BC-150-actives-e

April 25, 2023 GMT
EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for
NYSE listed most active stocks:
SalesHighLowLastChg
ABBLtd .76e958736.9036.4136.90+1.26
AMCEnt884395.344.925.20+.24
AMCEntpf767201.541.441.53+.01
AT&amp;TInc 1.115295017.7317.4517.72+.19
AbbottLab 2.04
14495110.49109.91109.94—.46
AlcoaCp .401132536.9036.3536.51—1.54
Alibaba6304585.7083.8884.00—2.89
Ambev .05e218242.792.762.78—.05
ArkInnova .78e2366736.9936.5436.69—.43
BPPLC 1.44f1209739.8639.3639.43—.67
BcoBrad .04a111092.692.662.67—.02
BcoSantSA .04e165223.653.603.62—.25
BkofAm .885614229.5329.2429.33—.44
Barclay .15e108387.547.487.51—.23
BarrickGld 2.82e
1193819.0618.8518.87—.20
BostonSci1648151.7851.4451.49+.15
CVSHealth 2.42f
1212873.8073.0173.45+.01
Carnival408949.279.069.13—.15
CarrGlb .74f1758243.3042.2142.46+.53
CarvanaA103898.478.118.20—.18
CenovusE 1.60a848117.5817.2217.30—.58
Centene1157870.6768.8370.22+2.56
ChrgePt167808.758.548.59—.25
Citigroup 2.041585048.6548.2448.50—.53
ClevCliffs2362415.9915.6315.70—.51
CocaCola 1.84f2468364.1763.6363.82—.14
Colerra .80f848925.6725.2625.28—.42
Corning 1.12f1040734.5032.9433.19—.47
CredSuiss 1.22e33021.90.89.89—.02
Danaher 1.08f
18335247.65239.56240.11—14.24
DeltaAir1074333.9933.5533.85—.27
DevonE .80f842853.7652.9853.03—1.44
DxSCBer1677333.1932.6032.95+1.17
DirSPBr2560717.8017.6517.76+.30
DxSOXBr5607520.8420.4620.74+.64
DxGlMBr107825.925.765.91+.22
DxDGlBr1380510.119.9010.10+.25
DxBiotBll580805.995.755.89+.06
DxSOXBl11812114.4214.1314.20—.44
Dir30TrBul555978.968.838.94+.31
DrxSCBull .41e
2266230.5329.9530.18—1.14
DrxSPBull1259973.5272.9173.06—1.27
DowInc 2.80997155.0053.7553.99—1.40
Ecopetrol .83ex980810.7610.3410.34—1.12
EndeaGp1133825.7525.0325.51+.88
ExxonMbl 3.64
15985117.74116.67116.82—1.38
FstRepBk 1.08f
32986012.2511.2011.79—4.21
FordM .60a8139511.9811.8311.89—.28
FrptMcM .302800138.2837.5537.68—1.86
fuboTV106531.131.091.10—.05
FullTrck138876.055.896.02—.13
GenElec .3223073102.0198.4799.32—.83
GenMotors .369074234.0833.2233.64—.65
Gerdau .50r107744.814.744.75—.21
GinkgoBi267951.261.231.25—.02
Hallibrtn .64f3659134.8032.8332.85—1.63
HeclaM .01e101406.105.955.99—.19
HelixEn95377.586.907.12—.74
HPEnt .48823714.2514.1314.15—.20
HomeDp 8.36f9056302.60300.62301.11—.53
ICICIBk .19e884322.4422.2722.30—.05
iShBrazil .67e1807627.7727.4927.51—.51
iShSilver3479022.9422.6722.70—.38
iShChinaLC .87e4365327.6427.4427.45—.67
iShEMkts .59e4004038.4338.2938.29—.63
iShiBoxIG 3.87
14540110.12109.91110.07+.59
iSh20yrT 3.05
28485106.77106.28106.69+1.28
iSEafe 1.66e934173.5273.2573.31—.51
iShiBxHYB 5.093266475.2375.1075.22+.02
iShR2K 1.77e
40273175.94174.84175.33—2.11
iShCorEafe 1.56e890268.6468.3968.44—.51
Infosys .271573414.8814.8114.85+.03
IntPap 1.85962535.2334.6634.91—1.48
