BC-150-actives-e

May 9, 2023 GMT
|EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AESCorp .66
|18084
|21.62
|21.24
|21.44—.27
|AMCEnt
|22068
|5.95
|5.80
|5.83—.07
|AMCEntpf
|9387
|1.57
|1.55
|1.57—.01
|AT&TInc 1.11
|30972
|17.11
|16.98
|16.99—.13
|Alibaba
|35453
|81.75
|80.15
|81.67—1.64
|Ambev .05e
|18216
|2.88
|2.86
|2.88+.01
|ArkInnova .78e
|14316
|37.71
|37.25
|37.69—.13
|BPPLC 1.44f
|12063
|37.10
|36.58
|36.96—.07
|BRFSA
|8207
|1.49
|1.45
|1.48+.06
|BcoBrad .04a
|18769
|3.14
|3.07
|3.14+.06
|BkofAm .88
|51503
|27.58
|27.24
|27.38—.31
|Barclay .15e
|14543
|7.75
|7.70
|7.73—.09
|BarrickGld 2.82e
|11775
|19.92
|19.73
|19.87+.02
|Baxter 1.16f
|13510
|44.99
|43.58
|44.26—1.35
|BlackBerry
|13188
|5.07
|4.88
|5.04+.06
|Boeing
|30006
|204.61
|200.64
|203.45+6.19
|BostonSci
|14842
|53.29
|52.75
|53.27+.15
|BrghtHl
|13903
|.21
|.17
|.19+.02
|CVSHealth 2.42f
|9172
|70.26
|69.48
|70.03+.35
|Carnival
|46117
|10.58
|10.38
|10.50—.12
|CarvanaA
|61583
|11.40
|10.65
|11.24—.06
|Catalent
|13237
|36.95
|33.05
|36.09+.63
|ChrgePt
|9884
|8.93
|8.67
|8.86—.21
|Citigroup 2.04
|30682
|46.25
|45.79
|45.96—.41
|CitizFincl 1.68
|8359
|25.92
|25.42
|25.65—.11
|Clarivate
|13139
|8.40
|7.76
|7.91+.34
|ClearChan
|22809
|1.16
|1.01
|1.06—.21
|CocaCola 1.84f
|15916
|63.75
|63.28
|63.43—.50
|Coty
|15123
|12.50
|11.28
|11.64—.47
|CredSuiss 1.22e
|21920
|.86
|.86
|.86—.01
|DeltaAir
|8323
|34.05
|33.70
|33.88—.33
|DeuHYBd
|15360
|34.17
|34.11
|34.17—.07
|DevonE .80f
|16622
|51.24
|49.51
|49.71—1.30
|DxSCBer
|16375
|34.53
|34.04
|34.13+.66
|DirSPBr
|22701
|17.69
|17.55
|17.55+.13
|DxSOXBr
|63331
|20.86
|20.48
|20.51+.79
|DxGlMBr
|9238
|5.31
|5.19
|5.21—.04
|DxDGlBr
|8141
|9.05
|8.85
|8.88—.07
|DxBiotBll
|32959
|6.59
|6.33
|6.58+.01
|DxSOXBl
|150797
|14.12
|13.83
|14.10—.55
|Dir30TrBul
|33609
|8.17
|8.11
|8.17+.03
|DrxSCBull .41e
|19883
|28.79
|28.35
|28.71—.55
|DrxSPBull
|9645
|73.26
|72.66
|73.24—.56
|Disney
|10646
|102.98
|102.33
|102.77—.20
|ElancoAn
|19338
|9.59
|8.99
|9.28—.09
|EgyTrnsfr 1.23f
|21525
|12.34
|12.18
|12.29—.04
|ExxonMbl 3.64
|14363
|109.68
|108.21
|109.37+.26
|FstHorizon .60
|26952
|10.61
|10.03
|10.13—.57
|FordM .60a
|49927
|11.93
|11.83
|11.91—.11
|FrptMcM .30
|8577
|36.56
|36.16
|36.55—.01
|fuboTV
|67009
|1.89
|1.68
|1.82—.04
|GenElec .32
|14770
|101.71
