May 23, 2023 GMT
BC-Dividends
|Pe-
|Stk
|of
|pay-
|riod
|rate
|record
|able
|IRREGULAR
|Cross Timbers Roy Tr
|M
|.1851
|5-31
|6-14
|Permian Basin Roy Tr
|Q
|.0444
|5-31
|6-14
|PermRock Royalty Tr
|M
|.03
|5-31
|6-14
|San Juan Basin Roy
|M
|.0527
|5-31
|6-14
|y- Pay date unannounced.
|z- Approx. amount per ADR or ADS.
|STOCK
|Lordstown Motors
|x
|x- 1 for 15 reverse split, effective 5/24.
|INCREASED
|Oxford Lane Capital
|M
|.08
|7-17
|7-31
|SPECIAL
|Cricut Inc Cl A
|1.00
|7-3
|7-17
|REGULAR
|Altria Group
|Q
|.94
|6-15
|7-10
|BayCom
|Q
|.10
|6-16
|7-14
|Cable One
|Q
|2.85
|5-30
|6-16
|Cathay General Bncp
|Q
|.34
|5-30
|6-9
|Cato Cl A
|Q
|.17
|6-12
|6-26
|Chemung Financial
|Q
|.31
|6-20
|7-3
|Comcast Cl A
|Q
|.29
|7-5
|7-26
|Group 1 Automotive
|Q
|.45
|6-1
|6-15
|Halliburton
|Q
|.16
|6-7
|6-28
|Harley-Davidson
|Q
|.165
|6-5
|6-21
|Hasbro
|Q
|.70
|8-1
|8-15
|Hersha Hospitality
|Q
|.05
|6-30
|7-17
|Kadant
|Q
|.29
|7-13
|8-10
|Lancaster Colony
|Q
|.85
|6-9
|6-30
|Lear Corp
|Q
|.77
|6-9
|6-28
|Merchants Bancorp
|Q
|.08
|6-15
|7-3
|Meritage Homes
|Q
|.27
|6-15
|6-30
|Molson Coors A & B
|Q
|.41
|6-2
|6-15
|Monro
|Q
|.28
|6-5
|6-19
|NextEra Energy
|Q
|.4675
|5-30
|6-15
|NL Industries
|Q
|.07
|6-5
|6-20
|Orange County Bncp
|Q
|.23
|6-2
|6-14
|Peoples Bncp of NC
|Q
|.19
|6-2
|6-15
|Rayonier
|Q
|.285
|6-16
|6-30
|Sealed Air
|Q
|.20
|6-9
|6-23
|Tapestry
|Q
|.30
|6-9
|6-26
|Terex
|Q
|.15
|6-6
|6-20
|TFS Financial
|Q
|.2825
|5-30
|6-13
|Union Pacific
|Q
|1.30
|5-31
|6-30
|United Community Bks
|Q
|.23
|6-15
|7-5
|Yum! Brands
|Q
|.605
|5-30
|6-9
|g- Payable in Canadian funds.