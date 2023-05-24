AP NEWS
BC-150-actives-e

May 24, 2023 GMT
EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for
NYSE listed most active stocks:
SalesHighLowLastChg
AMCEnt236865.084.964.96—.07
AMCEntpf115441.611.581.59—.02
AT&amp;TInc 1.114240216.1215.9515.96—.14
AberFitc2212228.7526.6128.24+5.23
Agilent .9010154116.96113.59114.79—13.86
Alibaba2825682.6081.4881.58—1.30
AEagleOut .72f1286212.4611.7911.90+.35
ArkInnova .78e3668239.6338.9739.07—.63
BPPLC 1.44f1317336.1435.6935.73—.46
BcoBrad .04a640673.243.163.18—.08
BkofAm .887230428.5128.0128.09—.50
Barclay .15e131167.927.837.85—.19
BarrickGld 2.82e
2121717.8917.6517.67—.09
BostonSci1975452.0051.2351.90+.40
CNHIndl .39e1028813.6613.4213.43—.56
Carnival6736310.8610.6310.67—.37
CarrGlb .74f922041.5941.1041.24—.27
CarvanaA3015612.0311.1011.19—.72
Cemex .29t94816.226.096.11—.07
ChrgePt88908.408.208.23—.26
Chevron 6.04f9701158.57156.29156.40—.46
Citigroup 2.044667345.2444.2144.50—1.42
ClevCliffs1634514.5714.2614.27—.50
CocaCola 1.84f1026361.4360.8761.08—.32
Corning 1.12f2493132.8831.5231.66+.89
DWavQntn11620.96.86.93—.08
Danaher 1.08f
11170225.25222.71224.74—5.27
DeltaAir1096335.7434.8534.96—.96
DxSCBer2326432.8931.9932.81+1.24
DirSPBr3891817.7417.5517.70+.38
DxSOXBr13809817.8517.3617.65+.96
DxGlMBr101486.556.306.54+.21
DxDGlBr891211.3411.0011.33+.24
DxBiotBll726416.916.576.62—.42
DxSOXBl18543116.2315.7415.94—.98
Dir30TrBul435467.597.537.55+.04
DrxSCBull .41e
2678930.3729.4929.57—1.20
DrxSPBull2753173.1572.3572.47—1.59
Disney2272989.4988.8788.95—.87
DuPont 1.44f1605667.2266.6566.72—.68
Ecovyst 3.20e1252710.6010.3510.49—.82
ElancoAn103838.588.338.35—.27
EgyTrnsfr 1.23f1026312.8712.7012.73—.03
Express15697.70.66.69—.12
ExxonMbl 3.64
18069107.88106.73106.85+.45
Farfetch213505.295.055.07—.26
FstHorizon .602481711.4010.9711.03—.22
FootLockr 1.60880827.6926.7626.82—.29
FordM .60a8140011.6511.4011.41—.32
FrptMcM .302600034.1333.3433.41—1.27
fuboTV239111.781.701.75+.02
Gap .60f197298.067.687.71+.11
GenMotors .361781533.0432.4032.43—.99
Gerdau .50r120824.974.904.91—.09
GinkgoBi480291.591.511.53+.01
GlobNetL 1.60131229.168.849.02—1.54
GoldFLtd .22e1751415.3114.9914.100—.05
Hallibrtn .641869431.0730.5830.63+.05
HPEnt .481054714.3214.1614.20—.18
iShBrazil .67e2077929.8829.5929.66—.16
iShSilver1469121.4421.3421.36—.16
iShChinaLC .87e5639327.2627.0227.03—.46
iShEMkts .59e2231738.6738.4938.50—.19
iShiBoxIG 3.87
38455106.89106.69106.71—.09
iShCorUSTr .331107223.0723.0523.06+.01
iSh20yrT 3.05
16273101.36101.08101.19+.16
iSEafe 1.66e2422071.9171.6071.65—.95
iShiBxHYB 5.091706474.0273.9073.92—.23
iShR2K 1.77e
48881176.74175.04175.21—2.21
Invitae148551.241.141.15—.08
ItauUnH386515.335.285.31+.04
