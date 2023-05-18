AP NEWS
BC-Dividends

May 18, 2023 GMT
Pe-Stkofpay-
riodraterecordable
INCREASED
AshlandQ.3856-16-15
INITIAL
Crane.185-316-8
Nicolet Bankshares.256-16-15
REDUCED
Newell BrandsQ.075-316-15
REGULAR
Bruker CorpQ.056-16-16
CrownCraftsQ.086-167-7
First Finl NorthwestQ.136-96-23
Fortune Brands InnovQ.235-266-14
HNI CorpQ.326-96-23
Investcorp Credit MgQ.136-167-7
JPMorgan ChaseQ1.007-67-31
Minerals TechnologiQ.056-16-15
Pangaea Logistics Q.106-16-15
VontierQ.0256-16-22
Whitestone REITM.047-57-11
Whitestone REITM.048-28-10
g- Payable in Canadian funds.