|100.77
|101.39+.47
|GenMotors .36
|13074
|33.57
|33.20
|33.43—.23
|GeoGrp 1.36m
|10276
|8.71
|8.19
|8.57+.32
|GinkgoBi
|17378
|1.37
|1.32
|1.36—.02
|Hallibrtn .64f
|12128
|30.30
|29.39
|29.87—.08
|Hanesbds .60
|14571
|4.32
|4.15
|4.17—.17
|HarmonyG .05
|8500
|5.27
|5.24
|5.25—.04
|HlthcrRlT 1.24
|9636
|20.05
|18.47
|19.15—.87
|HimnsHrs
|21024
|11.49
|10.60
|10.90—.96
|HudBayMg .02
|8493
|5.17
|4.96
|5.03—.27
|HudsPacP 1
|16852
|4.99
|4.47
|4.60—.58
|iShBrazil .67e
|23158
|28.92
|28.42
|28.92+.26
|iShSilver
|20778
|23.57
|23.37
|23.53+.04
|iShChinaLC .87e
|34178
|28.39
|28.14
|28.39—.50
|iShEMkts .59e
|28617
|39.17
|38.97
|39.17—.25
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|9613
|107.90
|107.70
|107.90+.14
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|15565
|103.63
|103.39
|103.59+.17
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|17295
|74.44
|74.27
|74.44—.12
|iShR2K 1.77e
|35569
|173.13
|172.26
|172.93—1.12
|iShCorEafe 1.56e
|8117
|68.73
|68.50
|68.72—.39
|Infosys .27
|15758
|15.29
|15.23
|15.29+.03
|Invitae
|19494
|1.67
|1.56
|1.62—.02
|iShCorEM .95e
|9378
|48.62
|48.39
|48.62—.29
|ItauUnH
|16862
|5.30
|5.18
|5.29+.10
|JPMorgCh 4
|10404
|136.12
|135.21
|135.56—1.51
|Keycorp .82f
|22220
|9.66
|9.41
|9.50—.19
|Kinrossg .12
|9490
|5.36
|5.30
|5.34+.03
|KosmosEn .18
|15857
|6.11
|5.87
|6.02—.32
|KrSChIn 2.58e
|27653
|26.81
|26.38
|26.78—.67
|LloydBkg .14e
|8925
|2.30
|2.28
|2.30—.02
|LumenTch
|16530
|2.25
|2.17
|2.21—.10
|MGM Rsts .01
|7903
|43.42
|42.62
|43.07—.37
|Macys .66f
|11057
|14.91
|14.63
|14.83—.26
|MarathnO .40f
|10494
|23.14
|22.46
|22.80—.02
|MedProp 1.16
|11327
|8.50
|8.34
|8.41—.17
|NYCmtyB .68
|9641
|9.93
|9.80
|9.84—.13
|NorwCruis
|16947
|14.12
|13.82
|13.96—.31
|NuHldg
|33658
|5.88
|5.73
|5.86—.07
|OcciPet .72f
|24450
|59.65
|58.58
|59.39+.43
|PG&ECp
|15547
|17.43
|17.32
|17.38—.04
|Palantir
|577160
|9.25
|8.66
|8.92+1.18
|PermResn
|17870
|9.91
|9.49
|9.83—.36
|Petrobras 2.87e
|10662
|10.93
|10.73
|10.92+.06
|Pfizer 1.60f
|15740
|38.65
|38.40
|38.64—.03
|PrVixST
|11821
|7.86
|7.78
|7.78+.11
|PrUlSP500
|11084
|38.60
|38.26
|38.58—.29
|ProShtQQQ
|32814
|12.21
|12.17
|12.17+.02
|ProShSP
|13458
|15.05
|15.01
|15.01+.04
|RegionsFn .80
|15240
|16.20
|16.00
|16.10—.30
|Roblox
|13057
|36.49
|35.70
|36.12—.16
|SpdrGold
