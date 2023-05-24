BC-150-actives-e

May 24, 2023 GMT
|EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AMCEnt
|23686
|5.08
|4.96
|4.96—.07
|AMCEntpf
|11544
|1.61
|1.58
|1.59—.02
|AT&TInc 1.11
|42402
|16.12
|15.95
|15.96—.14
|AberFitc
|22122
|28.75
|26.61
|28.24+5.23
|Agilent .90
|10154
|116.96
|113.59
|114.79—13.86
|Alibaba
|28256
|82.60
|81.48
|81.58—1.30
|AEagleOut .72f
|12862
|12.46
|11.79
|11.90+.35
|ArkInnova .78e
|36682
|39.63
|38.97
|39.07—.63
|BPPLC 1.44f
|13173
|36.14
|35.69
|35.73—.46
|BcoBrad .04a
|64067
|3.24
|3.16
|3.18—.08
|BkofAm .88
|72304
|28.51
|28.01
|28.09—.50
|Barclay .15e
|13116
|7.92
|7.83
|7.85—.19
|BarrickGld 2.82e
|21217
|17.89
|17.65
|17.67—.09
|BostonSci
|19754
|52.00
|51.23
|51.90+.40
|CNHIndl .39e
|10288
|13.66
|13.42
|13.43—.56
|Carnival
|67363
|10.86
|10.63
|10.67—.37
|CarrGlb .74f
|9220
|41.59
|41.10
|41.24—.27
|CarvanaA
|30156
|12.03
|11.10
|11.19—.72
|Cemex .29t
|9481
|6.22
|6.09
|6.11—.07
|ChrgePt
|8890
|8.40
|8.20
|8.23—.26
|Chevron 6.04f
|9701
|158.57
|156.29
|156.40—.46
|Citigroup 2.04
|46673
|45.24
|44.21
|44.50—1.42
|ClevCliffs
|16345
|14.57
|14.26
|14.27—.50
|CocaCola 1.84f
|10263
|61.43
|60.87
|61.08—.32
|Corning 1.12f
|24931
|32.88
|31.52
|31.66+.89
|DWavQntn
|11620
|.96
|.86
|.93—.08
|Danaher 1.08f
|11170
|225.25
|222.71
|224.74—5.27
|DeltaAir
|10963
|35.74
|34.85
|34.96—.96
|DxSCBer
|23264
|32.89
|31.99
|32.81+1.24
|DirSPBr
|38918
|17.74
|17.55
|17.70+.38
|DxSOXBr
|138098
|17.85
|17.36
|17.65+.96
|DxGlMBr
|10148
|6.55
|6.30
|6.54+.21
|DxDGlBr
|8912
|11.34
|11.00
|11.33+.24
|DxBiotBll
|72641
|6.91
|6.57
|6.62—.42
|DxSOXBl
|185431
|16.23
|15.74
|15.94—.98
|Dir30TrBul
|43546
|7.59
|7.53
|7.55+.04
|DrxSCBull .41e
|26789
|30.37
|29.49
|29.57—1.20
|DrxSPBull
|27531
|73.15
|72.35
|72.47—1.59
|Disney
|22729
|89.49
|88.87
|88.95—.87
|DuPont 1.44f
|16056
|67.22
|66.65
|66.72—.68
|Ecovyst 3.20e
|12527
|10.60
|10.35
|10.49—.82
|ElancoAn
|10383
|8.58
|8.33
|8.35—.27
|EgyTrnsfr 1.23f
|10263
|12.87
|12.70
|12.73—.03
|Express
|15697
|.70
|.66
|.69—.12
|ExxonMbl 3.64
|18069
|107.88
|106.73
|106.85+.45
|Farfetch
|21350
|5.29
|5.05
|5.07—.26
|FstHorizon .60
|24817
|11.40
|10.97
|11.03—.22
|FootLockr 1.60
|8808
|27.69
|26.76
|26.82—.29
|FordM .60a
|81400
|11.65
|11.40
|11.41—.32
|FrptMcM .30
|26000
