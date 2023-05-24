AP NEWS
Listen
Related topics

BC-Dividends

May 24, 2023 GMT
Pe-Stkofpay-
riodraterecordable
INCREASED
Haverty FurnitureQ.306-66-21
Haverty Furniture AQ.286-66-21
Saratoga InvestmentQ.706-136-29
REGULAR
AAONQ.126-96-30
AllstateQ.896-27-3
Alpine Income PptyQ.2756-86-30
Dillard'sQ.206-307-31
Eagle MaterialsQ.256-167-14
Element SolutionsQ.086-16-15
Granite Ridge ResQ.116-16-15
IngredionQ.717-37-25
J&amp;J Snack FoodsQ.706-207-11
OGE EnergyQ.41417-107-28
g- Payable in Canadian funds.
All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.