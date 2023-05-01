BC-150-actives-n

May 1, 2023 GMT
|NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AMCEnt
|87897
|5.69
|5.43
|5.44—.07
|AMCEntpf
|35802
|1.55
|1.48
|1.53+.03
|AT&TInc 1.11
|135666
|17.76
|17.60
|17.63—.05
|Alibaba
|63046
|85.28
|83.77
|84.19—.50
|Alteryx
|27687
|40.99
|38.00
|38.47—2.66
|Altice .07e
|73005
|3.79
|3.46
|3.61+.11
|Altria 3.76f
|31551
|48.04
|47.41
|47.76+.25
|ArborRT 1.60
|27205
|11.38
|11.05
|11.24—.23
|ArkInnova .78e
|62731
|36.08
|35.41
|35.59—.33
|Avantor
|30071
|20.07
|19.27
|20.04+.56
|BkofAm .88
|177348
|29.54
|29.10
|29.24—.05
|Barclay .15e
|34860
|8.15
|8.01
|8.04—.04
|BarrickGld 2.82e
|48384
|19.47
|18.99
|19.06+.02
|BrMySq 2.16f
|40849
|68.74
|67.26
|68.40+1.63
|CVSHealth 2.42f
|24820
|74.07
|72.84
|73.92+.61
|Carnival
|188729
|9.60
|9.21
|9.47+.26
|CarvanaA
|70727
|7.50
|6.70
|6.84—.11
|ChrgePt
|41308
|8.70
|8.21
|8.28—.39
|Citigroup 2.04
|73470
|48.38
|47.62
|47.74+.67
|CitizFincl 1.68
|123867
|30.05
|28.71
|29.12—1.82
|ClevCliffs
|38044
|15.48
|15.06
|15.12—.27
|CocaCola 1.84f
|28559
|64.66
|64.06
|64.61+.46
|Coeur
|24403
|3.60
|3.36
|3.38—.03
|CredSuiss 1.22e
|127638
|.90
|.87
|.88—.02
|DeltaAir
|34118
|35.04
|34.18
|34.79+.48
|DevonE .80f
|21729
|53.74
|52.53
|53.18—.25
|DxSCBer
|61708
|33.16
|31.76
|32.64—.29
|DirSPBr
|82316
|17.09
|16.88
|16.98—.05
|DxSOXBr
|138798
|20.34
|19.70
|20.07—.35
|DxGlMBr
|44605
|5.90
|5.53
|5.85+.03
|DxBiotBll
|171298
|5.97
|5.52
|5.90+.33
|DxSOXBl
|330521
|14.77
|14.32
|14.50+.27
|Dir30TrBul
|146983
|8.66
|8.28
|8.29—.57
|DrxSCBull .41e
|57769
|31.10
|29.81
|30.28+.28
|DrxSPBull
|33985
|76.48
|75.54
|76.06+.19
|Disney
|31479
|102.61
|101.61
|102.02—.48
|EgyTrnsfr 1.22f
|68092
|13.09
|12.88
|13.00+.12
|ExxonMbl 3.64
|65142
|117.30
|114.85
|115.08—3.26
|Farfetch
|29677
|4.03
|3.90
|3.93—.11
|FMajSilvg .01
|33232
|7.27
|6.94
|6.96—.10
|FstRepBk 1.08f
|160976
|FirstEngy 1.56
|29370
|40.39
|39.25
|40.14+.34
|FordM .60a
|289188
|12.29
|11.99
|12.07+.19
|FrankRes 1.20
|23605
|28.50
|25.99
|26.31—.57
|FrptMcM .30
|30631
|38.86
|37.61
|37.71—.20
|fuboTV
|61373
|1.24
|1.12
|1.22+.08
|Gap .60f
|23940
|9.73
|9.15
|9.22—.38
|GenElec .32
|31598
|102.00
|99.37
|101.13+2.16
|GenMotors .36
|81284
|34.28
|33.52
|33.82+.78
|GinkgoBi
|68031
|1.22
|1.16
|1.19—.04
|GlobPay 1
|29635
