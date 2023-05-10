BC-KX-STOX-Final

AP NEWS
May 10, 2023 GMT
New York(AP)Final stocks
LastChg.
AT&amp;TInc17.04+.02
Altria45.94.50
AmerenCp89.80+.96
AmExpress148.68—4.70
ArchDanM74.64.38
AutoZone2733.65+7.14
BPPLC36.75.24
Boeing200.84—1.04
BristMySq68.49+.49
Brunswick78.17—2.80
CampbSoup54.35.25
Chevron157.09—2.03
Citigroup46.37.15
CocaCola63.50+.11
ConAgraBr36.75—1.06
ConocoPhil100.47—1.06
Corning31.29+.13
CurtissWright163.99+.24
DTEEnergy113.97+.65
DeereCo380.39—1.05
DillardsInc282.51—5.59
Disney101.14—1.04
DuPont64.14.13
EmersonElec82.48—1.17
Entergy107.60+.63
ExxonMobil107.74—1.40
FMCCorp110.58+.08
FirstEnergy39.57+.66
FootLocker38.84—1.09
FordMot11.89+.03
GenDynam211.53+.33
GenlElec99.54—1.46
GenMill89.57.02
HPInc29.86.43
Halliburton29.56.54
Hershey274.12+.04
HomeDepot289.03—1.55
IBM122.02+.85
IntlPaper31.89.23
JohnsonJn161.65+.60
KrogerCo49.12.04
LindsayCorp122.48+2.68
LockheedM453.15+1.11
LowesCos204.32—2.80
MarathonOil22.67.23
McDonalds296.57.09
NCRCorp23.06+.24
Nucor137.62—2.55
OGEEnergy37.97+.38
OccidentPet56.85—2.11
ONEOK63.21.65
PG&amp;ECorp17.37+.09
Pfizer38.30.18
ProctGamb154.03+.32
RaythnTech96.30+.03
RexAmRescS28.63
RockwellAuto270.09—7.67
Schlumbrg45.86—1.31
SnapOn256.79.59
Textron64.78.57
3MCo100.90+.10
Timken73.65—1.57
TraneTech178.68+.87
UnionPacif199.06—1.53
USSteel21.36.23
VerizonComm37.63+.06
ViadCorp21.51.27
WalMart152.55.43
WellsFargo38.28.26
WilliamsCos29.16.29
Winnebago57.46.73
YumBrands137.74+.13
