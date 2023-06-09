June 9, 2023 GMT
BC-150-actives-e
|EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AESCorp .66
|8466
|20.53
|20.18
|20.20—.21
|AMCEnt
|13761
|4.74
|4.65
|4.72+.04
|AMCEntpf
|9016
|1.61
|1.58
|1.60—.01
|AT&TInc 1.11
|36129
|16.03
|15.91
|15.92—.16
|Alibaba
|27591
|86.34
|85.36
|86.29+.15
|Altria 3.76f
|8240
|45.48
|45.29
|45.32—.05
|ABInBev .82e
|9900
|55.34
|55.02
|55.09+.01
|Aptiv .22
|15972
|98.29
|97.24
|97.57+.17
|ArchrAvi
|13176
|3.29
|3.18
|3.28+.22
|ArkInnova .78e
|29792
|43.67
|43.24
|43.65+.97
|BcoBrad .04a
|14076
|3.45
|3.42
|3.45+.06
|BkofAm .88
|50928
|29.25
|29.08
|29.17—.06
|Barclay .15e
|13048
|7.90
|7.87
|7.88—.07
|BarrickGld 2.82e
|10491
|17.09
|16.93
|17.02—.14
|Boeing
|8563
|219.16
|216.77
|217.61—.50
|BreadFnl .84
|9728
|30.91
|30.38
|30.88+.14
|Carnival
|87412
|13.39
|12.85
|13.12+.37
|CarrGlb .74f
|7486
|45.89
|45.43
|45.54—.06
|CarvanaA
|231223
|27.33
|23.58
|24.41+.18
|ChrgePt
|86048
|9.06
|8.50
|8.62—.99
|Citigroup 2.04
|16628
|48.57
|48.10
|48.26+.16
|CocaCola 1.84f
|13865
|60.53
|60.17
|60.36—.02
|Corning 1.12f
|15772
|33.28
|32.73
|32.89+1.21
|CredSuiss 1.22e
|41613
|.88
|.87
|.88+.00
|DWavQntn
|19209
|2.44
|2.28
|2.34+.07
|DeltaAir
|19631
|39.66
|39.08
|39.55+.44
|DxSCBer
|22338
|27.17
|26.72
|26.96+.20
|DirSPBr
|34620
|15.57
|15.42
|15.44—.21
|DxSOXBr
|147644
|11.20
|10.94
|11.01—.55
|DxGlMBr
|13044
|6.48
|6.29
|6.40+.13
|DxBiotBll
|34588
|7.27
|7.07
|7.24+.09
|DxSOXBl
|145663
|23.49
|22.98
|23.36+1.08
|Dir30TrBul
|51511
|7.67
|7.58
|7.62—.13
|DrxSCBull .41e
|29935
|35.53
|34.91
|35.20—.25
|DrxSPBull
|12306
|82.96
|82.19
|82.82+1.09
|Disney
|14326
|92.92
|92.19
|92.25—.28
|DowInc 2.80
|8391
|52.68
|51.66
|51.95—.83
|EgyTrnsfr 1.23f
|17693
|12.87
|12.71
|12.75—.15
|Equinor .80a
|9962
|28.95
|28.60
|28.95+.73
|ExxonMbl 3.64
|16192
|108.48
|107.24
|107.41—.78
|Farfetch
|53994
|6.12
|5.57
|6.08+.60
|FstHorizon .60
|9086
|11.89
|11.70
|11.72+.01
|FordM .60a
|142851
|14.03
|13.75
|13.87+.29
|FrptMcM .30
|7538
|37.98
|37.55
|37.63—.21
|fuboTV
|27056
|1.98
|1.85
|1.97+.13
|GameStps
|19626
|22.29
|21.50
|22.21+.77
|GaotuTch
|7654
|3.24
|3.02
|3.24+.28
|Gap .60f
|7814
|9.65
|9.42
|9.54+.07
|GenMotors .36
|85288
|38.17
|37.06
|37.20+1.35
|GinkgoBi
|32495
|1.85
|1.77
|1.81+.05
