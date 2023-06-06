BC-KX-STOX-Final

June 6, 2023 GMT
|New York(AP)Final stocks
|LastChg.
|AT&TInc
|15.67
|+.28
|Altria
|44.66
|+.02
|AmerenCp
|81.55
|—
|.39
|AmExpress
|171.82
|+4.39
|ArchDanM
|72.39
|+1.12
|AutoZone
|2323.05—16.90
|BPPLC
|35.30
|—
|.04
|Boeing
|207.29
|—1.49
|BristMySq
|65.48
|—
|.50
|Brunswick
|82.02
|+4.48
|CampbSoup
|50.59
|—
|.97
|Chevron
|155.79
|+.28
|Citigroup
|47.22
|+.98
|CocaCola
|60.31
|—
|.44
|ConAgraBr
|34.32
|—
|.70
|ConocoPhil
|101.94
|—
|.13
|Corning
|31.28
|+.23
|CurtissWright
|167.15
|+3.09
|DTEEnergy
|109.59
|+.22
|DeereCo
|373.69+10.04
|DillardsInc
|320.58+17.11
|Disney
|92.16
|+1.16
|DuPont
|71.04
|—
|.53
|EmersonElec
|82.54
|+.35
|Entergy
|98.97
|—
|.79
|ExxonMobil
|106.15
|+.86
|FMCCorp
|110.21
|+2.77
|FirstEnergy
|37.79
|—
|.35
|FootLocker
|25.18
|+.57
|FordMot
|12.93
|+.34
|GenDynam
|210.81
|+1.56
|GenlElec
|105.46
|+1.36
|GenMill
|83.78
|—1.46
|HPInc
|29.65
|+.36
|Halliburton
|31.23
|+.23
|Hershey
|255.29
|—4.19
|HomeDepot
|296.00
|+2.90
|IBM
|132.69
|+.05
|IntlPaper
|30.83
|+.55
|JohnsonJn
|158.18
|—
|.14
|KrogerCo
|46.07
|—
|.08
|LindsayCorp
|126.55
|+4.92
|LockheedM
|458.63
|+3.94
|LowesCos
|207.16
|+.38
|MarathonOil
|23.18
|+.24
|McDonalds
|284.54
|—3.89
|NCRCorp
|24.87
|+.41
|Nucor
|143.51
|+2.57
|OGEEnergy
|35.69
|—
|.08
|OccidentPet
|59.44
|+.04
|ONEOK
|59.31
|+.59
|PG&ECorp
|16.94
|+.11
|Pfizer
|38.37
|—
|.28
|ProctGamb
|144.49
|—1.45
|RaythnTech
|97.44
|+1.69
|RexAmRescS
|34.46
|+.52
|RockwellAuto
|291.99
|+.28
|Schlumbrg
|46.95
|+.73
|SnapOn
|262.77
|+3.39
|Textron
|63.60
|+.31
|3MCo
|98.29
|+.31
|Timken
|80.40
|+2.70
|TraneTech
|174.74
|+2.33
|UnionPacif
|196.36
|—2.37
|USSteel
|22.63
|+.71
|VerizonComm
|34.70
|+.24
|ViadCorp
|25.88
|+1.21
|WalMart
|149.78
|—
|.02
|WellsFargo
|41.26
|+.81
|WilliamsCos
|30.35
|+.21
|Winnebago
|62.91
|+5.40
|YumBrands
|132.88
|—1.29