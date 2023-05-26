BC-150-actives-e

May 26, 2023 GMT
|EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AMCEnt
|17818
|4.81
|4.75
|4.79+.09
|AT&TInc 1.11
|74807
|15.50
|15.18
|15.47+.32
|Alibaba
|39575
|80.00
|78.40
|79.81+1.03
|Ambev .05e
|19727
|2.95
|2.93
|2.94+.03
|AEagleOut .72f
|10116
|10.88
|10.60
|10.68+.05
|ArcusBio
|10216
|22.32
|20.75
|22.11+4.61
|AristaNtw
|10168
|162.76
|157.00
|161.44+5.24
|ArkInnova .78e
|20750
|38.91
|38.38
|38.91+.53
|ArmourR .96
|9451
|4.58
|4.48
|4.51—.09
|BPPLC 1.44f
|8324
|35.57
|35.32
|35.42+.06
|BcoBrad .04a
|33974
|3.32
|3.25
|3.30+.06
|BkofAm .88
|92066
|28.26
|27.80
|27.81—.37
|Barclay .15e
|17725
|7.77
|7.73
|7.74—.04
|BarrickGld 2.82e
|15147
|17.42
|17.11
|17.16+.07
|BigLots 1.20
|20725
|6.62
|5.67
|6.21—1.00
|BostonSci
|9828
|51.92
|51.50
|51.52—.02
|BritATob 2.69e
|12521
|33.06
|32.88
|32.98+.45
|Carnival
|59382
|11.37
|11.15
|11.17+.17
|CarvanaA
|17420
|11.17
|10.70
|10.91—.03
|ChrgePt
|12928
|8.39
|8.07
|8.14—.18
|Citigroup 2.04
|18684
|44.46
|43.99
|44.04—.19
|ClevCliffs
|9045
|14.60
|14.26
|14.26—.03
|CocaCola 1.84f
|10934
|60.60
|60.16
|60.45+.04
|Coeur
|12183
|3.05
|2.96
|2.99+.01
|Coherent
|7927
|35.37
|33.18
|34.40+2.01
|ColgPalm 1.92f
|10438
|76.60
|76.14
|76.48+.23
|Coty
|9622
|11.08
|10.76
|11.07+.10
|CredSuiss 1.22e
|9059
|.86
|.86
|.86+.01
|DWavQntn
|13401
|1.25
|1.15
|1.23—.02
|DxSCBer
|10442
|33.57
|32.89
|33.32—.10
|DirSPBr
|34542
|17.23
|16.96
|17.01—.29
|DxSOXBr
|196780
|13.51
|12.82
|12.99—1.11
|DxGlMBr
|8641
|6.93
|6.77
|6.89—.12
|DxBiotBll
|76651
|6.31
|6.01
|6.16+.03
|DxSOXBl
|233887
|20.94
|20.03
|20.71+1.56
|Dir30TrBul
|37940
|7.33
|7.27
|7.32—.03
|DrxSCBull .41e
|24738
|29.52
|28.93
|29.19+.15
|DrxSPBull
|13885
|75.63
|74.47
|75.44+1.23
|Disney
|14567
|88.96
|88.10
|88.68+.54
|EQTCorp .60
|14852
|36.68
|35.52
|35.52—.97
|Express
|9414
|.64
|.55
|.57—.08
|ExxonMbl 3.64
|10262
|106.95
|105.93
|106.34+.68
|FordM .60a
|137106
|11.74
|11.54
|11.70+.32
|FrptMcM .30
|21579
|35.01
|34.53
|34.69+1.06
|fuboTV
|10237
|1.63
|1.58
|1.61+.02
|FullTrck
|8471
|5.83
|5.54
|5.81+.24
|Gap .60f
|69730
|8.55
|8.07
|8.34+.92
|GenMotors .36
|25430
|32.74
|32.35
|32.47+.06
|GinkgoBi
|23276
|1.60
|1.53
|1.60+.07
|Haleonn
|7907
|8.30
|8.22
|8.28+.08
|Hallibrtn .64
|8978
|30.76
