BC-150-actives-f

May 19, 2023 GMT
CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
NEW YORK (AP) — Friday's prices for
NYSE listed most active stocks:
SalesHighLowCloseChg
AMCEnt1053365.094.965.03—.04
AT&amp;TInc 1.1146646116.6516.2916.31—.24
Alibaba21358185.2083.4883.98—1.79
Ambev .05e1223752.922.862.88—.02
AEagleOut .72f7929813.2312.1612.16—1.23
AnteroRes 18647324.5923.4523.70—.01
ArchrAvi860513.373.103.25+.10
ArkInnova .78e15052539.3038.4338.70—.42
BPPLC 1.44f8653436.4035.8736.03+.07
BRFSA1207061.751.611.67+.03
BcoBrad .04a3303573.263.173.23+.05
BkofAm .8849957328.6728.0328.11—.36
Barclay .15e778238.017.927.99+.07
BarrickGld 2.82e
14570718.1617.7617.86+.05
BauschHl718338.958.298.30—.26
BostonSci8458553.7853.1853.64+.20
BrMySq 2.16f9194466.3565.6665.84+.14
CNHIndl .39e9392214.4813.9014.00—.01
CVSHealth 2.42f
7919669.8969.1469.38+.07
Carnival28796011.2210.8110.94—.34
CarvanaA15808812.4110.2710.74—1.22
Catalent15855337.9133.7837.17+5.03
ChrgePt955108.267.827.93—.25
Chevron 6.04f
80990156.44153.99155.23+1.22
Citigroup 2.0415405646.7345.6245.71—.68
CitizFincl 1.687046026.5625.5926.18—.16
ClevCliffs8282515.5014.8414.93—.44
CocaCola 1.84f14238563.1062.6162.83+.03
Colerra .80f7686225.8925.4825.63+.18
Coupang7330116.3315.8316.29+.30
Deere 5f75176393.00361.47363.55—6.97
DeltaAir8988936.0035.0135.59—.30
DevonE .80f8283549.5948.8249.20+.92
DxSCBer12034732.7830.9932.36+.65
DirSPBr27818416.9316.5216.76+.06
DxSOXBr36377716.5516.0416.25+.27
DxBiotBll2563046.756.466.60+.18
DxSOXBl49340417.6417.0617.39—.28
Dir30TrBul2755247.717.507.56—.17
DrxSCBull .41e
11980231.3729.6530.05—.62
DrxSPBull9500577.7175.8676.60—.31
Disney16396793.0091.3291.35—2.41
EQTCorp .607847137.5035.7736.23—.61
ElancoAn709578.808.518.51—.19
EquitMid .60e798555.995.665.80—.13
ExxonMbl 3.64
133565107.05105.82106.26+.49
Farfetch8539265.684.964.98+.64
FstHorizon .609663811.1010.6610.88—.11
FlowrsFds .889306126.9125.1025.99—2.85
FootLockr 1.60
41204831.9629.8830.21—11.31
FordM .60a43391211.7711.5411.65+.01
FrptMcM .308718336.2435.4335.73+.05
fuboTV722801.871.761.78—.06
Gap .60f892748.027.707.78—.33
GenMotors .3612598333.1732.5032.66—.24
GinkgoBi1196591.351.271.28—.04
Hallibrtn .649634530.6029.9030.17+.30
HPEnt .4817190414.5014.3214.33—.08
iShBrazil .67e29618130.0829.6629.89—.04
iShSilver20535322.0621.5821.86+.30
iShChinaLC .87e
22346027.9727.8027.90—.15
iShUSAgBd 2.65e
10285698.4498.0098.08—.22
iShEMkts .59e26847539.0938.9038.98+.03
iShiBoxIG 3.87
221945106.90106.50106.61—.13
iSh20yrT 3.05
290289101.86100.93101.10—.72
iSEafe 1.66e15919173.8473.4773.66+.43
iShiBxHYB 5.09
36242974.3674.0774.20+.08
iShR2K 1.77e
339031176.11175.25176.11—1.08
Infosys .277361915.4015.2415.25+.10
Invitae899521.161.061.08—.06
iShJapan9201160.9860.6660.96+.10
iShCorEM .95e8370748.5248.3048.41+.03
ItauUnH2146485.365.295.34—.09
