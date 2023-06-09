BC-150-actives-e

AP NEWS
June 9, 2023 GMT
EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for
NYSE listed most active stocks:
SalesHighLowLastChg
AESCorp .66846620.5320.1820.20—.21
AMCEnt137614.744.654.72+.04
AMCEntpf90161.611.581.60—.01
AT&amp;TInc 1.113612916.0315.9115.92—.16
Alibaba2759186.3485.3686.29+.15
Altria 3.76f824045.4845.2945.32—.05
ABInBev .82e990055.3455.0255.09+.01
Aptiv .221597298.2997.2497.57+.17
ArchrAvi131763.293.183.28+.22
ArkInnova .78e2979243.6743.2443.65+.97
BcoBrad .04a140763.453.423.45+.06
BkofAm .885092829.2529.0829.17—.06
Barclay .15e130487.907.877.88—.07
BarrickGld 2.82e
1049117.0916.9317.02—.14
Boeing8563219.16216.77217.61—.50
BreadFnl .84972830.9130.3830.88+.14
Carnival8741213.3912.8513.12+.37
CarrGlb .74f748645.8945.4345.54—.06
CarvanaA23122327.3323.5824.41+.18
ChrgePt860489.068.508.62—.99
Citigroup 2.041662848.5748.1048.26+.16
CocaCola 1.84f1386560.5360.1760.36—.02
Corning 1.12f1577233.2832.7332.89+1.21
CredSuiss 1.22e41613.88.87.88+.00
DWavQntn192092.442.282.34+.07
DeltaAir1963139.6639.0839.55+.44
DxSCBer2233827.1726.7226.96+.20
DirSPBr3462015.5715.4215.44—.21
DxSOXBr14764411.2010.9411.01—.55
DxGlMBr130446.486.296.40+.13
DxBiotBll345887.277.077.24+.09
DxSOXBl14566323.4922.9823.36+1.08
Dir30TrBul515117.677.587.62—.13
DrxSCBull .41e
2993535.5334.9135.20—.25
DrxSPBull1230682.9682.1982.82+1.09
Disney1432692.9292.1992.25—.28
DowInc 2.80839152.6851.6651.95—.83
EgyTrnsfr 1.23f1769312.8712.7112.75—.15
Equinor .80a996228.9528.6028.95+.73
ExxonMbl 3.64
16192108.48107.24107.41—.78
Farfetch539946.125.576.08+.60
FstHorizon .60908611.8911.7011.72+.01
FordM .60a14285114.0313.7513.87+.29
FrptMcM .30753837.9837.5537.63—.21
fuboTV270561.981.851.97+.13
GameStps1962622.2921.5022.21+.77
GaotuTch76543.243.023.24+.28
Gap .60f78149.659.429.54+.07
GenMotors .368528838.1737.0637.20+1.35
GinkgoBi324951.851.771.81+.05
HPEnt .48748516.0015.8715.92+.12
iShBrazil .67e1640831.2431.1031.23+.20
iShEMU .86e908344.3444.2644.32—.17
iShSilver1637922.3222.2122.32+.02
iShChinaLC .87e2346527.9527.8327.94+.15
iShEMkts .59e2056339.9539.8339.95+.27
iShiBoxIG 3.87
19083106.86106.58106.70—.35
iSh20yrT 3.05
21710101.73101.34101.51—.56
iSEafe 1.66e1619871.6371.5171.61—.03
iShiBxHYB 5.092790874.7974.6974.73+.03
iShR2K 1.77e32526186.61185.55186.05—.49
iShCorEafe 1.56e
1968566.8666.7566.85+.04
Infosys .27964515.4515.3015.44—.01
Invitae77091.241.191.24+.04
iShCorEM .95e964149.5949.4549.59+.31
ItauUnH99885.595.545.59+.02
JohnJn 5.19f7376160.73159.87159.96—.30
Keycorp .82f2159611.0110.7610.82—.16
KindMorg 1.11f1173217.3717.2417.27—.05
KrSChIn 2.58e
1870128.1827.8828.12+.27
LumenTch236521.801.741.78
Macys .66f935416.1515.9015.92—.11
