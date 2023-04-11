BC-KX-STOX-Final

AP NEWS
April 11, 2023 GMT
New York(AP)Final stocks
LastChg.
AT&amp;TInc19.69+.12
Altria45.09+.59
AmerenCp90.17+.16
AmExpress161.83+.69
ArchDanM81.39+1.34
AutoZone2559.54+5.10
BPPLC39.86+.16
Boeing212.32+1.54
BristMySq70.03.25
Brunswick81.14+2.29
CampbSoup55.79+.43
Chevron169.22+.93
Citigroup47.20+.68
CocaCola62.58.11
ConAgraBr37.91+.34
ConocoPhil106.75+.80
Corning34.98+.10
CurtissWright176.17+1.09
DTEEnergy113.91+.32
DeereCo380.83+3.50
DillardsInc303.31—4.44
Disney100.42.39
DuPont70.68+.87
EmersonElec84.44.01
Entergy110.44.57
ExxonMobil115.35+.81
FMCCorp120.77+1.70
FirstEnergy41.85+.39
FootLocker41.22+.68
FordMot12.87+.15
GenDynam228.27.78
GenlElec93.91.45
GenMill87.06+.71
HPInc29.94+.20
Halliburton33.73+.64
Hershey259.14+.39
HomeDepot293.77+2.60
IBM130.42.61
IntlPaper36.54+.65
JohnsonJn164.27.05
KrogerCo47.96.94
LindsayCorp133.67+.65
LockheedM487.84—8.91
LowesCos201.34+1.56
MarathonOil26.11+.35
McDonalds284.48+.70
NCRCorp22.96+.12
Nucor148.72+1.88
OGEEnergy38.53.12
OccidentPet64.37+.28
ONEOK66.43+.36
PG&amp;ECorp16.82+.04
Pfizer41.79+.06
ProctGamb150.66.30
RaythnTech99.72+.10
RexAmRescS29.28+.21
RockwellAuto278.52+3.29
Schlumbrg51.14+1.10
SnapOn235.88+2.52
Textron68.32.08
3MCo104.56+1.80
Timken76.83+.84
TraneTech171.04.05
UnionPacif198.90+.53
USSteel26.02+.60
VerizonComm39.45+.10
ViadCorp19.22.26
WalMart150.07.44
WellsFargo39.37+.74
WilliamsCos30.17+.33
Winnebago59.27+2.72
YumBrands131.57+.47
