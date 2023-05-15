May 15, 2023 GMT
BC-150-actives-n
|NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AMCEnt
|56812
|5.24
|5.03
|5.15—.06
|AMCEntpf
|45765
|1.65
|1.57
|1.62+.03
|AT&TInc 1.11
|113702
|17.10
|16.96
|16.97—.07
|Alibaba
|121211
|88.18
|85.83
|87.61+2.27
|AnteroRes 1
|22727
|22.52
|22.10
|22.36+.66
|ArkInnova .78e
|48971
|38.57
|37.47
|38.57+.89
|Audacy .08
|40497
|.10
|.09
|.10—.01
|Azul
|26492
|7.71
|6.87
|7.46—.31
|BPPLC 1.44f
|38256
|36.25
|35.93
|36.16+.35
|BabylonHld
|23646
|1.06
|.77
|.81—.26
|BcoBrad .04a
|86139
|3.19
|3.14
|3.18+.01
|BkofAm .88
|164776
|27.70
|27.03
|27.60+.51
|Barclay .15e
|54557
|7.79
|7.68
|7.79+.13
|BarrickGld 2.82e
|30752
|19.45
|19.19
|19.30+.12
|BostonSci
|38127
|53.100
|53.37
|53.82+.48
|Braskem
|26638
|9.74
|8.88
|9.28—.59
|BritATob 2.69e
|35361
|34.24
|33.84
|33.86+.15
|CVSHealth 2.42f
|25300
|68.82
|68.21
|68.35—.23
|Carnival
|138840
|10.24
|9.82
|10.18+.35
|CarvanaA
|64772
|11.02
|10.16
|10.87+.37
|Catalent
|37969
|33.06
|31.45
|32.73—.14
|Cemex .29t
|24782
|6.64
|6.50
|6.55—.06
|CenovusE 1.60a
|28165
|16.34
|15.99
|16.31+.45
|ChrgePt
|27790
|8.59
|8.19
|8.55+.32
|Citigroup 2.04
|43917
|46.17
|45.63
|45.93+.48
|CocaCola 1.84f
|29202
|64.25
|63.71
|63.95—.16
|Colerra .80f
|36458
|25.79
|25.01
|25.57+.77
|Coupang
|27606
|16.82
|15.79
|16.65+.60
|CredSuiss 1.22e
|67628
|.86
|.84
|.85+.01
|DeltaAir
|29106
|33.62
|33.06
|33.51+.28
|DevonE .80f
|27690
|47.99
|47.43
|47.81+.29
|DxSCBer
|44842
|34.28
|33.29
|33.39—.94
|DirSPBr
|98692
|17.80
|17.54
|17.58—.06
|DxSOXBr
|120361
|20.65
|19.68
|19.71—.83
|DxGlMBr
|28268
|5.69
|5.53
|5.61—.12
|DxBiotBll
|159874
|7.24
|6.68
|7.24+.57
|DxSOXBl
|248617
|14.64
|13.97
|14.61+.59
|Dir30TrBul
|130615
|8.11
|8.02
|8.07—.23
|DrxSCBull .41e
|50237
|29.40
|28.57
|29.32+.81
|DrxSPBull
|40513
|73.35
|72.27
|73.22+.21
|Disney
|76706
|92.10
|90.70
|91.75—.24
|EQTCorp .60
|33144
|35.18
|33.70
|35.13+1.68
|ESSTch
|32581
|1.09
|.95
|.97—.13
|EgyTrnsfr 1.23f
|68812
|12.56
|12.32
|12.50+.18
|EnLinkLLC 1.03e
|43728
|9.42
|8.84
|9.16+.34
|EntProdPt 1.96f
|49747
|26.06
|25.54
|25.93+.01
|ExxonMbl 3.64
|x46268
|105.83
|104.69
|105.45+.58
|Farfetch
|44119
|4.08
|3.90
|3.99+.01
|FstHorizon .60
|74263
|10.21
|9.71
|9.98+.31
|FordM .60a
|221377
|11.72
|11.59
|11.63—.05
|FrptMcM .30
