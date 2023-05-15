BC-150-actives-n

AP NEWS
May 15, 2023 GMT
NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for
NYSE listed most active stocks:
SalesHighLowLastChg
AMCEnt568125.245.035.15—.06
AMCEntpf457651.651.571.62+.03
AT&amp;TInc 1.1111370217.1016.9616.97—.07
Alibaba12121188.1885.8387.61+2.27
AnteroRes 12272722.5222.1022.36+.66
ArkInnova .78e4897138.5737.4738.57+.89
Audacy .0840497.10.09.10—.01
Azul264927.716.877.46—.31
BPPLC 1.44f3825636.2535.9336.16+.35
BabylonHld236461.06.77.81—.26
BcoBrad .04a861393.193.143.18+.01
BkofAm .8816477627.7027.0327.60+.51
Barclay .15e545577.797.687.79+.13
BarrickGld 2.82e
3075219.4519.1919.30+.12
BostonSci3812753.10053.3753.82+.48
Braskem266389.748.889.28—.59
BritATob 2.69e
3536134.2433.8433.86+.15
CVSHealth 2.42f
2530068.8268.2168.35—.23
Carnival13884010.249.8210.18+.35
CarvanaA6477211.0210.1610.87+.37
Catalent3796933.0631.4532.73—.14
Cemex .29t247826.646.506.55—.06
CenovusE 1.60a2816516.3415.9916.31+.45
ChrgePt277908.598.198.55+.32
Citigroup 2.044391746.1745.6345.93+.48
CocaCola 1.84f2920264.2563.7163.95—.16
Colerra .80f3645825.7925.0125.57+.77
Coupang2760616.8215.7916.65+.60
CredSuiss 1.22e67628.86.84.85+.01
DeltaAir2910633.6233.0633.51+.28
DevonE .80f2769047.9947.4347.81+.29
DxSCBer4484234.2833.2933.39—.94
DirSPBr9869217.8017.5417.58—.06
DxSOXBr12036120.6519.6819.71—.83
DxGlMBr282685.695.535.61—.12
DxBiotBll1598747.246.687.24+.57
DxSOXBl24861714.6413.9714.61+.59
Dir30TrBul1306158.118.028.07—.23
DrxSCBull .41e
5023729.4028.5729.32+.81
DrxSPBull4051373.3572.2773.22+.21
Disney7670692.1090.7091.75—.24
EQTCorp .603314435.1833.7035.13+1.68
ESSTch325811.09.95.97—.13
EgyTrnsfr 1.23f6881212.5612.3212.50+.18
EnLinkLLC 1.03e437289.428.849.16+.34
EntProdPt 1.96f4974726.0625.5425.93+.01
ExxonMbl 3.64
x46268105.83104.69105.45+.58
Farfetch441194.083.903.99+.01
FstHorizon .607426310.219.719.98+.31
FordM .60a22137711.7211.5911.63—.05
FrptMcM .304194335.8034.9635.76+.77
fuboTV637131.931.661.93+.21
Gap .60f308468.027.827.86—.04
GenElec .32
22681101.6299.02101.30+2.50
GenMotors .369388132.3932.1232.21—.20
Gerdau .50r245474.1004.924.97+.07
GinkgoBi663571.301.211.29+.06
Hallibrtn .64f2632029.1428.6629.01+.40
Hanesbds .60341704.134.054.06+.01
HPEnt .483292014.1413.8114.07+.24
iShBrazil .67e8691329.9629.6729.93+.13
iShSilver6499422.2422.0222.12+.10
iShChinaLC .87e
20313528.9228.4228.90+1.11
iShEMkts .59e13215339.1938.8439.18+.63
iShiBoxIG 3.87
79496107.85107.60107.74—.58
iShCorUSTr .332839823.3323.3123.33—.05
iSh20yrT 3.05
78538103.47103.14103.31—.97
iSEafe 1.66e4018573.5273.2873.50+.36
iShiBxHYB 5.098636474.4674.3074.43+.01
iShR2K 1.77e
102798174.42172.82174.36+1.64
iShChina .61e2744947.9747.2147.92+1.70
