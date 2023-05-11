May 11, 2023 GMT
BC-KX-STOX-Final
|New York(AP)Final stocks
|LastChg.
|AT&TInc
|16.96
|—
|.08
|Altria
|45.67
|—
|.27
|AmerenCp
|88.84
|—
|.96
|AmExpress
|147.99
|—
|.69
|ArchDanM
|74.90
|+.26
|AutoZone
|2715.20—18.45
|BPPLC
|35.97
|—
|.38
|Boeing
|201.84
|+1.00
|BristMySq
|69.08
|+.59
|Brunswick
|77.23
|—
|.94
|CampbSoup
|54.46
|+.11
|Chevron
|156.22
|—
|.87
|Citigroup
|46.03
|—
|.34
|CocaCola
|63.86
|+.36
|ConAgraBr
|36.50
|—
|.25
|ConocoPhil
|99.89
|—
|.58
|Corning
|30.98
|—
|.31
|CurtissWright
|163.59
|—
|.40
|DTEEnergy
|113.06
|—
|.91
|DeereCo
|372.79
|—7.60
|DillardsInc
|283.18
|+.67
|Disney
|92.31
|—8.83
|DuPont
|63.86
|—
|.28
|EmersonElec
|81.98
|+.02
|Entergy
|106.31
|—1.29
|ExxonMobil
|105.79
|—1.95
|FMCCorp
|109.50
|—1.08
|FirstEnergy
|39.39
|—
|.18
|FootLocker
|38.63
|—
|.21
|FordMot
|11.87
|—
|.02
|GenDynam
|208.05
|—3.48
|GenlElec
|99.51
|—
|.03
|GenMill
|90.26
|+.69
|HPInc
|29.39
|—
|.47
|Halliburton
|28.49
|—1.07
|Hershey
|274.78
|+.66
|HomeDepot
|287.69
|—1.34
|IBM
|120.90
|—1.12
|IntlPaper
|31.69
|—
|.20
|JohnsonJn
|160.99
|—
|.66
|KrogerCo
|49.16
|+.04
|LindsayCorp
|121.08
|—1.40
|LockheedM
|450.69
|—2.46
|LowesCos
|203.30
|—1.02
|MarathonOil
|22.47
|—
|.20
|McDonalds
|294.79
|—1.78
|NCRCorp
|23.02
|—
|.04
|Nucor
|137.51
|—
|.11
|OGEEnergy
|37.52
|—
|.45
|OccidentPet
|57.93
|+1.08
|ONEOK
|62.83
|—
|.38
|PG&ECorp
|17.35
|—
|.02
|Pfizer
|37.58
|—
|.31
|ProctGamb
|154.39
|+.36
|RaythnTech
|95.54
|—
|.76
|RexAmRescS
|28.48
|—
|.15
|RockwellAuto
|270.49
|+.40
|Schlumbrg
|44.14
|—1.72
|SnapOn
|256.03
|—
|.76
|Textron
|64.43
|—
|.35
|3MCo
|100.78
|—
|.12
|Timken
|72.59
|—1.06
|TraneTech
|176.84
|—1.84
|UnionPacif
|198.08
|—
|.98
|USSteel
|21.21
|—
|.15
|VerizonComm
|37.60
|—
|.03
|ViadCorp
|21.47
|—
|.04
|WalMart
|153.12
|+.57
|WellsFargo
|38.33
|+.05
|WilliamsCos
|29.00
|—
|.16
|Winnebago
|57.40
|—
|.06
|YumBrands
|137.34
|—
|.40