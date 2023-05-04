BC-150-actives-e

AP NEWS
May 4, 2023 GMT
EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for
NYSE listed most active stocks:
SalesHighLowLastChg
AMCEnt418595.935.725.90+.16
AMCEntpf116291.551.501.53+.01
AT&amp;TInc 1.113760817.0816.8916.98—.11
Alibaba4582583.1382.0182.80+1.32
Ambev .05e270112.982.922.94+.06
AnglogldA .351441129.4528.5529.37+1.78
AnywhRE .27118665.184.584.91—.98
Arconic14621828.8328.5228.77+6.22
ArkInnova .78e2812235.6134.9735.39+.63
BPPLC 1.44f2004936.4135.9036.17—.29
BcoBrad .04a317242.822.772.81+.04
BkofAm .8810238827.8127.2227.34—.53
BigB3xLv1262212.9611.9412.29—1.09
Barclay .15e278857.577.447.50—.11
BarrickGld 2.82e
3662620.6420.0820.51+.53
BorgWarn 1.361433444.7342.3242.82—3.64
CVSHealth 2.42f
1252770.1768.9368.97—1.12
Carnival1185449.849.469.47+.04
Chegg1371910.239.819.90—.27
Citigroup 2.042924945.4044.4544.66—1.02
CitizFincl 1.684876525.5723.4824.59—1.63
ClevCliffs1143614.9714.5314.61—.41
CocaCola 1.84f1717263.9363.5963.59—.06
Comerica 2.84f2226334.9731.5933.15—2.43
CredSuiss 1.22e28461.85.84.85—.01
DHTHldgs .48e156418.507.308.30—.74
DeltaAir1413633.9832.9833.17—.96
DeutschBk .12e1542410.4510.2810.35—.13
Diebold13031.48.42.42—.03
DxSCBer3076636.3535.0435.77+1.27
DxFnBr1580123.5422.7023.28+.82
DirSPBr7634518.4718.1618.38+.34
DxSOXBr5041421.8621.4521.61+.62
DxGlMBr162105.395.135.14—.30
DxDGlBr124469.068.668.68—.52
DxBiotBll566176.175.915.99—.21
DxSOXBl13685913.5513.2813.44—.40
Dir30TrBul573698.758.548.67—.15
DrxSCBull .41e
4141228.1127.0227.51—1.03
DrxSPBull2072171.0469.7970.14—1.33
Disney1998199.5497.3597.37—3.49
EgyTrnsfr 1.23f1414612.8112.6112.65—.01
EnvistaH1488836.7432.4135.01—2.64
Enviva 3.62403299.458.349.15—12.20
ExxonMbl 3.64
16348108.75107.17107.89—.04
FstHorizon .6047381110.108.999.74—5.31
FMajSilvg .01184807.046.867.02+.10
FordM .60a7992011.8311.6111.74—.06
FrptMcM .301887636.3335.4135.62—.71
fuboTV143471.181.101.12—.05
GenMotors .361803932.6731.9832.23—.25
Gerdau .50r165774.944.764.77—.13
GinkgoBi180801.191.151.18+.03
GoldFLtd .22e1766317.6217.0617.57+.80
Hallibrtn .64f1435629.4328.6828.86—.29
Hanesbds .60191044.854.624.62—.26
HarmonyG .05178855.315.155.29+.30
HeclaM .01e141276.185.956.15+.20
iShGold2892938.7738.5238.76+.19
iShBrazil .67e2871627.9527.5327.60+.01
iShSilver3960223.6423.4223.62+.19
iShChinaLC .87e5651128.3928.1028.33+.77
iShEMkts .59e4030539.0038.8138.96+.40
iShiBoxIG 3.87
30607108.97108.55108.81—.46
iShCorUSTr .332170123.5423.4623.51—.02
iSh20yrT 3.05
32930105.99105.15105.70—.59
iSEafe 1.66e2065972.8872.5672.85—.11
iShiBxHYB 5.095365074.4174.2074.29—.29
iShR2K 1.77e
85478171.56169.36170.29—2.04
Interpublic 1.24f1439934.3633.3834.17—.49
Invitae177721.521.361.51+.12
iShCorEM .95e1351848.4548.2448.40+.47
