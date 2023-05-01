AP NEWS
BC-150-actives-n

May 1, 2023 GMT
NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for
NYSE listed most active stocks:
SalesHighLowLastChg
AMCEnt878975.695.435.44—.07
AMCEntpf358021.551.481.53+.03
AT&amp;TInc 1.1113566617.7617.6017.63—.05
Alibaba6304685.2883.7784.19—.50
Alteryx2768740.9938.0038.47—2.66
Altice .07e730053.793.463.61+.11
Altria 3.76f3155148.0447.4147.76+.25
ArborRT 1.602720511.3811.0511.24—.23
ArkInnova .78e6273136.0835.4135.59—.33
Avantor3007120.0719.2720.04+.56
BkofAm .8817734829.5429.1029.24—.05
Barclay .15e348608.158.018.04—.04
BarrickGld 2.82e
4838419.4718.9919.06+.02
BrMySq 2.16f4084968.7467.2668.40+1.63
CVSHealth 2.42f
2482074.0772.8473.92+.61
Carnival1887299.609.219.47+.26
CarvanaA707277.506.706.84—.11
ChrgePt413088.708.218.28—.39
Citigroup 2.047347048.3847.6247.74+.67
CitizFincl 1.6812386730.0528.7129.12—1.82
ClevCliffs3804415.4815.0615.12—.27
CocaCola 1.84f2855964.6664.0664.61+.46
Coeur244033.603.363.38—.03
CredSuiss 1.22e127638.90.87.88—.02
DeltaAir3411835.0434.1834.79+.48
DevonE .80f2172953.7452.5353.18—.25
DxSCBer6170833.1631.7632.64—.29
DirSPBr8231617.0916.8816.98—.05
DxSOXBr13879820.3419.7020.07—.35
DxGlMBr446055.905.535.85+.03
DxBiotBll1712985.975.525.90+.33
DxSOXBl33052114.7714.3214.50+.27
Dir30TrBul1469838.668.288.29—.57
DrxSCBull .41e
5776931.1029.8130.28+.28
DrxSPBull3398576.4875.5476.06+.19
Disney31479102.61101.61102.02—.48
EgyTrnsfr 1.22f6809213.0912.8813.00+.12
ExxonMbl 3.64
65142117.30114.85115.08—3.26
Farfetch296774.033.903.93—.11
FMajSilvg .01332327.276.946.96—.10
FstRepBk 1.08f160976
FirstEngy 1.562937040.3939.2540.14+.34
FordM .60a28918812.2911.9912.07+.19
FrankRes 1.202360528.5025.9926.31—.57
FrptMcM .303063138.8637.6137.71—.20
fuboTV613731.241.121.22+.08
Gap .60f239409.739.159.22—.38
GenElec .32
31598102.0099.37101.13+2.16
GenMotors .368128434.2833.5233.82+.78
GinkgoBi680311.221.161.19—.04
GlobPay 129635109.44103.96104.38—8.34
Hallibrtn .64f3079432.8432.0832.55—.21
Hanesbds .60286655.295.095.12—.13
HeclaM .01e321536.285.925.95—.11
IAMGldg 1.52f218182.992.912.95+.10
iShGold2274837.9937.5437.59—.12
iShBrazil .67e4921927.9727.9427.97—.30
iShSilver21729023.7122.8722.94—.06
iShChinaLC .87e7146428.4628.2128.31—.02
iShUSAgBd 2.65e
7165799.4198.9498.95—1.01
iShEMkts .59e7863839.2738.9739.07—.06
iShiBoxIG 3.87
70471108.98108.25108.31—1.63
iShCorUSTr .335776123.3423.2323.24—.20
iSh20yrT 3.05
109693105.42103.87103.91—2.55
iSEafe 1.66e12179573.8973.4973.55—.07
iShiBxHYB 5.09
15549475.0074.7474.75—.61
iShR2K 1.77e
115680177.34174.80175.73+.53
iSUSAMinV .87e7609574.1973.7774.17+.35
iShCorEafe 1.56e
4842969.0268.6668.71—.06
Infosys .272476615.5315.4315.48—.06
Invitae285921.431.341.39+.03
iShJapan2320558.9058.6258.70—.14