Invesco .68f961117.3116.6616.88+.03
iShCorEM .95e999647.6747.5247.53—.75
ItauUnH128265.014.974.97—.04
JPMorgCh 410550139.96139.09139.50—1.23
Keycorp .82f3571810.9910.7310.81—.33
KimbClk 4.72f
8206147.87143.72146.00+3.57
Kinrossg .12119854.994.924.92—.10
KrSChIn 2.58e
4734927.0826.7826.82—.84
LghteMot14384.26.22.23—.10
LincNat 1.80919420.8320.4820.67—.52
LloydBkg .14e167752.372.352.37—.08
LumenTch139752.422.352.38—.04
Macys .66f1185216.9416.6716.81—.26
McDnlds 6.0819191295.00290.46292.65—.55
MedProp 1.16222868.097.967.98—.19
Medtrnic 2.72f1242490.9689.5690.77+1.08
NYCmtyB .68183299.118.919.02—.14
NewmntCp 1.60m
826848.2147.6247.64—.39
NextEraEn 1.87f
1380979.1077.5077.91—1.13
NokiaCp .19e351294.154.114.12—.08
NorwCruis824313.0212.7712.92—.13
Novartis 3.47e
9665105.56104.54104.59+4.00
NuHldg163584.984.854.92
OcciPet .72f1461462.0261.0961.12—1.64
PG&amp;ECp1163017.1817.0317.13—.02
Palantir286448.027.877.92—.19
PetrbrsA1805310.8910.7210.74—.07
Petrobras 2.87e2652612.0511.8611.90—.06
Pfizer 1.60f1943839.9239.7239.73—.19
PrVixST136358.017.897.98+.11
PrUlSP5001164538.7338.4138.46—.72
ProctGam 3.76
14894157.25156.42157.06+.71
ProShtQQQ4974112.5112.4612.50+.07
ProShSP1843715.0415.0015.03+.09
PrUShSP875040.1139.9040.08+.48
PrUShD31049325.2925.1225.21+.13
PulteGrp .641244266.0864.5065.56+1.70
RegionsFn .80971818.2117.9618.08—.23
Roblox893738.9738.1638.19—.87
SpdrGold9880184.88184.37184.47—.34
S&amp;P500ETF 4.13e
81858411.16410.04410.19—2.45
SpdrBiot .44e902482.0080.9481.55+.33
SpdrS&amp;PRB .74e
5125742.1441.6041.97—.74
Schlmbrg 1f1248049.6448.2948.29—1.93
Schwab 1f2559052.8451.7552.00—1.12
Shopifys1464147.5046.8547.16—.86
SnapIncA1858710.3310.1310.21—.01
Snowflake
10970140.66136.20137.69—4.82
SwstnEngy142285.064.954.96—.16
Spotify29034145.88137.01138.67+7.22
Square934264.3662.9563.12—1.39
SPMatls .98e830580.4880.0580.12—1.13
SPHlthC 1.01e
11359135.26134.67134.69—.36
SPCnSt 1.28e1261577.1176.8677.11+.23
SPEngy 2.04e1988485.5984.7684.79—1.49
SPDRFncl .46e4951932.9932.8932.94—.21
SPInds 1.12e15779100.2999.6599.91—.94
SPUtil 1.55e1240170.0869.6969.80—.17
Stellantis1132616.3316.1316.20—.22
TaiwSemi 1.56e2008483.4082.6782.82—1.82
3MCo 6f9864107.30105.38106.20+1.14
Transocn182586.185.1006.00—.28
TruistFn 2.081085231.5131.0431.31—.51
2xLongs1139212.3712.0312.31+.34
UBSGrp .69e1058420.4820.1720.18—.38
UberTch1784030.4730.1630.27—.41
UPSB 6.48f
27238183.00178.25178.64—17.21
USBancrp 1.92f2427532.9432.2732.66—.14
USNGas315177.127.037.05—.14
USSteel .20901524.7524.3024.58—.65
ValeSA 3.08e5196213.9113.7413.76—.39
VanEGold .06e2915433.6333.3033.31—.40
VangEmg 1.10e1267439.4839.3239.33—.57
VerizonCm 2.614172437.1436.5737.01—.10
VirgnGal115063.373.283.30—.14
WellsFargo 1.20f
2271040.8340.4340.70—.75
Xpeng526879.258.748.74—.55
