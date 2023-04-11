April 11, 2023 GMT
BC-KX-STOX-Final
|New York(AP)Final stocks
|LastChg.
|AT&TInc
|19.69
|+.12
|Altria
|45.09
|+.59
|AmerenCp
|90.17
|+.16
|AmExpress
|161.83
|+.69
|ArchDanM
|81.39
|+1.34
|AutoZone
|2559.54
|+5.10
|BPPLC
|39.86
|+.16
|Boeing
|212.32
|+1.54
|BristMySq
|70.03
|—
|.25
|Brunswick
|81.14
|+2.29
|CampbSoup
|55.79
|+.43
|Chevron
|169.22
|+.93
|Citigroup
|47.20
|+.68
|CocaCola
|62.58
|—
|.11
|ConAgraBr
|37.91
|+.34
|ConocoPhil
|106.75
|+.80
|Corning
|34.98
|+.10
|CurtissWright
|176.17
|+1.09
|DTEEnergy
|113.91
|+.32
|DeereCo
|380.83
|+3.50
|DillardsInc
|303.31
|—4.44
|Disney
|100.42
|—
|.39
|DuPont
|70.68
|+.87
|EmersonElec
|84.44
|—
|.01
|Entergy
|110.44
|—
|.57
|ExxonMobil
|115.35
|+.81
|FMCCorp
|120.77
|+1.70
|FirstEnergy
|41.85
|+.39
|FootLocker
|41.22
|+.68
|FordMot
|12.87
|+.15
|GenDynam
|228.27
|—
|.78
|GenlElec
|93.91
|—
|.45
|GenMill
|87.06
|+.71
|HPInc
|29.94
|+.20
|Halliburton
|33.73
|+.64
|Hershey
|259.14
|+.39
|HomeDepot
|293.77
|+2.60
|IBM
|130.42
|—
|.61
|IntlPaper
|36.54
|+.65
|JohnsonJn
|164.27
|—
|.05
|KrogerCo
|47.96
|—
|.94
|LindsayCorp
|133.67
|+.65
|LockheedM
|487.84
|—8.91
|LowesCos
|201.34
|+1.56
|MarathonOil
|26.11
|+.35
|McDonalds
|284.48
|+.70
|NCRCorp
|22.96
|+.12
|Nucor
|148.72
|+1.88
|OGEEnergy
|38.53
|—
|.12
|OccidentPet
|64.37
|+.28
|ONEOK
|66.43
|+.36
|PG&ECorp
|16.82
|+.04
|Pfizer
|41.79
|+.06
|ProctGamb
|150.66
|—
|.30
|RaythnTech
|99.72
|+.10
|RexAmRescS
|29.28
|+.21
|RockwellAuto
|278.52
|+3.29
|Schlumbrg
|51.14
|+1.10
|SnapOn
|235.88
|+2.52
|Textron
|68.32
|—
|.08
|3MCo
|104.56
|+1.80
|Timken
|76.83
|+.84
|TraneTech
|171.04
|—
|.05
|UnionPacif
|198.90
|+.53
|USSteel
|26.02
|+.60
|VerizonComm
|39.45
|+.10
|ViadCorp
|19.22
|—
|.26
|WalMart
|150.07
|—
|.44
|WellsFargo
|39.37
|+.74
|WilliamsCos
|30.17
|+.33
|Winnebago
|59.27
|+2.72
|YumBrands
|131.57
|+.47