March 28, 2023 GMT
BC-Dividends
|Pe-
|Stk
|of
|pay-
|riod
|rate
|record
|able
|IRREGULAR
|ABB z
|A
|.73377
|3-27
|3-28
|Lloyds Banking Grp z
|S
|.0775
|4-14
|6-2
|y- Pay date unannounced.
|z- Approx. amount per ADR or ADS.
|STOCK
|Nogin Inc
|x
|x- 1 for 20 reverse split, effective 3/29.
|REGULAR
|CVB Financial
|Q
|.20
|4-5
|4-19
|Excelerate Energy
|Q
|.025
|4-12
|4-27
|Horizon Bancorp
|Q
|.16
|4-7
|4-21
|Lamb Weston Holdings
|Q
|.28
|5-5
|6-2
|Oxford Square Captl
|M
|.035
|4-14
|4-28
|Oxford Square Captl
|M
|.035
|5-17
|5-31
|Two Harbors Investmt
|Q
|.60
|4-4
|4-28
|Upbound Group
|Q
|.34
|4-5
|4-24
|World Fuel Services
|Q
|.14
|4-6
|4-21
|g- Payable in Canadian funds.