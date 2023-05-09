AP NEWS
BC-150-actives-e

May 9, 2023 GMT
EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for
NYSE listed most active stocks:
SalesHighLowLastChg
AESCorp .661808421.6221.2421.44—.27
AMCEnt220685.955.805.83—.07
AMCEntpf93871.571.551.57—.01
AT&amp;TInc 1.113097217.1116.9816.99—.13
Alibaba3545381.7580.1581.67—1.64
Ambev .05e182162.882.862.88+.01
ArkInnova .78e1431637.7137.2537.69—.13
BPPLC 1.44f1206337.1036.5836.96—.07
BRFSA82071.491.451.48+.06
BcoBrad .04a187693.143.073.14+.06
BkofAm .885150327.5827.2427.38—.31
Barclay .15e145437.757.707.73—.09
BarrickGld 2.82e
1177519.9219.7319.87+.02
Baxter 1.16f1351044.9943.5844.26—1.35
BlackBerry131885.074.885.04+.06
Boeing30006204.61200.64203.45+6.19
BostonSci1484253.2952.7553.27+.15
BrghtHl13903.21.17.19+.02
CVSHealth 2.42f917270.2669.4870.03+.35
Carnival4611710.5810.3810.50—.12
CarvanaA6158311.4010.6511.24—.06
Catalent1323736.9533.0536.09+.63
ChrgePt98848.938.678.86—.21
Citigroup 2.043068246.2545.7945.96—.41
CitizFincl 1.68835925.9225.4225.65—.11
Clarivate131398.407.767.91+.34
ClearChan228091.161.011.06—.21
CocaCola 1.84f1591663.7563.2863.43—.50
Coty1512312.5011.2811.64—.47
CredSuiss 1.22e21920.86.86.86—.01
DeltaAir832334.0533.7033.88—.33
DeuHYBd1536034.1734.1134.17—.07
DevonE .80f1662251.2449.5149.71—1.30
DxSCBer1637534.5334.0434.13+.66
DirSPBr2270117.6917.5517.55+.13
DxSOXBr6333120.8620.4820.51+.79
DxGlMBr92385.315.195.21—.04
DxDGlBr81419.058.858.88—.07
DxBiotBll329596.596.336.58+.01
DxSOXBl15079714.1213.8314.10—.55
Dir30TrBul336098.178.118.17+.03
DrxSCBull .41e
1988328.7928.3528.71—.55
DrxSPBull964573.2672.6673.24—.56
Disney10646102.98102.33102.77—.20
ElancoAn193389.598.999.28—.09
EgyTrnsfr 1.23f2152512.3412.1812.29—.04
ExxonMbl 3.64
14363109.68108.21109.37+.26
FstHorizon .602695210.6110.0310.13—.57
FordM .60a4992711.9311.8311.91—.11
FrptMcM .30857736.5636.1636.55—.01
fuboTV670091.891.681.82—.04
GenElec .32
14770101.71100.77101.39+.47
GenMotors .361307433.5733.2033.43—.23
GeoGrp 1.36m102768.718.198.57+.32
GinkgoBi173781.371.321.36—.02
Hallibrtn .64f1212830.3029.3929.87—.08
Hanesbds .60145714.324.154.17—.17
HarmonyG .0585005.275.245.25—.04
HlthcrRlT 1.24963620.0518.4719.15—.87
HimnsHrs2102411.4910.6010.90—.96
HudBayMg .0284935.174.965.03—.27
HudsPacP 1168524.994.474.60—.58
iShBrazil .67e2315828.9228.4228.92+.26
iShSilver2077823.5723.3723.53+.04
iShChinaLC .87e3417828.3928.1428.39—.50
iShEMkts .59e2861739.1738.9739.17—.25
iShiBoxIG 3.87
9613107.90107.70107.90+.14
iSh20yrT 3.05
15565103.63103.39103.59+.17
iShiBxHYB 5.091729574.4474.2774.44—.12
iShR2K 1.77e
35569173.13172.26172.93—1.12
iShCorEafe 1.56e811768.7368.5068.72—.39