ItauUnH364875.014.934.95+.02
JPMorgCh 423313135.72133.45133.72—2.26
Keycorp .82f1348089.298.629.06—.47
KindMorg 1.11f1600916.7116.5016.60+.04
Kinrossg .12186175.455.295.44+.16
KrSChIn 2.58e
4376027.6027.0027.47+.60
LloydBkg .14e365802.272.242.26—.01
LumenTch150082.292.232.26—.03
Macys .66f1195615.2714.9014.93—.36
MarathnO .40f2068922.6421.9922.36+.09
MedProp 1.16139628.198.038.15—.15
MetLife 2.08f1122658.1454.9055.07—3.64
MorgStan 3.101186184.4582.4582.95—1.80
NRGEgy 1.51f1465733.2930.5231.46—1.98
NYCmtyB .68270999.629.279.35—.45
NewmntCp 1.60m
1798248.9047.7048.73+1.24
NokiaCp .19e236114.044.014.04—.03
NorwCruis4365314.7814.0114.03—.11
NuHldg208525.315.185.25+.07
OcciPet .72f1945759.8458.9559.41+.44
PG&amp;ECp1841917.4316.8417.05—.25
Palantir300067.527.397.44—.12
ParamtGp .31f122414.654.444.63+.21
PetrbrsA194639.369.159.21+.13
Petrobras 2.87e2287510.4310.2210.30+.17
Pfizer 1.60f5621738.3538.0238.24—.21
Pinterest1685221.0720.6020.94+.03
PlanetFit1124974.0070.0571.60—9.95
PrVixST179998.408.158.28+.23
PrUlSP5001799937.3936.7436.92—.74
ProShtQQQ6339012.4412.3912.43+.05
ProShSP3657115.2515.1615.23+.10
PrUShSP1140941.1740.7141.03+.50
PrUShD32148326.8826.3126.74+.58
RegionsFn .802585616.2515.7115.95—.36
RylCarb 2.802350573.3070.7271.93+4.85
SpdrGold19878190.06188.81189.96+.85
S&amp;P500ETF 4.13e
115015407.27404.89405.54—2.48
SpdrBiot .44e1140083.1682.0582.36—.85
SpdrS&amp;PBk .53e
2017732.6931.5331.97—1.44
SprBl1-3b1466191.4691.4591.46+.04
SpIntTrm2051229.2829.1929.25+.02
SpdrS&amp;PRB .74e
19836137.0535.5436.09—2.07
Schwab 1f4624347.6046.1647.17—.86
Shellplc 2e1204660.1559.1859.75+1.23
Shopifys27190759.3153.8858.29+12.02
SnapIncA428858.097.947.99—.08
Snowflake
12950152.90148.86151.85+7.21
SwstnEngy157394.754.664.69+.02
Square2038461.3859.2160.54+1.22
SPHlthC 1.01e
13069132.98132.45132.74—.72
SPCnSt 1.28e1467476.8676.3876.42—.24
SPEngy 2.04e3923479.8278.5879.10+.11
SPDRFncl .46e9580531.8531.4531.58—.39
SPInds 1.12e2020399.2297.8798.28—.83
SPUtil 1.55e1909668.4667.5567.61—.46
StarwdPT 1.921278417.1016.1116.41—.66
Transocn156085.795.655.74+.09
TruistFn 2.084624627.8626.3526.92—1.21
2xLongs1935413.3512.6213.03+.70
UberTch8000537.6536.8737.30—.55
Ultrapar .07e121543.132.993.04+.20
USBancrp 1.92f
9061429.7027.4428.04—1.76
USNGas570086.296.156.18—.14
USOil1224660.9060.1660.50+.19
USSteel .201359721.7821.1221.22—.53
ValeSA 3.08e4176413.7113.4513.47—.32
VanEGold .06e4358735.8835.1035.84+.98
VanEJrGld1579542.2841.2842.22+1.09
VangGrth 1.38e
20652247.99246.77247.14—1.04
VangEmg 1.10e1366740.1339.9540.09+.41
VerizonCm 2.611341637.9637.6037.62—.37
Wayfair3799537.8034.8536.85+5.56
WellsFargo 1.20f
x5845238.0837.0637.34—1.01
WstnAlliB 1.448483326.7422.1523.41—6.16
WmsCos 1.79f1570229.7428.9829.51+.55
Xinyuanrs120286.105.015.27+.77
Xpeng3520710.019.789.96+.29
