BC-Dividends

May 24, 2023 GMT
|Pe-
|Stk
|of
|pay-
|riod
|rate
|record
|able
|INCREASED
|Haverty Furniture
|Q
|.30
|6-6
|6-21
|Haverty Furniture A
|Q
|.28
|6-6
|6-21
|Saratoga Investment
|Q
|.70
|6-13
|6-29
|REGULAR
|AAON
|Q
|.12
|6-9
|6-30
|Allstate
|Q
|.89
|6-2
|7-3
|Alpine Income Ppty
|Q
|.275
|6-8
|6-30
|Dillard's
|Q
|.20
|6-30
|7-31
|Eagle Materials
|Q
|.25
|6-16
|7-14
|Element Solutions
|Q
|.08
|6-1
|6-15
|Granite Ridge Res
|Q
|.11
|6-1
|6-15
|Ingredion
|Q
|.71
|7-3
|7-25
|J&J Snack Foods
|Q
|.70
|6-20
|7-11
|OGE Energy
|Q
|.4141
|7-10
|7-28
|g- Payable in Canadian funds.