BC-Dividends

May 23, 2023 GMT
Pe-Stkofpay-
riodraterecordable
IRREGULAR
Cross Timbers Roy TrM.18515-316-14
Permian Basin Roy TrQ.04445-316-14
PermRock Royalty TrM.035-316-14
San Juan Basin RoyM.05275-316-14
y- Pay date unannounced.
z- Approx. amount per ADR or ADS.
STOCK
Lordstown Motorsx
x- 1 for 15 reverse split, effective 5/24.
INCREASED
Oxford Lane CapitalM.087-177-31
SPECIAL
Cricut Inc Cl A1.007-37-17
REGULAR
Altria GroupQ.946-157-10
BayComQ.106-167-14
Cable OneQ2.855-306-16
Cathay General BncpQ.345-306-9
Cato Cl AQ.176-126-26
Chemung FinancialQ.316-207-3
Comcast Cl AQ.297-57-26
Group 1 AutomotiveQ.456-16-15
HalliburtonQ.166-76-28
Harley-DavidsonQ.1656-56-21
HasbroQ.708-18-15
Hersha HospitalityQ.056-307-17
KadantQ.297-138-10
Lancaster ColonyQ.856-96-30
Lear CorpQ.776-96-28
Merchants BancorpQ.086-157-3
Meritage HomesQ.276-156-30
Molson Coors A &amp; BQ.416-26-15
MonroQ.286-56-19
NextEra EnergyQ.46755-306-15
NL IndustriesQ.076-56-20
Orange County BncpQ.236-26-14
Peoples Bncp of NCQ.196-26-15
RayonierQ.2856-166-30
Sealed AirQ.206-96-23
TapestryQ.306-96-26
TerexQ.156-66-20
TFS FinancialQ.28255-306-13
Union PacificQ1.305-316-30
United Community BksQ.236-157-5
Yum! BrandsQ.6055-306-9
g- Payable in Canadian funds.