|41943
|35.80
|34.96
|35.76+.77
|fuboTV
|63713
|1.93
|1.66
|1.93+.21
|Gap .60f
|30846
|8.02
|7.82
|7.86—.04
|GenElec .32
|22681
|101.62
|99.02
|101.30+2.50
|GenMotors .36
|93881
|32.39
|32.12
|32.21—.20
|Gerdau .50r
|24547
|4.100
|4.92
|4.97+.07
|GinkgoBi
|66357
|1.30
|1.21
|1.29+.06
|Hallibrtn .64f
|26320
|29.14
|28.66
|29.01+.40
|Hanesbds .60
|34170
|4.13
|4.05
|4.06+.01
|HPEnt .48
|32920
|14.14
|13.81
|14.07+.24
|iShBrazil .67e
|86913
|29.96
|29.67
|29.93+.13
|iShSilver
|64994
|22.24
|22.02
|22.12+.10
|iShChinaLC .87e
|203135
|28.92
|28.42
|28.90+1.11
|iShEMkts .59e
|132153
|39.19
|38.84
|39.18+.63
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|79496
|107.85
|107.60
|107.74—.58
|iShCorUSTr .33
|28398
|23.33
|23.31
|23.33—.05
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|78538
|103.47
|103.14
|103.31—.97
|iSEafe 1.66e
|40185
|73.52
|73.28
|73.50+.36
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|86364
|74.46
|74.30
|74.43+.01
|iShR2K 1.77e
|102798
|174.42
|172.82
|174.36+1.64
|iShChina .61e
|27449
|47.97
|47.21
|47.92+1.70
|Infosys .27
|25102
|15.28
|15.08
|15.28+.20
|Invitae
|27549
|1.39
|1.31
|1.34—.05
|iShCorEM .95e
|37872
|48.61
|48.20
|48.59+.71
|ItauUnH
|54633
|5.45
|5.39
|5.43+.01
|JPMorgCh 4
|29010
|135.04
|133.96
|134.89+.79
|Kenvuen
|27486
|27.29
|26.50
|27.28+.78
|Keycorp .82f
|92572
|9.61
|8.99
|9.48+.49
|KindMorg 1.11f
|101621
|16.90
|16.53
|16.60—.21
|Kinrossg .12
|34261
|5.42
|5.32
|5.41+.11
|KrSChIn 2.58e
|132901
|28.23
|27.39
|28.15+1.36
|LloydBkg .14e
|55162
|2.29
|2.26
|2.29+.04
|LumenTch
|54425
|2.52
|2.37
|2.46+.10
|MagellMid 4.19e
|104305
|64.42
|62.40
|63.03+7.62
|MarathnO .40f
|31546
|22.75
|22.30
|22.69+.30
|MedProp 1.16
|66110
|7.69
|7.44
|7.51—.14
|MetLife 2.08f
|25690
|50.74
|49.77
|49.95—.27
|MitsuUFJ
|25582
|6.79
|6.65
|6.76+.35
|NRGEgy 1.51f
|55190
|35.18
|32.87
|33.01+.22
|NYCmtyB .68
|47083
|10.36
|10.10
|10.18+.09
|NewmntCp 1.60m
|29997
|46.88
|45.95
|46.61+.67
|NokiaCp .19e
|61843
|4.08
|4.03
|4.06+.03
|NorwCruis
|47460
|13.66
|13.16
|13.54+.30
|NuHldg
|153873
|6.08
|5.79
|6.05+.24
|OcciPet .72f
|35774
|58.77
|58.16
|58.48+.39
|OnHldg
|26842
|33.48
|32.91
|33.36+.49
|ONEOK 3.82f
|100340
|60.22
|56.48
|57.90—5.83
|PG&ECp
|57400
|17.59
|17.18
|17.23—.22
|Palantir
|317161
|9.51
|9.02
|9.39—.12
|PetrbrsA
|31822
|10.54
|10.34
|10.40—.28
|Petrobras 2.87e
|105274
|11.77