Infosys .272510215.2815.0815.28+.20
Invitae275491.391.311.34—.05
iShCorEM .95e3787248.6148.2048.59+.71
ItauUnH546335.455.395.43+.01
JPMorgCh 429010135.04133.96134.89+.79
Kenvuen2748627.2926.5027.28+.78
Keycorp .82f925729.618.999.48+.49
KindMorg 1.11f10162116.9016.5316.60—.21
Kinrossg .12342615.425.325.41+.11
KrSChIn 2.58e
13290128.2327.3928.15+1.36
LloydBkg .14e551622.292.262.29+.04
LumenTch544252.522.372.46+.10
MagellMid 4.19e
10430564.4262.4063.03+7.62
MarathnO .40f3154622.7522.3022.69+.30
MedProp 1.16661107.697.447.51—.14
MetLife 2.08f2569050.7449.7749.95—.27
MitsuUFJ255826.796.656.76+.35
NRGEgy 1.51f5519035.1832.8733.01+.22
NYCmtyB .684708310.3610.1010.18+.09
NewmntCp 1.60m
2999746.8845.9546.61+.67
NokiaCp .19e618434.084.034.06+.03
NorwCruis4746013.6613.1613.54+.30
NuHldg1538736.085.796.05+.24
OcciPet .72f3577458.7758.1658.48+.39
OnHldg2684233.4832.9133.36+.49
ONEOK 3.82f10034060.2256.4857.90—5.83
PG&amp;ECp5740017.5917.1817.23—.22
Palantir3171619.519.029.39—.12
PetrbrsA3182210.5410.3410.40—.28
Petrobras 2.87e
10527411.7711.4911.54—.33
Pfizer 1.60f4927937.3637.1037.12—.23
Pinterest4102421.9821.2621.98+.58
PrVixST289177.567.407.42—.10
PrUlSP5002753338.6438.0738.56+.08
ProShtQQQ24407312.1512.0612.07—.03
ProShSP5768715.0815.0115.02—.01
PrUShSP2263640.2139.8239.87—.07
Roblox3258239.1737.9538.36—1.01
S&amp;P500ETF 4.13e
206770412.29410.23412.03+.44
SpdrBiot .44e2975288.0585.5788.04+2.61
SpdrS&amp;PBk .53e2783633.2632.3833.04+.70
SpdrS&amp;PRB .74e
9497137.4736.3837.18+.81
Schwab 1f8452550.9650.2050.75+1.81
SeaLtd2379288.2685.7988.26+3.49
Shopifys5146461.9960.7061.98+.65
SnapIncA471108.628.448.55—.01
SwstnEngy791085.144.995.12+.13
SpiritAir3540815.6615.4715.62+.15
Square3945956.7955.0556.76+1.20
SPHlthC 1.01e
27679132.30131.44131.51—.69
SPCnSt 1.28e2847177.3476.5976.87—.26
SPEngy 2.04e6755179.0278.1978.80+.28
SPDRFncl .46e
11964232.1031.9032.04+.14
SPInds 1.12e3739398.9098.0998.71+.23
SPUtil 1.55e5240369.3967.8868.11—.93
Synchrony .922310727.7527.2327.63+.55
TALEduc400826.295.926.10+.10
TaiwSemi 1.56e2789784.8083.2384.79+1.36
TevaPhrm330168.188.038.10+.07
ToastA2510219.6518.9919.53+.04
Transocn444985.955.775.89+.05
TruistFn 2.084374327.9227.2427.64+.34
Twilio2335346.4545.3046.31+.48
2xLongs3955410.6910.2210.26—.36
UberTch7201538.4837.9938.23—.22
USBancrp 1.92f5264029.6729.0729.52+.39
USNGas947226.956.826.86+.22
UntySftw3179330.1029.0829.94+.29
ValeSA 3.08e6942414.1313.9414.05+.27
VanEGold .06e4632734.1733.7133.89+.29
VangIntBd 2.17a
2600076.6776.5976.64—.17
VangEmg 1.10e
15039340.2039.8540.19+.58
VangFTSE 1.10e
4044546.3346.1746.32+.27
VerizonCm 2.617501837.6336.8836.89—.71
VirgnGal280544.013.833.97—.05
WellsFargo 1.20f
8471638.8437.4638.79+1.30
WstnAlliB 1.443679730.1627.4329.93+2.46
WmsCos 1.79f3299929.3828.6828.89—.39
Xpeng386699.919.519.64—.19
