June 21, 2023 GMT
BC-Dividends
|Pe-
|Stk
|of
|pay-
|riod
|rate
|record
|able
|IRREGULAR
|Banco Bradesco Ord z
|.0369
|6-28
|7-13
|Permianville Royalty
|M
|.0125
|6-30
|7-14
|y- Pay date unannounced.
|z- Approx. amount per ADR or ADS.
|STOCK
|TRxADE Health Inc
|x
|x- 1 for 15 reverse split, effective 6/22.
|REGULAR
|BrightSpire Capital
|Q
|.20
|6-30
|7-14
|Claros Mortgage Tr
|Q
|.37
|6-30
|7-14
|Ensign Group
|Q
|.575
|6-30
|7-31
|First Bancorp NC
|Q
|.22
|6-30
|7-25
|Graco
|Q
|.235
|7-17
|8-2
|Independent Bank
|Q
|.55
|6-26
|7-7
|Monolithic Power Sys
|Q
|1.00
|6-30
|7-14
|Norwood Financial
|Q
|.29
|7-14
|8-1
|Physicians Rlty Tr
|Q
|.23
|7-5
|7-18
|Ralph Lauren Cl A
|Q
|.75
|6-30
|7-14
|SL Green Realty
|Q
|.2708
|6-30
|7-17
|World Kinect
|Q
|.14
|6-26
|7-10
|g- Payable in Canadian funds.