|11.49
|11.54—.33
|Pfizer 1.60f
|49279
|37.36
|37.10
|37.12—.23
|41024
|21.98
|21.26
|21.98+.58
|PrVixST
|28917
|7.56
|7.40
|7.42—.10
|PrUlSP500
|27533
|38.64
|38.07
|38.56+.08
|ProShtQQQ
|244073
|12.15
|12.06
|12.07—.03
|ProShSP
|57687
|15.08
|15.01
|15.02—.01
|PrUShSP
|22636
|40.21
|39.82
|39.87—.07
|Roblox
|32582
|39.17
|37.95
|38.36—1.01
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|206770
|412.29
|410.23
|412.03+.44
|SpdrBiot .44e
|29752
|88.05
|85.57
|88.04+2.61
|SpdrS&PBk .53e
|27836
|33.26
|32.38
|33.04+.70
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|94971
|37.47
|36.38
|37.18+.81
|Schwab 1f
|84525
|50.96
|50.20
|50.75+1.81
|SeaLtd
|23792
|88.26
|85.79
|88.26+3.49
|Shopifys
|51464
|61.99
|60.70
|61.98+.65
|SnapIncA
|47110
|8.62
|8.44
|8.55—.01
|SwstnEngy
|79108
|5.14
|4.99
|5.12+.13
|SpiritAir
|35408
|15.66
|15.47
|15.62+.15
|Square
|39459
|56.79
|55.05
|56.76+1.20
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|27679
|132.30
|131.44
|131.51—.69
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|28471
|77.34
|76.59
|76.87—.26
|SPEngy 2.04e
|67551
|79.02
|78.19
|78.80+.28
|SPDRFncl .46e
|119642
|32.10
|31.90
|32.04+.14
|SPInds 1.12e
|37393
|98.90
|98.09
|98.71+.23
|SPUtil 1.55e
|52403
|69.39
|67.88
|68.11—.93
|Synchrony .92
|23107
|27.75
|27.23
|27.63+.55
|TALEduc
|40082
|6.29
|5.92
|6.10+.10
|TaiwSemi 1.56e
|27897
|84.80
|83.23
|84.79+1.36
|TevaPhrm
|33016
|8.18
|8.03
|8.10+.07
|ToastA
|25102
|19.65
|18.99
|19.53+.04
|Transocn
|44498
|5.95
|5.77
|5.89+.05
|TruistFn 2.08
|43743
|27.92
|27.24
|27.64+.34
|Twilio
|23353
|46.45
|45.30
|46.31+.48
|2xLongs
|39554
|10.69
|10.22
|10.26—.36
|UberTch
|72015
|38.48
|37.99
|38.23—.22
|USBancrp 1.92f
|52640
|29.67
|29.07
|29.52+.39
|USNGas
|94722
|6.95
|6.82
|6.86+.22
|UntySftw
|31793
|30.10
|29.08
|29.94+.29
|ValeSA 3.08e
|69424
|14.13
|13.94
|14.05+.27
|VanEGold .06e
|46327
|34.17
|33.71
|33.89+.29
|VangIntBd 2.17a
|26000
|76.67
|76.59
|76.64—.17
|VangEmg 1.10e
|150393
|40.20
|39.85
|40.19+.58
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|40445
|46.33
|46.17
|46.32+.27
|VerizonCm 2.61
|75018
|37.63
|36.88
|36.89—.71
|VirgnGal
|28054
|4.01
|3.83
|3.97—.05
|WellsFargo 1.20f
|84716
|38.84
|37.46
|38.79+1.30
|WstnAlliB 1.44
|36797
|30.16
|27.43
|29.93+2.46
|WmsCos 1.79f
|32999
|29.38
|28.68
|28.89—.39
|Xpeng
|38669
|9.91
|9.51
|9.64—.19
|—————————