May 19, 2023 GMT
BC-150-actives-f
|CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Friday's prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowCloseChg
|AMCEnt
|105336
|5.09
|4.96
|5.03—.04
|AT&TInc 1.11
|466461
|16.65
|16.29
|16.31—.24
|Alibaba
|213581
|85.20
|83.48
|83.98—1.79
|Ambev .05e
|122375
|2.92
|2.86
|2.88—.02
|AEagleOut .72f
|79298
|13.23
|12.16
|12.16—1.23
|AnteroRes 1
|86473
|24.59
|23.45
|23.70—.01
|ArchrAvi
|86051
|3.37
|3.10
|3.25+.10
|ArkInnova .78e
|150525
|39.30
|38.43
|38.70—.42
|BPPLC 1.44f
|86534
|36.40
|35.87
|36.03+.07
|BRFSA
|120706
|1.75
|1.61
|1.67+.03
|BcoBrad .04a
|330357
|3.26
|3.17
|3.23+.05
|BkofAm .88
|499573
|28.67
|28.03
|28.11—.36
|Barclay .15e
|77823
|8.01
|7.92
|7.99+.07
|BarrickGld 2.82e
|145707
|18.16
|17.76
|17.86+.05
|BauschHl
|71833
|8.95
|8.29
|8.30—.26
|BostonSci
|84585
|53.78
|53.18
|53.64+.20
|BrMySq 2.16f
|91944
|66.35
|65.66
|65.84+.14
|CNHIndl .39e
|93922
|14.48
|13.90
|14.00—.01
|CVSHealth 2.42f
|79196
|69.89
|69.14
|69.38+.07
|Carnival
|287960
|11.22
|10.81
|10.94—.34
|CarvanaA
|158088
|12.41
|10.27
|10.74—1.22
|Catalent
|158553
|37.91
|33.78
|37.17+5.03
|ChrgePt
|95510
|8.26
|7.82
|7.93—.25
|Chevron 6.04f
|80990
|156.44
|153.99
|155.23+1.22
|Citigroup 2.04
|154056
|46.73
|45.62
|45.71—.68
|CitizFincl 1.68
|70460
|26.56
|25.59
|26.18—.16
|ClevCliffs
|82825
|15.50
|14.84
|14.93—.44
|CocaCola 1.84f
|142385
|63.10
|62.61
|62.83+.03
|Colerra .80f
|76862
|25.89
|25.48
|25.63+.18
|Coupang
|73301
|16.33
|15.83
|16.29+.30
|Deere 5f
|75176
|393.00
|361.47
|363.55—6.97
|DeltaAir
|89889
|36.00
|35.01
|35.59—.30
|DevonE .80f
|82835
|49.59
|48.82
|49.20+.92
|DxSCBer
|120347
|32.78
|30.99
|32.36+.65
|DirSPBr
|278184
|16.93
|16.52
|16.76+.06
|DxSOXBr
|363777
|16.55
|16.04
|16.25+.27
|DxBiotBll
|256304
|6.75
|6.46
|6.60+.18
|DxSOXBl
|493404
|17.64
|17.06
|17.39—.28
|Dir30TrBul
|275524
|7.71
|7.50
|7.56—.17
|DrxSCBull .41e
|119802
|31.37
|29.65
|30.05—.62
|DrxSPBull
|95005
|77.71
|75.86
|76.60—.31
|Disney
|163967
|93.00
|91.32
|91.35—2.41
|EQTCorp .60
|78471
|37.50
|35.77
|36.23—.61
|ElancoAn
|70957
|8.80
|8.51
|8.51—.19
|EquitMid .60e
|79855
|5.99
|5.66
|5.80—.13
|ExxonMbl 3.64
|133565
|107.05
|105.82
|106.26+.49
|Farfetch
|853926
|5.68
|4.96
|4.98+.64
|FstHorizon .60
|96638
|11.10
|10.66
|10.88—.11
|FlowrsFds .88
|93061
|26.91
|25.10
|25.99—2.85
|FootLockr 1.60
|412048
|31.96
|29.88
|30.21—11.31