|34.13
|33.34
|33.41—1.27
|fuboTV
|23911
|1.78
|1.70
|1.75+.02
|Gap .60f
|19729
|8.06
|7.68
|7.71+.11
|GenMotors .36
|17815
|33.04
|32.40
|32.43—.99
|Gerdau .50r
|12082
|4.97
|4.90
|4.91—.09
|GinkgoBi
|48029
|1.59
|1.51
|1.53+.01
|GlobNetL 1.60
|13122
|9.16
|8.84
|9.02—1.54
|GoldFLtd .22e
|17514
|15.31
|14.99
|14.100—.05
|Hallibrtn .64
|18694
|31.07
|30.58
|30.63+.05
|HPEnt .48
|10547
|14.32
|14.16
|14.20—.18
|iShBrazil .67e
|20779
|29.88
|29.59
|29.66—.16
|iShSilver
|14691
|21.44
|21.34
|21.36—.16
|iShChinaLC .87e
|56393
|27.26
|27.02
|27.03—.46
|iShEMkts .59e
|22317
|38.67
|38.49
|38.50—.19
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|38455
|106.89
|106.69
|106.71—.09
|iShCorUSTr .33
|11072
|23.07
|23.05
|23.06+.01
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|16273
|101.36
|101.08
|101.19+.16
|iSEafe 1.66e
|24220
|71.91
|71.60
|71.65—.95
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|17064
|74.02
|73.90
|73.92—.23
|iShR2K 1.77e
|48881
|176.74
|175.04
|175.21—2.21
|Invitae
|14855
|1.24
|1.14
|1.15—.08
|ItauUnH
|38651
|5.33
|5.28
|5.31+.04
|JPMorgCh 4
|11436
|136.35
|135.36
|135.71—.88
|Keycorp .82f
|13266
|10.45
|10.16
|10.21—.25
|KindMorg 1.11f
|10512
|16.58
|16.39
|16.42—.13
|Kohls 2
|96990
|22.94
|20.76
|20.83+1.56
|KrSChIn 2.58e
|30285
|26.36
|25.92
|25.92—.38
|LloydBkg .14e
|9236
|2.30
|2.28
|2.29—.04
|LumenTch
|23661
|2.15
|2.03
|2.04—.06
|Macys .66f
|64779
|15.88
|15.09
|15.12+.35
|MarathnO .40f
|13588
|24.04
|23.60
|23.63—.02
|MedProp 1.16
|27321
|8.31
|7.86
|7.88—.03
|MitsuUFJ
|11293
|6.67
|6.47
|6.63+.03
|NYCmtyB .68
|10852
|10.67
|10.48
|10.51—.18
|NikeB 1.36
|12017
|109.10
|107.83
|108.27—.51
|NokiaCp .19e
|29318
|4.02
|3.97
|3.98—.06
|NorwCruis
|16557
|14.29
|14.03
|14.12—.36
|NuHldg
|29321
|6.88
|6.72
|6.75—.10
|OcciPet .72f
|13117
|60.28
|59.39
|59.46—.22
|Oracle 1.60f
|9169
|98.58
|97.29
|98.50—.05
|PG&ECp
|9841
|16.44
|16.31
|16.38—.04
|Palantir
|212762
|12.21
|11.91
|12.14—.50
|Petrobras 2.87e
|13729
|11.97
|11.77
|11.82+.03
|Pfizer 1.60f
|57950
|40.14
|39.03
|39.03—.61
|14561
|24.34
|23.44
|24.12+.36
|PrVixST
|18773
|7.61
|7.50
|7.57+.25
|ProUltSP
|20046
|50.37
|50.02
|50.07—.74
|PrUlSP500
|18036
|38.52
|38.10
|38.18—.84
|ProShtQQQ
|33676
|11.91
|11.86
|11.89+.07
|ProShSP
|21925
|15.08
|15.02
|15.07+.11
|PrUShSP
|12645
|40.14
|39.86
|40.11+.60
|PrUShD3
|10746
|27.53