JPMorgCh 411436136.35135.36135.71—.88
Keycorp .82f1326610.4510.1610.21—.25
KindMorg 1.11f1051216.5816.3916.42—.13
Kohls 29699022.9420.7620.83+1.56
KrSChIn 2.58e
3028526.3625.9225.92—.38
LloydBkg .14e92362.302.282.29—.04
LumenTch236612.152.032.04—.06
Macys .66f6477915.8815.0915.12+.35
MarathnO .40f1358824.0423.6023.63—.02
MedProp 1.16273218.317.867.88—.03
MitsuUFJ112936.676.476.63+.03
NYCmtyB .681085210.6710.4810.51—.18
NikeB 1.3612017109.10107.83108.27—.51
NokiaCp .19e293184.023.973.98—.06
NorwCruis1655714.2914.0314.12—.36
NuHldg293216.886.726.75—.10
OcciPet .72f1311760.2859.3959.46—.22
Oracle 1.60f916998.5897.2998.50—.05
PG&amp;ECp984116.4416.3116.38—.04
Palantir21276212.2111.9112.14—.50
Petrobras 2.87e1372911.9711.7711.82+.03
Pfizer 1.60f5795040.1439.0339.03—.61
Pinterest1456124.3423.4424.12+.36
PrVixST187737.617.507.57+.25
ProUltSP2004650.3750.0250.07—.74
PrUlSP5001803638.5238.1038.18—.84
ProShtQQQ3367611.9111.8611.89+.07
ProShSP2192515.0815.0215.07+.11
PrUShSP1264540.1439.8640.11+.60
PrUShD31074627.5327.0727.48+.51
RenaisRe 1.44
11002194.75189.30192.81—3.58
Roblox1000439.7938.6639.20—.46
S&amp;P500ETF 4.13e
94904412.49410.97411.19—2.90
SpdrBiot .44e1235086.9085.5185.72—1.77
SpdLgCap1176548.5048.3248.34—.36
SpdrS&amp;PRB .74e
3253840.7039.8839.100—.87
SpdrRetl .49e1911960.2959.0959.16—.22
Schwab 1f1247852.6552.0452.11—.68
SeaLtd1287363.6662.6563.09—1.27
Shopifys3595458.2057.0357.27—1.06
SnapIncA232749.939.619.75—.05
Snowflake9611177.49172.12176.66+1.50
SwstnEngy154985.255.165.18—.07
Square1042661.4360.2060.46—1.10
SPHlthC 1.01e
12767129.78128.81128.89—1.11
SPCnSt 1.28e1250174.3073.7473.84—.38
SPEngy 2.04e1842780.9979.8379.89—.27
SPDRFncl .46e4735332.0731.8531.89—.39
SPInds 1.12e1156798.3097.5297.56—1.00
SPUtil 1.55e1445166.0565.5965.67—.23
StemInc157024.764.614.68+.06
TALEduc92115.935.635.77+.05
TaiwSemi 1.56e1419989.8789.1889.73—.72
Target 4.32f11412145.89143.36143.65—3.51
Technip .131232514.2614.0514.07
TeckResg .19e1062540.3138.8338.98—1.39
TevaPhrm150877.657.517.54—.15
Transocn250336.416.306.31+.05
TruistFn 2.081118730.8330.0330.18—.57
Twilio1249660.9857.8960.69+1.56
2xLongs2169310.7010.4210.58+.62
UberTch2547738.6637.8638.25—.41
UiPath903416.6016.1916.32—.32
UndrArm90537.457.187.18—.21
USBancrp 1.92f1194931.2530.5230.61—.54
USNGas234467.036.946.97+.09
USSteel .20987921.4421.1121.13—.48
UntySftw1237828.4227.7127.88—.43
VFCorp 1.20m2051619.5318.6018.84—.13
ValeSA 3.08e3262913.2313.0613.09—.27
VanEGold .06e2112631.8231.3131.33—.32
VangFTSE 1.10e
1286145.4045.1945.22—.57
VerizonCm 2.611929236.2535.8935.94—.30
Vipshop2018815.0814.5114.74+.57
VirgnGal272244.874.604.63—.30
Visa 1.8013589222.80220.03220.79—3.79
WeWork38670.21.20.20—.01
WellsFargo 1.20f
2714241.2240.7641.15—.06
Xpeng896138.308.008.12—.100
—————————