|30.09
|30.15—.17
|HPEnt .48
|16008
|14.96
|14.74
|14.85+.18
|iShBrazil .67e
|32667
|30.05
|29.78
|29.98+.54
|iShSilver
|20251
|21.33
|21.23
|21.25+.39
|iShChinaLC .87e
|43306
|26.70
|26.43
|26.63+.24
|iShEMkts .59e
|23173
|38.86
|38.66
|38.81+.49
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|19135
|106.17
|105.96
|106.14+.12
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|15088
|100.25
|100.01
|100.20—.08
|iSEafe 1.66e
|17195
|71.96
|71.74
|71.86+.42
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|31129
|73.80
|73.62
|73.73+.16
|iShR2K 1.77e
|40021
|175.23
|174.02
|174.53+.36
|iShHmCnst .09e
|7880
|74.17
|73.24
|73.61—.35
|Invitae
|21606
|1.09
|1.03
|1.06—.02
|iShCorEM .95e
|12588
|48.32
|48.08
|48.27+.55
|ItauUnH
|57846
|5.52
|5.43
|5.49+.09
|JPMorgCh 4
|8666
|136.50
|135.63
|135.69+.02
|Keycorp .82f
|x20533
|9.94
|9.76
|9.77—.13
|KindMorg 1.11f
|13083
|16.31
|16.21
|16.23+.01
|Kinrossg .12
|18843
|4.77
|4.71
|4.75+.08
|KrSChIn 2.58e
|56539
|25.88
|25.56
|25.83+.50
|LumenTch
|31208
|1.98
|1.86
|1.98+.10
|MGM Rsts .01
|10013
|40.64
|40.13
|40.49+.53
|Macys .66f
|30875
|14.53
|14.07
|14.28+.24
|MarathnO .40f
|7928
|23.63
|23.26
|23.33—.01
|MedProp 1.16
|9483
|7.74
|7.61
|7.65—.04
|Medtrnic 2.72f
|8068
|83.50
|81.69
|81.85—1.69
|NewmntCp 1.60m
|8481
|41.28
|40.79
|40.97+.33
|NikeB 1.36
|7991
|108.39
|107.00
|107.82+.34
|NokiaCp .19e
|16880
|4.03
|4.00
|4.03+.07
|NorwCruis
|14553
|14.73
|14.50
|14.51+.03
|Novartis 3.47e
|8238
|98.83
|98.13
|98.47+.69
|NuHldg
|32978
|6.92
|6.72
|6.87—.04
|OcciPet .72f
|10886
|59.23
|58.64
|58.79—.02
|Oracle 1.60f
|12035
|105.69
|104.35
|105.23+.94
|PG&ECp
|10576
|16.42
|16.28
|16.29—.14
|Pagsegur
|24641
|11.39
|10.03
|10.82—1.31
|Palantir
|188181
|13.45
|12.82
|13.45+.61
|Petrobras 2.87e
|13226
|11.95
|11.82
|11.93+.18
|Pfizer 1.60f
|22972
|38.44
|37.84
|38.15+.32
|12572
|23.87
|23.67
|23.86+.12
|PrVixST
|15989
|7.29
|7.16
|7.17—.28
|ProUltSP
|19273
|51.54
|51.01
|51.45+.56
|PrUPD30
|8383
|53.61
|52.40
|53.25+.96
|PrUlSP500
|11694
|39.84
|39.24
|39.73+.69
|ProShtQQQ
|42932
|11.57
|11.48
|11.48—.12
|ProShSP
|18586
|14.94
|14.86
|14.88—.07
|PrUShSP
|8059
|39.38
|38.98
|39.07—.41
|PrUShD3
|19878
|27.71
|27.07
|27.26—.48
|PureStrg
|8435
|26.89
|25.87
|26.79+.90
|RioTinto 10.39e
|10040
|61.30
|60.85
|60.93+1.54
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|98716