|27.07
|27.48+.51
|RenaisRe 1.44
|11002
|194.75
|189.30
|192.81—3.58
|Roblox
|10004
|39.79
|38.66
|39.20—.46
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|94904
|412.49
|410.97
|411.19—2.90
|SpdrBiot .44e
|12350
|86.90
|85.51
|85.72—1.77
|SpdLgCap
|11765
|48.50
|48.32
|48.34—.36
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|32538
|40.70
|39.88
|39.100—.87
|SpdrRetl .49e
|19119
|60.29
|59.09
|59.16—.22
|Schwab 1f
|12478
|52.65
|52.04
|52.11—.68
|SeaLtd
|12873
|63.66
|62.65
|63.09—1.27
|Shopifys
|35954
|58.20
|57.03
|57.27—1.06
|SnapIncA
|23274
|9.93
|9.61
|9.75—.05
|Snowflake
|9611
|177.49
|172.12
|176.66+1.50
|SwstnEngy
|15498
|5.25
|5.16
|5.18—.07
|Square
|10426
|61.43
|60.20
|60.46—1.10
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|12767
|129.78
|128.81
|128.89—1.11
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|12501
|74.30
|73.74
|73.84—.38
|SPEngy 2.04e
|18427
|80.99
|79.83
|79.89—.27
|SPDRFncl .46e
|47353
|32.07
|31.85
|31.89—.39
|SPInds 1.12e
|11567
|98.30
|97.52
|97.56—1.00
|SPUtil 1.55e
|14451
|66.05
|65.59
|65.67—.23
|StemInc
|15702
|4.76
|4.61
|4.68+.06
|TALEduc
|9211
|5.93
|5.63
|5.77+.05
|TaiwSemi 1.56e
|14199
|89.87
|89.18
|89.73—.72
|Target 4.32f
|11412
|145.89
|143.36
|143.65—3.51
|Technip .13
|12325
|14.26
|14.05
|14.07
|TeckResg .19e
|10625
|40.31
|38.83
|38.98—1.39
|TevaPhrm
|15087
|7.65
|7.51
|7.54—.15
|Transocn
|25033
|6.41
|6.30
|6.31+.05
|TruistFn 2.08
|11187
|30.83
|30.03
|30.18—.57
|Twilio
|12496
|60.98
|57.89
|60.69+1.56
|2xLongs
|21693
|10.70
|10.42
|10.58+.62
|UberTch
|25477
|38.66
|37.86
|38.25—.41
|UiPath
|9034
|16.60
|16.19
|16.32—.32
|UndrArm
|9053
|7.45
|7.18
|7.18—.21
|USBancrp 1.92f
|11949
|31.25
|30.52
|30.61—.54
|USNGas
|23446
|7.03
|6.94
|6.97+.09
|USSteel .20
|9879
|21.44
|21.11
|21.13—.48
|UntySftw
|12378
|28.42
|27.71
|27.88—.43
|VFCorp 1.20m
|20516
|19.53
|18.60
|18.84—.13
|ValeSA 3.08e
|32629
|13.23
|13.06
|13.09—.27
|VanEGold .06e
|21126
|31.82
|31.31
|31.33—.32
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|12861
|45.40
|45.19
|45.22—.57
|VerizonCm 2.61
|19292
|36.25
|35.89
|35.94—.30
|Vipshop
|20188
|15.08
|14.51
|14.74+.57
|VirgnGal
|27224
|4.87
|4.60
|4.63—.30
|Visa 1.80
|13589
|222.80
|220.03
|220.79—3.79
|WeWork
|38670
|.21
|.20
|.20—.01
|WellsFargo 1.20f
|27142
|41.22
|40.76
|41.15—.06
|Xpeng
|89613
|8.30
|8.00
|8.12—.100