MarathnO .40f1154023.9523.5623.64—.31
MedProp 1.16147059.399.259.34—.01
NewmntCp 1.60m
834042.0141.2941.59—.45
NikeB 1.367602106.19105.36106.08—.12
NokiaCp .19e225374.034.004.02+.03
NorwCruis2035417.2616.9417.02+.21
NuHldg461497.517.237.48+.21
OcciPet .72f1350059.7759.2659.41—.30
OnHldg2876730.9829.7530.98+2.26
Oracle 1.60f20424109.94107.41109.61+2.13
PG&amp;ECp938717.0616.9517.01+.01
Palantir22064015.8315.1715.76+.57
PetrbrsA1468711.9611.8511.94+.04
Petrobras 2.87e2433813.2513.1313.23+.08
Pfizer 1.60f2707339.2838.9839.11+.02
Pinterest2337024.3924.0524.39+.45
PlanetLb327434.053.853.89—1.01
PrVixST94665.675.635.63—.01
PrUlCrd881623.9423.5723.78+.16
PrUlQQQ1001260.3459.4660.25+1.26
PrUlSP5001089143.7143.2943.63+.56
ProctGam 3.76
9521146.06144.73145.65—.80
ProShtQQQ3223311.1411.0611.06—.12
ProShSP1801014.4714.4314.44—.06
PureStrg922535.6034.7235.44+.89
QuantmS123996.886.576.60—.21
Roblox1204740.0839.0839.90+1.03
SpdrGold8260182.44181.72182.24—.29
S&amp;P500ETF 4.13e
86350431.30429.92431.06+1.93
SpdrBiot .44e1002488.6687.8688.60+.48
SprBl1-3b1170591.5591.5491.54
SpdrS&amp;PRB .74e
1937844.1043.5843.71—.35
SpdrRetl .49e1270462.9562.2162.43
Salesforce19960218.66210.69217.42+7.89
SamsaraA1922930.9128.9630.35+2.58
Schlmbrg 1f953947.5947.1647.45
Schwab 1f856755.3054.9155.18+.15
SentinOne1694615.2514.7514.91—.02
Shopifys2115261.6359.6061.33+2.05
SnapIncA4277810.4010.1310.39+.35
Snowflake8757176.53173.73175.00+.69
SwstnEngy105205.315.255.31—.02
Square1002966.2364.7166.03+.94
SPMatls .98e1169179.4778.8078.92—.74
SPHlthC 1.01e
16379130.20129.34130.07+.05
SPCnSt 1.28e1666873.1972.8373.05—.19
SPConsum 1.12e
13628162.89161.76162.57+2.20
SPEngy 2.04e2752481.9181.1381.28—.51
SPDRFncl .46e2973533.1933.0633.13—.02
SPInds 1.12e13068102.76102.42102.51—.16
SPTech .78e
10810167.71165.97167.37+2.18
SPUtil 1.55e1692066.8566.4066.46—.33
TaiwSemi 1.56e
45276104.68102.60104.01+4.07
Target 4.32f13389130.60128.70129.46—1.81
TevaPhrm148127.457.307.30—.09
Transocn340276.326.096.19—.11
2xLongs101865.845.745.76—.05
UberTch2651240.8640.0440.72+.46
UiPath2611218.2017.6318.04—.23
USBancrp 1.92f1199533.2932.8933.04—.02
USNGas250326.306.236.29—.13
USSteel .201065222.8322.4022.46—.27
UtdhlthGp 6.60
8622493.33487.23492.77+2.54
UntySftw4805438.1136.8037.65+1.37
ValeSA 3.08e2370214.1614.0614.13+.04
Valvoline .502945937.9936.8537.13—1.35
VanEGold .06e1450831.4731.0731.24—.30
VangEmg 1.10e1497140.9140.7740.91+.16
Ventas 1.801132644.8544.3444.69—.05
VerizonCm 2.611673235.5235.2635.30—.14
Vipshop870217.6717.2517.49+.13
VirgnGal146904.174.054.17+.06
Wayfair1203755.3653.3854.26+1.31
WeWork33924.20.18.20+.01
WellsFargo 1.20f
1129942.4042.1142.24—.14
WmsCos 1.79fx890131.2030.8330.86—.39
Xpeng903009.368.789.30+.84
ZIMIntg 2e1106313.6013.1613.29—.43