|HPEnt .48
|7485
|16.00
|15.87
|15.92+.12
|iShBrazil .67e
|16408
|31.24
|31.10
|31.23+.20
|iShEMU .86e
|9083
|44.34
|44.26
|44.32—.17
|iShSilver
|16379
|22.32
|22.21
|22.32+.02
|iShChinaLC .87e
|23465
|27.95
|27.83
|27.94+.15
|iShEMkts .59e
|20563
|39.95
|39.83
|39.95+.27
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|19083
|106.86
|106.58
|106.70—.35
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|21710
|101.73
|101.34
|101.51—.56
|iSEafe 1.66e
|16198
|71.63
|71.51
|71.61—.03
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|27908
|74.79
|74.69
|74.73+.03
|iShR2K 1.77e
|32526
|186.61
|185.55
|186.05—.49
|iShCorEafe 1.56e
|19685
|66.86
|66.75
|66.85+.04
|Infosys .27
|9645
|15.45
|15.30
|15.44—.01
|Invitae
|7709
|1.24
|1.19
|1.24+.04
|iShCorEM .95e
|9641
|49.59
|49.45
|49.59+.31
|ItauUnH
|9988
|5.59
|5.54
|5.59+.02
|JohnJn 5.19f
|7376
|160.73
|159.87
|159.96—.30
|Keycorp .82f
|21596
|11.01
|10.76
|10.82—.16
|KindMorg 1.11f
|11732
|17.37
|17.24
|17.27—.05
|KrSChIn 2.58e
|18701
|28.18
|27.88
|28.12+.27
|LumenTch
|23652
|1.80
|1.74
|1.78
|Macys .66f
|9354
|16.15
|15.90
|15.92—.11
|MarathnO .40f
|11540
|23.95
|23.56
|23.64—.31
|MedProp 1.16
|14705
|9.39
|9.25
|9.34—.01
|NewmntCp 1.60m
|8340
|42.01
|41.29
|41.59—.45
|NikeB 1.36
|7602
|106.19
|105.36
|106.08—.12
|NokiaCp .19e
|22537
|4.03
|4.00
|4.02+.03
|NorwCruis
|20354
|17.26
|16.94
|17.02+.21
|NuHldg
|46149
|7.51
|7.23
|7.48+.21
|OcciPet .72f
|13500
|59.77
|59.26
|59.41—.30
|OnHldg
|28767
|30.98
|29.75
|30.98+2.26
|Oracle 1.60f
|20424
|109.94
|107.41
|109.61+2.13
|PG&ECp
|9387
|17.06
|16.95
|17.01+.01
|Palantir
|220640
|15.83
|15.17
|15.76+.57
|PetrbrsA
|14687
|11.96
|11.85
|11.94+.04
|Petrobras 2.87e
|24338
|13.25
|13.13
|13.23+.08
|Pfizer 1.60f
|27073
|39.28
|38.98
|39.11+.02
|23370
|24.39
|24.05
|24.39+.45
|PlanetLb
|32743
|4.05
|3.85
|3.89—1.01
|PrVixST
|9466
|5.67
|5.63
|5.63—.01
|PrUlCrd
|8816
|23.94
|23.57
|23.78+.16
|PrUlQQQ
|10012
|60.34
|59.46
|60.25+1.26
|PrUlSP500
|10891
|43.71
|43.29
|43.63+.56
|ProctGam 3.76
|9521
|146.06
|144.73
|145.65—.80
|ProShtQQQ
|32233
|11.14
|11.06
|11.06—.12
|ProShSP
|18010
|14.47
|14.43
|14.44—.06
|PureStrg
|9225
|35.60
|34.72
|35.44+.89
|QuantmS
|12399
|6.88
|6.57
|6.60—.21
|Roblox
|12047
|40.08
|39.08
|39.90+1.03
|SpdrGold
|8260
|182.44
|181.72
|182.24—.29
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|86350