iShCorEM .95e3606748.7548.4248.51—.07
JPMorgCh 4
112226143.37141.10141.91+3.67
Keycorp .82f6288911.3410.8810.96—.30
KindMorg 1.11f5141317.2317.0317.12—.04
Kinrossg .12438845.155.015.03—.03
KrSChIn 2.58e
3506728.2127.7727.98+.02
LloydBkg .14e338132.442.402.41—.01
LumenTch518882.392.262.32—.05
MGM Rsts .012264646.2045.2546.05+1.13
Macys .66f3383516.4015.9716.02—.32
MarathnO .40f2694224.3323.6924.02—.14
MedProp 1.16345738.818.568.64—.14
MorgStan 3.102328790.5288.5488.69—1.28
NOVInc .202258416.8516.3616.54—.21
NYCmtyB .687075310.9710.6310.71+.02
NewmntCp 1.60m
2398847.9446.9347.25—.16
NokiaCp .19e571014.224.154.16—.04
NorwCruis17964114.3913.1214.23+.88
NuHldg1387525.385.155.31+.15
OcciPet .72f3236261.8860.7661.23—.30
PG&amp;ECp5309617.3117.1317.27+.16
PNC 643673126.77121.67123.62—6.63
Palantir975987.807.667.73—.03
PanASlv .48f2166518.2917.5717.67—.14
PetrbrsA221399.589.359.36—.14
Petrobras 2.87e6278110.8110.5310.55—.08
Pfizer 1.60f6830539.2938.8639.14+.25
Pinterest7406323.0822.0822.11—.90
PrVixST400667.547.307.36—.22
PrUlSP5002373540.2939.7940.06+.10
ProShtQQQ27215912.2312.1612.20+.03
ProShSP6951414.8614.7914.83—.01
PrUShD32245124.6024.3124.47—.15
QuantmS257097.116.726.75—.26
RegionsFn .803849318.2717.5617.69—.58
RylCarb 2.802499768.2065.1067.80+2.37
Roblox3068036.4535.3335.85+.25
SpdrGold45720186.22184.02184.26—.54
S&amp;P500ETF 4.13e
228528417.14415.38416.36+.43
SpdrBiot .44e3993882.0679.9381.72+1.52
SprBl1-3b5807291.4591.4491.45—.33
SpdLgTr3658930.6630.2630.27—.67
SpdrS&amp;PRB .74e
13165442.8341.5341.79—.87
SpdrRetl .49e2487061.8361.0461.20—.23
SchREIT2697719.6119.4119.48—.06
Schwab 1f5552652.0951.4052.03—.22
SentinOne2509416.3615.8016.33+.26
Shopifys3377948.9247.9548.12—.34
SnapIncA1823978.938.578.58—.13
SwstnEngy788625.205.025.08—.12
Square4281561.7560.0060.19—.60
SPHlthC 1.01e
28290134.46133.46134.23+.70
SPCnSt 1.28e3245377.7777.2977.73+.29
SPEngy 2.04e5724185.0883.8584.22—.91
SPDRFncl .46e
12622633.4333.1833.26+.09
SPInds 1.12e37743101.06100.00100.83+.83
SPUtil 1.55e3674269.7768.7669.62+.64
Synchrony .92x2283129.6229.1229.17—.11
TaiwSemi 1.56e2448084.6983.9084.16—.14
TevaPhrm237468.908.728.81+.08
Transocn632675.945.685.86—.05
TruistFn 2.084433832.5331.6231.90—.68
2xLongs4356710.8710.1610.33—.72
UberTch18441032.8831.7632.61+1.56
USBancrp 1.92f9064534.3333.3033.56—.72
USNGas917046.946.736.74—.28
USSteel .203717923.1422.7022.85—.04
ValeSA 3.08e4741414.4314.0614.11—.31
VanEGold .06e6944634.3033.4133.53—.05
VangEmg 1.10e7470440.3740.0840.19—.05
VangTEBd .28e2258750.2450.1450.15—.26
VangFTSE 1.10e
2743746.5446.3046.35—.01
VerizonCm 2.616517439.1838.7338.81—.03
VirgnGal245653.733.493.54—.10
Wayfair3568034.6432.4432.85—1.98
WeWork28067.44.40.42—.01
WellsFargo 1.20f
11276941.1840.1940.56+.81
Xpeng229649.439.289.37—.13
—————————
All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.