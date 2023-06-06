June 6, 2023 GMT
BC-Dividends
|Pe-
|Stk
|of
|pay-
|riod
|rate
|record
|able
|IRREGULAR
|Chunghwa Telecom z
|A
|1.5291
|6-29
|8-11
|MiX Telematics z
|Q
|.0576
|6-16
|6-29
|y- Pay date unannounced.
|z- Approx. amount per ADR or ADS.
|STOCK
|Bone Biologics
|x
|x- 1 for 30 reverse split, effecitve 6/7.
|Bone Biolog warrant
|x
|x- 1 for 30 reverse split, effective 6/7.
|Greenlane Holdings
|x
|x- 1 for 10 reverse split, effective 6/7.
|VistaGen Therapeut
|x
|x- 1 for 30 reverse split, effective 6/7.
|REGULAR
|Academy Sports & Out
|Q
|.09
|6-15
|7-13
|Chatham Lodging Tr
|Q
|.07
|6-30
|7-17
|Diamondrock Hospitly
|Q
|.03
|6-30
|7-12
|Gaming & Leisure
|Q
|.72
|6-16
|6-30
|Science Applications
|Q
|.37
|7-14
|7-28
|SLR Investment
|Q
|.1367
|6-20
|6-29
|SpartanNash
|Q
|.215
|6-15
|6-30
|Wesco Intl
|Q
|.375
|6-15
|6-30
|g- Payable in Canadian funds.