|431.30
|429.92
|431.06+1.93
|SpdrBiot .44e
|10024
|88.66
|87.86
|88.60+.48
|SprBl1-3b
|11705
|91.55
|91.54
|91.54
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|19378
|44.10
|43.58
|43.71—.35
|SpdrRetl .49e
|12704
|62.95
|62.21
|62.43
|Salesforce
|19960
|218.66
|210.69
|217.42+7.89
|SamsaraA
|19229
|30.91
|28.96
|30.35+2.58
|Schlmbrg 1f
|9539
|47.59
|47.16
|47.45
|Schwab 1f
|8567
|55.30
|54.91
|55.18+.15
|SentinOne
|16946
|15.25
|14.75
|14.91—.02
|Shopifys
|21152
|61.63
|59.60
|61.33+2.05
|SnapIncA
|42778
|10.40
|10.13
|10.39+.35
|Snowflake
|8757
|176.53
|173.73
|175.00+.69
|SwstnEngy
|10520
|5.31
|5.25
|5.31—.02
|Square
|10029
|66.23
|64.71
|66.03+.94
|SPMatls .98e
|11691
|79.47
|78.80
|78.92—.74
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|16379
|130.20
|129.34
|130.07+.05
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|16668
|73.19
|72.83
|73.05—.19
|SPConsum 1.12e
|13628
|162.89
|161.76
|162.57+2.20
|SPEngy 2.04e
|27524
|81.91
|81.13
|81.28—.51
|SPDRFncl .46e
|29735
|33.19
|33.06
|33.13—.02
|SPInds 1.12e
|13068
|102.76
|102.42
|102.51—.16
|SPTech .78e
|10810
|167.71
|165.97
|167.37+2.18
|SPUtil 1.55e
|16920
|66.85
|66.40
|66.46—.33
|TaiwSemi 1.56e
|45276
|104.68
|102.60
|104.01+4.07
|Target 4.32f
|13389
|130.60
|128.70
|129.46—1.81
|TevaPhrm
|14812
|7.45
|7.30
|7.30—.09
|Transocn
|34027
|6.32
|6.09
|6.19—.11
|2xLongs
|10186
|5.84
|5.74
|5.76—.05
|UberTch
|26512
|40.86
|40.04
|40.72+.46
|UiPath
|26112
|18.20
|17.63
|18.04—.23
|USBancrp 1.92f
|11995
|33.29
|32.89
|33.04—.02
|USNGas
|25032
|6.30
|6.23
|6.29—.13
|USSteel .20
|10652
|22.83
|22.40
|22.46—.27
|UtdhlthGp 6.60
|8622
|493.33
|487.23
|492.77+2.54
|UntySftw
|48054
|38.11
|36.80
|37.65+1.37
|ValeSA 3.08e
|23702
|14.16
|14.06
|14.13+.04
|Valvoline .50
|29459
|37.99
|36.85
|37.13—1.35
|VanEGold .06e
|14508
|31.47
|31.07
|31.24—.30
|VangEmg 1.10e
|14971
|40.91
|40.77
|40.91+.16
|Ventas 1.80
|11326
|44.85
|44.34
|44.69—.05
|VerizonCm 2.61
|16732
|35.52
|35.26
|35.30—.14
|Vipshop
|8702
|17.67
|17.25
|17.49+.13
|VirgnGal
|14690
|4.17
|4.05
|4.17+.06
|Wayfair
|12037
|55.36
|53.38
|54.26+1.31
|WeWork
|33924
|.20
|.18
|.20+.01
|WellsFargo 1.20f
|11299
|42.40
|42.11
|42.24—.14
|WmsCos 1.79f
|x8901
|31.20
|30.83
|30.86—.39
|Xpeng
|90300
|9.36
|8.78
|9.30+.84
|ZIMIntg 2e
|11063
|13.60
|13.16
|13.29—.43
|—————————