Infosys .271575815.2915.2315.29+.03
Invitae194941.671.561.62—.02
iShCorEM .95e937848.6248.3948.62—.29
ItauUnH168625.305.185.29+.10
JPMorgCh 410404136.12135.21135.56—1.51
Keycorp .82f222209.669.419.50—.19
Kinrossg .1294905.365.305.34+.03
KosmosEn .18158576.115.876.02—.32
KrSChIn 2.58e
2765326.8126.3826.78—.67
LloydBkg .14e89252.302.282.30—.02
LumenTch165302.252.172.21—.10
MGM Rsts .01790343.4242.6243.07—.37
Macys .66f1105714.9114.6314.83—.26
MarathnO .40f1049423.1422.4622.80—.02
MedProp 1.16113278.508.348.41—.17
NYCmtyB .6896419.939.809.84—.13
NorwCruis1694714.1213.8213.96—.31
NuHldg336585.885.735.86—.07
OcciPet .72f2445059.6558.5859.39+.43
PG&amp;ECp1554717.4317.3217.38—.04
Palantir5771609.258.668.92+1.18
PermResn178709.919.499.83—.36
Petrobras 2.87e1066210.9310.7310.92+.06
Pfizer 1.60f1574038.6538.4038.64—.03
PrVixST118217.867.787.78+.11
PrUlSP5001108438.6038.2638.58—.29
ProShtQQQ3281412.2112.1712.17+.02
ProShSP1345815.0515.0115.01+.04
RegionsFn .801524016.2016.0016.10—.30
Roblox1305736.4935.7036.12—.16
SpdrGold14299188.67188.07188.56+.87
S&amp;P500ETF 4.13e
63840411.84410.69411.80—.94
SpdrBiot .44e929785.0483.9484.97—.03
SprBl1-3b842591.5091.4991.50+.02
SpdrS&amp;PRB .74e
4351237.4036.7136.89—.70
Schlmbrg 1f1200647.3446.2946.82+.21
SchIntUSTr .86823350.5450.5150.53+.01
Schwab 1f1505347.6547.1647.27—.36
Shopifys4667163.8162.3663.60—.78
SibanyeSt 1.29e237119.028.618.68—.99
SnapIncA268868.368.198.28—.15
SwstnEngy137574.844.744.81+.01
Square1297358.6657.8958.66—.14
SPMatls .98e1203279.0478.4878.78—.62
SPHlthC 1.01e
15243133.42132.52133.40+.10
SPConsum 1.12e
8122147.26146.64147.24—.45
SPEngy 2.04e2691880.7479.4380.20—.03
SPDRFncl .46e4027232.2232.0732.18—.21
SPInds 1.12e1135799.1398.7199.11—.05
SPUtil 1.55e1169468.7068.3568.46—.37
Suncorg 1.32e912830.1729.2329.98—.03
TALEduc167975.685.365.58—.04
TaiwSemi 1.56e998085.4884.8085.12—.42
TalosEn1015712.0010.7611.17—1.99
TempurSl .44f
1923639.8036.6039.68+2.06
Tenaris .54e1013027.6227.1327.51—.14
Transocn115055.985.845.94—.07
Trex839162.6659.7961.48+5.18
TruistFn 2.081490128.5427.9928.14—.61
2xLongs1646311.5511.3211.34+.17
Tyson 1.921710150.3049.1349.16—1.57
UberTch3691538.5138.0438.44—.39
UndrArm418338.407.878.35—.30
UnArCwi119247.547.117.52—.30
USBancrp 1.92f2306429.7429.0129.43—.31
USNGas244626.676.576.60+.07
ValeSA 3.08e2289113.9613.7013.96+.06
VanEGold .06e1733435.5335.1335.47+.11
VangEmg 1.10e1021040.2440.0440.23—.23
VangFTSE 1.10e
1208646.3746.2146.37—.24
VerizonCm 2.611838837.8237.4937.52—.31
VirgnGal331674.304.024.13+.05
Wayfair1887838.7837.5338.39—1.58
WeWork15003.46.44.45—.01
WellsFargo 1.20f
2135938.1737.7738.02—.36
Welltower 2.44e1018577.0776.0076.46+.13
WstnAlliB 1.442166426.7425.2125.71—1.61
WTFlRtTr813650.3850.3750.38
Xpeng1863210.139.8810.06—.50