|14299
|188.67
|188.07
|188.56+.87
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|63840
|411.84
|410.69
|411.80—.94
|SpdrBiot .44e
|9297
|85.04
|83.94
|84.97—.03
|SprBl1-3b
|8425
|91.50
|91.49
|91.50+.02
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|43512
|37.40
|36.71
|36.89—.70
|Schlmbrg 1f
|12006
|47.34
|46.29
|46.82+.21
|SchIntUSTr .86
|8233
|50.54
|50.51
|50.53+.01
|Schwab 1f
|15053
|47.65
|47.16
|47.27—.36
|Shopifys
|46671
|63.81
|62.36
|63.60—.78
|SibanyeSt 1.29e
|23711
|9.02
|8.61
|8.68—.99
|SnapIncA
|26886
|8.36
|8.19
|8.28—.15
|SwstnEngy
|13757
|4.84
|4.74
|4.81+.01
|Square
|12973
|58.66
|57.89
|58.66—.14
|SPMatls .98e
|12032
|79.04
|78.48
|78.78—.62
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|15243
|133.42
|132.52
|133.40+.10
|SPConsum 1.12e
|8122
|147.26
|146.64
|147.24—.45
|SPEngy 2.04e
|26918
|80.74
|79.43
|80.20—.03
|SPDRFncl .46e
|40272
|32.22
|32.07
|32.18—.21
|SPInds 1.12e
|11357
|99.13
|98.71
|99.11—.05
|SPUtil 1.55e
|11694
|68.70
|68.35
|68.46—.37
|Suncorg 1.32e
|9128
|30.17
|29.23
|29.98—.03
|TALEduc
|16797
|5.68
|5.36
|5.58—.04
|TaiwSemi 1.56e
|9980
|85.48
|84.80
|85.12—.42
|TalosEn
|10157
|12.00
|10.76
|11.17—1.99
|TempurSl .44f
|19236
|39.80
|36.60
|39.68+2.06
|Tenaris .54e
|10130
|27.62
|27.13
|27.51—.14
|Transocn
|11505
|5.98
|5.84
|5.94—.07
|Trex
|8391
|62.66
|59.79
|61.48+5.18
|TruistFn 2.08
|14901
|28.54
|27.99
|28.14—.61
|2xLongs
|16463
|11.55
|11.32
|11.34+.17
|Tyson 1.92
|17101
|50.30
|49.13
|49.16—1.57
|UberTch
|36915
|38.51
|38.04
|38.44—.39
|UndrArm
|41833
|8.40
|7.87
|8.35—.30
|UnArCwi
|11924
|7.54
|7.11
|7.52—.30
|USBancrp 1.92f
|23064
|29.74
|29.01
|29.43—.31
|USNGas
|24462
|6.67
|6.57
|6.60+.07
|ValeSA 3.08e
|22891
|13.96
|13.70
|13.96+.06
|VanEGold .06e
|17334
|35.53
|35.13
|35.47+.11
|VangEmg 1.10e
|10210
|40.24
|40.04
|40.23—.23
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|12086
|46.37
|46.21
|46.37—.24
|VerizonCm 2.61
|18388
|37.82
|37.49
|37.52—.31
|VirgnGal
|33167
|4.30
|4.02
|4.13+.05
|Wayfair
|18878
|38.78
|37.53
|38.39—1.58
|WeWork
|15003
|.46
|.44
|.45—.01
|WellsFargo 1.20f
|21359
|38.17
|37.77
|38.02—.36
|Welltower 2.44e
|10185
|77.07
|76.00
|76.46+.13
|WstnAlliB 1.44
|21664
|26.74
|25.21
|25.71—1.61
|WTFlRtTr
|8136
|50.38
|50.37
|50.38
|Xpeng
|18632
|10.13
|9.88
|10.06—.50
