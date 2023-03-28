AP NEWS
BC-Dividends

March 28, 2023 GMT
Pe-Stkofpay-
riodraterecordable
IRREGULAR
ABB zA.733773-273-28
Lloyds Banking Grp zS.07754-146-2
y- Pay date unannounced.
z- Approx. amount per ADR or ADS.
STOCK
Nogin Incx
x- 1 for 20 reverse split, effective 3/29.
REGULAR
CVB FinancialQ.204-54-19
Excelerate EnergyQ.0254-124-27
Horizon BancorpQ.164-74-21
Lamb Weston HoldingsQ.285-56-2
Oxford Square CaptlM.0354-144-28
Oxford Square CaptlM.0355-175-31
Two Harbors InvestmtQ.604-44-28
Upbound GroupQ.344-54-24
World Fuel ServicesQ.144-64-21
g- Payable in Canadian funds.