|FordM .60a
|433912
|11.77
|11.54
|11.65+.01
|FrptMcM .30
|87183
|36.24
|35.43
|35.73+.05
|fuboTV
|72280
|1.87
|1.76
|1.78—.06
|Gap .60f
|89274
|8.02
|7.70
|7.78—.33
|GenMotors .36
|125983
|33.17
|32.50
|32.66—.24
|GinkgoBi
|119659
|1.35
|1.27
|1.28—.04
|Hallibrtn .64
|96345
|30.60
|29.90
|30.17+.30
|HPEnt .48
|171904
|14.50
|14.32
|14.33—.08
|iShBrazil .67e
|296181
|30.08
|29.66
|29.89—.04
|iShSilver
|205353
|22.06
|21.58
|21.86+.30
|iShChinaLC .87e
|223460
|27.97
|27.80
|27.90—.15
|iShUSAgBd 2.65e
|102856
|98.44
|98.00
|98.08—.22
|iShEMkts .59e
|268475
|39.09
|38.90
|38.98+.03
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|221945
|106.90
|106.50
|106.61—.13
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|290289
|101.86
|100.93
|101.10—.72
|iSEafe 1.66e
|159191
|73.84
|73.47
|73.66+.43
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|362429
|74.36
|74.07
|74.20+.08
|iShR2K 1.77e
|339031
|176.11
|175.25
|176.11—1.08
|Infosys .27
|73619
|15.40
|15.24
|15.25+.10
|Invitae
|89952
|1.16
|1.06
|1.08—.06
|iShJapan
|92011
|60.98
|60.66
|60.96+.10
|iShCorEM .95e
|83707
|48.52
|48.30
|48.41+.03
|ItauUnH
|214648
|5.36
|5.29
|5.34—.09
|JPMorgCh 4
|134902
|140.49
|138.13
|139.18—.32
|Keycorp .82f
|231451
|10.16
|9.62
|9.82—.23
|KindMorg 1.11f
|98335
|16.68
|16.45
|16.52
|Kinrossg .12
|135106
|5.17
|4.97
|5.15+.04
|Kohls 2
|86922
|20.42
|18.61
|19.00—1.68
|KrSChIn 2.58e
|150588
|27.16
|26.46
|26.60—.24
|LloydBkg .14e
|94777
|2.32
|2.29
|2.32+.03
|LumenTch
|150416
|2.50
|2.35
|2.35—.16
|Macys .66f
|162357
|15.61
|14.77
|14.79—1.08
|MarathnO .40f
|105769
|23.49
|22.92
|23.07+.02
|MedProp 1.16
|135816
|7.89
|7.51
|7.68—.10
|Merck 2.92
|76470
|116.24
|114.10
|115.49+1.49
|MorgStan 3.10
|111695
|84.42
|82.23
|82.24—2.25
|NYCmtyB .68
|201406
|11.18
|10.73
|10.92—.08
|NewmntCp 1.60m
|83450
|44.18
|43.11
|43.66+.39
|NikeB
|1.36
|116714
|115.49
|113.10
|114.76—4.11
|NokiaCp .19e
|173469
|4.10
|4.04
|4.05+.04
|NorwCruis
|125941
|14.54
|13.99
|14.15—.38
|NuHldg
|375938
|6.59
|6.37
|6.52+.13
|OcciPet .72f
|159821
|60.23
|58.97
|59.13+.88
|OnHldg
|82750
|27.29
|26.10
|26.69—.82
|Oracle 1.60f
|85586
|103.07
|101.92
|102.84+.50
|PG&ECp
|232905
|16.87
|16.55
|16.61+.05
|Palantir
|1498256
|12.41
|11.52
|11.71—.03
|PermResn
|82388
|9.72
|9.41
|9.61+.32
|PetrbrsA
|79143
|10.47
|10.29
|10.38—.05
|Petrobras 2.87e
|152906
|11.82
|11.67
|11.71
|Pfizer 1.60f
|329778
|37.65
