776.89—.12
DxBiotBll766516.316.016.16+.03
DxSOXBl23388720.9420.0320.71+1.56
Dir30TrBul379407.337.277.32—.03
DrxSCBull .41e
2473829.5228.9329.19+.15
DrxSPBull1388575.6374.4775.44+1.23
Disney1456788.9688.1088.68+.54
EQTCorp .601485236.6835.5235.52—.97
Express9414.64.55.57—.08
ExxonMbl 3.64
10262106.95105.93106.34+.68
FordM .60a13710611.7411.5411.70+.32
FrptMcM .302157935.0134.5334.69+1.06
fuboTV102371.631.581.61+.02
FullTrck84715.835.545.81+.24
Gap .60f697308.558.078.34+.92
GenMotors .362543032.7432.3532.47+.06
GinkgoBi232761.601.531.60+.07
Haleonn79078.308.228.28+.08
Hallibrtn .64897830.7630.0930.15—.17
HPEnt .481600814.9614.7414.85+.18
iShBrazil .67e3266730.0529.7829.98+.54
iShSilver2025121.3321.2321.25+.39
iShChinaLC .87e4330626.7026.4326.63+.24
iShEMkts .59e2317338.8638.6638.81+.49
iShiBoxIG 3.87
19135106.17105.96106.14+.12
iSh20yrT 3.05
15088100.25100.01100.20—.08
iSEafe 1.66e1719571.9671.7471.86+.42
iShiBxHYB 5.093112973.8073.6273.73+.16
iShR2K 1.77e40021175.23174.02174.53+.36
iShHmCnst .09e788074.1773.2473.61—.35
Invitae216061.091.031.06—.02
iShCorEM .95e1258848.3248.0848.27+.55
ItauUnH578465.525.435.49+.09
JPMorgCh 48666136.50135.63135.69+.02
Keycorp .82fx205339.949.769.77—.13
KindMorg 1.11f1308316.3116.2116.23+.01
Kinrossg .12188434.774.714.75+.08
KrSChIn 2.58e
5653925.8825.5625.83+.50
LumenTch312081.981.861.98+.10
MGM Rsts .011001340.6440.1340.49+.53
Macys .66f3087514.5314.0714.28+.24
MarathnO .40f792823.6323.2623.33—.01
MedProp 1.1694837.747.617.65—.04
Medtrnic 2.72f806883.5081.6981.85—1.69
NewmntCp 1.60m
848141.2840.7940.97+.33
NikeB 1.367991108.39107.00107.82+.34
NokiaCp .19e168804.034.004.03+.07
NorwCruis1455314.7314.5014.51+.03
Novartis 3.47e823898.8398.1398.47+.69
NuHldg329786.926.726.87—.04
OcciPet .72f1088659.2358.6458.79—.02
Oracle 1.60f12035105.69104.35105.23+.94
PG&amp;ECp1057616.4216.2816.29—.14
Pagsegur2464111.3910.0310.82—1.31
Palantir18818113.4512.8213.45+.61
Petrobras 2.87e1322611.9511.8211.93+.18
Pfizer 1.60f2297238.4437.8438.15+.32
Pinterest1257223.8723.6723.86+.12
PrVixST159897.297.167.17—.28
ProUltSP1927351.5451.0151.45+.56
PrUPD30838353.6152.4053.25+.96
PrUlSP5001169439.8439.2439.73+.69
ProShtQQQ4293211.5711.4811.48—.12
ProShSP1858614.9414.8614.88—.07
PrUShSP805939.3838.9839.07—.41
PrUShD31987827.7127.0727.26—.48
PureStrg843526.8925.8726.79+.90
RioTinto 10.39e1004061.3060.8560.93+1.54
S&amp;P500ETF 4.13e
98716417.41415.25417.05+2.40
SpdrITBd .92931931.9931.9431.98+.01
SprBl1-3b1203091.7591.7491.75+.03
SpdrS&amp;PRB .74e
2767239.9039.2339.25—.55
SpdrRetl .49e812258.2557.6157.97—.10
Salesforce10311214.55212.55213.49+3.58
Schlmbrg 1f868945.9045.0745.15—.02
SchwUSDiv 1.13e
1734570.2369.7769.97+.33
Schwab 1f1724354.5053.3853.52—.72
SeaLtd1012260.8359.5260.34—.14
Shopifys1579058.3057.8057.95+.24
SnapIncA132619.979.849.91+.13
Snowflake
19354150.45144.83150.02+2.11
SwstnEngy119625.135.005.02—.08
Square1157860.1659.2659.36+.06
SPMatls .98e948976.6276.2776.34+.48
SPHlthC 1.01e
12367128.87127.67128.17+.38
SPCnSt 1.28e1970073.3272.8673.26+.08
SPEngy 2.04e1658879.7878.9579.13+.05
SPDRFncl .46e5652932.0231.8731.90+.05
SPInds 1.12e1105698.4897.7898.12+.51
SPTech .78e9763162.20160.62162.04+1.81
SPUtil 1.55e1990964.5963.9364.12—.47
TALEduc122945.865.645.83+.31
TaiwSemi 1.56e
40275102.24100.73101.71+.76
Target 4.32f13834140.48137.21138.20—2.56
TeckResg .19e1786839.2137.9438.01+.52
TevaPhrm176397.477.337.41+.08
Transocn177766.446.306.32+.03
TruistFn 2.08828830.7130.1030.15—.38
2xLongs178079.819.449.49—.75
UberTch1498138.6038.2438.45+.50
UiPath2930915.3614.6615.36+.85
UtdMicro .09e86248.298.168.26+.24
USBancrp 1.92f817430.7530.2930.37—.15
USNGas284416.616.556.58—.18
USSteel .20960522.0221.5521.56+.08
UntySftw802327.4226.9927.13+.06
VFCorp 1.20m859718.0017.5017.71+.26
ValeSA 3.08e4390013.3313.2413.29+.42
VanEGold .06e2335530.8030.4830.54+.28
VangEmg 1.10e1190939.7339.5039.68+.48
VangFTSE 1.10e907745.3545.2245.28+.24
VerizonCm 2.612173135.0334.6734.92+.10
VertivHl .011029618.8518.4918.75+.24
Vipshop1221815.4914.8915.04+.05
VirgnGal787713.993.463.46—.59
WeWork21961.19.18.18—.00
WellsFargo 1.20f
1559141.1340.7640.78—.13
Xpeng227458.147.807.93—.08
—————————
All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.