JPMorgCh 4
134902140.49138.13139.18—.32
Keycorp .82f23145110.169.629.82—.23
KindMorg 1.11f9833516.6816.4516.52
Kinrossg .121351065.174.975.15+.04
Kohls 28692220.4218.6119.00—1.68
KrSChIn 2.58e
15058827.1626.4626.60—.24
LloydBkg .14e947772.322.292.32+.03
LumenTch1504162.502.352.35—.16
Macys .66f16235715.6114.7714.79—1.08
MarathnO .40f10576923.4922.9223.07+.02
MedProp 1.161358167.897.517.68—.10
Merck 2.9276470116.24114.10115.49+1.49
MorgStan 3.1011169584.4282.2382.24—2.25
NYCmtyB .6820140611.1810.7310.92—.08
NewmntCp 1.60m
8345044.1843.1143.66+.39
NikeB 1.36
116714115.49113.10114.76—4.11
NokiaCp .19e1734694.104.044.05+.04
NorwCruis12594114.5413.9914.15—.38
NuHldg3759386.596.376.52+.13
OcciPet .72f15982160.2358.9759.13+.88
OnHldg8275027.2926.1026.69—.82
Oracle 1.60f85586103.07101.92102.84+.50
PG&amp;ECp23290516.8716.5516.61+.05
Palantir149825612.4111.5211.71—.03
PermResn823889.729.419.61+.32
PetrbrsA7914310.4710.2910.38—.05
Petrobras 2.87e15290611.8211.6711.71
Pfizer 1.60f32977837.6536.5236.77+.29
Pinterest9986022.8422.3422.70+.24
PrVixST1062267.356.917.19+.19
PrUlSP5007086640.9439.9740.34—.20
ProShtQQQ54825511.7411.6411.70+.03
ProShSP24172414.8414.7214.79+.02
RangeRs .088392830.2728.9429.33—.16
RegionsFn .808695717.1116.5316.86—.13
Roblox10965041.0439.2240.01—2.06
SpdrGold83089184.34181.81183.64+1.80
S&amp;P500ETF 4.13e
1032896420.72417.35418.62—.61
SpdrBiot .44e7616986.1784.9685.37+.64
SpdrS&amp;PRB .74e
33865640.3638.5139.21—.71
SpdrRetl .49e7318961.2359.3059.48—2.21
Schlmbrg 1f8359045.7645.0245.27+.42
Schwab 1f11884952.2251.1251.67—.08
Shopifys11259661.0559.7960.20—.65
SnapIncA1951719.739.489.72+.03
SwstnEngy2941925.535.305.36—.06
SPHlthC 1.01e
92762132.19130.94131.31+.61
SPCnSt 1.28e10457576.1275.5975.92+.05
SPEngy 2.04e18058580.2679.1979.64+.61
SPDRFncl .46e
40130432.9232.4532.60—.14
SPInds 1.12e100277100.8999.2799.78—.24
SPUtil 1.55e12471966.8966.0766.11—.10
Synchrony .929911830.2229.5930.02+.02
TALEduc1245025.905.635.89+.13
TaiwSemi 1.56e9290792.7991.5692.58—.07
TevaPhrm7768958.367.907.91—.35
Transocn1251096.035.845.93+.13
TruistFn 2.0813547930.2028.8929.70—.14
2xLongs1200199.988.889.60+.46
UberTch19757539.4938.9239.18—.07
UndrArm1030977.457.237.30—.32
UnArCwi790096.926.736.81—.26
USBancrp 1.92f
14998030.8929.7530.11—.38
USNGas2167797.727.397.46—.02
VFCorp 1.20m
16211720.4918.7819.07—1.70
VICIPr 1.56f7922331.6731.2731.60+.23
ValeSA 3.08e21900614.0113.8113.86—.23
VanEGold .06e18702232.5831.7432.16+.28
VangEmg 1.10e8733439.9939.7939.89—.02
VangFTSE 1.10e
7726646.5046.2646.40+.28
VerizonCm 2.61
16822736.5236.0336.05—.08
Vipshop9098115.1314.7114.88—.12
VirgnGal895744.524.274.36—.13
WalMart 2.28
91921151.46149.11149.91—1.56
WellsFargo 1.20f
19059640.4639.6240.03—.18
WstnAlliB 1.447132035.8332.7034.32—.86
Xpeng1173149.258.919.02—.11