|36.52
|36.77+.29
|99860
|22.84
|22.34
|22.70+.24
|PrVixST
|106226
|7.35
|6.91
|7.19+.19
|PrUlSP500
|70866
|40.94
|39.97
|40.34—.20
|ProShtQQQ
|548255
|11.74
|11.64
|11.70+.03
|ProShSP
|241724
|14.84
|14.72
|14.79+.02
|RangeRs .08
|83928
|30.27
|28.94
|29.33—.16
|RegionsFn .80
|86957
|17.11
|16.53
|16.86—.13
|Roblox
|109650
|41.04
|39.22
|40.01—2.06
|SpdrGold
|83089
|184.34
|181.81
|183.64+1.80
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|1032896
|420.72
|417.35
|418.62—.61
|SpdrBiot .44e
|76169
|86.17
|84.96
|85.37+.64
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|338656
|40.36
|38.51
|39.21—.71
|SpdrRetl .49e
|73189
|61.23
|59.30
|59.48—2.21
|Schlmbrg 1f
|83590
|45.76
|45.02
|45.27+.42
|Schwab 1f
|118849
|52.22
|51.12
|51.67—.08
|Shopifys
|112596
|61.05
|59.79
|60.20—.65
|SnapIncA
|195171
|9.73
|9.48
|9.72+.03
|SwstnEngy
|294192
|5.53
|5.30
|5.36—.06
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|92762
|132.19
|130.94
|131.31+.61
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|104575
|76.12
|75.59
|75.92+.05
|SPEngy 2.04e
|180585
|80.26
|79.19
|79.64+.61
|SPDRFncl .46e
|401304
|32.92
|32.45
|32.60—.14
|SPInds 1.12e
|100277
|100.89
|99.27
|99.78—.24
|SPUtil 1.55e
|124719
|66.89
|66.07
|66.11—.10
|Synchrony .92
|99118
|30.22
|29.59
|30.02+.02
|TALEduc
|124502
|5.90
|5.63
|5.89+.13
|TaiwSemi 1.56e
|92907
|92.79
|91.56
|92.58—.07
|TevaPhrm
|776895
|8.36
|7.90
|7.91—.35
|Transocn
|125109
|6.03
|5.84
|5.93+.13
|TruistFn 2.08
|135479
|30.20
|28.89
|29.70—.14
|2xLongs
|120019
|9.98
|8.88
|9.60+.46
|UberTch
|197575
|39.49
|38.92
|39.18—.07
|UndrArm
|103097
|7.45
|7.23
|7.30—.32
|UnArCwi
|79009
|6.92
|6.73
|6.81—.26
|USBancrp 1.92f
|149980
|30.89
|29.75
|30.11—.38
|USNGas
|216779
|7.72
|7.39
|7.46—.02
|VFCorp 1.20m
|162117
|20.49
|18.78
|19.07—1.70
|VICIPr 1.56f
|79223
|31.67
|31.27
|31.60+.23
|ValeSA 3.08e
|219006
|14.01
|13.81
|13.86—.23
|VanEGold .06e
|187022
|32.58
|31.74
|32.16+.28
|VangEmg 1.10e
|87334
|39.99
|39.79
|39.89—.02
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|77266
|46.50
|46.26
|46.40+.28
|VerizonCm 2.61
|168227
|36.52
|36.03
|36.05—.08
|Vipshop
|90981
|15.13
|14.71
|14.88—.12
|VirgnGal
|89574
|4.52
|4.27
|4.36—.13
|WalMart 2.28
|91921
|151.46
|149.11
|149.91—1.56
|WellsFargo 1.20f
|190596
|40.46
|39.62
|40.03—.18
|WstnAlliB 1.44
|71320
|35.83
|32.70
|34.32—.86
|Xpeng
|117314
|9.25
|8.91
|9.02—.11