BC-Dividends

June 21, 2023 GMT
Pe-Stkofpay-
riodraterecordable
IRREGULAR
Banco Bradesco Ord z.03696-287-13
Permianville RoyaltyM.01256-307-14
y- Pay date unannounced.
z- Approx. amount per ADR or ADS.
STOCK
TRxADE Health Incx
x- 1 for 15 reverse split, effective 6/22.
REGULAR
BrightSpire CapitalQ.206-307-14
Claros Mortgage TrQ.376-307-14
Ensign GroupQ.5756-307-31
First Bancorp NCQ.226-307-25
GracoQ.2357-178-2
Independent BankQ.556-267-7
Monolithic Power SysQ1.006-307-14
Norwood FinancialQ.297-148-1
Physicians Rlty TrQ.237-57-18
Ralph Lauren Cl AQ.756-307-14
SL Green RealtyQ.27086-307-17
World KinectQ.146-267-10
g- Payable in Canadian funds.
