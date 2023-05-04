BC-KX-STOX-Final

AP NEWS
May 4, 2023 GMT
New York(AP)Final stocks
LastChg.
AT&amp;TInc16.91.18
Altria46.13.40
AmerenCp89.75+1.10
AmExpress148.81—3.40
ArchDanM74.22.80
AutoZone2661.60—15.98
BPPLC36.11.35
Boeing197.05—3.88
BristMySq66.82+.18
Brunswick80.34—4.37
CampbSoup54.33.22
Chevron156.22.61
Citigroup44.90.77
CocaCola63.72+.07
ConAgraBr37.62.47
ConocoPhil97.36+1.27
Corning31.37.30
CurtissWright162.41—7.84
DTEEnergy112.68+1.05
DeereCo373.59—8.63
DillardsInc283.96—4.12
Disney97.45—3.41
DuPont64.06.34
EmersonElec82.74—1.08
Entergy106.10+1.07
ExxonMobil106.04—1.89
FMCCorp111.89—2.10
FirstEnergy38.91+.37
FootLocker39.37—1.36
FordMot11.56.23
GenDynam208.85—1.16
GenlElec99.32—2.45
GenMill89.40+.57
HPInc29.40.46
Halliburton29.02.13
Hershey274.64+.43
HomeDepot285.75—7.33
IBM122.57.88
IntlPaper31.79.51
JohnsonJn162.13.74
KrogerCo48.28.66
LindsayCorp119.28—2.27
LockheedM451.93—1.14
LowesCos202.80—2.51
MarathonOil22.08.19
McDonalds295.16.06
NCRCorp19.60.95
Nucor139.88—6.31
OGEEnergy37.33+.52
OccidentPet58.70.27
ONEOK62.63.19
PG&amp;ECorp17.24.05
Pfizer38.23.22
ProctGamb155.51.72
RaythnTech95.92—1.24
RexAmRescS27.77+.06
RockwellAuto279.20+.57
Schlumbrg45.07.20
SnapOn258.68—3.69
Textron65.36—1.29
3MCo101.84.99
Timken74.12—2.54
TraneTech176.00—1.74
UnionPacif197.06+1.73
USSteel20.96.79
VerizonComm37.35.63
ViadCorp19.15+.26
WalMart150.47+.42
WellsFargo36.72—1.63
WilliamsCos29.10+.14
Winnebago58.73—1.70
YumBrands136.32.99
