May 26, 2023 GMT
BC-KX-STOX-Final
|New York(AP)Final stocks
|LastChg.
|AT&TInc
|15.50
|+.35
|Altria
|44.61
|—
|.06
|AmerenCp
|80.77
|—
|.18
|AmExpress
|157.24
|+6.16
|ArchDanM
|72.73
|—
|.99
|AutoZone
|2460.79
|+1.04
|BPPLC
|35.55
|+.19
|Boeing
|203.63
|+2.76
|BristMySq
|63.82
|—
|.74
|Brunswick
|77.55
|+1.36
|CampbSoup
|51.51
|+.05
|Chevron
|154.08
|—
|.48
|Citigroup
|44.60
|+.37
|CocaCola
|60.26
|—
|.15
|ConAgraBr
|34.84
|+.11
|ConocoPhil
|101.85
|+.16
|Corning
|31.53
|+.49
|CurtissWright
|159.35
|+.19
|DTEEnergy
|106.51
|—
|.48
|DeereCo
|357.21
|+2.33
|DillardsInc
|287.57
|+3.24
|Disney
|88.29
|+.15
|DuPont
|67.60
|+1.07
|EmersonElec
|79.51
|+.49
|Entergy
|96.80
|—
|.42
|ExxonMobil
|104.97
|—
|.69
|FMCCorp
|103.59
|—
|.28
|FirstEnergy
|36.71
|—
|.31
|FootLocker
|26.27
|+.45
|FordMot
|12.09
|+.71
|GenDynam
|205.25
|+.90
|GenlElec
|102.74
|+1.22
|GenMill
|84.18
|—
|.33
|HPInc
|31.30
|+.40
|Halliburton
|30.20
|—
|.12
|Hershey
|257.72
|—2.66
|HomeDepot
|292.83
|+6.08
|IBM
|128.89
|+2.13
|IntlPaper
|30.62
|+.01
|JohnsonJn
|154.35
|—
|.06
|KrogerCo
|47.31
|—1.59
|LindsayCorp
|119.63
|+.61
|LockheedM
|448.45
|+5.62
|LowesCos
|206.52
|+5.48
|MarathonOil
|23.26
|—
|.07
|McDonalds
|286.04
|+.52
|NCRCorp
|24.06
|+.12
|Nucor
|136.14
|+1.45
|OGEEnergy
|34.96
|+.02
|OccidentPet
|58.94
|+.13
|ONEOK
|57.30
|—
|.27
|PG&ECorp
|16.52
|+.09
|Pfizer
|37.60
|—
|.23
|ProctGamb
|145.40
|+.01
|RaythnTech
|93.26
|+.14
|RexAmRescS
|34.96
|—
|.26
|RockwellAuto
|286.23+12.80
|Schlumbrg
|44.48
|—
|.68
|SnapOn
|257.35
|+1.59
|Textron
|62.81
|+.29
|3MCo
|96.94
|—
|.11
|Timken
|75.33
|+1.52
|TraneTech
|166.80
|—
|.71
|UnionPacif
|193.10
|—
|.11
|USSteel
|21.71
|+.23
|VerizonComm
|35.00
|+.18
|ViadCorp
|23.75
|—
|.35
|WalMart
|146.42
|+.26
|WellsFargo
|41.23
|+.33
|WilliamsCos
|28.75
|—
|.33
|Winnebago
|58.09
|+.55
|YumBrands
|129.86
|+.21