|109.44
|103.96
|104.38—8.34
|Hallibrtn .64f
|30794
|32.84
|32.08
|32.55—.21
|Hanesbds .60
|28665
|5.29
|5.09
|5.12—.13
|HeclaM .01e
|32153
|6.28
|5.92
|5.95—.11
|IAMGldg 1.52f
|21818
|2.99
|2.91
|2.95+.10
|iShGold
|22748
|37.99
|37.54
|37.59—.12
|iShBrazil .67e
|49219
|27.97
|27.94
|27.97—.30
|iShSilver
|217290
|23.71
|22.87
|22.94—.06
|iShChinaLC .87e
|71464
|28.46
|28.21
|28.31—.02
|iShUSAgBd 2.65e
|71657
|99.41
|98.94
|98.95—1.01
|iShEMkts .59e
|78638
|39.27
|38.97
|39.07—.06
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|70471
|108.98
|108.25
|108.31—1.63
|iShCorUSTr .33
|57761
|23.34
|23.23
|23.24—.20
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|109693
|105.42
|103.87
|103.91—2.55
|iSEafe 1.66e
|121795
|73.89
|73.49
|73.55—.07
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|155494
|75.00
|74.74
|74.75—.61
|iShR2K 1.77e
|115680
|177.34
|174.80
|175.73+.53
|iSUSAMinV .87e
|76095
|74.19
|73.77
|74.17+.35
|iShCorEafe 1.56e
|48429
|69.02
|68.66
|68.71—.06
|Infosys .27
|24766
|15.53
|15.43
|15.48—.06
|Invitae
|28592
|1.43
|1.34
|1.39+.03
|iShJapan
|23205
|58.90
|58.62
|58.70—.14
|iShCorEM .95e
|36067
|48.75
|48.42
|48.51—.07
|JPMorgCh 4
|112226
|143.37
|141.10
|141.91+3.67
|Keycorp .82f
|62889
|11.34
|10.88
|10.96—.30
|KindMorg 1.11f
|51413
|17.23
|17.03
|17.12—.04
|Kinrossg .12
|43884
|5.15
|5.01
|5.03—.03
|KrSChIn 2.58e
|35067
|28.21
|27.77
|27.98+.02
|LloydBkg .14e
|33813
|2.44
|2.40
|2.41—.01
|LumenTch
|51888
|2.39
|2.26
|2.32—.05
|MGM Rsts .01
|22646
|46.20
|45.25
|46.05+1.13
|Macys .66f
|33835
|16.40
|15.97
|16.02—.32
|MarathnO .40f
|26942
|24.33
|23.69
|24.02—.14
|MedProp 1.16
|34573
|8.81
|8.56
|8.64—.14
|MorgStan 3.10
|23287
|90.52
|88.54
|88.69—1.28
|NOVInc .20
|22584
|16.85
|16.36
|16.54—.21
|NYCmtyB .68
|70753
|10.97
|10.63
|10.71+.02
|NewmntCp 1.60m
|23988
|47.94
|46.93
|47.25—.16
|NokiaCp .19e
|57101
|4.22
|4.15
|4.16—.04
|NorwCruis
|179641
|14.39
|13.12
|14.23+.88
|NuHldg
|138752
|5.38
|5.15
|5.31+.15
|OcciPet .72f
|32362
|61.88
|60.76
|61.23—.30
|PG&ECp
|53096
|17.31
|17.13
|17.27+.16
|PNC 6
|43673
|126.77
|121.67
|123.62—6.63
|Palantir
|97598
|7.80
|7.66
|7.73—.03
|PanASlv .48f
|21665
|18.29
|17.57
|17.67—.14
|PetrbrsA
|22139
|9.58
|9.35
|9.36—.14
|Petrobras 2.87e
|62781
|10.81
|10.53
|10.55—.08
|Pfizer 1.60f
|68305
|39.29
|38.86
|39.14+.25
|74063
|23.08
|22.08
|22.11—.90
|PrVixST
|40066