|417.41
|415.25
|417.05+2.40
|SpdrITBd .92
|9319
|31.99
|31.94
|31.98+.01
|SprBl1-3b
|12030
|91.75
|91.74
|91.75+.03
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|27672
|39.90
|39.23
|39.25—.55
|SpdrRetl .49e
|8122
|58.25
|57.61
|57.97—.10
|Salesforce
|10311
|214.55
|212.55
|213.49+3.58
|Schlmbrg 1f
|8689
|45.90
|45.07
|45.15—.02
|SchwUSDiv 1.13e
|17345
|70.23
|69.77
|69.97+.33
|Schwab 1f
|17243
|54.50
|53.38
|53.52—.72
|SeaLtd
|10122
|60.83
|59.52
|60.34—.14
|Shopifys
|15790
|58.30
|57.80
|57.95+.24
|SnapIncA
|13261
|9.97
|9.84
|9.91+.13
|Snowflake
|19354
|150.45
|144.83
|150.02+2.11
|SwstnEngy
|11962
|5.13
|5.00
|5.02—.08
|Square
|11578
|60.16
|59.26
|59.36+.06
|SPMatls .98e
|9489
|76.62
|76.27
|76.34+.48
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|12367
|128.87
|127.67
|128.17+.38
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|19700
|73.32
|72.86
|73.26+.08
|SPEngy 2.04e
|16588
|79.78
|78.95
|79.13+.05
|SPDRFncl .46e
|56529
|32.02
|31.87
|31.90+.05
|SPInds 1.12e
|11056
|98.48
|97.78
|98.12+.51
|SPTech .78e
|9763
|162.20
|160.62
|162.04+1.81
|SPUtil 1.55e
|19909
|64.59
|63.93
|64.12—.47
|TALEduc
|12294
|5.86
|5.64
|5.83+.31
|TaiwSemi 1.56e
|40275
|102.24
|100.73
|101.71+.76
|Target 4.32f
|13834
|140.48
|137.21
|138.20—2.56
|TeckResg .19e
|17868
|39.21
|37.94
|38.01+.52
|TevaPhrm
|17639
|7.47
|7.33
|7.41+.08
|Transocn
|17776
|6.44
|6.30
|6.32+.03
|TruistFn 2.08
|8288
|30.71
|30.10
|30.15—.38
|2xLongs
|17807
|9.81
|9.44
|9.49—.75
|UberTch
|14981
|38.60
|38.24
|38.45+.50
|UiPath
|29309
|15.36
|14.66
|15.36+.85
|UtdMicro .09e
|8624
|8.29
|8.16
|8.26+.24
|USBancrp 1.92f
|8174
|30.75
|30.29
|30.37—.15
|USNGas
|28441
|6.61
|6.55
|6.58—.18
|USSteel .20
|9605
|22.02
|21.55
|21.56+.08
|UntySftw
|8023
|27.42
|26.99
|27.13+.06
|VFCorp 1.20m
|8597
|18.00
|17.50
|17.71+.26
|ValeSA 3.08e
|43900
|13.33
|13.24
|13.29+.42
|VanEGold .06e
|23355
|30.80
|30.48
|30.54+.28
|VangEmg 1.10e
|11909
|39.73
|39.50
|39.68+.48
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|9077
|45.35
|45.22
|45.28+.24
|VerizonCm 2.61
|21731
|35.03
|34.67
|34.92+.10
|VertivHl .01
|10296
|18.85
|18.49
|18.75+.24
|Vipshop
|12218
|15.49
|14.89
|15.04+.05
|VirgnGal
|78771
|3.99
|3.46
|3.46—.59
|WeWork
|21961
|.19
|.18
|.18—.00
|WellsFargo 1.20f
|15591
|41.13
|40.76
|40.78—.13
|Xpeng
|22745
|8.14
|7.80
|7.93—.08
