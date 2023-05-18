May 18, 2023 GMT
BC-Dividends
|Pe-
|Stk
|of
|pay-
|riod
|rate
|record
|able
|INCREASED
|Ashland
|Q
|.385
|6-1
|6-15
|INITIAL
|Crane
|.18
|5-31
|6-8
|Nicolet Bankshares
|.25
|6-1
|6-15
|REDUCED
|Newell Brands
|Q
|.07
|5-31
|6-15
|REGULAR
|Bruker Corp
|Q
|.05
|6-1
|6-16
|CrownCrafts
|Q
|.08
|6-16
|7-7
|First Finl Northwest
|Q
|.13
|6-9
|6-23
|Fortune Brands Innov
|Q
|.23
|5-26
|6-14
|HNI Corp
|Q
|.32
|6-9
|6-23
|Investcorp Credit Mg
|Q
|.13
|6-16
|7-7
|JPMorgan Chase
|Q
|1.00
|7-6
|7-31
|Minerals Technologi
|Q
|.05
|6-1
|6-15
|Pangaea Logistics
|Q
|.10
|6-1
|6-15
|Vontier
|Q
|.025
|6-1
|6-22
|Whitestone REIT
|M
|.04
|7-5
|7-11
|Whitestone REIT
|M
|.04
|8-2
|8-10
|g- Payable in Canadian funds.