|7.54
|7.30
|7.36—.22
|PrUlSP500
|23735
|40.29
|39.79
|40.06+.10
|ProShtQQQ
|272159
|12.23
|12.16
|12.20+.03
|ProShSP
|69514
|14.86
|14.79
|14.83—.01
|PrUShD3
|22451
|24.60
|24.31
|24.47—.15
|QuantmS
|25709
|7.11
|6.72
|6.75—.26
|RegionsFn .80
|38493
|18.27
|17.56
|17.69—.58
|RylCarb 2.80
|24997
|68.20
|65.10
|67.80+2.37
|Roblox
|30680
|36.45
|35.33
|35.85+.25
|SpdrGold
|45720
|186.22
|184.02
|184.26—.54
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|228528
|417.14
|415.38
|416.36+.43
|SpdrBiot .44e
|39938
|82.06
|79.93
|81.72+1.52
|SprBl1-3b
|58072
|91.45
|91.44
|91.45—.33
|SpdLgTr
|36589
|30.66
|30.26
|30.27—.67
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|131654
|42.83
|41.53
|41.79—.87
|SpdrRetl .49e
|24870
|61.83
|61.04
|61.20—.23
|SchREIT
|26977
|19.61
|19.41
|19.48—.06
|Schwab 1f
|55526
|52.09
|51.40
|52.03—.22
|SentinOne
|25094
|16.36
|15.80
|16.33+.26
|Shopifys
|33779
|48.92
|47.95
|48.12—.34
|SnapIncA
|182397
|8.93
|8.57
|8.58—.13
|SwstnEngy
|78862
|5.20
|5.02
|5.08—.12
|Square
|42815
|61.75
|60.00
|60.19—.60
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|28290
|134.46
|133.46
|134.23+.70
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|32453
|77.77
|77.29
|77.73+.29
|SPEngy 2.04e
|57241
|85.08
|83.85
|84.22—.91
|SPDRFncl .46e
|126226
|33.43
|33.18
|33.26+.09
|SPInds 1.12e
|37743
|101.06
|100.00
|100.83+.83
|SPUtil 1.55e
|36742
|69.77
|68.76
|69.62+.64
|Synchrony .92
|x22831
|29.62
|29.12
|29.17—.11
|TaiwSemi 1.56e
|24480
|84.69
|83.90
|84.16—.14
|TevaPhrm
|23746
|8.90
|8.72
|8.81+.08
|Transocn
|63267
|5.94
|5.68
|5.86—.05
|TruistFn 2.08
|44338
|32.53
|31.62
|31.90—.68
|2xLongs
|43567
|10.87
|10.16
|10.33—.72
|UberTch
|184410
|32.88
|31.76
|32.61+1.56
|USBancrp 1.92f
|90645
|34.33
|33.30
|33.56—.72
|USNGas
|91704
|6.94
|6.73
|6.74—.28
|USSteel .20
|37179
|23.14
|22.70
|22.85—.04
|ValeSA 3.08e
|47414
|14.43
|14.06
|14.11—.31
|VanEGold .06e
|69446
|34.30
|33.41
|33.53—.05
|VangEmg 1.10e
|74704
|40.37
|40.08
|40.19—.05
|VangTEBd .28e
|22587
|50.24
|50.14
|50.15—.26
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|27437
|46.54
|46.30
|46.35—.01
|VerizonCm 2.61
|65174
|39.18
|38.73
|38.81—.03
|VirgnGal
|24565
|3.73
|3.49
|3.54—.10
|Wayfair
|35680
|34.64
|32.44
|32.85—1.98
|WeWork
|28067
|.44
|.40
|.42—.01
|WellsFargo 1.20f
|112769
|41.18
|40.19
|40.56+.81
|Xpeng
|22964
|9.43
|9.28
|9.37—.13
